Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Announcement & Pre-Order

Nikon has just announced the Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR for $1299.95, expected to ship in mid-April. The lens not only has a versatile 14.3× zoom, but also an impressive close-focusing distance with a maximum magnification of 0.35×. Here’s what we know about it so far!
Specifications
- Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 28mm to 400mm zoom (14.3× zoom)
- Angle of View (DX): 53° to 4°
- Angle of View (FX): 75° to 6°10′
- Maximum Aperture: f/4 at 28mm; f/8 at 400mm
- Minimum Aperture: f/22 at 28mm; f/45 at 400mm
- Aperture Blades: 9
- Filter Size: 77mm
- Lens Elements: 21
- Lens Groups: 15
- Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 4 ED glass
- Special Coatings: Either none, or not yet announced
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: Yes
- Internal Zooming: No
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Zoom and focus
- Function Button: No
- Focus Motor: STM
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.2 meters (8 inches) at 28mm; 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) at 400mm
- Maximum Magnification: 0.35× at 28mm (1:2.9)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 142 × 85 mm (5.6 × 3.4 inches)
- Weight: 725 grams (1.60 lbs)
- MSRP: $1299.95 (pre-order here)
Analysis
Even if you’re not a fan of superzooms, I think it’s pretty exciting to see Nikon break new ground with the Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR. Nikon has already had a 28-300mm F-mount lens for ages, and there have been various 18-300mm and 18-400mm lenses for APS-C from different companies, but this is the world’s first 28-400mm lens for a full-frame camera system.
Although rumors of this lens suggested that it would have a relatively bright maximum aperture of f/3.5-6.3, the reality was always going to be different, at least if Nikon wanted the lens to remain lightweight and portable. And it is portable indeed – at 725 grams (1.60 pounds), this lens can be carried all day without a problem. It’s even lighter than the F-mount 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G VR (at 800 grams / 1.76 pounds), despite the longer zoom range.
For now, more than image quality, my concern is the f/8 maximum aperture on the long end. There’s no getting around the fact that 400mm at f/8 requires a lot of light (or a tripod), although I’d certainly rather have the option of 400mm than not. The real question is how quickly the lens dips from f/4 to f/8. If it happens too early in the zoom range, it would harm some of the lens’s innate versatility. I’m a little concerned that one of the official sample photos was taken at 170mm and f/7.6 – I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the maximum aperture at that focal length, which would be a pretty swift drop.
The good news is that the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 does have a VR system that can work in tandem with your camera’s in-body image stabilization. Nikon claims 5.0 stops of vibration reduction with this lens at minimum. That improves to 5.5 stops if your camera has IBIS and supports Synchro VR; right now, this is the Z6 II, Z7 II, Z8, Z9, and Zf. I’m still wary of an f/8 maximum aperture, but if your subject is staying still, it should be workable with VR.
Superzoom lenses are not traditionally known for their high optical quality, but I was impressed enough by Nikon’s existing Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR to buy one for myself. I’m eager to test the new lens and put it through its paces, too. I don’t expect it to perform miracles, especially at 400mm, but superzooms are about versatility more than utmost sharpness. As long as it produces solid results on a 24 MP sensor throughout the zoom range, I think it will be a very popular lens.
Finally, I’d like to know more about the lens’s impressive maximum magnification of 0.35×. This is actually a hair better than the F-mount 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G VR – itself one of Nikon’s secret close-up lenses. But Nikon only shared that this specification applies at 28mm on the new lens. I’m interested to see if it has good close-up capabilities at the longer focal lengths, too. It will depend upon how much focus breathing the lens has as you zoom in. If it has low focus breathing, a close focusing distance of 1.2 meters at a focal length of 400mm is very respectable and could be near 0.35× magnification.
I intend to get my hands on a copy of the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 as soon as it ships and bring you a full test by May.
Pre-Order
The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is already available for pre-order and will start shipping in mid-April. I expect it to be a high-volume lens, and there's a good chance that Nikon has already ramped up manufacturing capabilities, so I don't think we'll see the same shortages that we have with some of their premium glass.
Ordering anything through our affiliate links supports Photography Life without costing you anything extra!
More Product Photos
Sample Photos and Crops
You usually can’t tell much about a lens’s sharpness from the official sample photos, but until we get a copy of the lens for real tests, it’s better than nothing. Nikon supplied the following five images in our press kit as full-resolution JPEGs. All of them were taken on the Nikon Z6 II, a 24-megapixel sensor. I’ve provided the uncropped image followed by a 1000×1500 pixel crop of each shot. I only applied standard export sharpening in Lightroom to the crops. The rest is as Nikon delivered it.
My impression from these crops is that we’re looking at a pretty typical superzoom. Not unusually sharp based on these photos. But it’s difficult to tell how much of that is because of the lens, and how much is due to subject motion or slight missed focus. Some of the photos certainly look sharper than others.
Press Release
THE ALL-IN-ONE LENS THAT GOES THE DISTANCE: NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 28-400MM F/4-8 VR FULL-FRAME SUPER ZOOM
Versatility and Portability with Wide-Angle to Super-Telephoto Coverage
MELVILLE, NY (March 27, 2024) Today Nikon Inc. announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, a supremely versatile high-power super-zoom lens for Nikon Z series full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras. This latest addition to the expanding line of NIKKOR Z lenses offers the highest zoom ratio in its class1, making it a must-have for travel, sports, backyard wildlife and more.
“So many photographers and creatives will love the versatility of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm, which gives you clarity, range and fantastic backgrounds,” said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, Nikon Inc. “Wherever your travels lead, this is definitely a lens to consider packing.”
The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a high-magnification zoom lens that covers a broad range of focal lengths — from 28mm to 400mm. Whether up close or far away, from landscapes to distant vistas, users will appreciate the extreme versatility and powerful capabilities of the 14.2× zoom. Although it is a super-telephoto zoom lens with a range up to 400mm, it’s also the lightest in its class1, weighing only approximately 1.6 lbs (725 g), making it easy to carry when traveling.
This new lens also has a remarkably close minimum focus distance2 of only 7.8 in. (0.2 m) at the maximum wide-angle position and 3.9 ft. (1.2 m) at the maximum telephoto position. The maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x lets users capture close-ups at short distances for food, flowers and animals. When shooting far away, users can fill the frame with their subject and still have a pleasing blurred background.
The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR uses a stepping motor (STM), which enables fast and quiet autofocusing, allowing rapid focus on moving subjects. The lens also features a vibration-reduction (VR) function with performance equivalent to 5.0 stops, which helps achieve sharp photos and stable video with ease, even when handheld.3
Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR
- Covers a broad range of focal lengths— from 28mm to 400mm, with a 14.2× zoom which is a first among NIKKOR Z lenses.
- A minimum focus distance of 0.2 m at the maximum wide-angle position and a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35× allow users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.
- A total length of approx. 5.57 in. (141.5 mm) and a weight of approx. 1.6lbs (725g)– the lightest lens in its class– make this an easy lens to carry and shoot hand-held.
- Stable VR performance equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed effectively reduces blurring in dimly lit surroundings and with hand-held shooting. When paired with a compatible camera, Synchro VR can be activated to achieve up to 5.5-stop stabilization4 by combining in-camera VR and lens VR.
- Stepping motor (STM) enables high-speed AF drive.
- Support for linear MF drive enables smooth focusing, which is especially useful for video shooting.
- Comes with a compact, square lens hood that combines superior performance and usability.
- Designed to be dust- and drip-resistant with thorough sealing on various portions including movable parts of the lens barrel to keep dust and water droplets from entering the lens.5
Price and Availability
The new NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens will be available in mid-April for a suggested retail price of $1299.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.
About Nikon
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo and Flickr.
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
- Among lenses with a zoom ratio of 10x or over for full-frame/FX-format interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras, announced as of March 27, 2024.
- When capturing close-ups with the lens hood attached, take care that the lens hood does not come into contact with the subject.
- Measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to “NORMAL”, and zoom at the maximum telephoto position.
- Measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to “NORMAL” when combined with cameras that support Synchro VR.
- Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.