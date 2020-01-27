New Nikon Lens Rebates

Nikon has just announced its new instant rebate program, which includes a total of 28 Nikon F mount lenses. The instant rebates range from $20 to $650, depending on the lens. Below is a quick summary of the lenses that are being discounted, with our recommendations.

Below is the full list of lenses that are being discounted. I underlined the best deals I recommend for our readers:

AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR – $279.95 ($30 Instant Rebate)

AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + AF-S DX Micro NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G Kit – $549.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $1,599.95 ($300 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – $999.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)

AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II – $589.95 ($60 Instant Rebate)

AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – $629.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED – $719.95 ($80 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED – $1,799.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – $679.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – $1,899.95 ($500 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $1,449.95 ($350 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED – $1,799.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – $629.95 ($70 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $849.95 ($100 Instant Rebate)

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G – $179.95 ($20 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G – $1,549.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED – $479.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $409.95 ($40 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G – $199.95 ($20 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G – $1,449.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – $2,149.95 ($650 Instant Rebate)

AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR – $549.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G ED VR – $2,099.95 ($200 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G – $1,449.95 ($150 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G – $429.95 ($50 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED – $1,899.95 ($300 Instant Rebate)

AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED – $809.95 ($90 Instant Rebate)

AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR – $1,259.95 ($140 Instant Rebate)

My personal favorites from the list are the following: Nikon 20mm f/1.8G ED, Nikon 28mm f/1.4E ED (simply phenomenal lens), Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR and Nikon 105mm f/1.4E ED. If you are a Nikon DSLR shooter, you can buy these lenses without hesitation.

To access the full list of rebates, please visit this link from our trusted partner, B&H Photo Video. As always, we appreciate your support!