Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Announcement

As previously indicated on the Nikon Z lens roadmap, the ultra-wide angle Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S zoom lens has finally been unveiled today, and it looks pretty incredible. At just 650 grams of weight, it looks like Nikon has been able to make a lens that is both lighter and smaller than its Nikon F counterpart, the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G. On top of that, the MTF charts look absolutely stunning, which is an indication that this lens will surpass its predecessor in every way. The lens will be priced at $2,399 MSRP, and will be available at the end of the year.
Interestingly, the front element of the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is not as bulbous as on the F-mount 14-24mm f/2.8G, which is indication that this lens has a completely different optical design. Sporting a total of 16 elements in 11 groups (which includes 4 ED and 3 aspherical lens elements), it is indeed a very different lens, considering that the 14-24mm f/2.8G only had 14 elements in 11 groups. And here is the big news – the lens will be able to use 112mm screw-on filters when the HB-97 lens hood is attached! This makes the new Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S a far more practical choice in the field compared to its predecessor.
As with all the pro-level lenses, Nikon is including the best of its technology in its arsenal. The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S will feature ARNEO coating, fluorine coating, an information panel, an extra function ring and an L-Fn button on the side of the lens.
Now let’s take a look at its MTF chart:
Now compare the above to the MTF chart of the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G:
Check out my article on how to read MTF charts, if you don’t know what the above graphs mean. As you can see, the new Z-mount 14-24mm f/2.8 is an absolute beast. It is showing that Nikon engineers were able to make this lens sharp from center to corner at 14mm, which is very impressive. The long range at 24mm is not as good in comparison in the corners, but that’s still simply excellent when compared to the 14-24mm f/2.8G. Contrast levels are exceptionally high on both ends – visibly higher than on its predecessor.
Keep in mind that both graphs represent wide-open performance at f/2.8. It is hard to say what the lens is going to look like stopped down, but I suspect it will be amazing throughout the focal length range between f/4 and f/5.6.
This is a very exciting release by Nikon. While the lens is very expensive at $2,400, keep in mind that it is made for professionals who need the best quality optic available for the Z mount.
For more technical information on this lens, check out the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S page of our lens database.
Official Press Release
Below is part of the official press release for the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens:
NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S: Broaden Your Horizons with the Essential Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens
The much anticipated NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the shortest and lightest full-frame zoom lens of its kind, offering unique user benefits and incredible rendering capabilities across the wide zoom range. Joining the previously announced NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lenses, this lens completes the trinity of coveted fast aperture Z series zooms. The 14-24mm is a versatile lens that proves the optical superiority of the Nikon Z mount, producing excellent edge-to-edge sharpness, minimal distortion and exceptional photo and video capabilities for creators. The new optical design allows for a significantly shorter lens that is nearly 35 percent lighter than its predecessor, the popular AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8, making this lightweight lens ideal for a trek into the field. Meanwhile, its wide-angle zoom range offers video content creators a new option for capturing tack-sharp establishing shots, interiors or POV angles.
The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens is engineered to deliver unrivaled optical excellence and maximum usability. This thoroughly modernized lens design features a nearly flat front lens element, which allows the attachment of a threaded filter to the included additional lens hood (HB-97). This design provides users the ability to attach a Neutral density (ND) filter, as well as the new Neutral Color NC Filter 112mm or Circular Polarizing Filter II 112mm3, while a rear filter holder also accepts a trimmable filter gel. With the option to easily use multiple filter types, users can capture epic landscapes with greater versatility and flexibility in more lighting conditions than ever before. An excellent choice for photographing stunning night-time views, the 14-24mm lens delivers amazing low-light performance with a constant f/2.8 aperture and stellar point light reproduction capabilities that suppress sagittal coma and flare for tack-sharp stars and city lights.
The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm combines a robust design and reliable performance with custom controls, including a customizable one-touch shortcut button, EL Display panel and custom control ring, making controls and settings convenient and accessible. The optical formula includes four ED lens elements, helping to control chromatic aberrations, and capture fine details, including colors and lines, with consistent accuracy – a true benefit to those shooting interiors and architecture. Additionally, flare, ghosting and coma are suppressed, even with harsh backlight, thanks to the lens’ Nano Crystal Coat (N) and anti-reflective ARNEO Coat, while its robust fluorine coating and extensive weather sealing allow Nikon Z series users to shoot confidently in rugged and unpredictable environments. As an added benefit to videographers, the lens also features an electro-magnetic diaphragm, to help maintain smooth exposures as light changes.
Pre-Order Information
If you would like to support our efforts and pre-order this lens, please use the link below from our trusted partner B&H Photo Video:
I’m sure this will be a great lens, but I’m disappointed in Nikon for their lack of innovation. Sony just came out with a 12-24/2.8 and Canon has had some nice ultra-wide zooms too. At this point I’m considering switching from Nikon DSLR to Sony mirrorless since I don’t feel like the switch to Nikon mirrorless brings any large benefits. Any thoughts on this?
I don’t give a damn how innovative a company is unless they give me what I want? Do you really want 12mm. Is the performance up to snuff compared to the Nikon? Are you going to base your decision on a system on 2mm at the wide end, which will be a novelty, not a practical benefit, for most.
Yup, go ahead and switch. If 2 mm is what separates you from the big guys, go right ahead.
To set a counterpart to the two Nikon addicts with apparently not much experience with the Z-system: Sony has some great native glass, not to mention a wide selection of adapted or native 3rd party glass.
Will this zoom makes it to the market until November? Given the embarassing story of their 70-200 and 24-200, some doubts appear.
And for the rest of the lens selection: Nothing really bad, but also absolutely nothing you can’t get from another manufacturer. And a lot of holes in the roadmap. If you have a bunch of F-glass and like to dip your toe into ML-waters, you can get a used Z 6. And if not, you can still use your DLSR along with a new mirrorless system.
Two years ago I started with the Z line. Today I would recommend any buyer to have a close look at Sony first and Canon second. I still like shooting with Z, but outside of landscape one needs to be ready for sometimes disappointing performance of AF. It got better, but every time I see what a friend’s α7 RIV is capable to track, I just wonder how long Nikon will remain sleeping?
One thing I forgot to mention: The big mount diameter of the Z is a double disappointment to me: First, there are not much lenses available (2 years after introduction only the Noct) and benefitting. And there constantly is the problem of massive colour blobs you can’t get rid of in post. Only in certain situations: shooting towards strong frontlight and pointy lightsources combined with dark shapes closeby. But then it’s worse then the “flare collector” 14-24/2.8 G ever was.
The Nikon 14-24 weighs 200 grams less, takes screw on filters, is considerably sharper into the corners according to the MTF charts and costs $600 less than the Sony. The 2 extra millimeters on the Sony might considerably outweigh those features for some and be pointless for others, but “lack of innovation” seems to be the opposite of what’s under discussion in comparing those two lenses to one another.
At the mid-to-high end all these manufacturers are putting out such good gear these days that “large” benefits of choosing one over another just don’t appear to be on the table and the task of differentiating between them is instead reduced to parsing differences like 2 millimeters of focal length, or small drops in high frequency data in the extreme corners at max aperture, or 65% vs 73% eye autofocus algorithm hit rates, or tweaks to white balance presets in Lightroom, or hard drive storage requirements. Most of this stuff is better than most photographers.
I’m going to jump into full frame mirrorless in the next 6-9 months and at this point I’m planning to decide which way to go based heavily on ergonomics (which, as dictated by my quirks, is currently pointing me in the direction of Nikon/Panasonic rather than Canon/Sony) since all the other tradeoffs between the brands seem extremely live-able and/or workaround-able to me.
This, of course, is from the perspective of someone who’s not making a living with a camera. In my day job, when considering what live audio mixing console package to spend $150K on, things like reliability in professional production environments, local access to repairs and rental stock, scalability, client technical rider requirements, total cost of ownership calculations, etc, all serve to make some very small distinctions in quality/specs loom very large, and to make some quite large distinctions in workflow/ergonomics nearly irrelevant. (Though if you must know, I’m happy to report that Yamaha is just absolutely crushing it on all fronts these days…😜)
All of which is to say that how important these distinctions are can be pretty sensitive to the specific context in which the decision is being considered…
It seems you are not a photographer but a keyboard man who can not even read specifics completely.
Interesting. I’ve been using the Z mount 14-30mm F4 S for over a year now and love it. A comparison between the two Z mount UWA zoom lenses would be cool. Other than the obvious speed and weight differences I wonder how they stack up optically? Thanks for the info!
Nasim,
I know it is pure speculation at this point, but what would be your guess regarding the distortion performance of this lens? I hope better than the current 14-30mm f/4! Even though its distortion is correctable, the correction levels needed seem excessive to the point of altering aspects of the original composition. It is one of a number of reasons I passed on the 14-30mm f/4.
David, it should be much better – I expect better than the 14-24mm f/2.8G. Keep in mind that the 14-30mm f/4 is a retractable design to make it small and light, so distortion is always going to be heavy on the wide side, especially on uncorrected RAW images. Lightroom takes care of that automatically, but other software doesn’t, which is a problem for some people.
I would expect Capture NX-D to correct automatically as well.
It does. As does View NX-i which I use far more often than NX-D
Nasim, that’s an invalid statement. “Lightroom does, other software doesn’t”. Capture One also reads the manufacturer’s lens profiles and does a good job with lens correction. The correction profiles are apparently saved in the RAW files.
Nasim,
What is your expectation of sharpness and practicality compared to the 14-30 f4 for landscape photography?
Dave, this is a much sharper lens in comparison. I love my Z 14-30mm f/4 S, but this beast is on a whole new level. Also, the Z 14-30mm f/4 isn’t really suitable for astrophotography needs, while the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 is kind of made for it…
At the end of the day though, it all depends on how much you really need that extra stop, and all the sharpness. If you are happy with the Z 14-30mm f/4 S, then by all means continue shooting with it – it is still an amazing lens. But if you want the best of the best and budget is not an issue, then the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is obviously a better choice.
Nasim,
Thanks for the reply. I am still shooting with a pair of D750s and f-mount lenses: 16-35 and 70-200 f4s and a 35 f1.8 as a basic field kit. I also have the 20 f1.8 for astro, 85 f1.8 when I don’t want to carry the larger zoom, and the 105 macro (VR).
I shoot mostly landscapes and use ND filters fairly frequently. I am getting closer to pulling the trigger on trading one of the D750s up for a Z6 and am trying to get my mind around what I’d want for my Z lens kit. Do I want to stick with f4 lenses and their lesser weight or do I want to spring for f2.8 lenses to, as you say, have the best of the best. I definitely like less weight.
Also, I print, but it would be very unusual for me to print larger than 16 x 20, in fact most prints would be in the 11 x 14 range since I am a traditionalist and mat my prints. There is only so much room on the wall 🤣. I often wonder if my maximum print size of 16 x 20 shouldn’t be a significant consideration in choosing lenses and sensor size?
Do you think we are going to see an important replacement for the Z6 any time in the next year?
Appreciate your comments!
Dave, there will be a replacement for the Nikon Z6 next year, but I have no idea exactly when – it is all rumors at this point. If you want to shoot with the Z6 now, it is certainly good time, since you can get that camera at a bargain price, especially on the used market. I expect the Z6 replacement to be priced higher, since Nikon will most likely add an extra memory card slot and introduce new features…
Thank you Nasim for the excellent review! What do you think would be the right/most practical choice of filter system for the Z-mount line up? I can’t come up with the proper solution for square filters/holder considering all lenses have different diameter from 72mm to 102mm. If you could cover this topic in subsequent articles I am sure many readers would be very grateful.
Sergei, I use standard, screw-on filters of different sizes, but if budget is an issue, I recommend getting one filter that is larger than all other filter threads on your lenses, then use step-up rings. That’s the most economical choice.
Thanks Nasim, my question was more about the square/rectangle filters holders. With my F-Mount 77 mm lenses I use the Lee holder with 100×100 or 100×150 filters. With the Z-Mount we now have 72 mm, 77, 82 and now 102. Is there a one-fit-all holder system for all diameters?
Sergei, I haven’t seen anything larger than 82mm that fits all lenses. I think for lenses like this, the best choice is to get a single filter for the lens specifically. Otherwise, you will need to wait for custom third-party options. Keep in mind that 14mm is pretty wide – any sort of light leak or gap between the lens and the filter is going to potentially introduce problems, including vignetting.
Go on Amazon, there are 112 mm polarizers from B&W for the “small amount” of 530€. Gelatine holder at the lens’ rear element is also built-in, but to change the gels you need to unmount the lens – not a bright idea to do in rainy, snowy or sandy conditions.
Given the price of 1 one screw in filter (and not much step-Up rings to use them on smaller lenses) I’d opt for a filter holder.
It’s a 112mm filter.
Nikon states on their web page for this lens that “it’s equipped with a filter slot at the rear element that lets you slide in trimmable filter sheets and gels.” I didn’t see any more detail on that.
The Irix 11/4 also has such a “holder”. Although I guess, one cannot design a lens with a more cumbersome system, you never know… But no matter how good the installation of filter gels works: First you need to dettach the lens to change the filter, then mount it again. There are a lot of situations I simply don’t want to bother with this.