Nikon Lens-Only Discounts on 13 Lenses

Nikon has released a new set of lens rebates on some of their most popular options, from the 24-70mm f/2.8 VR to the 85mm f/1.4 and 105mm f/2.8 macro lens. Below, we’ll cover all the discounts and which ones are the best deals.

Many of these are Nikon’s most popular high-end lenses. A lot of the rebates are good values, although some are better deals than others.

To start, the 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 is an impressive lens with a nice $150 rebate. Not everyone needs or wants a fisheye, but if you do, that’s the top one on the market today for Nikon cameras.

The $200 rebate on the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 VR is also a good deal on one of Nikon’s main professional lenses. Although $2200 is still expensive, it’s better than $2400. However, this lens does go on sale for $2200 somewhat often, so there is no rush to buy it today if you are on the fence. As we found in our review, this is one of Nikon’s best zoom lenses, and a staple in many professionals’ bags.

Along the same lines, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL lens gets a $300 rebate, putting it on sale for $2497. At that price, it also remains an expensive lens, but it is another of Nikon’s best zooms on the market. It has minimal focus breathing, speedy autofocus, and high sharpness to match.

The Nikon 105mm f/2.8 macro is also an excellent lens, at a more palatable $822 with the discount. Although the 105mm macro has several third-party competitors at a lower price point, it is still one of the most proven lenses in Nikon’s lineup, and strongly worth considering if you are in need of a macro lens.

The other rebates in the list above are also good, but they don’t stand out enough that I would recommend the lens more than usual solely because of price – only if you were planning to buy it already.