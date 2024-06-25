Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 Announced: An Unexpected Budget Lens

Nikon just announced the first f/1.4 lens for the mirrorless Z system, the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4. That’s the full name of this lens; there’s no “S” designation, which is a bit of a surprise. Another surprise is the price: At $600, it’s even cheaper than the f/1.8 version!

The behind-the-scenes story of this lens’s development must be an interesting one, because I don’t think that a more affordable 35mm f/1.4 was Nikon’s original plan. I’m basing that assumption on Nikon’s own roadmap, which has had an unknown 35mm S-line lens on it since September of 2022. Most photographers, including me, expected it to be an f/1.2 lens to match the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S and 85mm f/1.2 S lenses – maybe it still will be, and this new 35mm f/1.4 could be something different. (Though either way, the roadmap was supposed to cover “through 2023” – clearly something unusual happened during the 35mm S-line lens’s development.)

But whatever the reason for the discrepancy with the roadmap, I’m excited about what Nikon chose to release instead. The Z 35mm f/1.4 is lightweight, inexpensive, and bright. If the image quality is up to par, there’s going to be a lot to like about it, especially for genres like street photography and event photography. The potential audience is certainly much broader than we would have seen with a $2500+ 35mm f/1.2 S monster.

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 35mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 63°

Angle of View (APS-C): 44°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9

Filter Size: 62mm

Lens Elements: 11

Lens Groups: 9

Special Elements: 2 aspherical

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus, custom

Function Button: No

Switches: None

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 27 cm (11 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.18× (1:5.6)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 87 x 75 mm (3.5 x 2.9 inches)

Weight: 415 g (0.91 lbs)

MSRP: $599 (Pre-order here)

Analysis

At $600, the new Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 is less expensive than the current Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S, which retails for $850 but is often on sale for $700 (including right now). The f/1.4 lens is only a hair heavier – 415 grams versus 370 grams – and the two are almost exactly the same size. Yet the new 35mm lens is 2/3 of a stop brighter, giving you more flexibility when you’re working in low light or need a shallow depth of field. On paper, the winner is definitely the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4.

The remaining question is image quality. So far, Nikon has been pretty accurate about labeling their lenses as S-line or not. It wouldn’t surprise me if the new 35mm f/1.4 is a little weaker optically than the 35mm f/1.8 S, especially in the corners at wider apertures. But if the performance is good enough – which I expect it will be, although everyone’s standards vary – then the value proposition of this new lens will be very compelling. Compared to all other first-party 35mm f/1.4 lenses available today, it’s easily the lightest and least expensive.

I look forward to testing the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 to see if it supplants the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S as my top recommendation at this focal length for Nikon mirrorless cameras!

