Nikon Df – a Remarkable Digital Fusion

What if you took an old Nikon FM2-like film camera body, replaced the film back with the amazing low-noise sensor from the Nikon D4, beefed it up with the latest Nikon’s image processing pipeline and firmware for amazing image quality and best features, slapped a high resolution 3.2″ LCD on the back and made it a standard Nikon F mount – all at half the weight and the price of the D4? A fusion of old and new technologies in a single camera body? Well, that’s exactly what Nikon is doing with its upcoming Nikon Df camera, which stands for “Nikon Digital Fusion”. The news has been circulating at Nikon Rumors for the last couple of weeks, which was the first (as usual) to cover the rumor on the Internet.
So what does this Nikon Df camera bring to the table? Is there anything to be excited about? I was really impressed by the camera when I first read about it and the anticipation has been growing day by day, similar to what I experienced when the Nikon D800 was first released. With all the recent camera announcements and Sony’s move to full-frame mirrorless, it seemed like Nikon was not planning to do anything serious for a while. The Nikon 1 mirrorless system is obviously no competitor to Sony’s full-frame mirrorless system and the size and bulk of DSLR cameras is what the mirrorless community has been so critical about when referring to Nikon. The D400 is either long dead or severely delayed till next year (last chance is winter Olympics), so aside from the new D5300 DSLR and the 58mm f/1.4G lens, we were left with nothing to brag about for the remainder of the year. And yet, we might see the biggest surprise of the year when the Nikon Df, a retro style digital camera is announced! Nikon strikes back? We will have to see…
Is it Real?
A lot of people have been questioning if the Nikon Df is real and I can tell you that it sure is! While the official specifications are not out yet, Nikon has already been releasing “teasers” that point to a brand new product (see below). How do we know that it is a retro-styled body? Because Nikon’s first teaser said “It is in my hands again”, indicating that the body was in existence before. And surprisingly, as I was walking through Nikon’s booth at the Photo Plus show in New York, Nikon ran the “It is in my hands again” teaser sound repetitively (no video or pictures though). So the subliminal message is already being sent, while Nikon’s PR is doing its best to provide new teasers as we are getting close to the release date.
Here is a composite of the camera + lens from the teaser videos Nikon has given us so far:
Nikon Df Specifications
Here are the specifications of the Nikon Df that we know so far, as provided by Nikon Rumors:
- Mount: Nikon F
- Viewfinder: Pentaprism
- Image Sensor: 16.2 MP, 36×23.9 full frame sensor
- Autofocus System: MultiCAM 4800FX with 39 AF points (same as in Nikon D610)
- Metering System: 3D Color Matrix Meter II
- Exposure Meter: 2016 pixel RGB sensor
- Media: SD
- Native ISO Sensitivity: 100-12,800
- Boost Low ISO Sensitivity: 50
- Boost High ISO Sensitivity: 25,600-102,400
- Processor: EXPEED 3
- Speed: 5.5 fps for up to 100 shots
- LCD Screen: 3.2″ diagonal
- Movie Mode: N/A
- Additional Aspect Ratios: 1:1, 3:2 and 16:9
- Battery: EN-EL14 (same as Nikon D5300)
- Dimensions: 143.5 x 110 x 66.5mm
- Weight: 765g
- Lens: Special Edition NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G
- Colors: Black and Silver/Black
The Nikon Df is supposed to be announced on November 5th, 2013.
Who is the Nikon Df for?
With such an impressive sensor and retro style lightweight body, you might be wondering who this camera is aimed for. While the Nikon Df will be usable for pretty much any kind of photography, the fact that it has a low-noise 16 MP sensor means that it will be ideal for any kind of low-light photography. This includes wedding, event, documentary, travel, street and many other types of photography. And although it is not particularly a sports and wildlife camera due to its MultiCAM 4800FX autofocus system used on the D610 (compared to the 51-point AF system used on the D4), I am sure it will do quite well for those needs as well, as demonstrated in my Nikon D610 review. The only market the Nikon Df does not target is landscape, architecture and studio photography – for those needs the Nikon D800/D800E will still remain as the primary choice, thanks to the high-resolution 36 MP sensor.
In short, the Nikon Df will appeal to a huge market of photographers that need the best image quality (especially in low-light conditions), minus the bulk and weight of a pro-level DSLR. And if priced right, the Nikon Df will be a wedding photographer’s dream come true. People photographers that have been waiting for the Nikon D700 replacement – the Nikon Df is basically it.
What is up with Retro?
You might be wondering why the retro style is getting so popular lately. For some, especially those that are relatively new to photography, going backwards does not sound so appealing. To be honest, until recently, I had never quite understood retro and its appeal myself. Having shot with modern Nikon, Canon, Sony and Olympus cameras (both DSLR and mirrorless types), I felt like those cameras had everything to offer and worked quite well for my photography needs – until I started using the Fuji X series cameras. Interestingly, despite all the quirks of the Fuji system, I noticed that I wanted to use those cameras more than any other camera. Simply put, Fuji cameras are a pure joy to shoot with. I believe a lot of that has to do with the overall feel of Fuji cameras and lenses – everything just feels right in my hands. In addition to the excellent image quality, the retro design, style and ergonomics all played a role in the popularity of Fuji X series cameras. No clutter, pure photography.
And that’s exactly the appeal of the new Nikon Df camera – pure photography, no clutter, no distractions.
With the introduction of such lenses as the Nikon 58mm f/1.4G that no longer purely focus on sharpness alone, Nikon is coming back to real photography. This is what I and many others have been waiting for. Let’s move away from all the clutter of the modern world of often useless gadgetry and focus on the art of making pictures.
I am very excited about the Nikon Df. If Nikon indeed does execute on these expectations, I will be a believer again.
It certainly sounds like the camera that Nikon fans had hoped the 1 system would be, and with those specs I could see it rivaling the Fuji X systems. I’ll try not to get too excited until I see a price point though. Considering the introductory prices of the cameras in the 1 lineup, I have to imagine it’s going to be steep.
This better not be the price of a D4, or Nikon made a huge mistake. It should also have video, even though some (anarchists, j/k) are against video for some reason.
Especially if it is intentionally crippled without video or other stupid crippled functions (like 1/4000, instead of 1/8000, no wifi, no etc, no etc, etc), it should cost no more than a D610.
And if it has perfect video, is FX and something really special about it, then no more than a D800. ONLY if it has significantly improved ISO (another stop), should it be anywhere above the cost of a D800E.
If Nikon thinks otherwise, they are making a huge mistake. It would be another slap in the face, just like the D600 debacle. The fact is, that the market is trending toward retro. But those retro competitors are priced CORRECTLY (no where near a D4 price, much lower than a D800) and work FULLY (no crippling).
Nikon is not Leica by a longshot. They should be humble and offer what their customers want at reasonable, not stupid prices. I’m half a Nikon-bad-decision away from just going to Olympus or Sony. The OM-D EM-1 is already just as good as a D7100. And Sony already has a full frame mirrorless that only a generation away from perfection.
Be humble, Nikon.
It will be priced between the D610 and the D800…closer to the D800. But that includes the kit lens.
If it sells higher than 1650$ with the lens , it will not sell well. There is one simple reason, it is not a mirrorless, it has the advantages and disadvantages of a dslr what is heavy, too wide too. A mirroress has the advantage of being flat, light and handy. It has the disadvantage of being too light for handheld makro and low shutter speed operation only.
This DF could be a good intermediate, but, as it is stated above, if the policy of Nikon goes towards the usual overpricing, then it will be a flop once more, like the 1 series. A V1 or V2 can not compete in picture quality with a NEX3N, while being 3 times it’s price. Once Nikon brought FF with the D600, we all hoped to see a body in the 1300 to 1400$ range, and that would be a fair price for D600/610 body. Instead it started selling at the 2000$ limit.
So, again, let’s wait what Nikon brings here and at what price, and when I see what camera sells bast from both Sony FF bodies, A7 or A7R, people select to 85% the high pixel A7R body. So, is 16 mpix a good option? should Nikon not offer this body with 16, 24, 36 mpix side by side and thus see what sells best? Sony made a major fault, and that is producing the A7 with more internal features, but with a reduced quality body, and that again will leave people go for A7R. Now, the one reason for buying this ether than an Sony A, is owing tons of Nikon glass.
As a newcomer, the choice between a mirror loaded dslr retro with 16 mpix and A7 with 24 or 36 mpix, I would go Sony, without any remorse. At 1900 for the A7with the lens it is a fair priced option, and if Nikon wants this to comptete, it should sell the same price, even lower, since it has no video.
I shoot both Sony and Nikon, and since I use NEX-7, some of my Nikon takes dust, not the glass, since I use it on NEX with adapters and excellent results. And in this context, what other mount will you be able to use on a Nikon F mounted dslr body, except F mount glass. Answer is simple, nuts. So, lets resume, a body, retro look, mirror and thus depth much larger, no video, no extras and things one does not need, in some way the perfect oldie camera in digital, now lets give it a 1350$ for the body alone, and it will make a hit. Give it a 1650$ for the body, and I go Sony, and here, no need to count the points that makes me decide to take that direction. The policy to sell less for more can work with some brands like Leica, but Nikon is not such a brand. D4 pricing has shown this clearly.
How it will fare in the marketplace I cannot say. That remains to be seen, and I tend to agree that price is too high.
But that will be the price. It’s confirmed…just not in the public domain yet.
I cannot agree – no video is required at all. This is for photography with the minimum of fuss. Hopefully it is an alternative approach. If you need video, I guess you need a D610.
Good point, Martin. I also hope for no video. Were it my choice, I’d dump a lot of things, give it a super simple, but reliable 11-point autofocus system, make it small with as few buttons as possible replaced instead with dials. Perhaps even limit continuous shooting to something like 3 frames per second.
Many times I have looked longingly at my old FE2 and thinking how nice it would be if Nikon could simply equip it with an FX sensor. Just a digital sensor (okay, a hi res screen as well), but no complicated and expensive automatics and definitely no video. This DF model might relegate my D800 to the bottom of my bag!
Exactly. I’ve frustratingly looked at my old FM and thought, “why can’t they just do this?” I love my OM-D, but can’t stand the over-reliance on menus for basic camera functions. If this manages to keep things camera-like, well-buit and stripped down for still shooting, I’m converted…
Exactly – exactly. A minimalist, simple but capable camera. I think it could be a hybrid focus system.
I want a second body to use as an alternative to my D800. I don’t want all the gadgets. Sometimes less really is more. I don’t want another complex system to remember, and I don’t want 2 D800s.
When I used film there were 4 controls, shutter speed, film speed, aperture and focus.
If I could set up speed, aperture and use my lenses and cut out lots of the other stuff. I hope it would be tough, uncomplicated and fun. I find it takes around 6 months of use to get to know all the options on a DSLR. How many combinations of settings are there? Way too many. Sometimes it is just about keeping it simple.
Nasim,
Thanks for putting all this together! I remain absolutely excited to see the final product and eventually a hands-on review by your team. Although, I have a feeling the price point will likely be an essential bullet for Nikon to jump back into the game, considering how other camera manufacturers are managing to keep their audience engaged. I can see this being used with the newly launched 58 f/1.4 to produce some amazing low light work, and general day to day shots as well.
We will review it as soon as it becomes available. I will reach out to Nikon and see if they can loan me a unit a little earlier.
Yes, Nikon should “focus” on their strength and that strength is their history of SLR technology. Before digital age, Nikon was THE leader with advanced and pro SLR photography. Canon, Olympus, and Pentax had some great SLRs, but Nikon was the leader for many, many years.
Nikon needs to capitalize on their heritage just as Leica has always done and ONLY able to do these days. Leica owns the rangefinder market and stayed with their strength. So here is your chance Nikon. Make it right!!!
Absolutely agreed! Let’s get back to photography :)
And is there a better way to capitalize than to make use of 50 years of Nikon F mount and tons of different, small, excellent and cheap prime lenses?
I’m not an impulse buyer, but this one is an exception and I might buy it just because I want it. I really hope Nikon doesn’t screw this up…
Nasim,
I am sharing your excitement about this camera. What is needed from the camera for a quality image – good light, quality lens, correct exposure, good film/sensor and a tuck sharp focus! All other features are only giving an illusion of choice but in reality they are just distractions. I can live even with a single center AF point if it focuses precisely on the object.
It looks like Nikon does not have big problems with sensors but back/front/left focus issue seems to be its continuous challenge.
I hope this camera will be different with this regard. Otherwise I will have to start looking towards Mamiya 7ii.
Let’s wait another week or two and see.
Again, thanks a lot for sharing about this new camera.
Val
I am without a doubt a film devotee, but must admit that my D700 is the best camera I’ve ever owned for its performance, feel, and reliability. My D700 has been through a lot, from rainy off-road running events and triathlons to weddings and studio portraits, and it’s starting to age very quickly and likely have little resale value at this point. I use a D600 for wide angle shots when covering sports and for portraits and I’m happy to say it’s been fine for what it is, largely due to the phenomenal image quality from that 24 MP sensor. Dust has not been an issue for this owner…
Whilst I’d love to believe that this fusion camera is the ideal replacement for the D700, if it lacks a decent frame rate and the accurate focusing of the D700 it will not be suitable for me as a frequent sports shooter. So we’ll just have to wait and see what emerges with this announcement. Exciting news, for sure.
As I have pointed out, sports and wildlife is not the target for this camera. And yet, I am sure it will do just fine if Nikon equips it with the same AF system as the D600/D610.
Hi Nasim,
I am also excited about DF and waiting so eagerly to hold this camera in my hands, but if it going to have d600/d610’s 39 point focus, then it would be a big disappointment for me, thats the reason i did not go for D600. I feel Nikon should should better place a 9/11 point focus instead of D600’s.
Lets wait and watch the final out
Thanks
Wait, are you saying that you don’t like the 39 point AF because there are too many? Or you want the 51 point AF system from the D800/D4? I think 39 AF points is more than plenty for this camera…
The D600 AF system can be changed to 9 or 11 points, you just select that in the menu. The 39 point system, same as the 51 point can at any time be set to be that same as the ancient D200 AF 11 point system, so, you want it that way, set it that way in you camera settings, ad if a dial allows 2 more user settings, you set those user settings for this or that AF system you want. I run D300 and 600 often with the old 11 point system, for most of what I do, it is plenty of AF. I use my D40 quiet often, and it has 3 points only, but never I had a bad shot with it, so all this multi point hysteria is mind salad only. What I ask myself is what assistance we will get for MF, will there be a MF electronic assist, what will be a problem with an OVF, or will it have split stigmo fresnel matte, or is there a simple change possible between Pentaprism and EVF, we don’t know. So, let’s wait a few days more and see. We can’t do more anyway.
Sounds really exciting – I wouldn’t mind the 39 AF points – this would be a great camera for events if it came out at the right price point.
When the first rumours appeared, there was a chance that this might be a mirrorless camera. Although turned out to be false, it made me think about Nikon’s mirrorless strategy. I came to believe that eventually, an F-mount compatible mirrorless would be the best course of action for Nikon. That flange distance wouldn’t allow for bodies thinner than 50mm, but I don’t think that a problem. Look at the new Sony system – lenses are just as large as DSLR lenses, and when you take into consideration the weight of the whole system, what’s the point?
Consider that the new SONY 28-70mm F/3.5-5.6 lens is 425 grams, only 40 grams lighter than the Nikkor 24-85 mm F/3.5-4.5 – the latter being considerably wider, longer and a stop brighter on the long end! I don’t see how putting huge FF lenses on a thin body is good ergonomics… Instead, Nikon could go for a mirrorless that is slightly thicker, shaving off size and weight on the sides and the height but with full F-mount compatibility without the need for adapters. This would also allow for slightly larger batteries.
To put it simply – what is more valuable? Having full compatibility with your existing lenses with over a hundred more lenses available RIGHT NOW, or having a camera that it’s a hundred or so grams lighter and a couple of centimetres thinner with very limited lens availability for at least a 3-4 years? And even if lenses were available, is a 200 grams such a big gain considering that every other part of the system will be just as large as current DSLR gear? What do you think?
Csaba, I am working on a different article that I started a week ago that covers this exact topic. Hoping to publish it later today and you will see my perspective on this exact matter :)
Man… I was just thinking about getting Fuji X-E2… I will wait, because if I could use my Nikon Prime lenses with the DF, this would be awesome!
Alis, if this camera comes out with the D4 sensor and has the same mount / flange distance, it will be an absolute winner for Nikon!
The 39 focus point system on the D600/D610 was and still is a HUGE disappointment.
For that reason alone and i wont be considering this for my next body.
End of story.
Peter, remember, this is not a sports camera – it does not need a complex AF system.
Nasim, I’m with Peter on this one. The only sport I shoot is climbing however, I’m not too serious about it, so I’m happy to have this focus system in that regard. The reason I wanted a better focus system on this and the d600, was because I do a lot of indoor low light shots. If it had the focus system of a d800/d7100 caliber (do they perform the same except one is designed for FX and the other DX?), this would be a certain buy for me.
Do you think it would be possible to squeeze a d800 focus system in this bad boy? Or would a d800 focus system be too bulky. Anyway this thing is a beauty, if it does video, I’m in. I know some others don’t want video, but for me, I can’t afford two cameras as I enter into the realm of full frame.
Thanks for the great website!
To me the joys of using my old SLRs are:
-Aperture control around the lens barrel. It just feels right! But most of recent Nikkor lenses don’t have aperture rings anymore so it seems very difficult to bring this way of operation back to the DF;
-Large, bright viewfinder with split screen and microprism ring on focusing screen. When accurate focus is needed split screen and manual focus is still one of the fastest ways of achieving it (in good light). I think it might be possible to see something like this on the DF, perhaps also having the possibility of replacing focus screens.
-Direct access (dial) to shooting speeds and exposure compensation lever or dial.
If the DF turns out to be a lightweight, robust, not very expensive camera with most of the features above I think it will be really very tempting. Otherwise it may end, to me, being only a style exercise. Time will tell…
Replying to myself: the Df does have some of the features I was hoping for but, without split screen, with a G kit lens without aperture ring and at a premium price I think I have to classify it as only a style exercise (to me, I do understand it might please a lot of people with different priorities).
An intriguing camera, for sure. And it’s proposed specs look a lot like what I was in the market for last year, when I opted for a used D3S to pair with my D700. I, for one, hope Nikon skips video and such. I mean, the whole marketing campaign points to a stripped down experience. Remember, if this is a true “digital FM” you’d only have manual exposure (though I don’t see that happening in today’s world, just as I don’t see Nikon wouldn’t eschew AF in a FX digital product). It also wouldn’t have a mercurial frame rate (the FE/FM series topped out @ 3.5 frames, then again only specialized F3 bodies topped 5 or 6 FPS).
Besides, add too many features and Nikon would cannibalize D4 sales (trust me, with the state of newspaper and magazine photojournalism today and the push for web video, no organizations will be opting for DF bodies instead of D4 bodies for imaging).
It also may harken back to the days when Nikon would introduce features on more prosumer level SLRs (matrix metering on the FA, higher speed flash sync of 1/125 then 1/200 then 1/250 on other FE/FM-based bodies) that would trickle up to the bigger product. If a first-generation EVF/OVF happens with this camera, that’s exactly what Nikon will have done. And, if the tradeoff to keep that camera inexpensive is no video and a less comprehensive AF mechanism, so be it.
Sadly (for my wallet) I’m bracing for the camera to debut closer to $3,000 than $2,000. But that may be the cost of the lower production run and cool viewfinder. If/when it does, that doesn’t make it a bad camera.
Earle, I hope the price stays at or below $3K. If it is more, it will be a hard sell for Nikon, especially when compared to the new Sony Alpha cameras.
Nasim, I’m hoping for under $3k as well. But I think you overestimate the appeal of the Sony FX Alpha cameras.
A big part of the appeal behind the original 4/3 cameras, M 4/3 cameras and Sony DX cameras was that you could buy an adapter of some sort and shoot old glass — old Nikon glass, old orphaned Canon FD mount glass, etc — and focus manually. While some of that appeal will likely be there for the Sony FX product, that system really has to stand on its own merits — and that includes access to a stable of useful glass.
Anyone looking at the Sony FX camera for value other than a really big heavy necklace is has to factor in the cost of lenses. Sony needs to sell people into their system (what’s that the third mount switch for some people in the last couple years — from the old K-M mount to the E mount and now to this FX mirrorless mount).
Nikon’s target market for the DF are people like me with a decent selection of Nikon mount glass — some AFS, some AF, some MF — looking to add a body. The custom 50 1.8G — unless it was corrected for superior performance wide open a la the new 58 1.4 — would be a cosmetic addition aimed at the designer necklace crowd.
But we’ll find out more soon enough. I’d be delighted if the initial sales price satisfies the crowd but I’m also likely in the minority in that I consider a D4 sensor-based camera priced @ $3k is a bargain.
At 3k it wont sell, a body like that, with no video, kept at the most simple level should sell lower than 1500$ and less than 1900$ with the lens, Beyond that, go Sony, ad here no need to make a list of, it’s advantages compared to this kind of body, 24 or 36 mpix, not 16, then EVF, for some this is advantage, as it is for me as well, then MF focus peaking, then all lens systems can be used with adapters,excellent video features, light and compact, and those are just the main reasons to go Sony.
This camera has 3 reasons to buy it, old retro look, tons of ancient F mount glass can be used on it, cheap price (if this happens to be). It’s disadvantges are, no video, no possibility to use other mount glass than F only, restricted use of some other mounts with adapters, and eventually, restricted MF assistance while no focus peaking possible with OVF, Nikon’s usual overpricing policy.
Also a dream camera with retro look must have some reasons to buy it, not only the retro look is what does it.
Nasim,
With all due respect, brother, but even though you’ve made some outlandish statements on your website, none has been greater than: “Let’s move away from all the clutter of the modern world of often useless gadgetry and focus on the art of making pictures”.
You’ve not only drank the Kool Aid, but you dove straight into an Olympic sized pool filled with the stuff. “Useless gadgetry”?! You must be kidding, right?
So, this little camera is supposed to make everyone “feel good” and allow everyone to take better pictures than they’ve ever taken before? Oh, OK, I get it. After all, photography has hit a wall and nothing new is being done. Images are so dull and lifeless. The art form needs to be elevated to its rawest, most native form and what better way than to go BACK in time and design bodies of yesteryear.
Pretty soon you’ll have nothing to write about or review, Nasim. The world will be reduced to ONE CAMERA and about 3 lenses…all from ONE manufacturer. Full circle back to the Soviet Union.
How does this, surely to be overpriced, camera make any improvements over what Nikon already has? It’s all marketing hype and taking advantage of the nostalgia that everyone seems to be so hung up on. How’s retro any good, in Nikon’s case, when they’ve paved the way with so many cutting edge products? Why go back, when they should be moving forward?
Want your cameras to feel lighter? Get off your lazy a$$ and go to the gym, develop some muscle and stamina and watch how light that D4 feels. Instead of dreaming of the latest gadget, use the ones you have and reap the BEST from them. I can probably shoot the rest of my life with what I own and never claim to have attained the perfect technique or produce perfect pictures.
If anything, this whole retro movement is clearly telling me how miserable people are with the present and how fearful and hopeless they are of the future. Folks are dreading the thought of tomorrow, so let’s go BACK, instead.
People must find ways to keep busy, or simply find lives to live, other than buying the latest gadgets…just because they can. Take some of that excess money you have lying around and throw it at a better cause, instead. I dunno…how about putting a list of charities up on a board and throwing darts at it until you hit one that suits your fancy. Do that with your money, instead of buying more junk that will be out of fashion in a year or two.
Derek,
with all due respect, you should probably open up your mind a little, because what you’ve just done is rant and beat anyone else’s opinion into mud. Strangely enough, you made some good statements, ones I agree with, but somehow drew the wrong conclusions.
First of all getting tired lugging around all that heavy gear has nothing to do with how much muscle you have. That’s just silly. That D4 of yours is light, yes. For what – an hour? Two? How about 14 hours on your feet with that and another D4 hanging off your shoulder? Anyone, ANYONE will get tired. If not during that shoot, then after 10 shoots like that, after a year, five, ten years your back will give in. It is heavy and tiring and for some people, completely unnecessary. Building up your body just so that the camera gear you use does not seem so heavy is silly. A D4 makes sense for sports shooters, yes. For some photojournalists? Of course. Wildlife? Why not. But for landscapes? Street? Weddings? Thanks, I’ll pass.
I shoot weddings. I do not need ten frames per second. I don’t need video. I just need a camera that feels right, that is fun to shoot with, that is light and does not detract attention – people are not afraid of Nikon FM2, they are afraid of a D4. I need it to be compact, lightweight and quiet. I need less menus and buttons and more dials. I need small fixed-focal length lenses and simplicity. “< ...> instead of buying more junk that will be out of fashion in a year or two.” That is exactly what Nasim meant! This camera, if it is how we see it now, is about basic photography. No junk. Just a camera that takes pictures. Simple cameras do not go out of fashion in a year or two, it’s the gimmicky ones that do. That is why they are replaced so often.
The rest of your statements, they just don’t make any sense. But, seriously, if you don’t like the idea, no one is forcing it on you. If this camera really is that simple as Nikon is making it look, for many – me included – it will be the best camera they make. You don’t think so – fine. Why rant, though? Why talk as if anyone who has a different opinion than yours is an idiot?
I think you’ve described my needs as well, in particular:
“I just need a camera that feels right, that is fun to shoot with, that is light and does not detract attention…”
I’ve been thinking quite a bit about this, actually, long before the DF camera as rumored (and actually, until Nasim posted about this, I hadn’t paid any attention to the information on Nikon Rumors).
I own a D800, and it’s an incredible camera. But I carry four lenses (some of them rather large, like the 105 micro) and the D800 grip. It’s not just heavy to carry, it’s inconvenient. That’s a lot of gear to schlep around. I’ve been looking for something in between the D800 and your average point and shoot, but none of the other DSLRs really had what I wanted—they seemed to sacrifice a lot. I had hoped the mirrorless line could do something, but that hasn’t turned out particularly well.
I’m looking for precisely what Nikon (seems) to be selling here. I don’t care about retro designs, but if it means a smaller form factor: I’ll take it. I want something I can travel with, take on day trips, and more. Something with more quality (lens and sensor) than an iPhone or point and shoot. These are all things Nikon seems to be looking at making.
Now, that said…I do have some unanswered questions. Nasim (or anyone), is there a good comparison on the reported size/weight specs to modern cameras? That is, what size, shape, and weight is this DF most comparable to? I’m afraid I never used the FM2 back in the day. The video makes the camera seem sizable (not massive). Is it comparable to the D600 in size? I’m really out of my depth on this.
So let me get it straight, Roman: you accuse me of “ranting and beating anyone else’s opinion into mud” to only come back and do the SAME. Nice!
I’ve only shot one wedding, as a favor to a friend a few years back, and it wasn’t a terrible strain on my back. But I can see how shooting weddings most every wknd with heavy gear for 12+ hours can become a nuisance. Specially if one doesn’t have a ton of strength.
That last sentence may bother you and you may consider it silly, or even stupid, or perhaps even offensive and that’s fine. But believe it or not, the stronger your skeleto-muscular makeup, the more you can haul around. And if you have strong back muscles and a stronger core, you will be able to carry more weight for a longer time. The gym part of my initial comment SHOULD be taken literally. The average person needs to get stronger in GENERAL and not only for shooting pictures. Now, whether you want to haul around heavy gear, or shoot weddings with a Leica, that is up to you and no one can criticize you for choosing your tools.
Where I become critical is when marketing hype tells me that a new camera will allow me to go back to “pure photography”. That’s a bunch of BS! Pure photography can be had with an 8×10 studio film camera….out in the FIELD! Many have created masterpieces with THE HEAVIEST of equipment. Pure photography can be had with a 5DMIII, a D4, an A7R or a Pentax67!
So for Nikon, or Nasim, to tell me that this new Nikon camera will bring me back to “pure photography” is not only laughable, but disrespectful to anyone using the current crop of DSLRs, or any other tool for that matter. And I shoot Nikon, so this is not a Canon fanboy dogging Nikon.
That said, I’ve also read enough on this blog to know how Nasim feels about “smaller and lighter”. He could gives a rats a_s_s about all of that. He ultimately ch0oses to go with the heavier stuff, anyway.
Don’t believe me? Read his review of the Nikkor 24-120mm F4, a lens that for all intents and purposes outperformed the much heralded Nikkor 24-70 f2.8. After Nasim threw praise at the 24-120mm and admitted that it outperformed the 24-70mm, he ultimately settled for the HEAVIER lens, anyway. Why? In his own words, he prefers the “pro” build and weather sealing of the 24-70mm. He also said that he found it to be slightly sharper in the “field” than the 24-120mm. So where did “smaller and lighter” get Nasim in the long run? NOWHERE. Back to square one. And that was the thrust of my first post, namely: Not everything that’s new is necessarily better.
As for having to go “retro” because of the NEED for dials, switches and a more tactil experience, I ask: Did Canon and Nikon get it all wrong for the past two decades? When both decided to create menu-driven machines with rounded, molded edges that had a dial or two, at most, did people HATE the pictures that were produced with these cameras? Has there been an outcry from wedding party members because these two manufacturers ruined the “vibe” of the party because the camera gear was so massive and intrusive?
I can’t imagine a resounding YES to any of those questions.
Derek, forgive me if my reply was a little aggressive – I did not mean it. Perhaps I got a little over emotional after reading your comment, which, you must agree, is somewhat one-sided.
With that out of the way, let’s move on to your thoughts. I agree that, in general, every person should try to be fit and physically/mentally strong, that is true. However, when talking about photosessions that last at least a dozen hours, it will not make much of a difference. I, myself, am rather skinny, but plenty strong and persevering. I’ve worked with a Canon 1D MkIII body with a 70-200mm f/2.8 IS lens mounted, and a flash. It was heavy, but nothing I could not handle for a few hours. But that is the thing – for a few hours. Nowadays, I mostly work with a Nikon D700 body and a 50mm lens mounted on it. In my backpack, I usually have a couple more prime lenses and an SB-900 flash unit, some batteries, something to eat and drink while on the move and an extra sweater in case it gets cold. Let me tell you, after 10-16 hours, it gets on my nerves. It’s heavy. And so is the camera in my hand. After about 12 hours straight, I start to get seriously painful shoulder aches (I might need a medical examination regarding that), to the point where I struggle to lift the camera.
I also know a really tough photographer, he was my teacher. He shoots weddings with all sorts of gear. He always has a huge bag with him, but rarely carries it – just leaves it somewhere safe and within reach. He gets tired. It has nothing to do with how physically strong he is. Either way, he would get tired. Women are generally physically weaker than men (but have higher pain threshold), they get tired too. So, let me ask you. Would your advice be – go to the gym? Sorry. That is silly. I will not go to the gym because my gear is heavy. I will go for other reasons. But as for photography, I want lighter gear.
Now, that does not mean we don not make compromises. Nasim chose the lens he found to be more to his liking in the field – he needs the tough build, perhaps. If the 24-70mm was lighter, believe me, he’d thank Nikon for it. A bird photographer – and I know one who’s world-class – he carries huge, heavy equipment with him. Nothing else would work for his type of photography. Me – I would choose the 24-120mm as my backup zoom over 24-70mm. And it would be the only zoom lens in my backpack. The rest of the time, I’d have a small, fast prime mounted on my camera. Not just because it is lighter, of course. Primarily because it suits me so much more than any zoom lens. But weight is an enormous bonus. It is not that I would give up my Nikon D700 just to get a smaller camera. No. I need a DSLR. But not a large one, like the D4. Not with a large lens attached to it. And accompanied by a small, discreet, quiet mirrorless camera.
As for the DF. Well, there is a lot of marketing hype surrounding that camera, so true. On the other hand, a lot of Nikon users have waited and asked for a long time for a digital FM. I am one of them. I do not want buttons. I don’t want to go to the menu. I don’t need complicated AF systems, I do not need video. I want those dials! Yes, overall, it does not make a difference how you change a setting. By pressing a button and scrolling a wheel, or by rotating a dial. But I want the dials. They are better for me. You look at a camera as if it were a tool. It is, of course. But not just. Here’s an example. There are plenty of modern, great handling cars today. And if a car’s job is to get you from A to B, a camera’s job is to capture pictures. Both are results. But it is the process that I want to enjoy. I will take a manual gearbox (a “stick” in American terms) over an automatic any day. As I will take dials over buttons. It makes a difference. I would enjoy photography more with such a camera. Not the result – the result, on the whole, can be the same. Both cameras will be just as capable. But the camera you will truly like, the one you will enjoy holding and using, it will set you in a certain mood. And that mood will make the process of photography more enjoyable. I’d go as far as say that, the more enjoyment you get, the potentially better result you get. Not because of the camera, but because of how you feel. So, yes. Pure photography. No gimmicks. No HDRs. All that modern stuff is fine. But it needs to be hidden. Sony fails at it, poorly. Nikon DF just might be it for someone like me.
Trust me when I say this. DF will be very popular. And also receive a lot of hate from people who will look at the specs only. For me, it is a natural upgrade from the no-nonsense D700, but with more analogue controls. A huge plus. Put an 85mm f/1.4 lens on it, throw in an X-Pro1 with a 23mm f/1.4 prime lens and I’m all set for weddings. For someone else, a D610 will make much more sense. Great.
Roman, I don’t think the DF will be as small and light as everyone is thinking or hoping it will be. Granted, it will be smaller and lighter than the aforementioned D4, but that’s not a good camera to use as a benchmark for size and weight comparisons.
www.stevehuffphoto.com/2013/…you-think/
Why can’t people shoot weddings with D600/D610. Lack of focusing points? C’mon! If anyone uses that as an exucuse they don’t deserve to be shooting professionally(remember AF lock?!) . The sensor on the D6100 is FANTASTIC. Any pro wedding photographer worthy of being called one should be able to produce the highest quality images with a D610.
What about a vertical grip for the DF? OK, not everyone uses one, but how about those of us who have bigger hands? Once you throw a grip on the DF, what size/weight are we looking at? On the other hand, If you don’t need a grip on the DF, then you don’t need one on the D6100! That D6100 becomes a VERY SMALL camera without a grip.
Having shot with pro Nikon and Canon film cameras from the 70s and 80s, I can’t imagine that the ergonomic experience of the DF will be better than that of the D6100. From the most recent production pictures released today, the body looks like a BOX! Both Canon and Nikon have spent countless hours over the past few decades moving AWAY from that boxy style to give us an optimum ergonomic experience, only to go BACK?!
Of course, what’s ergonomically pleasing to you may not be for me or the next person. But time will tell if this DF is a gimmick or truly a Nikon mainstay.
Derek,
again, you talk as if someone is forcing the Df on you. :) It will be only slightly smaller than D610. When talking about weight and size, I was not specifically talking about the Df, but in general. It will also have the very same AF system as D610. No one said you could not shoot a wedding with a D610. You are right. It is great. But different. Given the choice, I’d take Df over a D610, D4 and D800. Not because it is somehow better, but because it is better for me personally. In several ways.
Its biggest strength is the looks (yes, extremely important for some types of photography, I will soon write an article explaining why) and analogue dials, something a lot of photographers – not all of them, but a lot – have been waiting for ages. Df gives you a choice. Go with the “modern” D610/D800, or a “classic” Df. I see that you do not get it. I do. Completely. It is great. But if you need a vertical hand grip and prefer digital controls, you have plenty of choice, right? So there is no need to bash anyone who finds the Df desirable and wants it. It is not just marketing hype, trust me. I’ve always found the “boxy” film cameras that much more enjoyable to use than even my trusty D700. That one just gives me great results and never fails me. My film cameras are *fun* to use. They feel special. The mood that they help get into is beyond description. Df is, possibly, a decent compromise between the accessibility of digital and the feel of film. Yes. I do need that feedback. For my type of shooting, it’s everything. It is very, very important.
Perhaps an analogy is in order. A writer needs to be in the mood to write a poem or work on a novel. Some need quiet, others need music. Or the sound and feedback of a typewriter. A typewriter makes no sense compared to something like a MacBook. It’s bigger. Louder. Heavier. More cumbersome to use. Not as easy to fix mistakes with. You can’t just use “backspace”. There’s no auto-correct. But you do understand how a certain writer would prefer a typewriter for his art? Is that difficult to respect? Just as another writer would prefer a MacBook, of course. And that is what Df is about. I would prefer it for my art and work. For pure enjoyment. Because of the feedback and sound. Simple mechanical actions, even if they are somewhat fake. Because that would help me create better. See better. Get in the mood. Mood is everything. But using an FM2 is not always the right choice (although a preference for me in many cases). For someone else, they’d prefer a more modern approach. Fine. Great. To each his own.
“Df gives you a choice. Go with the “modern” D610/D800, or a “classic” Df. I see that you do not get it. I do.”
How can I possibly NOT GET IT, if I owned the film camera that supposedly this new one is modeled after. I nearly destroyed an FM2 while rock climbing in Glacier National Park in 1986. I don’t know how old you are, but I doubt that you’re old enough to have “experienced” the originals.
So, yes, I get the attraction, because I’ve shot with those very cameras you yearn for and I understand that mechanical actions may actually inspire someone to produce great art, or at the very least help the shooter derive an enjoyable experience. Specially if they’re new to that type of workflow. Believe me, I get all of that. Your generation doesn’t have the market cornered on “hip”, although you may believe that you do ;-)
It could very well be that the DFs will sell like hot cakes because people want a change. A change is always good. It gets folks to evaluate and compare and often through change we get exponential increments in technology.
Let’s see how this all pans out. Let’s give it some time, for this type of model to settle into the mainstream. We’ll see how sales compare to those of the “modern” designs; including mirrorless(don’t count out those little cameras!).
Derek, I see that our discussion on Nikon continues :) Thanks for fueling the discussion, and I mean it in a positive way!
Here are the three points that you strongly disagree with me so far:
1) The demise of the DX format. You did not like me saying that DX has no future. I still have not changed my mind on this, since mirrorless cameras have the same size sensor and have smaller form factors, which means that they will eventually lead to stronger sales and significantly reduce the APS-C DSLR market. Smaller wins and it is a fact – the tablet and the phone market is a clear example of this trend.
2) Sony’s full-frame mirrorless threatening Nikon and Canon full-frame DSLR sales. You said that I over-reacted when I pointed out the price point of the Sony Alpha cameras and that they would drive Nikon’s prices down. Have you had a chance to visit Sony’s booth at the Photo Plus show? If you did, then you probably noticed what happened when Sony pulled out the new Alphas on the first day – crowds literally moved from Nikon and Canon booths, forming lines just to see the new cameras. Yes, a lot of it is over-excitement over something new, but if you believe that a camera cannot drive sales of the overall system, you are wrong my friend. If a customer is convinced that the camera is good, he/she is often convinced that switching or buying into a new system is not an issue, even knowing that it will cost a great deal of money. Many Canon shooters switched to Nikon when it introduced very capable full-frame cameras that were better at autofocus and at handling noise. The same happened when the D800 came out. Did the fact that they had a number of lenses and accessories stop them? No, not really. And there are many that have been dumping their large DSLRs for smaller mirrorless cameras – just read some of the comments on our website from those people and you will quickly realize that size and weight DO matter. I am not planning to switch to Sony just because they have smaller cameras – lenses are big and there is not much to choose from at the moment. But as the system matures, it will be getting more and more attractive for many. Sony made a very bold and smart marketing move by introducing the full-frame mirrorless cameras so cheap. People often look at the price of camera body and do not pay as much attention at the price of owning a system as a whole. The Sony A7 + 28-70mm stabilized lens is only $2K at launch. Give it a few months and that price will drop to $1800 or even lower. How is that not attractive to a new customer? How is the larger and heavier D610 with a 24-85mm kit lens (which costs $400 more) supposed to compete with that? And you still don’t think that Sony’s pricing won’t affect Nikon sales?
3) This article. When I referred to useless gadgetry, I meant to point out things that do not make a difference for our photography today and get in the way. Things like oversized LCD touch screens, video recording, HDR, various accessories and a myriad of buttons, functions and features that can get in the way of simply making photos. I am not saying that all of them are useless – I am simply stating that a camera with a minimalist approach, small size, light weight and good enough features would be a winner. Nikon might not be ready to get rid of the mirror and the pentaprism in its DSLRs now, so if it makes a small size camera with a full-frame sensor, it could potentially compete head to head with its mirrorless competition from Sony (and others in the near future). And in a couple of years, I strongly believe that full-frame DSLRs will eventually transition into a full-frame mirrorless format. Whether Nikon chooses to keep the flange distance the same for compatibility is yet to be seen (at least that’s my hope), but EVFs will take over OVFs – it is just a matter of time.
And how do you know that this camera will surely be overpriced? If it will, then that’s another unfortunate loss for Nikon. As for retro and going back – it is not just nostalgia. It is a smaller and lighter camera that has an amazing low-noise sensor from the D4. Many have been waiting for such a camera in a D700-like form. So if it happens to be retro, happens to be small and happens to be concentrated for taking pictures – how is that a bad thing? If you go back to the D800 announcement, you will see that the Nikon world was quite divided between two groups – those that really liked the D800 and wanted it for their needs (landscape, architecture, studio, etc) and those that absolutely hated it and wanted something with lower resolution, smaller files – something that was a D700 replacement. That second group never got the D800 and partially adopted the D600, only to find that it had shutter / dust / oil issues. So for that group, which I and my wife closely relate to (we shoot weddings professionally), the Nikon DF is exactly what we have been waiting for.
Lastly, your comment on going to a gym and working out to be able to handle the D4 is simply absurd and does not relate to me in any way. I work out enough, have a black belt in Taekwondo and yet my back hurts after lugging a bag all day long with the D3s and a couple of full-frame lenses. And I can’t really work out with weights as much anymore, since I have carpal tunnel and it literally hurts to walk around with a heavy camera all day long. I am sure many others would relate, especially those that are not that young anymore. For people like me, half the weight and size of the camera sound quite attractive. Slap on the new 58mm f/1.4 and I could shoot weddings all day long and get the same image quality as I get from my D3s. I don’t need all the extra weight, the battery grip and other stuff that gets in the way. That’s why I have been enjoying my Fuji system so much lately and have been using it more for professional needs as well.
It is not about buying the latest gadgets or having excess money to go and buy the latest gadgets. Tools do matter for a working professional and things like usefulness, reliability, convenience, quality and value do play a huge role in our everyday lives. We don’t buy stuff just because it is the latest and the greatest. We buy gear because we use it every day to make money.
Lastly, one more comment on retro. Have you wondered why so many photographers go back to shoot film? If this or this article does not relate to you, then you would not understand…
In regards to your points about the Sony A7, you haven’t mentioned that there is a whole fleet of adapters out the for just about any make of lenses imaginable, essentially making the camera a universal digital back. Before the new Nikon has reached the shelves, many would be customers have been lost as they invested in the Sony solution, myself included~ in retrospect, the global preordering with the very aggressive price cut may be somehow related.
In short, competition will benefit consumers, as dictated by the law of supply and demand. Between the route of a stripped down full frame versus one with automatic features that can be disabled though, I am betting on the latter from Nikon’s perspective, to appeal to the largest common denominator possible from the pool of consumers. Afterall, there is already a manual Nikon mini-full frame already, its called the Sony A7.
Don, I disagree with your comment on the A7/A7R being universal digital backs. There are far too many issues with using adapters – everything from alignment issues due to two points of contact to autofocus and other problems…
Well said Nasim. In the film days I used to carry medium format and 35mm in the same bag, all day, but even that didn’t way as much as my DSLR kit. I recently shot a wedding using D700 with grip(similar weight to D4 I believe) and SB900 plus 24-70, alongside 80-200 f2.8 on D300. I shot from the bride getting ready in the morning until the dances at the evening reception. I too have a black belt in Tae Kwon-do (current, I still train regularly, and I used to race bicycles) and I’m fit and very strong but I must admit I was tired after the day, and I have no health issues. The camera weight is not too much per se but over time it does take it’s toll.
One thing that I do notice is that a large camera with big lens (like the 24-70) does ellicit a different response from the subject making candids really difficult. I’ve often found myself wishing that I had something small and unobtrusive to grab those special moments, and was considering the Olympus OMD or Fuji X series. This new Nikon could be everything I’m looking for but the price will have to be right. Hopefully it will be priced to compete against the Sony…….
Well said Nasim!
I got a D7100 a couple of months ago. The only reason I chose this above a mirrorless cam is because lots of my pictures are dogs in action (playing or working). But as much as I love this cam, it’s very unhandy for everyday use (e.g. with 2 dogs on the leash). Often, when I’m out with the dogs, I take my iphone 5 to take a nice pic but low light is a problem and the image quality is just not what it could be with a mirrorless cam. As I said I was seriously thinking about getting a Fuji X-E2… Now I will wait.
Dear Nasim,
The new Nikon retro camera is a good new for me. As you know, I’m one of those stubborn guys that still are waiting for a proper D700 replacement. Now comes the question: Do you think that the array of autofocus points on the Nikon DF is going to be wider than in the D610 ? I don’t care so much about the number of autofocus points, but at least I want them to cover a wider part of the sensor, because I like to use AF-C when I do photo reportages. Greetings.
Jorge, to be honest, I do not know if Nikon will be using exactly the same AF system as on the D610. If it is the same, then the AF points will be distributed in a small area. But for a camera of this type, I do not think it will be a major issue. I compared the viewfinder of the D600 to D800 in one of my reviews and the difference is only one AF point to the left and right – the AF system on the D800 does not cover the whole frame, like it does on the D7100.
Nasim, you waste your time and energy, do like me, go to Sony, I did that years ago when i stated being disgusted by Nikon’s pricing policy. Will this new Nikon bring me back; let’s wait and see. It has disadvantages at start, no MF focus peaking possible with OVF, deeper body, more weight, and no way to use adapters and all mounts you find on the market. On the end remains the price. if this body sells more than 1400$, just forget it, no video, lower resolution that A7, and less features and versatility. Sony has choice between A7 24 mpix and A7R 6 mpix, now guess which one sell best of both, And Nikon brings a 16 mpix to compete, hilarious before it’s even shown and announced. The way to go was 3 resolutions, even 4, 14, 16,24, 36 mpix, best one body and interchangeable sensor unit modules. All that is simple to resume, and Sony’s aggressive pricing policy at the moment makes it hard for Nikon to take up the path. Doing this body with F-mount and OVF was, to my opinion, a false move. But as always, let’s wait and see.
Shamel, let’s wait and see – too early to jump to conclusions right now. As for Sony, it is certainly a welcome move, but it will take a few years for Sony to create a solid lens line. The 4 lenses they have right now are just not going to cut it. And those that think adapters will save the day, they probably do not know much about how adapters work and what sort of issues they have with alignment. Either way, I am very excited! Hopefully Sony will challenge the two giants to innovate more going forward.
Hi Nasim,
1) The demise of the DX format: I didn’t bother me so much that you said that DX had no future(personally, I couldn’t care). What I was referring to is after saying that DX had no future, you opened yourself to the posibility that Nikon could “theoretically” buid an APS-C(you refrain from using the DX moniker ;-) mirrorless system.
These are your own words, found in the Sony A7 comments:
“I would be extremely happy to see a solid APS-C or full-frame mirrorless from Nikon with the features and the AF speed of the Nikon 1. But I don’t think it is happening any time soon, sadly, given that the company most likely will not be able to sustain 4 separate formats…”
Granted, you’re still sticking to “the company most likely will not be able to sustain 4 separate formats”, but at the same time you’ve not ruled out the possibility that once Nikon jumps full steam into mirrorless it could ‘possibly’ provide a full-frame system….AND…..an APC-S/DX mirrorless system. And I couldn’t agree with you more! Hence, DX is NOT DEAD! Not yet. Let’s wait and see what Nikon does with their mirrorless offerings; which are SURELY to come out in the next few months.
It makes PERFECT SENSE for Nikon and Canon, et al, to start moving toward mirrorless systems in BOTH FX and DX formats. Why not? At least for a while, until EVERYTHING is full-frame(if that were to ever happen).
2) Sony’s full-frame mirrorless threatening Nikon and Canon full-frame DSLR sales: Of course! There’s always a danger of newer tech threatening the sales of established, legacy tech. That’s the world we live in. My point is that you tend to be a bit of a fatalist in your predictions. You’ve already had Nikon’s grave dug a few weeks ago when the A7 came out. Now, with the release of the DF, I’m willing to bet that you’ll fall head over heels over that camera and forget all about the A7!!!
Don’t count out Nikon or Canon. It’s silly to do so, specially when the consuming public is so fickle. Yesterday, the consuming public wanted a SUPER LIGHT MIRRORLESS and that’s all that everyone talked about. Today, everyone is hyped out over a throwback Nikon that is not very small or light, but people don’t care about small or light TODAY. All they want is FULL RETRO!!! Tomorrow? Who knows!
If you, of all people, don’t see or fully understand the schizophrenic nature of consumerism, then who should? You’re running, arguably, the web’s most popular photo blog. Why not ease up on the fatalistic comments and instead consider a more wait-and-see approach?
3) This article:
“Nikon might not be ready to get rid of the mirror and the pentaprism in its DSLRs now, so if it makes a small size camera with a full-frame sensor, it could potentially compete head to head with its mirrorless competition from Sony (and others in the near future). And in a couple of years, I strongly believe that full-frame DSLRs will eventually transition into a full-frame mirrorless format. Whether Nikon chooses to keep the flange distance the same for compatibility is yet to be seen (at least that’s my hope), but EVFs will take over OVFs – it is just a matter of time.”
ABOSOLUTELY! Couldn’t agree with you more on those points.
“And how do you know that this camera will surely be overpriced? If it will, then that’s another unfortunate loss for Nikon”
How do I know? Because MOST EVERYTHING that Nikon produces is overpriced. I am shaking my head that you would even ask that question. You know that Nikon overprices their gear. They have always overpriced it.
This DF offering would be a so-called “game-changer” if it were priced at around $1200; around the price of a D7100. But I am expecting, and so are the folks at Nikon Rumors, for it to be somewhere between $2500-3k, which is outrageous for such a camera body. And why I asked: what are we gaining from this camera? A few grams shaved off? A ton of retro dials? So what?! It’s OVERPRICED and Nikon is getting over on their customers while riding the retro wave.
Sorry, but my comment of going to the gym in order to better handle the D4 is not absurd. And your black belt in TKD doesn’t impress me. I’ve been around martial artists most of my life(having needed martial arts in order to survive!) and the ‘majority’ are not in the greatest shape, nor do they have superior back muscles and core strength. Most advanced martial artists know their techniques down to a science, but strength is not their game. Martial arts is not about strength, but more about agility and disciplined technique. You know that. I shouldn’t have to tell you. In your case, if you do both, strength training AND martial arts training, then you can haul around a box of D4s!
For wedding photography, which seems to be your nitch, you can drop you Nikon gear TODAY. There’s enough stuff out there that you don’t have to haul around all of that gear. If so, why don’t you? If you belive the hype, then walk the talk. Drop the Nikon gear and move on to the latest and lightest.
Derek, are you trying to sell a conditioning program for photographers ? I don’t give a fuck for your martial arts experience (it must not be so good that you said that strenght training is not a part of martial arts). I have a lot of core strenght but I’m not an idiot, and for many reasons I will prefer to have a lighter equipment.
OK, Jorge, now we’re reaching the point where we didn’t want to go. Don’t take it too serious.
No, I am not on here selling anything. I am a fitness centric individul and a trainer and can speak with a great deal of enthusiasm about the topic because I’ve had to endure injury and recover more times than I care to remember(from various sports injuries and stupidity while skiing, mountain biking, climbing and….martial arts injuries!). And I’ve had to help dozens of others recover from similar injuries. I don’t speak bullshit to impress you or anyone else. Training is what I do.
For the ‘most part’, strength training is NOT a part of the martial arts routine. Please don’t tell me it is, because I’ve been involved with this area since 1981 and know for FACT that the majority of participants do not strength train; or don’t do so sufficiently.
My reaction to Nasim was based solely on the fact that he likes shooting with his Nikon gear. It’s documented all over this blog. He’s very enthusiastic about his Nikkor lens collection…a HEAVY lens collection. If so, then all I said was get up off you a_s_s and train to get stronger so you can enjoy that gear. It wasn’t meant to be derogatory, but instead a means of encouraging him to keep using what he has; specially if he’s fond of his gear.
Don’t just move to lighter gear because it’s LIGHTER. Do so if it’s lighter *AND* BETTER. If it’s not better and just lighter, then do something so the gear you enjoy won’t be so heavy. I don’t know what solutions youv’e found(please share with the rest), but strength traininig is the best solution I’ve come across.
Derek, you have your point of view, but to deal with big and heavy equipment it is not only a problem for people with poor core condition. When you travel you have not unlimited space in your luggage, to not mention the weight limits imposed by the airlines. As you, I started to train kickboxing in 1982, and I became a trainer in 1988. Later I moved to Muay Thai box, and in 1997 I started to practice brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Now I’m a MMA trainer with vast experience, and I can tell you that since many years core and strenght conditioning is a very important part of my sport. Here I let you a link: www.youtube.com/watch…md3HtaVII4
As you said, many times we are ready to sacrifice comfort for quality, and we are going to take our heavy equipment. But if some new equipment offer us the same quality with less weight and bulk, what is wrong about it. Best wishes, Jorge Balarin.
But again we have a full frame sensor with an “adapted DX autofocus system”.
Jorge, let’s see what happens when the DF is announced. The AF-ON button on the back of the camera could be a good indication of a solid AF system.
If only they were going to release this with a 35mm f/1.4. I surely hope so. And the price… I just hope it would match that of the X-E2 or the EM1. Or maybe the A7. Otherwise, it may just remain a dream for the budgeted (like me). :(
Nathaniel, I don’t think it will be priced as low as X-E2 or the EM1. I am estimating the price range to be between $2000-$3000…
Romanas, it strikes me that in castigating a guy for ranting, you achieved something of a rant yourself. And as to your statement “people are not afraid of a Nikon Fm2, they are afraid of a D4,” how could you possibly know that? Until the hardware hits the shelf, everything about the FM2, including how it will be received, remains in the realm of speculation.
Whatever the merits of the FM2—and it may turn out to be a fabulous camera—its hard to keep from drawing the conclusion that Nikon is primarily rolling it out in the same spirit that caused Chrysler to introduce the PT Cruiser. And it was a hot item, until the novelty wore off. Perhaps this “simple” camera will eventually be remembered as a gimmick.
George, Roman was obviously speaking on behalf of himself and people like him that do not want the size and bulk of a D4. I own a D3s and while I love it, I do not appreciate its bulk and weight for using it in weddings all day long. For that, smaller cameras like D600/D700/D800 are much more suitable (some would argue with me on the D800, since it produces massive files). And if I can get something even smaller with the same image quality as the D3s/D4, it would be the ultimate tool for such needs.
I realize that a lot of us are overly excited about this camera. However, if Nikon makes it a smaller and lighter camera, uses the D4 or similar sensor and makes it under $3K – it will be the ultimate camera for event / people / street photography. But if Nikon strips away too much, limits practical abilities for everyday pro shooter and prices it too high just because of its sexy retro looks, it will be a huge loss for Nikon. Let’s see what happens on November 5th!
George, the new camera will be called the DF, so when Romanas says “people are not afraid of a Nikon Fm2”, he is referring to the classic Nikon film camera released in 1982. He refers to that model because it is rumored that that is what the DF will be based on.
And your likening this to the PT Cruiser is ridiculous. All of these teaser videos have stressed that functionality and simplicity, not retro for the sake of being retro. I don’t remember ads for the PT Cruiser claiming that it was a “pure driving machine”.
Don’t you think the new camera can have something to do with this patent:
nikonrumors.com/2012/…eras.aspx/
With a digital-back it will be shure that “it’s in your hands again”
I remember seeing that patent a while ago. It is an interesting idea, however, how many people would appreciate such a tool without an LCD screen? Film users probably would not mind, but others would certainly resist…
but in these days it’s easy to throw a iphone-like touchscreen into the back to control the digital part, the rest could be fully mechanical
Yep, I don’t see the problem with a functional, well made touch screen as long as it does not affect button layout. Come on Nikon, innovate, not stagnate! A decent focus system and video features would make this a killer rig. Imagine close to the video functionality (I know live view focus could be an issue) of a gh3 with this bad ass sensor. Do they like losing customers to the gh3? you can have a tonne of good video features and not have it “get in the way? of photos. I’m currently on DX and want to move into FX, but have recently discovered the joy of video.
That does not mean I’m not “pure” in my love for photography as some arm chair commentators would suggest. A well thought out menu system and fully programmable buttons would stop the “interference” that some people claim happens when video is put onto a camera. I would love to stay with Nikon because of the amazing images their cameras pump out but my love for them is fading because clearly the marketing department is squeezing the life out of the company. I hope this camera proves me wrong.
Probably should have just made a new post then he he. I wondered of into rant land, somewhere after touchscreen.
I just want i good Leica alternative!
Finally somebody listened to me. I suggested this to Nikon years ago; I think it was before I traded my last Nikon film body, an FM2n for my first digital, I think the D60. If they had listened to me then, just put a digital back on a film body (of course it’s not as simple as that but not too difficult to design the hardware and buttons to fit into the spaces left by the film drum, etc.), they’d have beaten everyone to the punch. And yes a simple 11 point AF system that covers the entire film plane will suffice. Actually what I’d really love in an AF system, if we’re gonna have AF at all would be pupil activated AF, but that’s asking too much. For now, having a digital camera that looks like an FM2n or FM3a would be very sweet.
Sony cameras, always have a poor af and noise performance. If Df it’s real, I want a simple 11-dot all cross type af with low light computability, with wide cover the frame, 5-6fps with deep buffer, U1 and U2 modes, low light sensor performance like D4 ore better, flash synchronization 1/350, wifi and cd/cf support. Video recording – if possible.
Sounds like a dream if everything you want is in the Nikon DF. I think it will be a simpler camera with no WiFi or Video capabilities. Flash sync at 1/350 is not possible with standard shutters – max is 1/250 without HSS.
Yes mikha_a, that would be amazing.
Thanks for sharing so much detail. I’m very excited about this! As a street photographer, a micro four-thirds has come in handy for sure, but to have a micro four-thirds that boasts all of these features I’ve been missing is a dream!
Juliette, you are most welcome! Micro four thirds obviously cannot compete with full-frame, having sensors that are almost 4 times smaller in comparison…
This sounds like a terrific base system. So far, all the rumors point to a system that will toss a bunch of the useless stuff and focus on the important things: sensor performance, lens compatibility, size-and-weight, and ergonomics. I don’t think I’m going to be in the market for more camera hardware any time soon, but if the price is right, at least I won’t have to invest in new glass.
All that said, I wonder what’s going to be wrong with it when it ships. With the fiascos of the D800 autofocus issues and the D600 dust/oil problems, I have to ask.
Edward, that’s exactly my thought process!
As for potential QA issues – that remains to be seen, but I think Nikon would do their best to minimize those at launch after the D800/D600 issues. They cannot afford another faulty camera…
Besides sensor resolution, is there any reason for thinking the DF would not be a good camera for landscape and architecture? That’s what I prefer, but I’m not a pro and the D800 seems overkill for my needs.
Matt, if 16 MP of resolution is good enough for you, the Nikon DF would be a phenomenal tool for any type of photography. The 16 MP sensor on the D4 is outstanding.
Of course the prudent thing to do wait and see what exactly the DF camera will be, Right now lots of speculation and not many facts.
And when it finally makes it’s debut wait at least 3 month and see how it performs in the hands of good photographers like Nasim. Same goes for the Sony. I’m always puzzled by posters who are pre-ordering before anyone has had a chance to review the camera in real life. Heed my advice you could save yourself some disappointment.
Btw all this negativity about the D600 is starting to get lame. All camera brands had problems and none have a patent on perfection.
The key sentences are surely these; “Interestingly, despite all the quirks of the Fuji system, I noticed that I wanted to use those cameras more than any other camera. Simply put, Fuji cameras are a pure joy to shoot with. I believe a lot of that has to do with the overall feel of Fuji cameras and lenses – everything just feels right in my hands.”. I have a D300 and a D600. They are great. But recently I found a bunch of 35mm Velvia and got out my F5 and my FM2 again. The frisson of excitement I felt shooting with them again was incredible! They are just that – pure joy to use! And – especially from the F5 – the results are stellar!
Hi Nasim – My D700 has been great, but I’m through with Nikon due to Nikon USA’s attitude over the years on a variety of issues (and I don’t even have a D600). Although they behave like they just introduced the FTn, I do hope this new camera is a hit because it may persuade others to make compact, simplified models that don’t require help menus and 400 page instruction manuals. It will be interesting to see how they explain that it costs almost a much as a D800 yet is “different”, with a fancy box, etc.
Randy,
If you needed to upgrade from Nikon D90, what would you choose? Switching the brand is not an issue, and I would love FF. I was considering Pentax K 5ii but the flash issue concerns me a bit. Fujifilm X Pro could be a good candidate but, again, I want a FF and slightly faster AF. (I have never held Fuji in my hands though). Presently, I am waiting for the feedback from the early adopters of Nikon D610, and would love to see what the DF is to offer.
Hi Val – If you have lenses for your D90 that cover full frame, I’d say get a D610. Since it was designed specifically to address the problem with the D600, it should be completely trouble-free. Another option would be a used D700. As far as I know there have been no problems at all with the D700 and unless you want very large prints, 12 megapixels and FF is enough. Nikon seems to think so too, since this new DF is just 16 megapixels.
If you’ll be buying new lenses for your FF camera, you might consider a Canon 6D or 5D mkIII as well. Frankly, the Nikon bodies are nicer in that they have lower noise at high ISOs, a little more dynamic range and a nicer interface. But the differences are not dramatic and with the exception of wide angle zooms, Canon’s best lenses are absolutely the equal of Nikon and typically cheaper because Canon has real rebates 2 or 3 times a year.
I don’t know anyone who’s using a FF Sony but that may change with their new mirrorless bodies. My sense is that the new Sonys will have some first generation issues, especially with wide angle lenses but I could be wrong. BTW, Fuji’s sensors are excellent and give results very close to FF.
I hope this helps(?) but the truth is, each brand is better than the other, depending on what you want to do. Nikon has the awesome 14-24; Canon has the awesome 17TS, etc. Fuji is the leader in dynamic range.
Randy,
Thank you for so detailed reply. I am going to wait and see what DF brings to the table. The other option would be D610 (I was thinking about D800 but it seems to me that its has higher noise in the images). In terms of lenses, I use primes. For FF I will use 50/1.4 most of the time, occasionally 85/1.8 and very rarely 35/2.
Thank you again.
Val
Val – Prime lenses would be a great match for the DF, since it’s supposed to be small and most of the better Nikon FF lenses these days are quite large. It will be interesting to see how they position the DF against the D610. OTOH, the D800 is very good with noise, especially considering the high pixel density. If a D800 is within your budget, you have pretty much unlimited choices!
In teaser N5 I see only 1/4000 – it’s a bad news, but normal physical af mode switch, af-e/ae-e lock and af-on buttons like d700 – it’s very Good.
If this camera has a 1080p video, better than D610 AF system and sandwiched between D610 and D800 price range, this will be a game changer… There have been a fuss about video; if it doesn’t shoot video, the interest will be gone once the retro thing fades off!
Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of nikon retro bodies and I don’t need the video in a DSLR.
Im into Pure Photography :)
Until nikon unveils the camera itself and the price, i need to control my excitement… I also expect silver and black color ;)
“Pure Photography”? Nah. At that price, it’s just a bald-faced attempt to shovel cash from Nostalgia. Who would have thought sentimentality would be such a lucrative market? But after Olympus and then Fuji showed that people will pay silly money to gain their childhood back, and Sony confirmed it with the A7, it’s now Nikon’s turn to fleece customers for tech that’s older than the D600 yet sells for about twice more.
The market for this camera is not Pros. It might be Pros on their days off, the ones who might have picked up a mirrorless instead. But the key target demographic, I suspect, are for those people who lust for the lost days of their youth.
With the fifth teaser out, I’m beginning to feel a tad jaded. It looks about as big as my D800 (without battery pack)? I was hoping for something a bit smaller.
I do not think that minimalistic approach is simply Nostalgia.
There is minimalistic approach in art, photography, architecture, software design etc.
What’s wrong with if artist’s style and the style of his camera design match?
I think the camera concept is terrific. The advertising is obviously an expensive package that some agency sold to Nikon. I worked in the photo industry and sat through a number of ad agency pitches on how to sell expensive cameras and lenses. You go in, thinking about features and benefits and they tell you, since the function of all cameras is essentially the same, the answer is “sell the dream”.
My best friend was the creative director of a big advertising agency, and once he adviced me to not believe what it was written in the labels of some products. He said: “We are writing those instructions”.
Hi Nasim – I’m sure the DF will do well, at least initially and if they have a decent supply. I don’t see is the DF being some sort of upgrade for D700 users, though. The D700 is amazing in low light and an extra 4 megapixels while nice, is not a big deal. Sure, if the DF was $1600, small and light but I don’t expect it to be any of these things.
It occurs to me, the reason for the 16 megapixels might not be low light performance. They may have kept it at 16mp so that folks can put their Vivitar lenses on it and get reasonable results.
Now that IS cool!
Nasim- First, I have read multiple articles/reviews you have posted and they are very helpful and easy to understand for those of us that do not wake up every morning with a camera and 600 lens in hand. That said, I found your webpage doing research for a camera purchase for an upcoming safari to Namibia. I am planning on upgrading my current Nikon D60 and 70-300 to a FX format but cannot afford to go to the D3x or D4 or the 200-400 lens nor do I want to carry that beast around. So I am considering the Df, D610 and d800 bodies with the latest release of the 80-400 Nikon which has autofocus. I also shoot equestrian sports so I want my camera to do both well. I have been shooting for some time but am still an amateur. Do you have a recommendation regarding which body is better for my applications and the reasoning. I really loved my FTN film camera so I am leaning toward the Df. It also looks like the D700 would have been a really good camera but really not available anymore from a mainline source.
After reading all the review comments on multiple sites, the short version is that the 80-400 is a versitile lighter than the big lens, can be coupled with a low TC if desired, and I will need to purchase the 70-200 2.8 when my wallet recovers from the initial purchase. On the camera body side, I like dials and hate having to navigate through multiple menus to find something, 16mpx is plenty for what I want to do and better for some applications like action sports than 24 or 36. Too bad about the storage media on the Df but it is what it is. Also, I assume that the fps can be boosted by a power pack on the bottom, if so what is the best one of those for the recommended camera. Thanks. r