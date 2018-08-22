Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4, 35mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.8 Announcements

Along with announcing the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras, Nikon just released three mirrorless lenses as well! The Nikon 35mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8, and 24-70mm f/4 are branded as “Nikkor S” lenses, which signals them as Nikon’s high-end mirrorless offerings. These are the most fundamental of lenses for a new system – two lightweight primes and a constant aperture zoom – but don’t let their ordinary focal lengths fool you. All three look very interesting indeed.
Nikon 24-70mm f/4 S – $999.95 – September 27
First up is the 24-70mm f/4 zoom, the first lens Nikon has ever released with those particular specifications. Personally, one of my favorite Nikon lenses has always been the 24-120mm f/4 zoom, especially for everyday photography, where it covers the perfect focal lengths. The biggest problem with that lens is its size – at 103 mm long (4 inches) and 710 grams (1.56 lbs), it is not a compact travel option by any means.
The new mirrorless 24-70mm f/4 S lens, though, might just be the perfect fit. Based on the photos we have seen so far, it is much smaller than 24-120mm f/4, and still covers arguably the most important focal lengths. If it performs well – and, as Nikon’s first entry into the mirrorless market, we suspect it will – this lens promises to be a highly sought-after tool for applications where weight is crucial. It seems to be an excellent companion for traveling light.
Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S – $599.95 – Late October
No camera system would be complete without a nifty fifty, and this one shows signs of being a serious hit.
Nikon hasn’t released a new 50mm lens since the 50mm f/1.8G in 2011, unless you count the special edition of the same lens when the Df camera came out. That lens, though it has an excellent price-to-performance ratio (see our review), has started to be eclipsed in recent years by options from other manufacturers. In particular, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 is noticeably sharper, while the Sony 55mm f/1.8 won praise for being a better combination of sharpness and light weight. It looks like Nikon has now decided to take another bite at the apple.
And the sample photo we have so far (only a screenshot from Nikon’s presentation) shows a lens with good bokeh and smooth background blur:
Nikon 35mm f/1.8 S – $849.95 – September 27
The last lens released was the Nikon 35mm f/1.8 S, another focal length staple for professional photographers. Although it might have been nice to see a bit more variety in the two prime lens releases – 50mm and 35mm are quite close – I see why Nikon chose to announce them as they did. This way, Nikon is expecting most photographers to buy the 24-70mm f/4, as well as a prime lens that fits their style more closely (portraiture vs travel, for example).
Nikon historically has created some amazing 35mm lenses, with the F-mount 35mm f/1.8 holding its own against other 35mm lens on the market, including Sigma’s f/1.4 version (as our review shows). If the new one manages the same performance or better, the weight-to-quality ratio of the Z6 or Z7 with this lens will be incredible!
So far, no MTF charts have been released, but we do have a screenshot below from Nikon’s announcement video of the lens. Of course, we cannot wait to test an actual sample at Photography Life to see how it compares to its F-mount equivalents:
Lens Roadmap
Nikon also released a lens roadmap as part of their grand announcement tonight, which says we are due for nine new lenses over the next couple years. Some of them look pretty incredible, including a 58mm f/0.95 lens and a 14-24mm f/2.8, so check out our other article on the official roadmap!
Official Press Release
NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S, AND THE MOUNT ADAPTER FTZ, AND DEVELOPS THE NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S NOCT
Designed Exclusively for the Nikon Z Mount System, Featuring a New, Larger-Diameter Mount
MELVILLE, NY (AUGUST 23, 2018 AT 1:01 A.M. EDT) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the release of three new lenses designed for the next-generation Nikon Z mount system’s full-frame (Nikon FX format) mirrorless cameras, for which a new larger-diameter mount has been adopted. The three new lenses are the standard zoom NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, the wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and the standard prime NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S. Nikon has also announced the Mount Adapter FTZ for Z System compatibility with existing NIKKOR F mount lenses and development of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens1.
NIKKOR Z lenses pursue a new dimension in optical performance, by taking advantage of the superior design flexibility made possible by the combination of the larger Z mount with its inner diameter of 55mm, and a short flange focal distance of 16mm. The lenses offer sharp resolution with both still-image and video recording, and are equipped with functions that include: compensation for focus breathing (the shifting of the angle of view when focus is adjusted), quiet operation, smooth exposure control, a control ring and performance that is well suited for video capture.
The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S are S-Line interchangeable lenses. The S-Line is a newly designated grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, realizing rendering performance that surpasses that of conventional f/4 standard zoom lenses and f/1.8 wide-angle or standard prime lenses. From maximum aperture, clear and sharp resolution can be achieved as well as beautiful bokeh characteristics.
Additionally, the Mount Adapter FTZ has been designed to allow users of Nikon SLR cameras to utilize their existing NIKKOR F mount lenses with the Z mount system and enjoy taking advantage of an even wider variety of lens characteristics with their photography.
Development of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct
Nikon is currently developing the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a standard prime manual focus lens and the fastest lens in Nikon’s history. The design of the Noct lens exemplifies Nikon’s mission to pursue the ultimate optical performance in the mirrorless category. As the result, the Noct is positioned at the top of the S-Line. In addition, Nikon is planning on releasing a variety of new lenses that will continue to expand its line of attractive, high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses that further extend photographers’ creative expressions.
NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Primary Features
- Standard focal-length range from wide-angle 24mm to medium-telephoto 70mm can effectively cover a wide variety of scenes and subjects with rendering performance that will change the perception of what is possible with zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4
- Optical design that suppresses variations in aberrations from shooting distances of close-up to infinity, demonstrating sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture, as well as fine point-image reproduction
- Achieved a minimum focus distance of just 0.3 m across the zoom range
- Adoption of an ED glass element, an aspherical ED lens element, and three aspherical lens elements
- Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare
- Has the size needed to deliver an extremely high standard of optical performance, yet provides outstanding portability; employs a retracting mechanism that can be set on/off without pressing a button and reduces total length for a compact lens that can easily be taken anywhere
- In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed
- Fluorine coat applied to front lens surface
NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Primary Features
- Rendering performance that redefines perceptions of what a 35 mm f/1.8 lens can do
- Sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture, effective suppression of sagittal coma flare that enables superb point-image reproduction when capturing point light sources in night landscapes, and the soft and natural bokeh characteristics expected of a fast (bright) lens
- Adoption of a new multi-focusing system featuring two AF drive units providing driving power at high speed and with high accuracy that achieves quiet, fast, and accurate AF control, as well as high image-forming performance at any focus distance
- Adoption of two ED glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements
- Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare
- In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed
NIKKOR Z 50 mm f/1.8 S Primary Features
- Superior rendering ignites creativity, and redefines perceptions of what a 50mm f/1.8 lens can do
- Thorough suppression of axial chromatic aberration ensures superior resolution with faithful reproduction of the fine textures in subjects, even from maximum aperture
- Sharp and clear rendering of details from the center of the frame to the peripheral edges, regardless of the shooting distance
- The soft and beautiful bokeh characteristics at any shooting distance possible only with a fast (bright) lens
- Adoption of two ED glass, and two aspherical lens elements
- Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare
- Adoption of a new, powerful stepping motor (STM) enables quiet and accurate AF control during both still-image capture and video recording
- In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed
Mount Adapter FTZ Primary Features
- Full compatibility with more than 90 lenses and functionality with approximately 360 existing NIKKOR F lenses from AI type onwards2
- The unique characteristics of NIKKOR F mount lenses can be applied to Z mount system image quality
- In-camera VR (Vibration Reduction) with three-axis VR is available when attaching a NIKKOR F lens without built-in VR; in-camera VR also performs well with stills and video recording
- When attaching a NIKKOR F lens with built-in VR, lens VR and in-camera VR effectively work together to compensate for camera shake by enabling three-axis VR.
- Various sections of the adapter are effectively sealed to ensure dust- and drip-resistant performance equivalent to that of NIKKOR F lenses
- Designed to be lightweight yet tough with consideration for superior operability as a part of a complete system
Development of the New NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Lens that Pursues Ultimate Optical Performance
The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct that Nikon is currently developing will be a large aperture, standard 58mm prime focal-length, the fastest lens in Nikon’s history3, manual-focus lens positioned at the very top of the S-Line. It will stand to symbolize the Nikon Z mount system’s new dimension in optical performance.
It has inherited the design concept behind the original AI Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2, a standard prime lens released in 1977, named for “Nocturne” (a musical composition inspired by or evocative of the night), and was popular for its ability to finely reproduce point light sources as point images. This new Noct lens that is currently in development will take advantage of the advanced design flexibility afforded by the Z mount, pursuing ultimate optical performance. Development continues with the goals of achieving an extremely fast maximum aperture of f/0.95, offering the ultimate in NIKKOR rendering performance with superior detail and sharpness. Additionally, the goal is to achieve beautiful blur characteristics, or bokeh, with good continuity, and ensure outstanding point-image reproduction capabilities for more compelling, three-dimensional imaging.
The NIKKOR Z Lens Roadmap
Information in the roadmap, including release dates, are subject to change. Product names after the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct are not yet finalized.
Price and Availability
The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S and NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S will be available September 27 for the suggested retail prices (SRP) of $999.95 and $849.95, respectively. The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens will be available in late October for the SRP of $599.95. The Mount Adapter FTZ will be available September 27 for $249.95 SRP (Additional $100 savings when purchased together with a Z 7 or Z 6, through 12/31/2018). For more information on these and other Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.
Comments
Quite expensive for the focal length and aperture. I’d rather see f/1.4 lenses and not f/1.8 for this price and this kind of camera.
From the presentation it sounded like they were going to skip the 1.4 lenses, and the 50 1.2 would be the first in a line of 1.2 lenses, plus the line of 1.8 lenses.