Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Announced + Pre-Order Links

Nikon just announced the highly-anticipated 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR! This lens has been several years in the making, beginning with the appearance of a 200-600mm “non-S” lens on Nikon’s roadmap in October of 2019. The wait has been agonizing, but the lens’s $1700 starting price and impressive specifications will almost guarantee it’s a hit.

Specifications

Full Name: NIKKOR Z 180-600 f/5.6-6.3 VR

NIKKOR Z 180-600 f/5.6-6.3 VR Focal Length: 180-600mm (3.33x zoom)

180-600mm (3.33x zoom) Maximum Aperture: f/5.6 to f/6.3

f/5.6 to f/6.3 Minimum Aperture: f/32 to f/36

f/32 to f/36 Lens Elements: 25

25 Lens Element Groups: 17

17 Filter Thread Size: 95mm

95mm Angle of View (FX): 13° 40′ to 4° 10′

13° 40′ to 4° 10′ Maximum Magnification: 0.25x (1:4)

0.25x (1:4) Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) at 180mm; 2.4 meters (7.9 feet) at 600mm

1.3 meters (4.3 feet) at 180mm; 2.4 meters (7.9 feet) at 600mm Vibration Reduction: Yes; normal and sport

Yes; normal and sport Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

9, rounded Fluorine Coating: Yes

Yes ED Glass Elements: 6

6 Aspherical Elements: 1

1 Focus Motor: STM

STM Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Internal Zooming: Yes

Yes Teleconverter Compatibility: Yes (with both Z teleconverters)

Yes (with both Z teleconverters) Focus Limiting Switch: Yes (two positions: full, and ∞ to 6 meters)

Yes (two positions: full, and ∞ to 6 meters) Function Buttons: Yes, one (repeated four times around the front of the lens)

Yes, one (repeated four times around the front of the lens) Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 316 x 110 mm (12.5 x 4.4 inches)

316 x 110 mm (12.5 x 4.4 inches) Weight: 2140 g (4.72 lbs), includes tripod ring

2140 g (4.72 lbs), includes tripod ring MSRP: $1699.95

These are some impressive and high-end specifications despite the low price of the lens! What really caught my eye is the internal zooming, which should make the lens easier to hand-hold (no balance issues at 600mm) as well as provide better weather sealing. The Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 also has a large slate of handling features, including a function button, focus limiting switch, and normal/sport VR modes. Finally, the lens’s weight is really impressive considering that the F-mount 200-500mm f/5.6 weighs more (2.3 kilos / 5.1 pounds) while having a shorter zoom range.

As for the price, $1700 may seem expensive for a non-S lens, but it’s on the lower side of my expectations. For context, Nikon’s F-mount 200-500mm f/5.6 launched for $1400 in 2015, which is about $1790 in today’s dollars. In other words, Nikon is currently launching a (seemingly) much improved lens for basically the same price, if not a bit cheaper, considering inflation.

Pre-Order Links

Nikon says that the Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR will begin to ship in August 2023. Because of the $1700 price – and, frankly, because of the production delays that have obviously already happened to this lens while in development – I expect it will be out of stock for a while. I recommend pre-ordering the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 sooner rather than later, since you can always cancel a pre-order but never jump in line if you’re late:

More Product Photos

Sample Photos

Press Release