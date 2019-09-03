Nikon Z 24mm F1.8 S Announcement: 4 Aspherical Elements, $1000

Nikon just announced its seventh lens for the Nikon Z mirrorless cameras, the Z 24mm f/1.8 S. Although we already knew this lens would arrive in 2019 thanks to Nikon’s roadmap, today’s announcement sheds much more light on its features. The 24mm f/1.8 ships in October for an MSRP of $1000.

The first point a lot of photographers will notice is the Z 24mm f/1.8 S’s price. At $1000, this isn’t a cheap lens – in fact, it’s the most expensive prime in Nikon’s Z lineup to date (though the 58mm f/0.95 will soon own that title). By comparison, the F-mount 24mm f/1.8 AF-S retails for $750, though a current promotion has brought its price down to just $677. Does the new lens live up to its cost? We’ll find out soon when we test it later this year.

Other than that, Nikon has not yet released MTF curves or a lens construction diagram for the 24mm f/1.8 S, but we do know the lens’s specifications:

Focal Length: 24mm

24mm Maximum Aperture: f/1.8

f/1.8 Minimum Aperture: f/16

f/16 Aperture Blades : 9 rounded

9 rounded Lens Construction: 12 elements, 10 groups

12 elements, 10 groups Aspherical Elements : Four

Four UD Glass Elements: One

One Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.25 meter (0.82 feet)

0.25 meter (0.82 feet) Maximum Magnification : 0.15×

0.15× Focusing Motor: STM (stepping motor)

STM (stepping motor) Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Filter Thread: 72mm

72mm Weather Sealing: Yes

Yes Size (Diameter × Length): 78 × 97 mm (3.1 × 3.8 inches)

78 × 97 mm (3.1 × 3.8 inches) Weight: 450 g (0.99 lb)

A few points stand out to me in this list of specifications.

To start, this is the fourth Nikon Z lens so far to cover the 24mm focal length. This is personally one of my favorite focal lengths for landscape photography, but it does strike me as an odd balance when there currently is not a single Z-mount lens that goes beyond 85mm. However, we should see the 70-200mm f/2.8 S later in 2019, and rumors suggest that one of Nikon’s TBA lenses for late 2020 is going to be a 70-200mm f/4 S.

Beyond that, an important point I’d like to mention in Nikon’s favor is how the company has structured the filter system for its new lenses. Though it could just be a coincidence, so far there are only three filter sizes across seven lenses: 62mm, 72mm, and 82mm. If Nikon manages to continue this system across all its Z lenses, I would be thrilled, because it cuts down on the number of filters you’d need for your overall set of lenses. Excellent job thinking this one through ahead of time.

Next up, you might notice the 24mm f/1.8 S’s weight and wonder how it compares to the F-mount version. The Z lens is heavier, but not drastically so – 450 grams versus 355 grams (0.99 vs 0.78 pounds). Especially in combination with the lightweight Z camera bodies, this lens will be a very good walk-around kit for travel and landscape photographers looking to lighten their pack. However, note that the kit 24-70mm f/4 S is not that much heavier at 500 grams (1.1 pounds).

Lastly, I want to point out that the Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S has a whopping four aspherical elements. That’s a lot for a prime lens – more than any other Nikon Z prime so far, and tied with all three zooms. By comparison, the F-mount 24mm f/1.8G has two aspherical elements. Although it doesn’t automatically mean this lens’s image quality will be good, it certainly suggests a high degree of optical correction. Given the very impressive performance of Nikon’s Z lens lineup so far, I am very optimistic about the quality we will see when the 24mm f/1.8 S arrives to market.

Nikon has released a number of sample images from the 24mm f/1.8 S, which I’ve included below:

Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S Sample Photos

