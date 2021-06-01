Nikon Announces Its First Z-Series Macro Lenses, a 50mm and 105mm

The newest Z-series lenses were announced today: a 50mm f/2.8 and 105mm f/2.8 lens, both of which are capable of 1:1 magnification macro photography. The lenses will cost $650 and $1000 respectively, and Nikon says they’ll ship by late June. Let’s take a look at them below.

Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8

At $650, the cheaper of the two macro lenses is a 50mm f/2.8. Nikon did not designate this as an “S-class” lens, which means it’s in the company of the Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 and 24-200mm f/4-6.3 lenses (plus all the Z-series DX lenses so far). However, as a prime lens, we can expect it to outperform either of those zooms.

This is actually quite a tiny lens, weighing just 260 grams (0.57 lbs) and measuring only a bit longer than the two pancake primes (the development of which was also announced today). It has an absolutely tiny filter thread diameter of just 46 mm. I can see this being a popular choice for photographers who want a portable, versatile midrange lens to complement the rest of their mirrorless kit.

You’ll notice that this lens (along with the Z 105mm) is the first that Nikon has ever released with the “MC” acronym in the lens name. This acronym just indicates that it’s a macro lens and has no other special significance. Not visible in the photo above is that the lens also has a focus limiter switch on the side, which allows you to limit autofocus to 0.3 meters (about a foot) and closer. Also, when focusing closely, the front barrel of the lens extends, and a focus distance scale / magnification scale is visible:

Although the MC 50mm f/2.8 can reach 1:1 or life-size magnification, a focal length of 50mm isn’t ideal for extreme close-up work. Specifically, it won’t have as much working distance as a telephoto macro lens, so you’ll have to get pretty close to your subject. This can block the light or potentially scare away whatever you’re photographing. Considering this, dedicated macro photographers are more likely to have their eye on the MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S instead.

Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

50mm Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/22 Format: FX

31°30′ Maximum Angle of View (FX format): 47°

1x Lens Elements: 10

7 VR (Vibration Reduction): No

9 ED Glass Elements: 1

1 Fluorine Coat: Yes

STM (stepping motor) Internal Focusing: No

0.53 ft (0.16m) from focal plane Focus limit switch positions: FULL (∞ to 0.1m) and 0.3m to 0.16m

46mm Dimensions (Diameter x Length; from camera lens mount to end of lens): 3 in. (74.5 mm) x 2.6 in. (66 mm)

Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S

By comparison to the 50mm f/2.8, the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a more advanced lens in many ways. It has vibration reduction (which will work in tandem with the IBIS on Nikon Z-series cameras, though gives 4.5 stops of stabilization regardless of IBIS) as well as a custom function button, an OLED display, and a customizable command ring. Like the 50mm, it also has a focusing limiter switch on the side. Overall, it’s one of Nikon’s most advanced prime lenses yet, on par with lenses like the 24-70mm f/2.8 S or the 50mm f/1.2 S in terms of construction and handling features.

All of these features come at a bit of a cost, and I don’t just mean the higher MSRP of $1000. The MC 105mm f/2.8 VR is much larger than the 50mm version, and it weighs more at 630 grams / 1.39 lbs. It’s not going to be a “pack it and forget it” lens like the 50mm. That said, it’s still lighter than the F-mount 105mm f/2.8 VR, which weighs 720 grams (though has a metal construction).

Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

105mm Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f 32 Format: FX

15°20′ Maximum Angle of View (FX-format): 23°10′

1x Lens Elements: 16

11 VR (Vibration Reduction): Yes

9 ARNEO Coat: Yes

Yes ED Glass Elements: 3

1 Fluorine Coat: Yes

Yes AF Actuator: STM (stepping motor)

Yes Minimum Focus Distance: 0.96 ft. ( 0.29m)

FULL (∞ to 0.29m) and 0.5m to 0.29m Filter Size: 62mm

3.4 in. (85 mm) x 5.6 in. (140 mm) Weight: 22.3 oz. (630 g)

Recommendations

Nikon has never made a bad macro lens, even going back to the AI-S manual focus macro lenses made decades ago. I expect the MC 50mm f/2.8 and MC 105mm f/2.8 to continue this trend, with excellent performance at both macro and regular distances.

However, the biggest reason to get these lenses is not for their presumably high sharpness, but for their macro capabilities. Nikon already has fantastic Z-series 50mm f/1.8 and 85mm f/1.8 prime lenses which have some of the best optics we’ve ever tested, with lower prices and larger apertures than these new macro lenses as well. Photographers who don’t need macro capabilities will likely find those lenses a better fit.

Between the two new macro lenses, I think the 50mm f/2.8 is more compelling for general-purpose photography because of its extremely small size. Specialized macro photographers will prefer the 105mm, but the 50mm is basically a pancake and can be thrown in a camera bag without even noticing. It should make a great travel set alongside a lens like the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 and any future lightweight Nikon telephoto zoom. It also pairs well with the 28mm f/2.8 pancake that was released today. On the other hand, photographers who rely on longer macro lenses for their work will be happy to see Nikon putting so much effort and high-quality construction into the MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S.

Overall, they both look like good lenses.

Press Release

You can read more about both lenses and see more sample photos at Nikon’s official page for the Nikon MC 50mm f/2.8 and MC 105mm f/2.8. Below is Nikon’s full press release, which also includes the 28mm and 40mm pancake development announcements: