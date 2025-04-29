The Best and Worst Deals of Nikon’s Spring Sales

Nikon just announced a new list of camera and lens discounts, and multiple pieces of equipment have hit all-time low prices! Here’s the complete list, plus some context and price history to let you know which deals are better or worse than usual.
Please note that Photography Life relies on affiliate revenue to sustain our website and continue publishing new articles, especially now that we have removed all external advertising from our site. When you buy any equipment through the links below, we receive a small percentage of the purchase price at no extra cost to you, which helps us keep writing more articles for you each week. Thank you very much for supporting Photography Life.
Lenses
- 12-28mm f/35-5.6 PZ DX (Was $360, now $300): The same discount as usual for this useful DX lens.
- 14-24mm f/2.8 S (Was $2500, now $2000): A bigger discount than expected, though not quite an all-time low; it’s equal to what it was on Black Friday last year. Still one of the best deals on today’s list, and one of Nikon’s best lenses.
- 14-30mm f/4 S (Was $1350, now $1150): A reasonable discount, although note that it was $1050 on Black Friday.
- 24-70mm f/2.8 S (Was $2400, now $2000): A great discount, tied for the lowest price we’ve seen for this lens. According to my notes, the most recent time that you could buy it for $2000 was May of last year.
- 24-120mm f/4 S (Was $1100, now $1000): All time low! Although it’s only a $100 discount, I’m reasonably sure that this is the first time that the 24-120mm f/4 S has ever gone on sale unless purchased as a bundle with a camera. It’s one of Nikon’s most popular lenses (for good reason) and I guess they just haven’t had a reason to discount it before now.
- 26mm f/2.8 (Was $500, now $400): I still consider the 28mm f/2.8 to be a better deal than this 26mm lens, but if you need the utmost portability, this is tied for the lowest price that we’ve seen the 26mm f/2.8 (and, to my knowledge, only the second time it’s gone on sale for $400, with May of last year being the other time).
- 28mm f/2.8 (Was $300, now $230): Not quite the largest sale we’ve seen on this lens (which was $200 this time last year) but tied with the Black Friday price.
- 28-75mm f/2.8 (Was $1200, now $1000): A so-so sale. We’ve seen this lens go as low as $900 a few times. However, note that this is the only equipment among today’s sales that is manufactured in China, which may affect the price.
- 40mm f/2 (Was $300, now $200): All time low! A surprising discount – to my knowledge, the lowest price that this lens has ever seen. (Previous sales had it at $230 at the lowest.) I actually like this lens a lot for the price.
- 50mm f/1.2 S (Was $2100, now $1900): This is the typical discount for this lens. It’s gone as low as $1800, but only once – during Black Friday last year.
- 50mm f/1.8 S (Was $630, now $530): This is also the typical sale that we’ve seen on the 50mm f/1.8 S in the past, and it’s not a bad price. However, it dipped to an excellent price of $430 once before, also during this most recent Black Friday.
- 70-200mm f/2.8 S (Was $2700, now $2200): Tied for the lowest price that we’ve seen for the 70-200mm f/2.8 S. Normally it’s $2300 when on sale.
- 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S (Was $2700, now $2300): All time low! An excellent sale. It’s a full $200 less than the price on Black Friday last year of $2500. Now is definitely the time to buy this lens if it was on your list.
- 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro (Was $1050, now $850): A good deal on one of my favorite Nikon lenses. It’s hit this price a few times in the past, but never gone lower than $850.
- 135mm f/1.8 S Plena (Was $2500, now $2300): Only the second time we’ve seen the Plena on sale – it was also $2300 during the Prime Day and B&H sales last year.
- 400mm f/2.8 TC S (Was $14,000, now $13,000): The same sale that this lens has gotten a couple of times before, though it’s never gone lower than $13,000.
- 600mm f/4 TC S (Was $15,500, now $14,000): Even on Black Friday, this exotic lens was $14,500. It did briefly reach $14,000 in January this year, but otherwise, this is an all-time low.
Cameras
- D7500 (Was $1000, now $700) Tied for previous low of $700
- D780 (Was $2000, now $1400) All-time low! (Previous was $1600)
- D850 (Was $2400, now $1800) All-time low! (Previous was $2200)
- Z30 (Was $710, now $560) Was $150 off in the past, but to my knowledge, never body-only
- Zfc (Was $960, now $860) Tied for previous low of $860
- Z5 (Was $1400, now $1000) Tied for previous low of $1000
- Zf (Was $2000, now $1800) Tied for previous low of $1800
- Z6 II (Was $1600, now $1400) All-time low! (Previous was $1500)
- Z6 III (Was $2500, now $2100) All-time low! (Previous was $2200)
- Z7 II (Was $2300, now $1800) All-time low! (Previous was $2000)
- Z8 (Was $4000, now $3500) Higher than previous low of $3400
- Z9 (Was $5500, now $5000) Tied for previous low of $5000
Note that there are some additional discounts if buying a camera + lens bundle. For example, the Nikon Z6 III plus Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S combination is just shy of $2900, whereas they would cost about $3100 (even with today’s sale) if buying them separately. Also, B&H has some free bundles when buying most of these cameras, some of which include a memory card or a ThinkTank sling bag at no extra cost. Make sure to look under the “Kit Options” header before buying.
Important to note that Nikon’s US refurbished prices have been substantially lower.
The 24-70/2.8 was $1250 in December, the 50/1.2 has been sub-$1500 consistently, the 70-200/2.8 has been $1650-$1750, and so forth. For truly value-conscious customers, these are worth noting.
That’s very true. I’ve bought a lot of refurbished and used gear over the years, and for the right price, it’s the way to go.
Those are some great deals. The Z7 II at $1800 is a LOT of camera for that price!
I’m also kind of fascinated by the D850 at $1800.
By way of a bug report. The BH Photo links point to the lenses, not lens + filter kits that usually cost the same (yes, I know I can select that option, but it’s not that obvious). I usually buy the lens + filter combo.
It’s not exactly a bug. I always link to the lens alone, not any of the bundles. The bundles change too often, which can break the link on our end, and sometimes there are multiple bundles to choose from. Plus Adorama, Amazon, and B&H usually have different bundles. It’s just more straightforward to have a policy of always linking to the standalone product.
That said, I would always encourage people to select the bundles whenever there’s free stuff! And Photography Life still gets affiliate credit in case you’re concerned about supporting our site.