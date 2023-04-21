New Nikon Lens Sales – The Best & Worst Deals

Nikon is currently running a sale on many of the Z-series lenses, including some of the newest and most popular glass in their lineup. In this article, I’ll go through all the deals and share whether I think each one is worth your time or not.

For convenience, I’m rounding up the prices below to the nearest $10. Also note that some of these lenses come with a free UV filter – be sure to click the “With Filter Kit” button if you see it.

Alongside the sales above, Nikon also has a few other lenses on sale if you buy them alongside a Nikon Z camera body. Some of these discounts are pretty good, although none are crazy enough that I’d buy a new camera just to get the deal, if you weren’t already planning to do so.

24-50mm f/4-6.3 (Was $400, now $300): This is a good discount on a pretty uninteresting Nikon Z lens. Admittedly, it makes a great ultra-portable option for hikes and travel, but almost any other Nikon Z lens will beat it in image quality, features, maximum aperture, and so on.

24-70mm f/4 S (Was $1000, now $600): Technically this is the biggest discount of Nikon's Spring sales, at $400 off. That said, this lens is almost always selling for a steep discount when bundled with a camera, since it's been Nikon's full-frame kit lens since day one of the Z system. You can find these lenses used for extremely cheap prices, but it's still a great lens, and $600 is a reasonable price.

24-120mm f/4 S (Was $1100, now $900): Nikon has a lot of midrange zooms, but I think this one is the best balance of price, versatility, and image quality. The $200-off sale is a great deal, although I wish that Nikon had also offered a $100-off sale for photographers who don't need a Nikon Z camera.

24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR (Was $900, now $700): As I said earlier in the article, this lens is much better than expected for a superzoom. It's very tempting at $200 off, if you were already planning to buy a Nikon Z camera.

Sale links for the four discounts above: Nikon Z5, Z6 II, Z7 II, and Z9. Note, in order to apply these sales, you need to click the button on B&H that says “Build Bundle” and then click the “Mirrorless Lenses” tab. Otherwise, some of the discounts – especially for the 24-120mm f/4 S – will be hidden.

Finally, Nikon has a sale on the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR when you bundle it with a Nikon Z DX camera. The price was $640, now $440 – a serious discount for a great kit lens. However, this sale is not shown on the Adorama or B&H websites and needs to be bought through Nikon directly. Sale links: Nikon Z30, Zfc, and Z50. Scroll through the “Bundle and Save” widget to see the lenses that are on sale with these cameras.