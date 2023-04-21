New Nikon Lens Sales – The Best & Worst Deals

Nikon is currently running a sale on many of the Z-series lenses, including some of the newest and most popular glass in their lineup. In this article, I’ll go through all the deals and share whether I think each one is worth your time or not.
For convenience, I’m rounding up the prices below to the nearest $10. Also note that some of these lenses come with a free UV filter – be sure to click the “With Filter Kit” button if you see it.
- 14-24mm f/2.8 S (Was $2500, now $2300): This lens got a $200 discount, although the other two lenses in Nikon’s professional, S-line series of f/2.8 zooms (the 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8) both got $300 discounts. In that context, it’s not a great deal, but the 14-24mm lens itself is fantastic – arguably Nikon’s best wide-angle lens ever.
- 14-30mm f/4 S (Was $1350, now $1150): A higher-than-expected discount on a very good lens. I bought the 14-30mm years ago at full price and still use it as my main wide-angle for the Z system.
- 17-28mm f/2.8 (Was $1200, now $1000): I had hoped for a $300 discount rather than a $200 discount on this Tamron-designed 17-28mm f/2.8, but it’s such a new lens that $200 off isn’t bad (and the lens itself is surprisingly good). For context, the original Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 for Sony E Mount is $900 when not on sale, and currently $800.
- 20mm f/1.8 S (Was $1050, now $950): When I said that the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 was “arguably” Nikon’s best wide-angle lens, this is the lens it’s arguing with. The 20mm f/1.8 is a killer lens. A $100 discount is on the modest side, though.
- 24mm f/1.8 S (Was $1000, now $900): I think this lens is harder to justify considering that Nikon has about 1000 options in the 24mm range, but optically, it is still the best 24mm they have. As with the 20mm lens, I would have liked to see a slightly higher discount here.
- 24-70mm f/2.8 S (Was $2400, now $2100): Nikon’s flagship midrange zoom – a staple of professional kits everywhere. With $300 off, now’s the time to get it.
- 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR (Was $900, now $800): This is a solid deal on an unusually good superzoom, although note that the same lens is selling for a $200 discount if you bundle it with a Nikon Z camera (more on that in a moment).
- 28mm f/2.8 (Was $300, now $280): Well, $20 is $20 – better than nothing. But this is not a noteworthy discount, even though I like the lens itself just fine.
- 28-75mm f/2.8 (Was $1200, now $900): A great $300 sale on Nikon’s budget midrange f/2.8 zoom. Although it’s based on a cheaper Tamron design, the image quality is still good, and it’s a useful set of focal lengths.
- 35mm f/1.8 S (Was $850, now $700): I like this deal, especially considering that Nikon’s other f/1.8 primes are only $100 off during this sale. Great lens with impeccable sharpness.
- 40mm f/2 (Was $300, now $280): The same basic $20 sale as the 28mm f/2.8. Nothing to write home about.
- 50mm f/1.2 S (Was $2100, now $1900): A $200 sale feels about right for this lens, which is one of the highest quality 50mm primes on the market.
- 50mm f/1.8 S (Was $630, now $530): Considering that the 50mm f/1.8 S was already the least expensive f/1.8 prime in the Z lineup, a $100 sale isn’t bad.
- 50mm f/2.8 Macro (Was $650, now $600): I think this lens is overpriced at the normal MSRP of $650, and a small $50 sale doesn’t do much to change my opinion.
- 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S (Was $2700, now $2400): As with the 24-70mm f/2.8, this lens is a professional staple. It’s also the sharpest zoom that we’ve ever tested in the lab. At $300 off, now is a great time to get it.
- 85mm f/1.8 S (Was $800, now $700): A $100-off discount is hardly shocking, but this is an excellent lens, and $700 is a reasonable price for it.
- 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S (Was $2700, now $2500): I wish Nikon had gone with a $300 discount on this lens, akin to the discount on the 70-200mm f/2.8 S. But it’s such an excellent and in-demand lens that I’m not really complaining.
- 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro (Was $1050, now $950): This is one of my favorite Nikon lenses ever, although the sale itself isn’t anything unusual. I had hoped for $150 off, but I’ll take $100.
- 400mm f/4.5 VR S (Was $3250, now $3000): I’m surprised that Nikon put this lens on sale at all, let alone for a $250 discount. This is one of the best Nikon Z lenses so far, and it only recently started appearing in stock at most retailers. If the 400mm f/4.5 was on your list, I’d snap up this deal.
Alongside the sales above, Nikon also has a few other lenses on sale if you buy them alongside a Nikon Z camera body. Some of these discounts are pretty good, although none are crazy enough that I’d buy a new camera just to get the deal, if you weren’t already planning to do so.
- 24-50mm f/4-6.3 (Was $400, now $300): This is a good discount on a pretty uninteresting Nikon Z lens. Admittedly, it makes a great ultra-portable option for hikes and travel, but almost any other Nikon Z lens will beat it in image quality, features, maximum aperture, and so on.
- 24-70mm f/4 S (Was $1000, now $600): Technically this is the biggest discount of Nikon’s Spring sales, at $400 off. That said, this lens is almost always selling for a steep discount when bundled with a camera, since it’s been Nikon’s full-frame kit lens since day one of the Z system. You can find these lenses used for extremely cheap prices, but it’s still a great lens, and $600 is a reasonable price.
- 24-120mm f/4 S (Was $1100, now $900): Nikon has a lot of midrange zooms, but I think this one is the best balance of price, versatility, and image quality. The $200-off sale is a great deal, although I wish that Nikon had also offered a $100-off sale for photographers who don’t need a Nikon Z camera.
- 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR (Was $900, now $700): As I said earlier in the article, this lens is much better than expected for a superzoom. It’s very tempting at $200 off, if you were already planning to buy a Nikon Z camera.
Sale links for the four discounts above: Nikon Z5, Z6 II, Z7 II, and Z9. Note, in order to apply these sales, you need to click the button on B&H that says “Build Bundle” and then click the “Mirrorless Lenses” tab. Otherwise, some of the discounts – especially for the 24-120mm f/4 S – will be hidden.
Finally, Nikon has a sale on the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR when you bundle it with a Nikon Z DX camera. The price was $640, now $440 – a serious discount for a great kit lens. However, this sale is not shown on the Adorama or B&H websites and needs to be bought through Nikon directly. Sale links: Nikon Z30, Zfc, and Z50. Scroll through the “Bundle and Save” widget to see the lenses that are on sale with these cameras.