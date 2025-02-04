Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S Announced

Nikon has just announced what is destined to become a classic environmental portrait lens for the Nikon Z mount: the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S. This beautiful high-end prime lens completes the holy trinity of f/1.2 primes, joining the Nikon 50mm f/1.2 S and the Nikon 85mm f/1.2 S.

The Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S is not only the third f/1.2 prime from Nikon, it’s also the third 35mm lens, following the 35mm f/1.8 S and 35mm f/1.4. What does the 35mm f/1.2 bring that the other 35mm lenses do not? Let’s see the basic specifications:

Format: Full-frame

Focal length: 35mm

Maximum Aperture: f/1.2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Lens Elements: 17 elements in 15 groups

Blades: 11, rounded

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.3m (0.99ft) / 0.2x magnification

Filter Size: 82mm

Length: 150mm (5.9in)

Weight: 1.06kg (2lb, 5.39oz)

Of course, you get the amazing light-gathering ability of a f/1.2 lens. But beyond that, the 35mm f/1.2 S has been fine-tuned for its rendering. It has 17 elements in 15 groups and 11 rounded aperture blades (its f/1.4 and f/1.8 counterparts have 9). It’s also got the Meso Amorphous Coat, Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat to handle a variety of intense lighting situations, so it should perform very well in situations where you want to shoot into lighting sources to get dramatic portraits.

It’s also highly corrected, with four ED elements (the f/1.8 S has two) including one aspherical element. You may also remember that we already tested the 50mm f/1.2 S and 85mm f/1.2 S in the lab at Photography life, and if the 35mm f/1.2 S follows suit, it should be very sharp. I’m already loving the rendering just looking at some of Nikon’s sample images!

Here is a crop taken from the full-size image above:

Not bad for f/1.2, right? The Nikon 35mm f/1.2 S also has got some crucial features for video, such as a clickless control ring and silent focusing. Nikon also claims that focus breathing has been minimized, which means your field of view should change very little when shifting between two focus planes. The lens has two lens buttons and is extensively weather-sealed.

Of course, the amazing build, performance, and light-gathering ability will come at a cost. It has an expected MSRP of $2,799.95 and a weight of 1.06kg (2lbs, 5.39oz). But for those who crave the delicious bokeh of this ethereal beauty, it may just be worth the price!

Here is the full press-release: