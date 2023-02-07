Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 and 85mm f/1.2 S Formally Announced

As expected from last month’s development announcement, Nikon has now formally announced the Z 26mm f/2.8 and the Z 85mm f/1.2 S lenses for their mirrorless Z system. The 26mm f/2.8 will sell for $499, and the 85mm f/1.2 for $2799. They ship in early and late March, respectively.
Alongside pricing and availability details, we now have full specifications for both lenses as well. Here’s what I know so far about the Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 and 85mm f/1.2 S, and some of my thoughts about these new releases.
Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8
This is one of the smallest, lightest lenses that you can get for a modern mirrorless camera. Here are the full specifications:
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 26mm prime
- Angle of View (DX): 57°
- Angle of View (FX): 79°
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/16
- Aperture Blades: 7, rounded
- Filter Size: None, but lens hood takes 52mm filters
- Lens Elements: 8
- Lens Groups: 6
- Special Elements: 3 aspherical
- ARNEO Coating: No
- Nano Crystal Coating: No
- Super Integrated Coating: No
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: No
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: No
- Internal Focusing: No
- Control Rings: One (generally used for focusing)
- Function Buttons: None
- Switches: None
- Focus Motor: STM
- Minimum Focus Distance: 20.1 cm (7.92 in)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.19× (1:5.3)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 24 × 70 mm (1.0 × 2.8 in.)
- Weight: 125 g (0.28 lbs)
- MSRP: $499.95
- Lowest Sale Seen: $496.95 (check current price and availability)
Generally speaking, these are pretty low-end specifications. Unless Nikon’s marketing materials are missing something, there are none of the usual anti-reflective coatings found on most Nikon Z lenses (or any other coatings for that matter, like the anti-water droplet fluorine coating). It’s not even an internal focusing lens, which is a first for a Nikon Z lens. As you focus at varying distances, the barrel of the lens extends and retracts – although the lens hood hides it, at least.
There are two areas where the lens borrows some higher-end features, though. First is the metal lens mount, which is interesting considering that the very similar Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 has a plastic lens mount. Second, the three aspherical elements (out of eight total elements) are more than expected. By comparison, the Z 28mm f/2.8 has two aspherical elements out of nine.
What about the price? At $500, this lens is more expensive than I expected. I’m left hoping that the performance justifies the price increase over the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8, which is $300 and sometimes goes on sale for less than that.
Just based on the specifications, the biggest difference between this lens and the 28mm version is the size and weight. According to Nikon, it’s the slimmest full-frame autofocus lens on the market today at just 24 mm / 1.0 inch long. It’s also Nikon’s lightest Z lens yet. By comparison, the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 is hardly a big lens, but it’s a bit more substantial at 155 grams and 43 mm (1.7 inches) long. As for the difference in focal length, 26mm vs 28mm is not a big deal, although I have a slight preference for the wider angle.
Still, I’m left wondering why Nikon needed to make this lens when the 28mm f/2.8 already exists. They seem very similar from what we know so far. But maybe I’ll change my mind after testing it. Perhaps the performance of this lens will justify the higher price, making this the ideal high-quality pancake while the other lens is more of a budget option. It’s too early to say, although the official MTF chart doesn’t suggest this will be the case. Here it is:
By comparison, here’s the official chart for the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8:
In the past, we have not found a perfect correlation between MTF charts – which only show performance at a single aperture – and a lens’s sharpness. But they are useful as a general guide (see, How to Read MTF Charts). The charts above suggest that the new Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 will be a hair sharper in the center at f/2.8 compared to the 28mm lens, but it will be somewhat weaker of the two as you approach the edges and corners. The differences don’t appear to be very dramatic either way, but that may not hold true in practice.
Here’s the lens’s construction diagram, with blue representing the aspherical elements:
Finally, I’d like to mention that it’s nice to see Nikon embrace the potential of compact/pancake lenses. They didn’t make very many in the DSLR era, but the Z system now has four full-frame options in this segment already (plus one DX pancake left on the roadmap). I’m a big fan of lightweight lenses to pair with lightweight mirrorless cameras. I just wonder why Nikon didn’t go with a more different focal length, like 20mm or even something longer like 60mm, if they wanted to complement the existing 28mm, 40mm, and 24-50mm lenses.
The Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 ships in “early March” according to Nikon. You can pre-order it here:
Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S
This is a professional-level portrait lens, and Nikon’s widest-aperture 85mm AF lens ever. Here are the specs:
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 85mm prime
- Angle of View (DX): 18°50′
- Angle of View (FX): 28°30′
- Maximum Aperture: f/1.2
- Minimum Aperture: f/16
- Aperture Blades: 11, rounded
- Filter Size: 82mm
- Lens Elements: 15
- Lens Groups: 10
- Special Elements: 1 ED glass, 2 aspherical
- ARNEO Coating: No
- Nano Crystal Coating: Yes
- Super Integrated Coating: No
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: No
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: No
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Two (one focus, one extra)
- Function Buttons: One
- Switches: One (A-M)
- Focus Motor: 2 STM
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.85 m (2.79 ft)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.11× (1:9.1)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 142 × 103 mm (5.6 × 4.1 in.)
- Weight: 1160 g (2.56 lbs)
- MSRP: $2799.95
- Lowest Sale Seen: $2796.95 (check current price and availability)
Just based on the specs, this is a very high-end lens with most of Nikon’s advanced features and technology. A couple of things that stand out to me are the 11-bladed diaphragm (for nice and round out-of-focus highlights) and the two stepping motors for autofocus. That should speed up the focusing performance of this lens, which was sometimes an issue with Nikon’s F-mount f/1.4 primes.
The weight and size of the lens are both on the high side. Nikon’s venerable F-mount 85mm f/1.4 was about half the weight, for example, at 595 grams instead of 1160. But it’s not outside expectations considering that the relatively similar Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is a large, heavy lens itself at 1090 grams.
As for the price, it’s not unreasonable for where Nikon is positioning the lens, although it’s on the high side of what I was expecting. By comparison, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is about $700 cheaper at $2100. But between 50mm and 85mm, it’s definitely harder to design an f/1.2 lens at 85mm, and it also tends to be the more desirable focal length for headshot-type portraiture.
Here’s the lens’s construction diagram, with yellow representing ED glass and blue representing aspherical elements:
I’m sure that plenty of wedding and portrait photographers will line up to pre-order this lens. If you’re among them, be aware that this lens ships a bit later than the 26mm f/2.8 – according to Nikon, it will start to ship in late March. You can pre-order it here:
Official Sample Photos
Nikon has provided a number of sample photos for both lenses to show off their strengths – street photography and portraiture respectively. Here are some of the highlights, starting with the 26mm f/2.8:
Although it’s dangerous to read into official sample photos too much, the lens seems to have good rendition of background blur, at least. There’s nothing wrong with the sharpness in a way that immediately jumps out to me, but 1.5 megapixel compressed JPEGs would hardly reveal that, anyway.
Onto the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S:
It’s still hard to say much about the lens’s sharpness, but considering how important bokeh is for a lens like this, the samples are very useful. I see really stunning, basically ideal bokeh (to my tastes at least) in the first three portrait photos here.
The fourth photo, with the couple holding hands at the bottom of the frame, is more of a stress test considering that the background is less dramatically out of focus. The lens still handles it well, although I see more of a defined edge around some of the out-of-focus highlights. Meanwhile, the fifth official portrait photo shows just how hard the 11-bladed aperture diaphragm is working.
As for the last photo, which demonstrates how out-of-focus foregrounds might look, there’s a bit more of a “cat’s eye” appearance. But the bokeh itself is soft and pleasant, and I don’t have any issue with this rendition.
Overall, the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S seems to have excellent bokeh based on these samples. If its image quality is anything like Nikon’s other S-line primes, it will be an impressive lens in almost every way.
Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S Press Release
Nikon releases the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z mount system
February 7, 2023
Outstanding optical performance that achieves superior rendering capabilities and smooth, beautiful bokeh
TOKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.
The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line*1, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. Designed with the same philosophy as the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S, particular attention was given during development to the rendering of bokeh. Adoption of an ED glass element suppresses color fringing at the edges of bokeh, while the optimization of lens construction has enabled large and soft bokeh. The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S also delivers the outstanding rendering performance needed to express the textures in skin and hair beautifully, further expanding possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.
Adoption of a multi-focusing system*2 provides fast and accurate AF performance, even with the shallow depth of field at the f/1.2 maximum aperture. Furthermore, incorporation of stepping motors (STMs) allows for smooth and quiet focusing operation, enabling users to better concentrate on shooting stills and recording video without concern for unwanted operational sounds, particularly helpful at events such as weddings.
Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
- *1 The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.
- *2 Multiple AF drive units work together to control the position of multiple focus lens groups with great precision for superior image formation performance regardless of shooting distance.
Primary features
- Balances superior resolution and the smooth, beautiful bokeh utilizing the f/1.2 maximum aperture’s shallow depth of field.
- Achieves a beautiful continuity of bokeh that shifts gradually with the distance from the focal plane, and incredibly soft background bokeh. The lack of color fringing around bokeh helps to further emphasize the primary subject.
- Adoption of a multi-focusing system that uses stepping motors (STMs) realizes fast, accurate, and quiet AF for still images and video.
- Adoption of Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghost and flare.
- Adoption of one ED glass and two aspherical lens elements enables effective correction of various lens aberrations.
- Designed to achieve superior dust- and drip-resistant performance*1 and equipped with an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism for superior convenience.
- A design that takes video recording into consideration with quiet operation and stable exposure, as well as functions including focus-breathing compensation*2 that effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view when focusing.
- *1 Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.
- *2 Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on the distance between the lens and the subject due to the characteristics of the lens.
Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 Press Release
Nikon releases the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens for the Nikon Z mount system
February 7, 2023
The slimmest AF lens for full-frame mirrorless camerasTOKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.
With a total length of approximately 23.5 mm and a weight of approximately 125 g, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is the slimmest*1 AF lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the lightest NIKKOR Z lens*2. It can be easily stored in a purse or small bag, enabling users to carry it with them on a daily basis. Adoption of three aspherical lens elements realizes both excellent portability and superior optical performance. Its 26-mm wide-angle focal length and f/2.8 maximum aperture make it an ideal lens for a wide variety of scenes, from cityscapes to tabletop photos, supporting advanced amateur users who take their camera anywhere to capture every shutter opportunity.
Further, the lens features a sophisticated design achieved through various details, such as the adoption of metal components. The supplied lens hood has been specially designed to maintain the thinness of the lens, while also taking operability into consideration. It also supports the attachment of a 52-mm filter (sold separately). A dedicated slip-on lens cap that can be attached to either the lens itself or the lens hood is also supplied.
Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
- *1 Among full-frame/FX-format AF lenses for mirrorless cameras, available as of February 7, 2023. Statement based on Nikon research.
- *2 Among NIKKOR Z lenses available as of February 7, 2023.
Primary features
- With a total length of approximately 23.5 mm, the lens is the slimmest AF lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, enabling easy storage in a purse or small bag. A weight of approximately 125 g makes it the lightest NIKKOR Z lens, ideal for carrying everywhere.
- When mounted on a DX-format camera, the focal length becomes 39 mm (equivalent in 35mm [135] format), similar to the standard angle of view that is ideal for capturing a wide variety of scenes.
- Excellent portability and effective correction are achieved by adopting three aspherical lens elements.
- A minimum focus distance of 0.2 m allows users to get close to their subjects for dynamic photography.
- The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture reduces image blur caused by camera shake, even during hand-held shooting.
- Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) enables a highly accurate AF drive.
- Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.
- Supplied with a lens hood that has been specially designed with consideration for operability while maintaining the thinness of the lens, which also supports attachment of a 52-mm filter (sold separately).
- A slip-on lens cap that can be attached to either the lens itself or the lens hood is also supplied.
- Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance*, enabling it to be taken anywhere with greater confidence.
- *Thorough dust and drip resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.
I’d say an 85mm f/1.2 is a first for Nikon and a pretty impressive achievement. It’s a beast of a lens, largely impractical outside a studio or useful only for specific purposes (like the 50mm f/1.2 or f/0.95 Noct) unless you want to be that guy laboring to lug around for no real reason the biggest 85mm ever created without much capacity for anything else. Of course, pimped out with two aspherical elements has to make us wonder what hit it has taken to pleasing transitions in Nikon’s pursuit to achieve Sony-busting ultra-sharpness over natural bokeh free of gremlins lurking in the background. Did they sacrifice smooth, organic optics for eye-popping Imatest numbers?
The bokeh on Nikon’s pictures is quite impressive. Maybe the aspherical elements are very mild or they figured out some way to counteract them because the bokeh is heavenly. I look forward to reading the reviews to see if others can achieve the same (assuming the reviewers know how to review a lens like this instead of simply graphing their slippery MTF numbers from flat test charts and lamenting corner sharpness wide open on a portrait lens). Let’s hope this lens lands in the hands of portrait photographers to review and we’re not reading how this lens is 473 points higher or lower than this, that or the other.
This could be the new King of Bokeh–albeit in an obnoxiously large, mostly-plastic package, possibly offshored to god-knows-where with less of a warranty, and maybe stripped of some basic functions seen on all professional lenses for decades. Could none of that matter because the pictures are simply astonishing? I can’t wait to find out.
Very expensive both…(!)
and i would like to see a very good 1.4 24mm lens since the 1.8s is one of the hardy improved lenses ( over the 24mm 1.8G, and that was there best 24mm F bajonet lens)
It looks every bit as good as I expected it to be. The lens has wonderful Bokeh. It depends what you are looking for in a lens. For people who can afford it, this looks like the sort of lens that will produce extraordinary images.
I am considering it. The 1.8 is much cheaper but I am interest in portrait photography so this lens is something I will need to consider carefully.
I do hope that something like the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DN makes its way to the Z-Mount at some point (you can technically adapt the E-Mount version, though).
No doubt the new Z 85mm 1.2 is going to be very impressive, but it’s also a monstrous beast. The Z 85 1.8 is already an excellent optical instrument, but that Sigma would be a good “middle-ground” option for people who want slightly more flexibility with their maximum aperture without the monstrous footprint.
This lens isn’t intended to be light. There is a very specific audience it is aimed at, just like the 50 1.2 is aimed at people who want a Nikkor lens with excellent performance.
Anyway, I get it, tradition is important. The moment a new lens/camera is released, the comments sections on forums fill up with comments, from people who have no intention of buying it, claiming that it is not good enough. Every camera and every lens has limitations. Some people only shoot prime lenses, while for others the flexibility of zooms seems to be the way to go.
The 85mm F1.8 is a fine lens. The reviews suggest it actually a very sharp lens. It is probably the lens I should buy. I am not sure I need a big expensive lens for portraits. The M 105 F2.8 S is now proving to be a great portrait lens in the studio.
That said the 85 F 1.2 is a a fair bit lighter and certainly less expensive than my F mount 300 F2.8 VRII and my (now ancient ) long serving 500 F4G. Both of them have readily identifiable limits, and I would get rid of them if they didn’t actually deliver exactly the features I was looking for when I bought them.
As for the 85mm F1.2 S, it is designed mostly for people who can see exactly how it will offer a unique look that they are after. (Nothing else matters.)
At the moment, I am more than happy to “consider” the 85 F1.2 S
See: youtu.be/WgjKtzEx-7I
Both are kind of puzzling in terms of compromises: the pancake is expensive, and almost duplicates the existing 28mm (shades of the 4 versions of a 50mm for Z, honestly), while the 85mm is crazy expensive yet lacks defocus control. Is a body besides the Z9 going to be capable of delivering consistent AF at f/1.2?
A while back, I mentioned I was worried Nikon was going down a path like Leica or Hasselblad with the special editions and micro-niche lenses, while still missing the basics – these recent announcements haven’t really shaken that feeling.
I agree, somewhat misfiring on various fronts. Hopefully an announcement soon for a replacement for the Z6/7ii that has some tech trickle down from the Z9 with better/more intuitive AF, the missing 200-600mm Z and a 70-200mm F/4 on the roadmap..
I do partially agree with you. I don’t think Nikon is missing too many basic lenses because they have an excellent set of f/1.8 primes, but they are missing a 200-600 and a reasonably-priced well-performing body that can compete with something like the Canon R6 and especially the Canon R7.
On the other hand, they have given us some very reasonably-priced telephotos like the 400 f/4.5, which actually makes high-quality wildlife a lot more accessible to a lot of people compared to some other brands.
The one thing I do wish was that Nikon prioritized other lenses and bodies over these, though, especially because the 85mm f/1.8 is already more than enough portrait lens for most photographers.