Nikon Df Image Samples

With the release of the Nikon Df, 7 sample images from the camera by Takeshi Fukazawa and Jeremy Walker have been posted at Nikon Imaging. The below images are all copyright of Nikon and all EXIF data is retained in photographs. Our quick notes on the image quality are posted below. Please keep in mind that the images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.
Click here to download a full high-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/400, f/8, ISO 3200.
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/1250, f/8, ISO 100
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/320, f/8, ISO 400
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/500, f/5.6, ISO 1000
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/1000, f/4, ISO 1600
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/3200, f/1.4, ISO 100
Click here to download a full-resolution JPEG version of the above image. Exposure Info: 1/400, f/4, ISO 1000
If we put aside the fact that Nikon continuously supplies bad photos with its product announcements (come on Nikon, hire a photographer that can actually take good pictures!) and only focus on image quality of the above photos, image quality from the Nikon Df looks very good. Take a look at the first image shot at ISO 3200 – it practically has no noise at pixel level! Straight out of camera JPEG images look really good at all ISOs here and the amount of detail is very high at ISO 1600 and above.
We will be posting high ISO comparisons between the Df, the D800 and D610 very soon, so stay tuned!
Comments
Looking forward to the Df, the D800 and D610 comparison, as I think it’s going to be D610 for me.
Will I be able to use my pre-Ai lens on the D610?
Dear Donz,
no, unfortunately not. But I’m also quite sure that you wouldn’t appreciate the results, as long it’s not about experimental photography. At least at larger apertures, the resolution of these old lenses won’t match the 24MP sensor resolution of the D610.
Thanks Manuel. Yes, I just read Nasim’s review of the old 28mm f3.5 and I see what you mean. I’ll continue using my old Nikkor-S & Nikkor-H 50’s on my FE & FM.
-Think my 35-70 f2.8 D would shine on the 610 though, it’s a pretty sharp bit of glass.
D
Looks really good! but I’ll wait until next year when the demand settle down and the price reduced a bit…(actually, I just need time to start saving…:-P)
Nikon should man up and have decent photos posted for their cameras on their official site…