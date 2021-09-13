Nikon Z 40mm f/2 Formally Announced + Pre-Order Links

A few months after announcing its development in June, today Nikon formally announced the compact Z-series 40mm f/2 lens and revealed its full specifications. The lens will go on sale “later this fall” according to Nikon, with a suggested retail price of $300.

Here are the lens’s full specifications:

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 40mm

Angle of View (DX): 57°

Angle of View (FX): 39°

Maximum Aperture: f/2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9

Filter Size: 52mm

Lens Elements: 6

Lens Groups: 4

Special Elements: 2 aspherical

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: No

Super Integrated Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: One (generally used for manual focus)

Function Buttons: No

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.29 meters (0.95 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.17× (1:5.9)

Mount Material: Plastic

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 46 × 70 mm / 1.8 × 2.8 inches

Weight: 170 g / 0.37 lbs

MSRP: $300

At 170 g (0.37 pounds), this is one of the lightest full-frame Nikon Z lenses yet. It keeps company with the Z 28mm f/2.8 (160 g) and Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 (195 g).

Compared to the existing Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S, the 40mm f/2 has some clear advantages and disadvantages. On the positive side, it is significantly less expensive at $300 versus $600 (though the 50mm occasionally goes on sale for $500). The 40mm f/2 also weighs much less at just 170 grams compared to 415 grams, and it’s far more compact – a similar diameter but roughly half the length. Further, in terms of light-gathering capabilities, the difference between f/2 and f/1.8 is only 1/3 of a stop. Here’s the lens’s construction diagram:

However, not everything about this comparison is in the 40mm f/2’s favor. It has lower-end construction than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S, with a plastic lens mount and no water-resistant fluorine coating on the front element. Optically, the 40mm f/2 doesn’t have as many bells and whistles. There’s no nano crystal coating or extra-low dispersion glass elements, and it has a simpler optical construction with 6 elements compared to 12. We won’t know how this translates to image quality until we test the lens in person, but it probably isn’t reasonable to expect this lens to outperform Nikon’s other Z-series primes. Here’s the MTF chart that Nikon supplies:

Of course, some compromises are necessary when designing pancake (or at least small) lenses, and the 40mm f/2 fills a much-needed slot in Nikon’s Z-series lineup. Almost all the Nikon Z lenses so far have been excellent in image quality, but they do sometimes sacrifice a bit of portability to get there. (An example goes back to the 50mm f/1.8 S – hardly a massive lens, but noticeably bigger and heavier than its F-mount counterpart.)

Since mirrorless cameras are so often good choices for travel and hiking photography, I’m glad to see Nikon putting effort into making some compact lenses these days. I expect that this lens, like the 28mm f/2.8, will sell very well, both due to its price and its portability. Personally, I’m considering getting one to complement my travel kit of the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S and 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR.

You can pre-order the lens at the following links, which I definitely recommend if you want to be near the front of the line:

Nikon also included several sample images for the 40mm f/2. I’ve added the ones with full EXIF below.

Official Sample Images

Below is Nikon’s full press release for the 40mm f/2: