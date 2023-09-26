Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena Announced

Nikon just announced the newest lens for the Z system – and their first lens ever with a “Plena” designation. The Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is full of high-end features and will be available next month for $2500. It also has one of the most intense optical construction diagrams I’ve ever seen.

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena

Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena Focal Length: 135mm prime

135mm prime Angle of View: 18°10′ (12° on DX)

18°10′ (12° on DX) Maximum Aperture: f/1.8

f/1.8 Minimum Aperture: f/16

f/16 Lens Elements: 16

16 Lens Element Groups: 14

14 Filter Thread Size: 82mm

82mm Maximum Magnification: 0.2x (1:5)

0.2x (1:5) Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.82 meters (2.69 feet)

0.82 meters (2.69 feet) Image Stabilization: No

No Aperture Blades: 11

11 Anti-Flare Coating: Yes

Yes ED Glass Elements: 4

4 Aspherical Elements: 1

1 Short-Wavelength Refractive Elements: 1

1 Focus Motor: 2 stepping motors

2 stepping motors Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Rings: Focus and custom

Focus and custom Function Buttons: Two (duplicating)

Two (duplicating) Switches: A-M switch

A-M switch Construction Material: Metal

Metal Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 140 x 98 mm (5.5 x 3.9 inches)

140 x 98 mm (5.5 x 3.9 inches) Weight: 995 g (2.19 lbs)

995 g (2.19 lbs) MSRP: $2499.99

Product Photos

Analysis

It’s already clear that those are high-end specifications, but Nikon has taken things a step further by giving this lens a new designation, Plena. Even with Nikon teasing this lens for about a week, no one seemed to know what “Plena” meant, so I’ll let Nikon explain:

The name “Plena” is derived from the Latin term plenum, which denotes the state of a space being completely full. This name was chosen to reflect the lens’ ability to fulfill the user’s creative vision with superior light gathering capability, beautiful, well-rounded bokeh and outstanding sharpness and clarity throughout the frame. Following in the footsteps of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, this distinctively brilliant portrait prime is only the second Nikon lens to be granted a dedicated name, with the hope that it will be highly regarded by users for many years to come.

Combine that description with the high launch price of $2500, and my expectation is that the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena will be one of the highest-performing Nikon lenses yet. I also want to draw your attention to the lens construction diagram, which is a terrifying but beautiful sight with so many large lens elements close together:

Besides that wild lens diagram, a few features about the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena stand out to me. First, the 11-bladed aperture diaphragm is clearly designed to give out-of-focus highlights a smooth, circular shape. Second, the lens has a metal construction rather than the usual high-quality plastic of other Nikon Z lenses. And third – something not shown in the specifications above – is that Nikon’s press release extensively emphasizes that the 135mm f/1.8 Plena is designed for minimal vignetting.

Vignetting can be a problem for more than just the obvious reason of darker corners. It also leads to bokeh-related issues, particularly a “cat’s eye” shape in out-of-focus corners of the image. Lens designers can minimize vignetting at wide apertures by giving the lens a larger image circle. (This often improves corner sharpness at wide apertures as well.) However, the tradeoff of a larger image circle is that the lens must be larger, and usually more expensive, than normal. And while Nikon has kept the Plena to a pretty reasonable 995 grams / 2.19 pounds, it’s still a big piece of glass.

One downside with the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is the lack of teleconverter support. Nikon’s current Z teleconverters simply can’t fit on this lens – the rear element is too close to the lens mount. I’m not complaining too much, since this optical design is presumably what allows for the reduced vignetting and high optical quality that Nikon is advertising with the Plena. Still, I would have liked to see a 135mm f/1.8 that could become a 190mm f/2.5 in a pinch (or a 270mm f/3.6). At that point, it would have been a compelling alternative to a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom in even more ways.

Sample Photos

In their teaser video and press release, Nikon placed a lot of emphasis on the bokeh of the 135mm f/1.8 S Plena – in a way not seen since at least the 58mm f/0.95 Noct, and perhaps since the Nikon 58mm f/1.4G. Given that, I was very interested in the sample images that accompanied the lens’s announcement.

From the samples so far, I’m impressed, but bokeh is subjective by definition. I’ll leave the following photos and crops for you to analyze for yourself, with my analysis afterwards. Click on them to see larger. The crops below are the same size each time: 2033 pixel wide excerpts from the full-resolution Nikon Z8 images.

Based upon the images above, the quality of the background blur looks very good to me. There is basically no cat’s-eye effect, meaning that out-of-focus specular highlights are rendered as almost perfect circles. (Though I wish Nikon had shared some images at f/2 or f/2.8 so we could see the smoothness of the 11-bladed aperture diaphragm.) There is very minimal color fringing – AKA longitudinal chromatic aberration – but not quite zero. Finally, the bokeh is nice and smooth, although it occasionally takes on some mild texture and defined edges in photos with dramatic specular highlights.

Also, sharpness appears extremely high. The following is a 100% crop from one of Nikon’s official sample photos from the 45-megapixel Z8. While it’s hard to know what kind of sharpening was applied, this looks great for an f/1.8 image no matter how you slice it. Click to see the full-size version:

To me, this is a really impressive showing that stands above most other lenses both in bokeh and sharpness. I think lots of event and portrait photographers will have their eye on this lens, especially if price isn’t an object.

Pre-Order and Shipping Information

The Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena will ship in mid-October 2023. Because of the high price and complex design, it will likely be a low-production lens. It may face some backorder issues as a result, although likely not as badly as an exotic supertelephoto prime. You can pre-order the lens for $2496.95 from B&H here:

Thank you for supporting Photography Life by ordering your equipment through our affiliate links, which keeps our site up and running at no extra cost to you.

Press Release