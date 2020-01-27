New Nikon Lens Rebates

Nikon has just announced its new instant rebate program, which includes a total of 28 Nikon F mount lenses. The instant rebates range from $20 to $650, depending on the lens. Below is a quick summary of the lenses that are being discounted, with our recommendations.
Below is the full list of lenses that are being discounted. I underlined the best deals I recommend for our readers:
- AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR – $279.95 ($30 Instant Rebate)
- AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + AF-S DX Micro NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G Kit – $549.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $1,599.95 ($300 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – $999.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II – $589.95 ($60 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – $629.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED – $719.95 ($80 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED – $1,799.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – $679.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – $1,899.95 ($500 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $1,449.95 ($350 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED – $1,799.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – $629.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $849.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G – $179.95 ($20 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G – $1,549.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED – $479.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $409.95 ($40 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G – $199.95 ($20 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G – $1,449.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – $2,149.95 ($650 Instant Rebate)
- AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR – $549.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G ED VR – $2,099.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G – $1,449.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G – $429.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED – $1,899.95 ($300 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED – $809.95 ($90 Instant Rebate)
- AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR – $1,259.95 ($140 Instant Rebate)
My personal favorites from the list are the following: Nikon 20mm f/1.8G ED, Nikon 28mm f/1.4E ED (simply phenomenal lens), Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR and Nikon 105mm f/1.4E ED. If you are a Nikon DSLR shooter, you can buy these lenses without hesitation.
To access the full list of rebates, please visit this link from our trusted partner, B&H Photo Video. As always, we appreciate your support!
Comments
Nasims, thanks for letting us know. I have a few prime Ienses I want to pick up. I know the 28mm f1.8g has some focus shift issues but if I have a D750 would it really be worth getting the 28mm f1.4e if I’m only making the call on lens sharpness? The price between the two is substantial and not sure it’d be worth it, especially for 24 megapixel camera that’s primarily used for landscape/ documentary type work.