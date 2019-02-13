Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Announcement

Today Nikon unveiled its first professional-grade lens for the Z mount, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, for $2299. After the release of 35mm f/1.8 S, 50mm f/1.8 S and two f/4 zoom lenses, Nikon decided to add an f/2.8 lens to its arsenal of Z-series lenses to appeal professional photographers. While some might wonder why Nikon needs two 24-70mm lenses so early in the game with many other gaps in the Z lens line, Nikon wants to assure its fan base that the new mirrorless system is going to target both enthusiasts and professional photographers. For that reason, Nikon will be releasing the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S along with the Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct later this year. All these lenses (especially the Noct) will be “showcase” lenses to demonstrate the true potential of the Z mirrorles system.

While Canon started its mirorrless system with several pro-grade lenses, Nikon decided to move forward with more lightweight lens choices initially. And although Nikon was criticized for this move by some photographers and critics, we can see that with the launch of the Canon EOS RP (the cheapest full-frame camera on the market), Canon is facing the issue of not having any small, lightweight and budget-friendly options at the moment. Still, it is pretty clear that both companies will be targeting more higher-end lenses in the next few years, because this is their time to come up with truly appealing lens options that will interest not only their existing DSLR fan bases, but also possibly other mirrorless system owners.

So what does the new Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S bring to the table? Knowing how superb the existing 24-70mm f/4 S already is, what makes the f/2.8 version worthy of its $2,299 price tag? First of all, being a professional-grade lens, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S will feature a superior construction with potentially better weather-sealing.

Second, it will have a much more complex optical design comprising of a total of 17 elements in 15 groups (vs 14 elements in 11 groups on the 24-70mm f/4 S), 2 of which are extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and 4 of which are aspherical. Nikon says that this design will make the lens extremely sharp and virtually vignette-free, which is pretty impressive (more on sharpness below).

Third, thanks to the new optical design that is optimized for the Z mount, the lens will be 25% lighter and 18% smaller than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR lens for the F mount, weighing a total of 805 grams.

Fourth, the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S will be the first Nikon lens to feature the brand new ARNEO coat, which in conjunction with the Nano Crystal Coat is supposed to reduce ghosting and flare to minimum levels.

Fifth, the lens will feature a brand new “Multi-Focus” STM focusing motor that uses two actuators to move two focus groups at once, which is supposed to deliver extremely fast and precise focusing.

Sixth, the lens will also have a small OLED screen that will show such information as aperture, focal length, focus distance and depth of field. In addition, there will be a customizable function button on the lens, as well as an additional programmable ring.

Lastly, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is supposed to have very minimal focus breathing, which is important for videographers. As you can see, Nikon put quite a bit of new innovation into this lens…

What kind of optical performance can we expect out of this lens? Just take a look at the below MTF charts for reference:

Similar to the previous 24-70mm f/2.8 designs, it looks like the lens will be stunning on the wide end, with a very gradual drop of resolution towards the edges of the frame. There will be a noticeable drop of sharpness at 70mm, but not anywhere close to what we have seen on the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. Contrast will remain extremely high and considering how close the sagittal and meridonial lines are, bokeh should look quite good, although it is hard to tell how the out of focus highlights will appear with those four aspherical elements.

Comparing this MTF with both 24-70mm f/2.8E VR and 24-70mm f/2.8G, this Z mount lens should be an absolute stunner. Keep in mind that the above MTF chart is for f/2.8! Once stopped down to f/4-f/5.6 range, I am expecting to see insane resolving power on the Nikon Z7. And already the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is the best 24-70mm f/2.8 lens on the market (per our Imatest lab findings, based on overall performance from center to corner at every focal length), so to see the Z lens beat it would be exciting indeed.

Overall, this is a very important lens release for the Nikon Z mount. I can’t wait to take this lens out for some shooting – you can expect a full review of it later this year.

Pre-Order

You can pre-order this lens from B&H at the link below:

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Official Press Release

Below is the official press release of the lens: