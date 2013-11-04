Nikon Df Image Samples

With the release of the Nikon Df, 7 sample images from the camera by Takeshi Fukazawa and Jeremy Walker have been posted at Nikon Imaging. The below images are all copyright of Nikon and all EXIF data is retained in photographs. Our quick notes on the image quality are posted below. Please keep in mind that the images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.

Click here to download a full high-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/400, f/8, ISO 3200.

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/1250, f/8, ISO 100

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/320, f/8, ISO 400

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/500, f/5.6, ISO 1000

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/1000, f/4, ISO 1600

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/3200, f/1.4, ISO 100

Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/400, f/4, ISO 1000

If we put aside the fact that Nikon continuously supplies bad photos with its product announcements (come on Nikon, hire a photographer that can actually take good pictures!) and only focus on image quality of the above photos, image quality from the Nikon Df looks very good. Take a look at the first image shot at ISO 3200 – it practically has no noise at pixel level! Straight out of camera JPEG images look really good at all ISOs here and the amount of detail is very high at ISO 1600 and above.

We will be posting high ISO comparisons between the Df, the D800 and D610 very soon, so stay tuned!