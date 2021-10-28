Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 Development Announcement

It wouldn’t be a Nikon announcement day without at least one development announcement! This time it’s for the long-awaited 400mm f/2.8 telephoto prime. Nikon says this lens will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, turning it into a 560mm f/4.
Nikon hasn’t said much else about the 400mm f/2.8. We don’t know when it will ship, how much it will cost, or how much it will weigh. We do at least know how it looks:
The design tells us that it has some of Nikon’s most advanced features, such as multiple control rings and at least one custom function button (probably more). It also has vibration reduction, as you can see on the lens’s nameplate (seems like the official name is “Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S”).
Nikon’s previous development announcements have always been some of the next lenses in their lineup to be made. My impression is that this lens won’t start shipping until early 2022 at a minimum, but it should at least be one of the next lenses Nikon does release.
The only other small detail we know about the lens at this point is that it will have “a new coating” that Nikon says “delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history.” Supertelephoto lenses have famously high levels of flare when pointing at the sun, so this will be a welcome sight if it’s as good as Nikon says.
Here’s the official press release for the 400mm f/2.8’s development, which was announced alongside an update to the Nikon Z roadmap:
NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE NIKKOR Z 400MM F/2.8 TC VR S SUPER-TELEPHOTO PRIME LENS WITH A BUILT-IN 1.4X TELECONVERTER FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM
MELVILLE, NY – Nikon is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super-telephoto prime lens for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.
The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, the first NIKKOR Z super-telephoto prime lens, belongs to the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, which pursues the ultimate in optical performance. The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S realizes the rendering of realistic images by achieving beautiful bokeh and high resolution. It will feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and a new coating that delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history. Providing superb operability in a design that is also ideal for video recording, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S will support the imaging expression of professional photographers.
Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
The NIKKOR Z Lens Lineup Expansion to 2023
Information in the lens lineup schedule, including release dates, is subject to change.
No, I’ll never be able to afford one new (I’d rather take 2 or 3 big trips than buy this one lens!) I’m glad it exists and maybe someday I can get one used. That TC is a terrific addition that puts pressure on the 600 f4. What a lens.
I’m always excited when a 400mm f/2.8 comes out. Not because I’ll buy the new one, but because some day I’ll buy one of the older versions that’s nearly as good, just heavier, and save thousands of dollars for every generation out-of-date it is.
Add me to that list Spencer. Looks like the cost of 400mm, 500mm & 600mm G series lenses will finally be reachable for a lot of us.