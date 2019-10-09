Nikon Z 58mm 0.95 S ($8000) and Z Battery Grip ($200) Announced

It’s been more than a year since Nikon pre-announced the 58mm f/0.95 Noct lens and mirrorless battery grip, but the company just “officially” announced them today. If you’ve followed the rumors of the 58mm Noct, the whopping $8000 release price may not surprise you – but it’s still extremely high.

Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct

The headline lens for Nikon’s Z system is a gigantic 58mm manual focus beauty that we’ve known about for more than a year now. And yes, it sells for $8000 – more than any Zeiss Otus lens, and only less than some exotic supertelephotos in Nikon’s lineup.

Truth be told, it will take some extremely specialized requirements to even consider this lens, especially when Nikon is planning to release a 50mm f/1.2 Z lens in the near future. But let’s not think about that; instead, let’s just take a look at the Noct’s remarkable lens diagram:

And here’s the MTF chart. When I first saw it, I was a bit surprised and miffed that such a holy-grail lens would have altogether “ordinary” performance on an MTF chart. Then I realized that this is the chart for f/0.95. So… yeah. This is a sharp lens:

Bottom line? Practically no one will buy this lens, but everyone will want to try it. It’s really just an advertisement for Nikon, and that’s all right.

MB-N10 Battery Grip

Nikon technically mentioned the future availability of a camera grip for the Z6 and Z7 back in August of last year, then didn’t say anything else about it for a long time. It’s finally official. The Z battery grip, called the MB-N10, will sell for $200. It looks like this:

The grip doesn’t fit the new Z50, only the Z6 and Z7 (so far). It also doesn’t improve the performance of the camera (i.e., buffer, maximum frame rate, video specs) – only the battery life.

It takes up to two EN-EL15 batteries at a time, increasing your maximum number of photos and video 1.8x more than normal. This means you now get a maximum of 155 minutes of video recording on the Z6 and Z7 before the camera dies (though remember that the camera does not allow you to film more than 30 minutes at a time, internally). Stills shooters can expect up to 610 shots from the Z7 and 570 from the Z6 using the grip.

To me, the only really interesting feature about the battery pack is that it is “hot swappable” – meaning that you can take out one battery and swap it while the other remains to power the camera. The benefit here is that you can take, for example, an ultra-long timelapse where you simply swap out individual batteries over time. You don’t have to interrupt the camera’s recording in order to do so.

