Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 Announced for $500

Nikon has just announced their newest mirrorless lens: the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4. Like the Z 35mm f/1.4 that was announced a couple of months ago, this is not an S-series lens. Instead, it prioritizes a light weight and a lower price. Here’s what we know so far.

First, the top specification of this lens is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture. It pairs nicely with Nikon’s existing Z-series 50mm lenses, offering a brighter aperture than the 50mm f/1.8 S or the 50mm f/2.8 Macro, while costing far less than the 50mm f/1.2 S.

I’m also encouraged by the lens’s relatively light weight of 420 grams (0.93 pounds). This is roughly the same weight as the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (which weighs 415 grams) while capturing 2/3 of a stop more light. Interestingly, the dimensions and weight are also essentially the same as those of the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4. This may not matter much to photographers, but videographers will appreciate the ability to swap the two lenses while using a motorized gimbal, without needing to rebalance the camera.

The price of the new Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 S is $500, which makes it even cheaper than the f/1.8 S-line version, a $630 lens (though currently on sale for $530). That follows the situation of the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4, which also is cheaper than the 35mm f/1.8 S.

What photographers may be wondering, then, is how the new 50mm f/1.4 performs. We all know that nothing is a free ride in photography, and a fast, less expensive, non-S lens may be ringing some of your alarm bells. And it’s true that I personally would be shocked if the image quality was quite as good as what the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S can offer.

However, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is already so sharp that even a less sharp alternative could still be in very strong territory. You’ll see in my upcoming review, but the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 outperformed my expectations. While it wasn’t quite at the level of the 35mm f/1.8 S, it was close enough for most purposes. If the 50mm f/1.4 is similarly good, I believe Nikon will have a winner on their hands.

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 50mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 47°

Angle of View (APS-C): 31°30′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 62mm

Lens Elements: 10

Lens Groups: 7

Special Elements: 1 aspherical

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus, custom

Function Button: No

Switches: None

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 37 cm (14.6 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.17× (1:5.9)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 87 x 75 mm (3.5 x 2.9 inches)

Weight: 420 g (0.93 lbs)

MSRP: $499 (Pre-order here)

