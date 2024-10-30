Nikon to Develop the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

Nikon has just announced the development of the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ power zoom lens for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras. Although Nikon already has one power zoom lens for APS-C cameras, the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, this will be the first power zoom lens for their full-frame system.

Unlike traditional lenses, you can operate the zoom mechanism of a power zoom electronically. This is ideal for video when you want to smoothly zoom in or out, which is quite difficult to do naturally with a regular lens.

Although Nikon says that the design of the lens may change, from the photo, it looks like there’s one lens FN button, a power zoom control, an autofocus/manual switch, and a tripod foot. These features, plus the constant f/4 aperture, suggest that this will be a higher-end lens – and so does the gold ring, on the back of the lens this time!

However, Nikon did not mention that that the Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ will be part of the high-end “S” series. That, plus the similar appearance to Sony’s own 28-135mm f/4 PZ, has led to some interesting, even conspiratorial speculation online that it may not be a Nikon-designed lens. For now – besides the data in the lens name – no other specifications have been released, and any claims about the lens design are just conjecture.

The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is still in the development phase, so you can’t preorder it, but you can check out the product page on B&H Photo to get notified when it is available. You can also look at Sony’s FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 G on B&H to get a sense of the price and specifications we might expect from the Nikkor.

Here is the press release: