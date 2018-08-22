Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4, 35mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.8 Announcements

Along with announcing the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras, Nikon just released three mirrorless lenses as well! The Nikon 35mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8, and 24-70mm f/4 are branded as “Nikkor S” lenses, which signals them as Nikon’s high-end mirrorless offerings. These are the most fundamental of lenses for a new system – two lightweight primes and a constant aperture zoom – but don’t let their ordinary focal lengths fool you. All three look very interesting indeed.

Nikon 24-70mm f/4 S – $999.95 – September 27

First up is the 24-70mm f/4 zoom, the first lens Nikon has ever released with those particular specifications. Personally, one of my favorite Nikon lenses has always been the 24-120mm f/4 zoom, especially for everyday photography, where it covers the perfect focal lengths. The biggest problem with that lens is its size – at 103 mm long (4 inches) and 710 grams (1.56 lbs), it is not a compact travel option by any means.

The new mirrorless 24-70mm f/4 S lens, though, might just be the perfect fit. Based on the photos we have seen so far, it is much smaller than 24-120mm f/4, and still covers arguably the most important focal lengths. If it performs well – and, as Nikon’s first entry into the mirrorless market, we suspect it will – this lens promises to be a highly sought-after tool for applications where weight is crucial. It seems to be an excellent companion for traveling light.





Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S – $599.95 – Late October

No camera system would be complete without a nifty fifty, and this one shows signs of being a serious hit.

Nikon hasn’t released a new 50mm lens since the 50mm f/1.8G in 2011, unless you count the special edition of the same lens when the Df camera came out. That lens, though it has an excellent price-to-performance ratio (see our review), has started to be eclipsed in recent years by options from other manufacturers. In particular, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 is noticeably sharper, while the Sony 55mm f/1.8 won praise for being a better combination of sharpness and light weight. It looks like Nikon has now decided to take another bite at the apple.

And the sample photo we have so far (only a screenshot from Nikon’s presentation) shows a lens with good bokeh and smooth background blur:

Nikon 35mm f/1.8 S – $849.95 – September 27

The last lens released was the Nikon 35mm f/1.8 S, another focal length staple for professional photographers. Although it might have been nice to see a bit more variety in the two prime lens releases – 50mm and 35mm are quite close – I see why Nikon chose to announce them as they did. This way, Nikon is expecting most photographers to buy the 24-70mm f/4, as well as a prime lens that fits their style more closely (portraiture vs travel, for example).

Nikon historically has created some amazing 35mm lenses, with the F-mount 35mm f/1.8 holding its own against other 35mm lens on the market, including Sigma’s f/1.4 version (as our review shows). If the new one manages the same performance or better, the weight-to-quality ratio of the Z6 or Z7 with this lens will be incredible!

So far, no MTF charts have been released, but we do have a screenshot below from Nikon’s announcement video of the lens. Of course, we cannot wait to test an actual sample at Photography Life to see how it compares to its F-mount equivalents:

Lens Roadmap

Nikon also released a lens roadmap as part of their grand announcement tonight, which says we are due for nine new lenses over the next couple years. Some of them look pretty incredible, including a 58mm f/0.95 lens and a 14-24mm f/2.8, so check out our other article on the official roadmap!

