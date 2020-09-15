Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Announcement

As previously indicated on the Nikon Z lens roadmap, the ultra-wide angle Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S zoom lens has finally been unveiled today, and it looks pretty incredible. At just 650 grams of weight, it looks like Nikon has been able to make a lens that is both lighter and smaller than its Nikon F counterpart, the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G. On top of that, the MTF charts look absolutely stunning, which is an indication that this lens will surpass its predecessor in every way. The lens will be priced at $2,399 MSRP, and will be available at the end of the year.

Interestingly, the front element of the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is not as bulbous as on the F-mount 14-24mm f/2.8G, which is indication that this lens has a completely different optical design. Sporting a total of 16 elements in 11 groups (which includes 4 ED and 3 aspherical lens elements), it is indeed a very different lens, considering that the 14-24mm f/2.8G only had 14 elements in 11 groups. And here is the big news – the lens will be able to use 112mm screw-on filters when the HB-97 lens hood is attached! This makes the new Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S a far more practical choice in the field compared to its predecessor.

As with all the pro-level lenses, Nikon is including the best of its technology in its arsenal. The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S will feature ARNEO coating, fluorine coating, an information panel, an extra function ring and an L-Fn button on the side of the lens.

Now let’s take a look at its MTF chart:

Now compare the above to the MTF chart of the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G:

Check out my article on how to read MTF charts, if you don’t know what the above graphs mean. As you can see, the new Z-mount 14-24mm f/2.8 is an absolute beast. It is showing that Nikon engineers were able to make this lens sharp from center to corner at 14mm, which is very impressive. The long range at 24mm is not as good in comparison in the corners, but that’s still simply excellent when compared to the 14-24mm f/2.8G. Contrast levels are exceptionally high on both ends – visibly higher than on its predecessor.

Keep in mind that both graphs represent wide-open performance at f/2.8. It is hard to say what the lens is going to look like stopped down, but I suspect it will be amazing throughout the focal length range between f/4 and f/5.6.

This is a very exciting release by Nikon. While the lens is very expensive at $2,400, keep in mind that it is made for professionals who need the best quality optic available for the Z mount.

For more technical information on this lens, check out the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S page of our lens database.

Official Press Release

Below is part of the official press release for the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens:

NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S: Broaden Your Horizons with the Essential Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens

The much anticipated NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the shortest and lightest full-frame zoom lens of its kind, offering unique user benefits and incredible rendering capabilities across the wide zoom range. Joining the previously announced NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lenses, this lens completes the trinity of coveted fast aperture Z series zooms. The 14-24mm is a versatile lens that proves the optical superiority of the Nikon Z mount, producing excellent edge-to-edge sharpness, minimal distortion and exceptional photo and video capabilities for creators. The new optical design allows for a significantly shorter lens that is nearly 35 percent lighter than its predecessor, the popular AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8, making this lightweight lens ideal for a trek into the field. Meanwhile, its wide-angle zoom range offers video content creators a new option for capturing tack-sharp establishing shots, interiors or POV angles. The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens is engineered to deliver unrivaled optical excellence and maximum usability. This thoroughly modernized lens design features a nearly flat front lens element, which allows the attachment of a threaded filter to the included additional lens hood (HB-97). This design provides users the ability to attach a Neutral density (ND) filter, as well as the new Neutral Color NC Filter 112mm or Circular Polarizing Filter II 112mm3, while a rear filter holder also accepts a trimmable filter gel. With the option to easily use multiple filter types, users can capture epic landscapes with greater versatility and flexibility in more lighting conditions than ever before. An excellent choice for photographing stunning night-time views, the 14-24mm lens delivers amazing low-light performance with a constant f/2.8 aperture and stellar point light reproduction capabilities that suppress sagittal coma and flare for tack-sharp stars and city lights. The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm combines a robust design and reliable performance with custom controls, including a customizable one-touch shortcut button, EL Display panel and custom control ring, making controls and settings convenient and accessible. The optical formula includes four ED lens elements, helping to control chromatic aberrations, and capture fine details, including colors and lines, with consistent accuracy – a true benefit to those shooting interiors and architecture. Additionally, flare, ghosting and coma are suppressed, even with harsh backlight, thanks to the lens’ Nano Crystal Coat (N) and anti-reflective ARNEO Coat, while its robust fluorine coating and extensive weather sealing allow Nikon Z series users to shoot confidently in rugged and unpredictable environments. As an added benefit to videographers, the lens also features an electro-magnetic diaphragm, to help maintain smooth exposures as light changes.

Pre-Order Information

