Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Announced – And Nikon’s Strategy Grows Clearer

A second rebranded Tamron lens is coming to the Nikon Z system – this time, an ultra-wide. When the rumors started last week, some photographers hoped that DX would see a bit of love with an adapted Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8, but instead, the lens announced today is the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8.

Before I explain the details of this lens, here’s a look at its specifications:

Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Specifications

Full Name: NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8

Shipping: October 2022

Mount Type: Nikon Z mirrorless

Focal Length: 17-28mm full-frame

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 13

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 2 ED glass, 1 Super ED element

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zoom: Yes

AF Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 19 cm (7.5 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.19× (1:5.2)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes, including front element

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 101 x 75 mm (4.0 x 3.0 inches)

Weight: 450 g / 0.99 lbs

MSRP: $1200 (pre-order here)

Is This Going to Be a Useful Nikon Z Lens?

At face value, the 17-28mm f/2.8 may seem like a surprising addition to the Z series, because Nikon already has plenty of good lenses around this mark: the 14-30mm f/4 S for a portable zoom, the 14-24mm f/2.8 S for a near-perfect ultra-wide, and two excellent wide-angle prime lenses in the 20mm f/1.8 S and 24mm f/1.8 S. If anything was missing, it was perhaps a lightweight, variable-aperture zoom to cover the budget segment of the market – something like the F-mount 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5G.

Adding to the question is that the 17-28mm f/2.8 is, as I mentioned in the intro, a rebranded Tamron lens. It has a similar optical construction and specifications as the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, a Sony E-mount lens. The whole announcement harkens back to the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8, also a rebranded Tamron. Are these lenses truly useful additions to the Z mount?

They certainly could be. I can see a photographer picking the 17-28mm f/2.8 instead of the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 if their priority is maximum aperture instead of maximum wide angle. The two lenses are about the same price, so some astrophotographers or event photographers who need to gather a lot of light will certainly prefer the 17-28mm f/2.8. Granted, the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S will certainly outperform the 17-28mm f/2.8, but at $2500, the 14-24mm was never on the radar for a lot of photographers in the first place.

Beyond that, a good way to think about this lens is in the context of the underlying partnership (or whatever it is) between Nikon and Tamron. Viewed from that perspective, the 17-28mm f/2.8 makes more sense as an addition to the Z lineup – and so does the earlier 28-75mm f/2.8. It all goes back to a “problem” of Nikon’s own making: They’ve focused mostly on high-end, top-performance lenses with the Z system so far. Count it up – there are 25 full-frame Z lenses at the moment. Of those, a whopping eighteen are from Nikon’s highest-end “S line”… and two of the others are the rebranded Tamrons! Nikon is practically an S-lens company at this point.

Although every S lens we’ve tested so far has been top-notch, there’s something to be said about depleting the value of a label if most of your lenses carry it. The time had probably come for Nikon to start making more budget lenses, like the well-received 28mm f/2.8 and 40mm f/2 that focus on saving weight over maximizing image quality. Alternatively, Nikon could do something to make the system more attractive to third-party lens companies, which would make the Z system more appealing but wouldn’t give Nikon a cut of those lens sales.

Repackaging Tamron glass with Nikon’s electronics and focusing performance is not a bad answer to that problem. This way, Nikon can sell native, non-S versions of some popular categories of lenses, like f/2.8 zooms, with a focus on budget more than optical quality. It will hardly hurt Nikon’s reputation to make a “good but not perfect” f/2.8 zoom if everyone knows it was really Tamron who made it.

The one hiccup is that Nikon should be charging Tamron-level prices for these lenses instead of upcharging the glass by $100-300, as they’ve done so far. To that point, I’m pretty annoyed that the new 17-28mm f/2.8 is launching for $1200 on the same day that the similarly-designed Tamron lens is on sale for $800. In that context, I’m not sure how often I’ll be recommending this lens to people.

But what’s now clearer to me is the potential of the agreement: Nikon can focus their resources on higher-end lenses and pushing the boundaries with the S-line, while another company can design glass that Nikon didn’t really seem thrilled to make in the first place. There’s a huge share of Nikon Z photographers who are on a tighter budget, and perhaps soon they’ll be able to have a set of native f/2.8 zooms for something like $3000 instead of $7500.

We’ll see if the potential of this situation bears out. There’s already a 70-180mm non-S lens on Nikon’s new roadmap that is suspiciously identical to the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 in focal length. Meanwhile, as I’ve discussed before, there are plenty of other Tamron mirrorless lenses that Nikon could adapt for photographers on a budget, including a 20mm f/2.8, 35mm f/2.8, and 150-500mm f/5-6.7. And who’s to say Nikon has to stick to rebranding existing Tamron lenses? They could very well surprise us at some point with a Tamron-designed lens that’s unique to the Z mount (not that they’ll necessarily make that detail public).

Until we know more about the partnership or see more lenses on the roadmap, a lot of this is obviously speculation. But if it means that Nikon is going to split their efforts some in the future, with cheaper Tamron-designed lenses for budget uses while they focus on optically groundbreaking S-line lenses, it could be a very successful effort. (Notwithstanding the fact that the two efforts so far – the 28-75mm f/2.8 and 17-28mm f/2.8 – may not turn many heads until they go on sale during the holidays.)

You can pre-order the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 at the link below, and it’s scheduled to ship in October. Although most new Nikon products have been hard to find or out of stock if you don’t pre-order them, realistically I doubt the Z 17-28mm f/2.8 will fall into that category. In any case, I could be wrong, and the pre-order link is here if you want it:

