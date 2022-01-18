Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Announcement

Today Nikon officially unveiled its first super telephoto prime for the Z mount system, the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S. Although we’ve known about this lens through a development announcement back in October of 2021, there was no detailed information provided, including its specifications and price. Now that the beast is out, many of our suspicious have been confirmed – this is the best super telephoto prime we have seen for any mirrorless system.

That’s obviously a bold claim to make, but if you read on, you will realize why this lens is a true benchmark that will be hard for any camera manufacturer to try to match. First of all, this lens has a built-in 1.4x teleconverter. Nikon has already done this with some of its lenses we’ve seen before for the F-mount (see our detailed review of Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR), but this is the first of its kind for the Z-mount. This already means higher optical performance, simply due to the shorter flange distance and all the optical advantages of the Z-mount we’ve discussed before. Just take a look at the MTF chart provided by Nikon for this lens with and without the 1.4x teleconverter:

To say that this MTF chart is impressive would be an understatement. While manufacturer-provided MTF charts only give us a glimpse of theoretical lens performance, we found that our lab tests often closely correlate to Nikon’s MTF charts, so we can make some conclusions based on what we see here. Basically, to have a flat line like we see on the left chart for both 10 and 30 lines/mm means that this lens is exceptionally sharp center to extreme edges, has very high level of contrast and a very smooth bokeh when the teleconverter is disengaged. Now take a look at the right chart – that’s with the 1.4x teleconverter engaged, making this lens a 560mm f/4 lens. Sharpness remains the same, with very little drop off in meridional lines in extreme corners, while contrast levels drop just a bit – something expected to see with a teleconverter engaged. To be able to reach such impressive results with a teleconverter, we know that it is only possible when each TC is optimized for a given lens. Nikon has done this before with lenses like the 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR (which shipped with a 1.2x TC that cannot be bought separately), so this explains why the performance remains consistent even with a teleconverter. To be able to achieve such extreme sharpness, Nikon used a combination of high-performance optical elements including Extra-low Dispersion (ED), Super ED, Fluorite and Short-wavelength Refractive. Per Nikon, the combination of these elements in such an advanced optical formula completely eliminates color fringing, coma and chromatic aberration. This all means that the 400mm f/2.8 S lens is a two-in-one setup – you can use it as a 400mm f/2.8, or as a 560mm f/4, bypassing the need for another 500mm or 600mm super telephoto.

In the past, photographers wanted something like the 500mm f/4 because of weight savings when compared to a large and heavy 400mm f/2.8. But with this new Z-mount lens, there is no longer a need to switch to another lens to be able to hand-hold – the new Z 400mm f/2.8 S is under 3 kilos (2.95 kg to be exact), and that’s with the built-in TC! Compare that to its predecessor, the Nikon 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR that weighs a whopping 3.8 kg, or the 500mm f/4E FL ED VR that weighs 3,09 kg, or to the 600mm f/4E FL ED VR that weighs 3,81 kg – that’s a huge difference for any Nikon shooter. Or even better, compare it to the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM, which has previously been considered the lightest among 400mm f/2.8 primes at just 2.84 kg, or the mirrorless Sony 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS at 2.89 kg, neither of which have a built-in teleconverter (adding a 1.4x TC would bring both over 3 kg). This shows why the Z 400mm f/2.8 S is such an impressive engineering marvel.

As expected, Nikon put everything it has in its arsenal on this lens, which includes newer technologies we have never seen before. For example, the 400mm f/2.8 S is the first lens to have the new “Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (VCM)” autofocus motor that utilizes magnets instead of gears to move the lens focus groups. While “Silky Swift” sounds quite cheesy to me, Nikon is promising much faster initial AF speed acquisition, higher accuracy and very silent operation compared to silent-wave motors we have seen in the past. The magnets are pretty powerful indeed – so much so, that it might interfere with pacemaker devices, per Nikon’s warnings.

Another new innovation is the “Meso Amorphous Coat” in combination with ARNEO coat that is supposed to deliver better ghosting/glare performance compared to previous-generation coating technologies. When it comes to vibration reduction, this lens is equipped with VR that can compensate up to 5.5 stops when used in combination with a Nikon camera with in-body image stabilization (such as the Z9).

As expected, the lens is fully weather-sealed. It comes with a large carbon-fiber hood and a bunch of buttons and switches that are customizable through the camera menu.

Obviously all this comes at a pretty hefty price tag – the lens is going to retail for $13,999.95 when it is released. While that’s $2K more than what the 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR was sold for when it first came out, once you factor in the price of a teleconverter, inflation and other factors, that’s not a bad price to pay for such a premium offering – it is not meant to be a hobbyist lens. Combined with the Z9, this is going to be one of the most desired setups for sports and wildlife photography for many years to come…

Official Press Release

Here is the official press release from Nikon: