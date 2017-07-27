Could the Nikon D850 Have a Hybrid Viewfinder?

The news of Nikon developing the next generation high-resolution D850 DSLR camera have been generating a lot of buzz all over the photography community. The Nikon D810 has set such a high benchmark for a DSLR, that any thought of an upgrade is certainly getting a lot of people excited. Nikon’s promise to deliver a product that will exceed customer expectations is surely intriguing Nikon fans, and there are all kinds of talks in regards to the not-yet-revealed specifications of the camera. One of the hot topics that is surrounding the upcoming Nikon D850 is its viewfinder – people are speculating whether the camera will feature a hybrid viewfinder, something we have never previously seen on a DSLR before. If Nikon does indeed make it happen, we could see the very first DSLR with a hybrid viewfinder. Interestingly, I wrote a detailed article about how this could happen two years ago in an article titled “Transitional DSLR with EVF Capability“. Let’s revisit that article and shed a bit more light on how this might change the way DSLRs work today.
First of all, give the above article a read, as it explains my thought process behind building a hybrid EVF on a DSLR camera in detail. If Nikon indeed makes a transitional DSLR out of the D850, it will be a huge change in the way we perceive DSLRs today. This would open up a lot of potential for DSLR owners, because they could continue utilizing their existing lenses and potentially even take advantage of older manual focus lenses, since an EVF would allow for more precise focusing opportunities using focus peaking and zooomed in views.
A hybrid viewfinder would work in two different modes. The default mode would be to have the mirror in the 45 degree position, which would reflect the image into the pentaprism, giving the photographer an optical viewfinder. In live view mode, the mirror would raise up and the image from the sensor would be duplicated on a separate OLED screen that could be placed on the back of the pentaprism, as shown below:
Since a raised mirror does not consume much battery life, the mirror could stay locked in this position for a long time, allowing photographers to take advantage of an EVF and LCD for extended periods of time. As explained in the article, this could present so many great opportunities for Nikon shooters. If Nikon does it right on the D850, it could potentially eliminate focusing issues people experience on DSLRs due to calibration problems related to phase detection AF system, which would in itself be a huge achievement.
Please keep in mind that a hybrid viewfinder on the D850 is pure speculation at this point. We cannot confirm if the camera is going to have one, at least not at this point.
What do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below!
Comments
Given the history of Nikon’s upgrade increment pattern, I don’t think this will happen.
Normally, I would agree. However, this will be a game changer that might get Nikon out of its financial trouble. 4K video with true pixel binning is already a game changer for many! Very exciting to be able to use manual focus Zeiss glass on the upcoming D850.
I agree.
None of the D’x’ series has ever had an inbuilt flash. More recently the D500 was released without a flash.
Now the D850 doesn’t have one and it can only be for a hybrid viewfinder…..
“More recently the D500 was released without a flash.”…”Now the D850 doesn’t have one and it can only be for a hybrid viewfinder…..”
That’s a pretty weird logic :) The D500 has no inbuilt flash, true. But also no inbuilt EVF! I think, these two features have to be seen independently. The lack of one think doesn’t mean another thing takes it’s place.
If the D850 indeed has a hybrid viewfinder, then Nikon would have to also implement on-sensor phase detection and have that work with the current AF-S lenses at least (which most likely will require some new focus algorithm and possibly firmware updates of the lenses. Two finder concepts in the same camera is also bound to increase the price – not sure how much the market is willing to take on that aspect. It would certainly be a lot of new technology inside the D850 which could raise confidence issues in whether or not its reliable and robust, especially given Nikon’s not exactly spotless record in the past few years. Nikon would certainly take a big gamble with such a camera but they may just be desperate enough to do it and, as history has shown a few times already, good enough to pull something like this off.
Dieter, why would the AF-S lenses need a firmware update if sensor phase detection is implemented? The camera just tells the lens to turn the motor in the lens to the left or to the right to achieve sharpness.
It’s one reason why Nikon went with AF-P lenses now. The newer motor allows for more discrete movements that work well with contrast detect. And all these on-sensor PDAF units always use contrast detect to confirm/finish the focus steps.
It appears that stepper or linear motors work better in a combined CDAF/PDAF environment than ring motors and I was hoping that the current Nikon AF-S system might be made to work better in such an environment with a firmware upgrade. It would certainly be nice if Nikon could make this work but I think in the long run, a transition to either stepper or the focus-by-wire technology will be needed (just look at Sony and Fuji).
I see it the same way, Dieter. And I really don’t like focus-by-wire, it has too much downsides. For me it’s close to impossible to focus the Fujinon 100-400 in acceptable time. I rather prefer real mechanical manual focus without any battery consumption involved.
A change from RF to SLR is a revolution.
A change from SLR to mirrorless camera is another revolution.
Add a LED to the pentaprism is just a repair process. It add another censor for reair.
No change in weight, no change in size, no change in user convenience but take off a flash.
I really don’t understand why dare not to change from fundamental.
He is already dying.
Do you need lighter and smaller camera?
There is Sony A7, Fuji X-T and Olympus out there.
Probably you have FF f/2.8 zoom lenses.
Try to use them on A7 mirrorless. Do you fill comfortable?
No, we don’t need another mirrorless. We need a DSLR body without mechanical mirror, without Front/Back focus issues, quiete click, faster fps because mirror cannot flip up and down 20 times per second, have the possibiliti to use manual focus lens and get it perfect in focus become with EVF you can zoom in the focus point as much as you want, and have good vision also during night.
Just yesterday I tried A7sII and X-T2 in a dark room and my eyes cannot see nothing but I was able to see the scene through the EVF.
This is the future!
I do not agree that F2.8 zooms feel awkward on mirrorless.
I recently got xf 16-55 f2.8 for my Fuji XT1 (the same as 24-70 on FF). It feels right, although my camera has added hand grip with L bracket.
Until now I only used primes, but this zoom is so good, that it is just hard to believe.
Yes, I need a lighter, smaller camera.
I have Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus.
I have FF 2.8 lens, APSC 2.8 lens, 4/3 2.8 lens and other fixed or zoom.
Only uses them in daily practice and you will recognise the camera industry futre.
Agree but I am for both options. What may be good for one bad for another? For wildlife, I would prefer a bigger body with a good grip. For travel smaller stuff. The new Nikon’s form factor in a body of D500 would be a perfect size for me. For me personally.
While I’ve used mirrorless a lot over the last several years I wouldn’t call it a revolution. Heck, compact cameras and camera phones have been doing it for years. It’s basically the same as an SLR without the mirror/prism. What would be a great revolution would be the camera manufacturers seeing beyond their own devices and finding better ways of integrating cameras into workflows and end-uses.
THIS.
This is a reflection of the mobile phone industry, More specs, more functions, more cost and a situation that 90%+ of the people that buy these camera’s will not use more than 30% of its functionality. There is a small group that require all these additional functionalities for their professional work, then these is a group that will buy the camera to have the bragging rights that they own the latest D850. Then there are the old farts like me that really cannot care as long is the camera is functional, that create decent sharp images, that offer good battery life, that can take the bumps and bruises of day to day usage. It would be great for Nikon to produce another game changer, the industry needs strong Camera and lens producers, I hope they will continue to produce a series of DSLR’s at the level of the D810 and the D4/D5 series.
Nothing is certain at this point but the opportunity is massive here for Nikon. All that mf legacy glass that is Nikon selling point over all other systems…then could have focus peaking and magnification on the finder. Raw histograms, WYSIWYG in finder, review shots in the finder, faster quieter electronic shutter. Add to this further advantages…switch off evf when you need to conserve battery or wish an optical finder. So many advantages it would be innovation over the expected better focus and a few more MP. In 2017 hopes are now high.
The question is, are Nikon secretly marketing geniuses now? Have they finally worked out how to hype a product and how to play the game? Have they released these images knowing how the internet works with subtle clues? Time will tell. One thing i believe is that this camera will be a much bigger seller if it’s a hybrid than if it’s purely more more mp and better af system!
I dont think there will be a hybrid viewfinder. The tech seems impractical to me. Even if it is introduced, it is likely to end up like kodak did, releasing a hybrid film/ digital camera that was still inconvenient. Nikon should probably make a smartphone with a well rounded camera
I think it’s unlikely to have an EVF option, very unlikely. However it would be awesome if it did. I would love to see a true TTL OVF/EVF on a camera. The best of both worlds. I really hope that Nikon has done this but I won’t expect it.
Interesting comments on this site
No hybrid viewfinder!
Read a short article on Nikonrumors.com today saying the D850 is a “regular DSLR”, thus not EVF unfortunately. (If true)
Sorry to ruin the party, but the Nikon D850 will not have a Hybrid EVF.
I just hope this D850 doesn’t cost as much as a D5.
Nasim, do you have any idea what is the small wheel on the right side of the pentaprism ?
It’s for adjusting the diopter. The D800 and D810 have the same wheel in the same place.
See Photography Life’s review of the D810 and the sample images:
That is the diopter adjustment wheel for the viewfinder.
As Mini and Neil have stated,
It is the dioptre [US English: diopter] adjustment wheel for the viewfinder. It has the same marking that Nikon deployed in its high-end film cameras, and carried over to its high-end digital cameras, which provided this very useful adjustment.
It won’t.
No EVF nikonrumors.com/2017/…-fps.aspx/
I guess you deserve the name Nikon’s Angry Photographer! I mean you must be on an illicit substance to even think this is a possibility from a set of leaked D850 images. Is it the case of fake news sale fast?
Please re-read the article before posting inflammatory comments. I said that it was a speculation of some photographers out there and I pointed to an article that I wrote 2 years ago about how if it turned out to be true, it could be a transitional DSLR.
If Nikon indeed did it, it would be pretty amazing. Whether it happens now or later, it doesn’t matter – it would give many existing photographers a platform to utilize and explore the benefits of EVF.
As Nikon user for more than 30 years the interest in the “rumors” on EVF on D850 shows the real demand of the Nikon users for a real progress from Nikon.
Just making a newer model with same tech and ignoring the progress done by Fuji , Sony , Panasonic and Olympus will cause Nikon to suffer lost sales and customers.
I am deeply invested in the F mount Lenses yet i am finding myself holding back on buying new stuff.
Nikon has to wake up, they have the technology and definitely the ability so what is stopping them ?
I really would love to hear a serious answer.
Here I thought that the D500 was a fairly ‘awoken’ release. Guess I was wrong.
Although I don’t have 30 years invested, I am invested in a D750 with several wonderful lens. The quality of output I’m able to achieve with the very comfortable D750 and 24 MP sensor will hold up to most anything that the 810 (or even higher MP) can throw at it. Hence, unless there’s a real evolution in use and/or technology, I’m also off the merry-go-round. A hybrid view finder—done right–wold be very compelling. Even improving the squint-till-it-hurts of peeping through a tiny hole, wold be very welcome. Combining a slightly larger peep hole with a hybrid viewfinder trumps 2 extra fps(or more) for me any day.
It would do it for me, but I think it’s unlikely
I think we would benefit as photographers from this, eve if it were only to bridge some of us die-hard DSLR users into the mirrorless cameras Nikon is almost sure to produce in the future. An excellent feature for the top-line pro-sumer SLR!
I truly think that if Nikon will ever invent the glue that can hold a grip rubber with a camera body together, it would be a huge step for Nikon and Nikon users. Huge!
Hybrid Viewfinder you said?
Dear Yuval, I had a discussion on this particular issue with the manager of the munich service center in germany. And he was very open and straight forward in his anwer. He told me, that this is not going to happen any time soon. Nikon uses this grip rubber on because of its haptic quality. It adds extra grip and comfort to the camera.
Using a different rubber would solve the problem. But they delibartely do not want to, because that would mean that they would have to use rubber with less haptic quality.
That is interesting as I’ve wondered why they chose that rubber texture. I have always liked it.
Yes, but deliberately designing the grip, to which this usefully tactile ‘rubber’ is attached, to be non-replaceable by the user — simply because the grip itself lacks a machine screw or two to attach it to the camera — is just as irritating as would be gluing the supplied battery into the camera body: “Whenever your battery or your wonderful ‘rubber’ grip needs replacing, just send your camera to a Nikon-appointed service agent.”
Whatever will they think of next? Soldering SD cards directly to the circuit board, instead of providing card slots. “This is much more reliable form of storage than removable memory cards. All of your captured photographs can be easily transferred from your camera using our free App.”
Best comment in thread. I’ve had to superglue various loose flappy rubber bits back onto the body of my D800 at least three times.
It would be interesting to see Nikon implement such a feature. I’m hopeful , but I highly doubt Nikon would do such a thing. Nikon can’t even do live view correctly . I love Nikon , but if they don’t do something quick they are toast. Incremental improvements will not get anyone excited about their product line. Nasim , thanks for the article.
Nikon rumours just released an article to state it isn’t a hybrid. I think people took a look at the first images and speculated on a bump on the casing, the internet then went into over drive.
Iv often thought that more could be done with the focus point lights on slrs to confirm focus with mf, or to relay better information, I’m not sure a full blown hybrid system would work that well? Nikon will hopefully release a mirror less system high end camera soon. The news the 850 might be more then 8fps is pretty huge though if true.
Nikon patented this EVF technology 5 years ago
Hi Nasim, I’m not an optical engineer. But I do think that your solution would require some more optical elements. At least so the oled is in plane with the ocular. Otherwise I’m afraid it would be geometrically distorted when it leaves the prism. See Fujis hybrid evf/ovf on the x-pro.
I change my view of D850 after review the rumor.
D850 is a price reduced D5 to increase market share.
I just don’t get you. Ripping of someone else’s idea. Pretty much well known whose idea it was, he uploaded tons of videos about that. You try to serve the article like you explain what is behind the idea though he already did it. This article without links to the original source and the video is just stealing.
The idea was coming from the Angry Photographer, find him on youtube. And an advice don’t take it granted what he tells as he has lot of bias. Still if he is the source behind the article should be noted .
Oleg, are you serious? This article was published in August of 2015: photographylife.com/trans…capability
Who is stealing from who? Please, before you accuse anyone of stealing someone’s idea, make sure to actually read what’s posted, or it does not make you look very good…
Even more than that. I am using one of these cameras for some time now. It’s called A77 and A99. Not exactly the same but very similar approach.
I would like to share my five cents here as well. Personally, I believe that Nikon has to come up with some sort of magic to keep customers happy and loyal to Nikon. The EVF would be a good start. I dropped Nikon about a year ago and went Sony 100%. Before that, I was about 65% Nikon user and 35% Sony user. But I didn’t jump the ship, I always used both systems and Sony was my portable travel studio kit which I started with NEX-7. For my studio and portrait shooting. I would probably still stay with Sony and for the Sports/Wildlife, I may return to Nikon if such conditions (like promising D850) will actually come alive. I was really disappointed with Nikon’s marketing games for the last five years and that was the reason why I dropped the Nikon. Here is the list of Nikon camera’s I use to have in the last 5-7 years: Nikon D300S, Nikon D700, Nikon D800, Nikon D7000, Nikon D7100, Nikon D810, D500
I almost got the D5 but lucky I didn’t. When Nikon released D7000 then D7100 and D7200 I realized that company is going nowhere. Three basically the same cameras in long 6 years where small AF tweaking and a small increase in buffer size were introduced as a version upgrades. Then you look at the Sony and you compare A7 and A7RII upgrades and you realize something is wrong here. Out of all Nikon cameras, I kept D810 to the end. I sold it about 6 months ago and I got A7RII. The lenses I basically sold and replaced one to one. For my Sports and Wildlife, I got A99II and two 30 years old Minolta lenses 300mm F2.8 and 400mm F4.5. After replacing all of the Nikon Lenses with Sony lenses I had some money left over for my Costa Rica vacation. Never the less I would give Nikon a second chance if I see some modern improvements on their part. And the most important I like to be treated by Nikon as I was treated 10 years ago.
The marketing department should go on the second plan at the moment. There is nothing to market so far. I wish Nikon all the best and may be one day they win me back but so far I will be staying with Sony even though they have a lot of issues but they try hard they listen to the customers and they deliver.
Fuji has a pretty interesting EVF for their GFX50 (they call it “EVF Tilting Adapter EVF-TL1”, see www.fujifilm.com/produ…ge_03.html
This non-existing (at least as far as one could trust a rumors site) theoretically possible EVF just adds more complications to an already complicated system – all these moving parts could be replaced by a well made mirrorless system. I just don’t see a point in “best of two worlds” which could not be added by a simple LCD loupe on a D810. Yes, there’s the shutter lag which is too big to use for action pictures, but I guess, the theoretical EVF would also not offer super speed AF… And while in LiveView I can place the AF point to all locations – back to “mirror-mode” I would start to miss the area of the AF pattern and also the accuracy of a LiveView – and the sensor is about 10 MP more, so each µm counts.
Maybe I wasted just too much time for AFMA-operations? And found too often that even with AFMA I miss sharpness (too often) from time to time.
Give me a way to pair my tablet or laptop with my DSLR to view the Live-View image on those devices while being in the field for absolute 100% focus accuracy and image sharpness and I’ll be happy enough to do without any sort of hybrid viewfinder.