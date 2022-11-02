Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Announcement

It was a popular day for photography announcements! Alongside Fuji’s X-T5 and Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II, Nikon officially announced a lens that’s been on their roadmap for a while: the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S. As many photographers expected, it’s an f/4 lens and has a built-in 1.4x teleconverter (to make an 840mm f/5.6). It’s also expensive – a whopping $15,500, making it the priciest Nikon Z lens yet.

Even with the built-in teleconverter, the lens weighs 550 grams / 1.2 pounds less than its predecessor, the Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL VR for DSLRs. Specifically, the new Z lens is 3260 grams, or 7.2 pounds. That’s hardly featherweight, but it’s on the lighter side for a lens like this; it should be possible to handhold the Z 600mm f/4 for short periods of time. (Nikon says the lens’s center of gravity is at the tripod ring, which also helps.)

Here are the full specs for the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S:

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 600mm (840mm with built-in 1.4x teleconverter)

Maximum Aperture: f/4 (f/5.6 with built-in 1.4x teleconverter)

Minimum Aperture: f/32 (f/45 with built-in 1.4x teleconverter)

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 46mm drop-in

Lens Elements: 26 (19 ignoring the teleconverter)

Lens Groups: 20 (16 ignoring the teleconverter)

Special Elements: 3 ED glass, 1 Super ED glass, 2 fluorite, and 2 short-wavelength reflective SR elements (of those, 1 ED and 1 SR element are in the teleconverter)

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Rings: Three (focus, function, and control)

Function Buttons: Yes (Fn1 and Fn2)

Focus Recall Buttons: Yes

Focus Motor: Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 4.3 meters (14.1 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.14x (1:7.1); 0.2× (1:5) with built-in 1.4x teleconverter

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 437 x 165 mm / 17.3 × 6.5 inches

Weight: 3260 g / 7.19 lbs

MSRP: $15,500

That’s a whopper of a specifications list – eight special lens elements (out of 26), tons of buttons and rings, and, of course, the built-in 1.4x teleconverter.

It’s the last point that makes this lens so interesting for professional photographers. Like the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S – which shares a lot of similarities with this lens – all it takes is one switch to enable or disable the 1.4x teleconverter. It doesn’t quite make this as flexible as a zoom lens, but it still acts like two lenses in one. The ability to jump quickly between 600mm f/4 and 840mm f/5.6 will be useful in fast-moving situations.

No surprise, the MTF charts look almost perfect for this lens. You can see the lens’s standard performance and the performance with the 1.4x teleconverter below:

Nikon says the lens will be available in late November, but if the other Nikon Z supertelephotos are anything to judge by, it will be many months until most photographers get their copy – even those who pre-order the lens.

Still, you can pre-order at the link below:

And here’s Nikon’s press release for the lens: