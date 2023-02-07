Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 and 85mm f/1.2 S Formally Announced

As expected from last month’s development announcement, Nikon has now formally announced the Z 26mm f/2.8 and the Z 85mm f/1.2 S lenses for their mirrorless Z system. The 26mm f/2.8 will sell for $499, and the 85mm f/1.2 for $2799. They ship in early and late March, respectively.

Alongside pricing and availability details, we now have full specifications for both lenses as well. Here’s what I know so far about the Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 and 85mm f/1.2 S, and some of my thoughts about these new releases.

Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8

This is one of the smallest, lightest lenses that you can get for a modern mirrorless camera. Here are the full specifications:

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 26mm prime

Angle of View (DX): 57°

Angle of View (FX): 79°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 7, rounded

Filter Size: None, but lens hood takes 52mm filters

Lens Elements: 8

Lens Groups: 6

Special Elements: 3 aspherical

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: No

Super Integrated Coating: No

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: No

Control Rings: One (generally used for focusing)

Function Buttons: None

Switches: None

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 20.1 cm (7.92 in)

Maximum Magnification: 0.19× (1:5.3)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 24 × 70 mm (1.0 × 2.8 in.)

Weight: 125 g (0.28 lbs)

MSRP: $499.95

Generally speaking, these are pretty low-end specifications. Unless Nikon’s marketing materials are missing something, there are none of the usual anti-reflective coatings found on most Nikon Z lenses (or any other coatings for that matter, like the anti-water droplet fluorine coating). It’s not even an internal focusing lens, which is a first for a Nikon Z lens. As you focus at varying distances, the barrel of the lens extends and retracts – although the lens hood hides it, at least.

There are two areas where the lens borrows some higher-end features, though. First is the metal lens mount, which is interesting considering that the very similar Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 has a plastic lens mount. Second, the three aspherical elements (out of eight total elements) are more than expected. By comparison, the Z 28mm f/2.8 has two aspherical elements out of nine.

What about the price? At $500, this lens is more expensive than I expected. I’m left hoping that the performance justifies the price increase over the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8, which is $300 and sometimes goes on sale for less than that.

Just based on the specifications, the biggest difference between this lens and the 28mm version is the size and weight. According to Nikon, it’s the slimmest full-frame autofocus lens on the market today at just 24 mm / 1.0 inch long. It’s also Nikon’s lightest Z lens yet. By comparison, the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 is hardly a big lens, but it’s a bit more substantial at 155 grams and 43 mm (1.7 inches) long. As for the difference in focal length, 26mm vs 28mm is not a big deal, although I have a slight preference for the wider angle.

Still, I’m left wondering why Nikon needed to make this lens when the 28mm f/2.8 already exists. They seem very similar from what we know so far. But maybe I’ll change my mind after testing it. Perhaps the performance of this lens will justify the higher price, making this the ideal high-quality pancake while the other lens is more of a budget option. It’s too early to say, although the official MTF chart doesn’t suggest this will be the case. Here it is:

By comparison, here’s the official chart for the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8:

In the past, we have not found a perfect correlation between MTF charts – which only show performance at a single aperture – and a lens’s sharpness. But they are useful as a general guide (see, How to Read MTF Charts). The charts above suggest that the new Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 will be a hair sharper in the center at f/2.8 compared to the 28mm lens, but it will be somewhat weaker of the two as you approach the edges and corners. The differences don’t appear to be very dramatic either way, but that may not hold true in practice.

Here’s the lens’s construction diagram, with blue representing the aspherical elements:

Finally, I’d like to mention that it’s nice to see Nikon embrace the potential of compact/pancake lenses. They didn’t make very many in the DSLR era, but the Z system now has four full-frame options in this segment already (plus one DX pancake left on the roadmap). I’m a big fan of lightweight lenses to pair with lightweight mirrorless cameras. I just wonder why Nikon didn’t go with a more different focal length, like 20mm or even something longer like 60mm, if they wanted to complement the existing 28mm, 40mm, and 24-50mm lenses.

Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S

This is a professional-level portrait lens, and Nikon’s widest-aperture 85mm AF lens ever. Here are the specs:

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 85mm prime

Angle of View (DX): 18°50′

Angle of View (FX): 28°30′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 10

Special Elements: 1 ED glass, 2 aspherical

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Super Integrated Coating: No

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Two (one focus, one extra)

Function Buttons: One

Switches: One (A-M)

Focus Motor: 2 STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.85 m (2.79 ft)

Maximum Magnification: 0.11× (1:9.1)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 142 × 103 mm (5.6 × 4.1 in.)

Weight: 1160 g (2.56 lbs)

MSRP: $2799.95

Just based on the specs, this is a very high-end lens with most of Nikon’s advanced features and technology. A couple of things that stand out to me are the 11-bladed diaphragm (for nice and round out-of-focus highlights) and the two stepping motors for autofocus. That should speed up the focusing performance of this lens, which was sometimes an issue with Nikon’s F-mount f/1.4 primes.

The weight and size of the lens are both on the high side. Nikon’s venerable F-mount 85mm f/1.4 was about half the weight, for example, at 595 grams instead of 1160. But it’s not outside expectations considering that the relatively similar Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is a large, heavy lens itself at 1090 grams.

As for the price, it’s not unreasonable for where Nikon is positioning the lens, although it’s on the high side of what I was expecting. By comparison, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is about $700 cheaper at $2100. But between 50mm and 85mm, it’s definitely harder to design an f/1.2 lens at 85mm, and it also tends to be the more desirable focal length for headshot-type portraiture.

Here’s the lens’s construction diagram, with yellow representing ED glass and blue representing aspherical elements:

Official Sample Photos

Nikon has provided a number of sample photos for both lenses to show off their strengths – street photography and portraiture respectively. Here are some of the highlights, starting with the 26mm f/2.8:

Although it’s dangerous to read into official sample photos too much, the lens seems to have good rendition of background blur, at least. There’s nothing wrong with the sharpness in a way that immediately jumps out to me, but 1.5 megapixel compressed JPEGs would hardly reveal that, anyway.

Onto the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S:

It’s still hard to say much about the lens’s sharpness, but considering how important bokeh is for a lens like this, the samples are very useful. I see really stunning, basically ideal bokeh (to my tastes at least) in the first three portrait photos here.

The fourth photo, with the couple holding hands at the bottom of the frame, is more of a stress test considering that the background is less dramatically out of focus. The lens still handles it well, although I see more of a defined edge around some of the out-of-focus highlights. Meanwhile, the fifth official portrait photo shows just how hard the 11-bladed aperture diaphragm is working.

As for the last photo, which demonstrates how out-of-focus foregrounds might look, there’s a bit more of a “cat’s eye” appearance. But the bokeh itself is soft and pleasant, and I don’t have any issue with this rendition.

Overall, the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S seems to have excellent bokeh based on these samples. If its image quality is anything like Nikon’s other S-line primes, it will be an impressive lens in almost every way.

