Nikon to Develop the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

Nikon has just announced the development of the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ power zoom lens for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras. Although Nikon already has one power zoom lens for APS-C cameras, the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, this will be the first power zoom lens for their full-frame system.
Unlike traditional lenses, you can operate the zoom mechanism of a power zoom electronically. This is ideal for video when you want to smoothly zoom in or out, which is quite difficult to do naturally with a regular lens.
Although Nikon says that the design of the lens may change, from the photo, it looks like there’s one lens FN button, a power zoom control, an autofocus/manual switch, and a tripod foot. These features, plus the constant f/4 aperture, suggest that this will be a higher-end lens – and so does the gold ring, on the back of the lens this time!
However, Nikon did not mention that that the Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ will be part of the high-end “S” series. That, plus the similar appearance to Sony’s own 28-135mm f/4 PZ, has led to some interesting, even conspiratorial speculation online that it may not be a Nikon-designed lens. For now – besides the data in the lens name – no other specifications have been released, and any claims about the lens design are just conjecture.
The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is still in the development phase, so you can’t preorder it, but you can check out the product page on B&H Photo to get notified when it is available. You can also look at Sony’s FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 G on B&H to get a sense of the price and specifications we might expect from the Nikkor.
Here is the press release:
TOKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the ongoing development of the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.
The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the focal-length range from 28 to 135 mm. It is designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, supporting efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew.
Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
Looks pretty damn good. That gold ring is a beauty.
Now, hoping for this one to be way better that what Sony did back then. But it looks full packed with features like control ring and programmable button. Hoping that this is the first on a long line of cine lenses from Nikon, they do know how to use glass! Also, hopefully this means that Nikon is getting serious in the cine side of things and will release either a Nikon Cine camera, or a Red Z-Mount in the next 12 months.
I would be here to applaud!