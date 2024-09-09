Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 Announced for $500

Nikon has just announced their newest mirrorless lens: the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4. Like the Z 35mm f/1.4 that was announced a couple of months ago, this is not an S-series lens. Instead, it prioritizes a light weight and a lower price. Here’s what we know so far.
First, the top specification of this lens is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture. It pairs nicely with Nikon’s existing Z-series 50mm lenses, offering a brighter aperture than the 50mm f/1.8 S or the 50mm f/2.8 Macro, while costing far less than the 50mm f/1.2 S.
I’m also encouraged by the lens’s relatively light weight of 420 grams (0.93 pounds). This is roughly the same weight as the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (which weighs 415 grams) while capturing 2/3 of a stop more light. Interestingly, the dimensions and weight are also essentially the same as those of the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4. This may not matter much to photographers, but videographers will appreciate the ability to swap the two lenses while using a motorized gimbal, without needing to rebalance the camera.
The price of the new Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 S is $500, which makes it even cheaper than the f/1.8 S-line version, a $630 lens (though currently on sale for $530). That follows the situation of the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4, which also is cheaper than the 35mm f/1.8 S.
What photographers may be wondering, then, is how the new 50mm f/1.4 performs. We all know that nothing is a free ride in photography, and a fast, less expensive, non-S lens may be ringing some of your alarm bells. And it’s true that I personally would be shocked if the image quality was quite as good as what the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S can offer.
However, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is already so sharp that even a less sharp alternative could still be in very strong territory. You’ll see in my upcoming review, but the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 outperformed my expectations. While it wasn’t quite at the level of the 35mm f/1.8 S, it was close enough for most purposes. If the 50mm f/1.4 is similarly good, I believe Nikon will have a winner on their hands.
Specifications
- Full Name: Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 50mm prime
- Angle of View (Full Frame): 47°
- Angle of View (APS-C): 31°30′
- Maximum Aperture: f/1.4
- Minimum Aperture: f/16
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Filter Size: 62mm
- Lens Elements: 10
- Lens Groups: 7
- Special Elements: 1 aspherical
- Image Stabilization: No
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Focus, custom
- Function Button: No
- Switches: None
- Focus Motor: STM
- Minimum Focus Distance: 37 cm (14.6 inches)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.17× (1:5.9)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 87 x 75 mm (3.5 x 2.9 inches)
- Weight: 420 g (0.93 lbs)
- MSRP: $499 (Pre-order here)
More Product Images
Official Sample Photos
Where to Buy
The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 is currently available for pre-order on B&H or Adorama for $496.95. It’s estimated to ship on September 26th. You can reserve your spot in line for it here:
Photography Life is part of the B&H and Adorama affiliate programs. If you buy any equipment using the links above (not just the Z 50mm f/1.4), B&H or Adorama will give us a small percentage of the purchase price. It’s an easy way to support Photography Life without costing you anything extra. Thank you for helping out our site!
Press Release
THE NIKKOR Z 50MM F/1.4 IS NIKON’S LATEST AFFORDABLE AND FAST PRIME LENS FOR THE NIKON Z SYSTEM
Classically Captivating Focal Length and Large f/1.4 Aperture is the Simple Formula for Breathtaking Creativity
MELVILLE, NY (September 10, 2024) Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4, a lightweight prime lens with a wide and bright f/1.4 aperture. This affordable lens is compact enough to take anywhere, while offering a versatile and classic focal length that’s ideal for portraits, landscapes, street snaps, travel, still life and more.
“The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is a modern take on a classic lens design, giving creators the benefits of the latest imaging technology and optical innovations at a very appealing price,” said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Nikon Inc. “With the recently released NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, photographers and videographers now have access to a great pair of fast, affordable primes that will help them to take their creativity further.”
The large f/1.4 aperture of this lens affords users the ability to create images and video with three-dimensional emphasis and naturally soft backgrounds that draw the viewers’ attention to a subject.
The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 lens features a compact, comfortable and lightweight design, measuring approximately 2.9 in x 3.4 in (74.5 × 86.5 mm) and weighing only 14.8 oz (420 g). The lens is engineered with a premium feel and superb handling, featuring a dedicated focus ring and customizable control ring.
Additional Features of the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4
- Close minimum focus distance lets users get as near as 14.5 in (0.37 m) from the subject, which is great for flowers, still life and food photography.
- Nine-blade diaphragm helps to create a natural, circular bokeh for a pleasing out of focus area.
- Focus breathing is effectively suppressed to minimize the shift of the angle of view when adjusting the focus.
- Near Silent operation for video production, with a click-less control ring and near silent lens drive thanks to the use of STM motors.
- Weather Sealed and designed with careful consideration for dust- and drip-resistant performance*.
Price and Availability
The new NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 will be available in late September 2024 for a suggested retail price of $499.95** For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the extensive lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire range of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.
About Nikon
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
# # #
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
*Thorough dust and moisture-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations.
**SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
Traditionally people expect slower = simpler/cheaper/not as good and faster = better/bigger/more expensive. So here we go, Nikon is mixing it up a little. They had little choice having already launched the 1.8S lenses. This and the new 35 do have a control ring and appear to be aimed at video so that’s new, and video is less demanding (different qualities needed). You are awash in options, nothing to complain about.
Waiting for an ultra wide prime and a fisheye and wouldn’t mind a few more really compact budget options with that plastic mount no one likes and I don’t mind at all. Nikon is going to wear me down and force me to buy a Z5, 24-120 and a 40/2.
I absolutely love my 40/2 and wouldn’t mind some other f/2 lenses in the same form factor, preferably with SE versions, too.
Even if it’s only half way between the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G and the 50mm f/1.8S in terms of sharpness, I think it will satisfy almost anyone.
Ok, so that was not just a rumour ! :D
The pros screaming for a 1.4S range all along only to release a worse lens than they already have…
I look at the charts MTF 50 mm f/1.4G and Z 50 mm f/1.4 and see a very serious increase. The difference is in parentheses.
50 mm f/1.4G.
Contrast ratio.
The center is 0.8. The edge is 0.36.
Sharpness.
Center – 0.48. Edge – 0.12.
Z 50 mm f/1.4
Contrast ratio.
The center is 0.92 (+0.12). The edge is 0.63 (+0.27).
Sharpness.
The center is 0.72 (+0.24). The edge is 0.4 (+0.28).
As a result. The increase is huge!
It’s also about the lens’s ability to deal with difficult scenarios such as harsh light and how the out of focus areas look. But sure I use the 40mm f2 for street and travel but I wouldn’t use it for event photography. The older f mount lenses also have a look and charm which isn’t clinically great, but still looks nice
Or did you make a mistake with the topic and wrote a comment on the Canon RF 35mm F1.4L? Judging by the charts of the MTF Canon, the sharpness in the corners has decreased compared to the EF 35mm F1.4L II USM. Fortunately, at least the contrast was tightened)