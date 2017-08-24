Nikon D850 High Resolution Image Samples

Earlier today Nikon published a few high-resolution image samples from the new Nikon D850. While the original files are monstrous in size (up to 25 MB in full 45.7 MP JPEG), I went ahead and ran them through JPEGMini Pro to make them a bit more manageable to see and download, especially for those who are on slower Internet connection. The high resolution images from the Nikon D850 look stunning and this time Nikon did a good job with selecting solid image samples! Don’t forget to right click the images, select “Save Target As” and save these images into your computer for the best viewing experience.