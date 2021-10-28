Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 Development Announcement

It wouldn’t be a Nikon announcement day without at least one development announcement! This time it’s for the long-awaited 400mm f/2.8 telephoto prime. Nikon says this lens will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, turning it into a 560mm f/4.

Nikon hasn’t said much else about the 400mm f/2.8. We don’t know when it will ship, how much it will cost, or how much it will weigh. We do at least know how it looks:

The design tells us that it has some of Nikon’s most advanced features, such as multiple control rings and at least one custom function button (probably more). It also has vibration reduction, as you can see on the lens’s nameplate (seems like the official name is “Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S”).

Nikon’s previous development announcements have always been some of the next lenses in their lineup to be made. My impression is that this lens won’t start shipping until early 2022 at a minimum, but it should at least be one of the next lenses Nikon does release.

The only other small detail we know about the lens at this point is that it will have “a new coating” that Nikon says “delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history.” Supertelephoto lenses have famously high levels of flare when pointing at the sun, so this will be a welcome sight if it’s as good as Nikon says.

Here’s the official press release for the 400mm f/2.8’s development, which was announced alongside an update to the Nikon Z roadmap: