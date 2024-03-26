Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Announcement & Pre-Order

Nikon has just announced the Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR for $1299.95, expected to ship in mid-April. The lens not only has a versatile 14.3× zoom, but also an impressive close-focusing distance with a maximum magnification of 0.35×. Here’s what we know about it so far!

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 28mm to 400mm zoom (14.3× zoom)

Angle of View (DX): 53° to 4°

Angle of View (FX): 75° to 6°10′

Maximum Aperture: f/4 at 28mm; f/8 at 400mm

Minimum Aperture: f/22 at 28mm; f/45 at 400mm

Aperture Blades: 9

Filter Size: 77mm

Lens Elements: 21

Lens Groups: 15

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 4 ED glass

Special Coatings: Either none, or not yet announced

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Zooming: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom and focus

Function Button: No

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.2 meters (8 inches) at 28mm; 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) at 400mm

Maximum Magnification: 0.35× at 28mm (1:2.9)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 142 × 85 mm (5.6 × 3.4 inches)

Weight: 725 grams (1.60 lbs)

MSRP: $1299.95 (pre-order here)

Analysis

Even if you’re not a fan of superzooms, I think it’s pretty exciting to see Nikon break new ground with the Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR. Nikon has already had a 28-300mm F-mount lens for ages, and there have been various 18-300mm and 18-400mm lenses for APS-C from different companies, but this is the world’s first 28-400mm lens for a full-frame camera system.

Although rumors of this lens suggested that it would have a relatively bright maximum aperture of f/3.5-6.3, the reality was always going to be different, at least if Nikon wanted the lens to remain lightweight and portable. And it is portable indeed – at 725 grams (1.60 pounds), this lens can be carried all day without a problem. It’s even lighter than the F-mount 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G VR (at 800 grams / 1.76 pounds), despite the longer zoom range.

For now, more than image quality, my concern is the f/8 maximum aperture on the long end. There’s no getting around the fact that 400mm at f/8 requires a lot of light (or a tripod), although I’d certainly rather have the option of 400mm than not. The real question is how quickly the lens dips from f/4 to f/8. If it happens too early in the zoom range, it would harm some of the lens’s innate versatility. I’m a little concerned that one of the official sample photos was taken at 170mm and f/7.6 – I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the maximum aperture at that focal length, which would be a pretty swift drop.

The good news is that the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 does have a VR system that can work in tandem with your camera’s in-body image stabilization. Nikon claims 5.0 stops of vibration reduction with this lens at minimum. That improves to 5.5 stops if your camera has IBIS and supports Synchro VR; right now, this is the Z6 II, Z7 II, Z8, Z9, and Zf. I’m still wary of an f/8 maximum aperture, but if your subject is staying still, it should be workable with VR.

Superzoom lenses are not traditionally known for their high optical quality, but I was impressed enough by Nikon’s existing Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR to buy one for myself. I’m eager to test the new lens and put it through its paces, too. I don’t expect it to perform miracles, especially at 400mm, but superzooms are about versatility more than utmost sharpness. As long as it produces solid results on a 24 MP sensor throughout the zoom range, I think it will be a very popular lens.

Finally, I’d like to know more about the lens’s impressive maximum magnification of 0.35×. This is actually a hair better than the F-mount 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G VR – itself one of Nikon’s secret close-up lenses. But Nikon only shared that this specification applies at 28mm on the new lens. I’m interested to see if it has good close-up capabilities at the longer focal lengths, too. It will depend upon how much focus breathing the lens has as you zoom in. If it has low focus breathing, a close focusing distance of 1.2 meters at a focal length of 400mm is very respectable and could be near 0.35× magnification.

I intend to get my hands on a copy of the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 as soon as it ships and bring you a full test by May.

Pre-Order

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is already available for pre-order and will start shipping in mid-April. I expect it to be a high-volume lens, and there’s a good chance that Nikon has already ramped up manufacturing capabilities, so I don’t think we’ll see the same shortages that we have with some of their premium glass. But if you want to guarantee that you get your copy as soon as possible, you can pre-order at our affiliate link below:

Ordering anything through our affiliate links supports Photography Life without costing you anything extra!

More Product Photos

Sample Photos and Crops

You usually can’t tell much about a lens’s sharpness from the official sample photos, but until we get a copy of the lens for real tests, it’s better than nothing. Nikon supplied the following five images in our press kit as full-resolution JPEGs. All of them were taken on the Nikon Z6 II, a 24-megapixel sensor. I’ve provided the uncropped image followed by a 1000×1500 pixel crop of each shot. I only applied standard export sharpening in Lightroom to the crops. The rest is as Nikon delivered it.

My impression from these crops is that we’re looking at a pretty typical superzoom. Not unusually sharp based on these photos. But it’s difficult to tell how much of that is because of the lens, and how much is due to subject motion or slight missed focus. Some of the photos certainly look sharper than others.

