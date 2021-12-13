Two Nikon Z Lens Announcements: 800mm f/6.3 Development and 28-75mm f/2.8

Today, Nikon announced the development of the roadmap’s 800mm f/6.3 prime as well as an unexpected 28-75mm f/2.8 Z-series zoom lens. Of the two, the 28-75mm f/2.8 is the big surprise and not exactly what it appears to be at first glance. Here’s what we know so far.

800mm f/6.3 S Development

Nikon has only had an 800mm lens on their roadmap for a couple of months, and we’re already getting new details about it. According to Nikon, the new supertelephoto prime will be an f/6.3 lens (a third of a stop slower than the F-mount 800mm f/5.6) and include a phase-fresnel lens for a lighter-weight design.

Unfortunately, Nikon has not released any other details about the lens’s specifications, so exactly how lightweight remains to be seen. The following photo of the lens does show the expected Function and Memory Set buttons, along with a latch near the mount that is most likely a drop-in filter slot.

I’m very excited to test this lens and learn more details about it. It’s going to be the flagship lens of the Z system for supertelephoto users and probably have almost all of Nikon’s bells and whistles. As with the F-mount 800mm f/5.6 FL, it is certain to be an expensive lens and very heavy (although hopefully less than the F-mount lens thanks to the PF element). And of course, the F-mount version is all but flawless optically, so we expect great things of the Z 800mm f/6.3 S.

You can be notified when the lens is available via this link to B&H.

28-75mm f/2.8 Announcement

The Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 was also announced tonight, and it’s an unusual lens in a few ways. First, since Nikon already has a nearly flawless Z-series 24-70mm f/2.8 S – not to mention a host of other midrange zooms for sale or recently announced – it may seem to be a redundant new lens. Looking more closely, you may change your mind because of Nikon’s lower price for the new lens ($1200) and light weight (565 g / 1.25 pounds).

Then, looking very closely, you’ll notice that Nikon’s official lens diagram for the 28-75mm f/2.8…

Is suspiciously (AKA identically) like the lens diagram for the first version of the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8, a Sony E-mount lens:

It’s not a Tamron lens that I’ve used before, so I’m hesitant to pass judgment on the quality of the upcoming Nikon lens. But while it’s widely considered an acceptable third-party lens by Sony users, it is hardly a renowned design, and not as good as the newer G2 version. So, I think it probably will be no surprise why the “new” Nikon design is a non-S-series lens. (I also guarantee that this lens will lead to some amusing arguments between Sony and Nikon fanboys.)

So, I wouldn’t say I’m super excited about this lens on its own, although I admit that it could be useful for photographers who want a less expensive, lighter f/2.8 zoom. Instead, what I’m very excited about is the implication here. Is Nikon partnering with Tamron? Is Tamron going to make more of their (surprisingly good) lineup of lenses native fits for the Z mount? Either would be a very interesting possibility.

Nikon has been loathe to allow third-party companies access to proprietary lens mount information in the past. But if we suddenly start getting some high-quality native Z lenses from Tamron, it could rapidly accelerate the appearance of missing Z lenses. I certainly wouldn’t complain if the Tamron 70-210mm f/4 became a Z-series reality. Same goes for some of Tamron’s other good glass like the 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 or 90mm f/2.8 Macro. These lenses would likely be budget options compared to Nikon’s existing high-end Z glass, but they’d still be great choices for a lot of users. And there’s no telling what future optics a Nikon-Tamron partnership could produce.

I should emphasize, Nikon and Tamron have made no public mention of the situation so far. It may be an odd one-off decision for this single lens and nothing else. But the possibilities are intriguing, and I look forward to hearing more information. Tamron historically wasn’t known as a high-end lens manufacturer, but they’ve really upped their game in recent years and are clearly capable of producing some great glass.

Here are the primary specifications of the 28-75mm f/2.8:

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 28-75mm

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 12

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 1 ED glass, 1 Super ED glass

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: One (generally for manual focus)

Function Buttons: No

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.19 meters (0.62 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.34× (1:2.9)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 121 × 75 mm / 4.8 × 3.0 inches

Weight: 565 g / 1.25 lbs

MSRP: $1200

The Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 is available for pre-order here at B&H for $1200.

Press Release