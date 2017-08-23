Nikon D850 Announcement – The Monster Has Arrived!

Back in July, Nikon teased us with its “development announcement” of the upcoming D850 camera. Aside from a teaser video and some hints here and there about what to expect from the upcoming DSLR, Nikon gave no other information, so we had no clue what to expect in terms of specifications. Today, the company has finally revealed the upcoming high-resolution monster, the Nikon D850. And I have to say, this is without a doubt Nikon’s most technologically advanced cameras to date. First of all, Nikon was able to cram quite a few pixels into the full-frame sensor – 45.7 million of them to be exact. However, that’s not the impressive part, since we have already seen a full-frame sensor with even more resolution. What’s truly impressive, is that Nikon has been able to deliver this resolution at a whopping 7 frames per second (fps), which is one heck of a lot of data to push through any camera! Autofocus-wise, the Nikon D850 gains the same powerful AF system from the Nikon D5 (with a total of 153 autofocus points) and with the added power of a battery back, it is possible to even get to 9 fps, which makes the camera a versatile choice for all kinds of photography – from landscapes and macro to sports and wildlife. In addition, Nikon has also made the D850 an attractive choice for movie makers, because it can deliver 4K video shooting without any cropping. Couple all this with a few extra features and functions that we have never seen on any Nikon camera before, and the D850 looks like an absolute monster. Let’s take a look at what the camera has to offer in more detail!
It looks like Nikon is throwing everything it has in its arsenal towards the Nikon D850, since it can be categorized as a “do it all” camera. The D850 reminds me of the D700 at the time it came out, with its impressive specifications that appealed many types of photographers. Since then, we have not had a camera that has been as versatile as the D700 – it seems like Nikon either wanted its fan base to pick a high-resolution, but slow camera (D800, D800E, D810) or a dedicated high-speed camera for action photography (D5, D500). But now with the D850, the two lines are merged into one: an ultra high-resolution camera that is capable of shooting action up to 9 fps. And considering that Nikon has also delivered a 4K-capable camera that can take a full advantage of the full-frame sensor (with the ability to output 4:2:2 uncompressed video via HDMI), it makes the D850 a one stop shop for videographers as well. It almost seems like Nikon has prepared to make the D850 the most capable camera on the market and draw as many people to switch to it as possible. Without a doubt, this release is going to sting the competition on all fronts, especially once you factor in the price – at $3,300, it is a beast of a camera that beats everything else on the market both in terms of features and price. Many of us Nikon shooters were worried that the D850 will be priced high with these specifications, but if you factor in the inflation, the D850 is actually cheaper than the D810 was when it was announced!
Below are the detailed specifications of the Nikon D850:
Nikon D850 Specifications
- Sensor: 45.7 MP FX BSI Sensor, 4.35µ pixel size
- Sensor Size: 35.9 x 23.9mm
- Resolution: 8256 x 5504
- Native ISO Sensitivity: 64-25,600
- Boost Low ISO Sensitivity: 32
- Boost High ISO Sensitivity: 51,200-102,400
- RAW Formats: 45.7 MP (Full Size), 25.6 MP (Medium Size / mRAW), 11.4 MP (Small Size / sRAW)
- mRAW / sRAW File Support: 12-bit lossless compressed
- Processor: EXPEED 5
- Metering System: 181,000-pixel RGB Meter
- Dust Reduction: Yes
- Weather Sealing/Protection: Yes
- Body Build: Full Magnesium Alloy
- Shutter: 1/8000 – 30 seconds
- Shutter Durability: 200,000 cycles, self-diagnostic shutter
- Storage: 1x XQD slot and 1x SD slot (UHS-II compatible)
- Viewfinder Coverage: 100%
- Viewfinder Magnification: 0.75x
- Speed: 7 fps, 9 fps with optional MB-D18 battery grip
- Built-in Flash: No
- Autofocus System: Multi-CAM 20K AF sensor
- AF Sensitivity: -4 EV at the center point
- AF Detection: Up to f/8 with 15 focus points
- LCD Screen: touch-enabled 3.2 inch diagonal tilting LCD with 2,359K dots
- Movie Modes: 4K UHD @ 30 fps max
- Slow Motion HD Video: Yes
- Movie Exposure Control: Full
- Movie Output: MOV, MP4
- Time Lapse: 4K and 8K Timelapse
- In-Camera HDR Capability: Yes
- GPS: Not built-in, requires GP-1 GPS unit
- WiFi: Built-in
- Illuminated Buttons: Yes
- Focus Stacking Feature: Yes
- Focus Peaking for Stills and Video: Yes
- Wireless Radio Flash Control: Yes
- Silent Photography Mode in Live View: Yes
- Bluetooth: Built-in
- Battery Type: EN-EN15a
- Battery Life: 1840 shots (CIPA)
- USB Standard: 3.0
- Weight: 915g
- Dimensions: 146 x 124 x 79mm
- Price: $3,299.95 MSRP
Aside from these base specifications, the Nikon D850 has a number of other features that we have never seen on other Nikon DSLRs before. For example, there is now a “Silent Photography Mode”, which allows capturing images directly from the sensor in Live View mode. This mode would be very useful in situations where one has to be very discrete, such as when shooting a wedding ceremony in a church. Another addition is the new on-camera focus stacking mode, which allows capturing a series of images at different focus points – a feature that many macro and landscape photographers will probably find very useful. I will be going through these features in a separate article that I will publish tomorrow.
Unfortunately, despite all the earlier speculations, the Nikon D850 will not come with an electronic or a hybrid viewfinder. Looks like Nikon’s upcoming mirrorless camera will be a completely different beast…
Overall, the Nikon D850 looks pretty amazing. If Nikon can keep it away from bugs and QA issues, it will without a doubt be the top choice among many Nikon enthusiasts and professionals for many years to come.
Below is the official press release, along with some related videos.
Official Press Release
MELVILLE, NY – Today, Nikon announced the new Nikon D850, a powerful full-frame DSLR camera that provides professional photographers and multimedia creators with an impressive combination of resolution and high-speed performance. The 45.7-megapixel D850 is Nikon’s first DSLR with an FX-format, back-side Illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor for image quality that is nothing short of majestic, allowing professionals to create stunning, high resolution still images and full-frame 4K UHD video. Despite its monumental resolution, the D850 is capable of an astoundingly fast capture rate of up to 7 frames-per-second (fps) or 9-fps with the optional battery grip and EN-EL18a/b battery, while offering a range of new user-friendly features requested by Nikon shooters around the world.
The Nikon D850 is a serious tool that expertly enables every kind of photographer. Whether capturing for client work or personal projects, the camera delivers intense clarity and accurate skin tones for portraits, with the added benefit of low-light ability for weddings and events. It is versatile enough to be used for landscapes and fine art where broad dynamic range is critical, for sports that require a high frame rate and decisive AF, or for video creators who want 4K UHD flexibility. Whether in the studio or on-location, from the catwalk or the scenic overlook, to a wedding ceremony or night sky, the Nikon D850 is the tool that can capture it all, with astounding resolution and speed.
“The Nikon D850 is much more than a camera, rather it’s a statement that Nikon is continuing to listen to customer needs, to innovate for the next 100 years, and bring to market a full-frame DSLR that exceeds the expectations of the professionals that rely on this caliber of camera to make a living,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc.
“I have had the pleasure of putting this camera through its paces, and there is nothing like it. The Nikon D850 introduces a whole new generation of photographers to medium format quality; the resolution is out of this world, and the tonality and range are at a level I never thought possible from a DSLR,” said Nikon Ambassador and award-winning wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis.
The Ultimate Combination of Resolution and Speed
The Ultimate Combination of Resolution and SpeedThe Nikon D850 is the new benchmark in DSLR image quality, with an unprecedented combination of resolution, dynamic range, ISO and processing power. The 45.7-megapixel CMOS sensor approaches medium format-level resolution and forgoes an optical low pass filter (OLPF) to harness the maximum sharpness of NIKKOR lenses, with fantastic fidelity, tonality and clarity. This is also Nikon’s first DSLR to incorporate a BSI CMOS sensor, which captures light more efficiently, resulting in a wider dynamic range and low-noise image capture. Beyond the immense resolution, the Nikon D850 offers photographers superior performance:
- High-Speed Capture: The D850 is capable of shooting up to 7 fps at full resolution, with full AF/AE or 9 fps at full resolution with the addition of an optional battery grip (MB-D18) and EN-EL18a/b battery (Buffer approximately 51 frames of 14-bit lossless RAW capture / 170 frames of 12-bit lossless).
- Wide ISO Range: The D850 offers a wide ISO range from 64-25,600 (Expandable down to ISO 32, up to 102,400).
Flagship Focus System: The D850 uses the Nikon D5’s 153-point, Multi-Cam 20K AF system, which features 99 cross type sensors, 15 of which are sensitive to f/8.
- EXPEED 5: Behind every great sensor is a great image-processing engine. EXPEED 5 is Nikon’s most powerful engine yet, allowing for fast data readout and swift image processing, improved low light performance, high speed shooting, full-frame 4K UHD video capture and greater power efficiency for longer battery life.
Innovation Built for the Needs of Professional Creators
In addition to its phenomenal performance, the Nikon D850 hosts a range of innovative and thoughtful new features that enhance workflow, and will leave every photographer or content creator wondering how they ever lived without them:
- Tilting LCD Touchscreen: The 3.2-in., high resolution (2359k-dot) LCD monitor offers Nikon’s most extensive touch functionality ever.
- Silent Shooter: The D850 offers the ability to operate with an electronic shutter in Live View. When in this mode, users can shoot in complete silence, which is ideal for weddings, ceremonies and events where the shutter sound is discouraged. The electronic shutter operates at up to 6 fps (AF/AE locked) at full resolution, while an additional mode enables 8.6-megapixel capture in DX image area mode at up to 30 fps.
- Radio Flash Control: Like the D5 and D500, the D850 also supports Radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting with the optional SB-5000 Speedlight and WR-A10 and WR-R10 accessories.
- RAW Processing Power: Users can choose from 3 sizes of RAW files to enhance workflow, including Large (45.4-MP), Medium (25.6-MP) and Small (11.4-MP). Additionally, the D850 lets users batch process RAW files in camera, saving time in post-production.
- Nikon’s Widest and Brightest Optical viewfinder: The 0.75x viewfinder magnification is the highest ever for a Nikon DSLR, and offers a wide and bright view of the frame to easily track and compose subjects.
- Phenomenal Battery Performance: Shoot all day and well into the night with up to 1,840 shots at full resolution or approximately 70 minutes of video on a single charge. Users who opt for the additional control and handling benefits of the optional battery grip can expect up to 5140 shots (CIPA standard).
- Dual Card Slots: The D850 features dual memory card slots — XQD for high-speed capture and transfer, as well as readily available SD media.
- Illuminated Buttons: Buttons that light up at the turn of a dial increase visibility and allow easy shooting at night or in low-light scenarios.
- Focus Stacking: Ideal for macro, product and landscape photographers, the Focus Shift Photography feature of the D850 is high resolution meets high magnification. This feature lets the user automatically shoot up to 300 shots at adjustable focus step intervals to infinity which can be easily assembled into a focus-stacked image using third party software.
- Negative/Positive Scanning: With the optional ES-2 Film Digitizing Adapter and compatible Micro-NIKKOR lens, the camera enables super high-resolution digitizing of 35mm slides or negatives and converts them in-camera to positives.
- Durable Construction: Ready for any field assignment or production environment, the rugged and weather-sealed magnesium alloy body lets users work with confidence in a wide range of tough environments.
- Square shooter: Photographers can choose from five formats, including FX-format, 1.2x, DX, 5:4, or 1:1 square with viewfinder shading for easy composition.
- Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity: Users can seamlessly send images to their compatible smart devices through an always-on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection or through Wi-Fi. Nikon SnapBridge also gives the ability for remote capture and preview.
Multimedia Production Ready
Multimedia content creators and filmmakers alike will appreciate a wide range of considerate, industry-leading new features that can help to elevate any production:
- Full-frame 4K UHD at 24/30 fps: The D850’s FX BSI CMOS sensor allows 4K UHD output at a full-frame width at 16:9, to increase lensing options and provide a true field of view.
- Slow Motion: Creators can also capture Full HD 1080p at up to 120 fps (4x or 5x) for dramatic slow-motion video capture.
Focus Peaking: When shooting Full HD or in Live View for stills, focus peaking can be enabled which highlights in-focus subjects in the frame to ensure sharpness.
- 8K / 4K Time-lapse: Users can create 4K UHD time-lapse videos easily in-camera, or can use the built in intervalometer to capture images for an ultra-high resolution 8K time lapse that can be assembled in post for those who want the ultimate in video quality.
- Zebra stripes: The D850’s highlight display mode uses zebra patterns to quickly spot overblown highlights. What’s more, the zebra patterns come in two varieties, selectable according to the patterns and textures of the subjects.
- HDMI output: Using HDMI, users can record uncompressed, broadcast quality 4:2:2 8-bit 4K UHD footage, directly to an external digital recorder while simultaneously recording to a card.
- Audio Control: The D850 features an onboard stereo microphone, as well as inputs for headphones and microphone. The camera also features a new audio attenuator to regulate sound levels.
The FX-Format Advantage
The amazing performance and image quality of the Nikon D850 is best coupled with the wide variety of NIKKOR lenses, heralded for their unmatched image quality, color reproduction and optical characteristics. For maximum fidelity, Nikon’s Gold Ring Series of lenses provide the highest caliber of optical performance needed for such immense resolution applications.
Price and Availability
The Nikon D850 will have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3,299.95, and will be available in September 2017. The MB-D18 Multi Power Battery Pack will have an SRP of $399.95, while the ES-2 film digitalizing adapter will have an SRP of $149.95. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.
Nikon D850 Promotional Videos
Below are all the Nikon D850 Promotional Videos:
What do you think about the Nikon D850? Are you planning to upgrade your current camera to the D850? Please share your thoughts below!
Comments
Hi Nassim ! Any comment on the 12 bits uncompressed mRaw ?
Jef, yes, nothing good – same crappy processed RAW images, this time with medium size. I wish Nikon implemented true pixel binning on mRAW / sRAW files. That would be amazing! Earlier there was a typo that said “uncompressed”, but I fixed it – the format is 12-bit lossless compressed RAW for anything smaller than full-size RAW.
So sorry to read that, I guess I will get both D850 (cause to be honest it’s a bloody hell of a beast !!), and a future D760 for wedding workflows…
Jef, the Nikon D850 looks stunning for sure – I am sure there will be a very long wait for the pre-order queues to get fulfilled. I anticipate it to sell as well as the D700 did back in its day. It is a universal camera that will make it very hard for Nikon to sell the D5 going forward…
The dedicated professional sports photographers will still want the D5 because, frankly, it is slightly faster and it will be quicker to ingest/process the smaller files from the D5. Plus, the D5 will have better low light capabilities. So I think the D5 will still definitely have its intended audience. That being said, I shoot sports and will be getting the D850 for a second body, but that’s because I would also intend to use it for other things besides just sports. My prime sports camera will still be my D4 for low light stuff.
I am not sure that the D850 is designed to do quite the same work as the D5. The D5, frankly, is the king of low light. It is very useful for me photographing wildlife during the “golden hour”, or the first hour after sunrise. Using the 800mm or other long lens, with little or no cropping, it is not unusual to get usable images with ISOs as high as 20,000, which is something the D850 simply will not do. I think there will be plenty of room for both the D5 and the D850. All that being said, I do look forward to getting my copy of a D850 to use where I normally use my D810 today. Great write-up, Nasim. Thank you for all you do.
Hi Nasim,
I’ve been going through the specifications but I can’t find any reference to the existence of something like the Nikon U1 or U2 or the Canon C1, C2, C3 config options. Am I missing anything ?
Thanks for a great website !
Richard, sadly, such options do not exist on “pro-level” Nikon DSLRs – you are stuck with using menu banks. It has always been like that…
Oh I know that. I was just wondering if Nikon might have at last reacted to the various comments on the web concerning the menu banks. Obviously they still don’t yet have an internet connection :)
You do not need U1 U2 or C…No pro use it. It is for not pro Dslr. I use menu bank to calibrate each camera for each lense. That is the right use.
Ps : Ken R. miss it but it’s not a pro.
R.
Thanks Rage for your reply. I never considered (nor have ever read anywhere) the idea of using the menu banks for each lens but I’ll look into that.
What I really regret with the menu banks is that you can’t make a temporary modification to them without having to remember to put everything back afterwards. All Nikon really need to do is have a read-only function where it’s sufficient to switch the camera off and on (or something else) to come back to the previous settings.
If no pro uses them, the reason is they are useless :) Menu banks system is a complete joke compared to U1-U2 system.
And you use these U1-U2 menus for what ?
On my D7000 I use the U1 an U2 settings to switch default AF behaviour to and from back-button focus. When I hand the camera to someone, it’s in U2, which is basically a configured green-auto setting. When I use it, it’s in U1. Saves me a fair bit of trouble.
You seem to know what everyone “needs.”
It’s amazing. Even with all the leaked information, it is a surprising camera. I am interested to see if it has the same level of customisation that the D500 has for programming control settings. Being able to switch AF modes with buttons and not taking your eye away from the viewfinder is such a good feature of the D500. I am expecting it to be in the D850.
I have 3 cameras (800, 750, 500) and the D850 covers all of them and has some new things which look like really useful additions. Wow!
Well, good for Nikon! I must admit that it is the first full frame camera since Nikon introduced the good enough D7000 that I would consider. It is very unlikely I would ever purchase one as I have my last DSLR’s but I would now have to at least consider it. I am sure by the time I am ready to purchase another Nikon camera they will have a mirror-less camera I would likely prefer.
Also, this is good for Nikon who needs more wins if they are going to stay in the game. I certainly like that!
The aggressive pricing suggests, that Nikon knows well their current position (financial, reputation, market) AND they still leave room for a pricier mirrorless option…
Now if they would just lower the price of that $2800 70-200 lens…
The pricing was quite a surprise to me… I was expecting it to be upwards to $3799.00 with all of the features they were leaking that it was going to have. Very attractive price indeed I think.
Only feature im sad about not being there is 4K 60p, then it would have been a no-brainer over the GH5 as well.
Nasim,
In your article 07/11 on Nikon mirrorless cameras, you stated that DSLRs were not the future and that you were considering jumping ship. Has the D850 changed your mind, you seem pretty amazed by it.
Gary
Very good and capable DSLR, however.. I’m a Nikon shooter and I don’t want this camera. I shoot portraits only and I refuse to carry 1kg body. Nikon makes some great and affordable DSLRs, but no good affordable portrait lenses (compared to Canon 135mm f/2 L for example). My next camera will be Sony A7II and it will be bought after price reduction following the release of A7III. My lens choice will vary from Canon to Nikkor and from Zeiss to Helios.
Nikon makes the terrific 85 f/1.8 G. You want that focal length, put it on a D7200 and you’ll get your equivalent FOV.
I do have 85mm f/1.8. And I want to shoot with Canon 85mm f/1.2 USM II L, which is not cheap but about equal with Nikkor 85mm f/1.4 in terms of price!
Something wrong with the Nikkor 105/1.4E?
You want an affordable portrait lens so you’re going to a Sony a7II?
What more affordable options are there in Sony-land than the 85mm 1.8G?
To Conrad: Canon lens mounted on a Sony body is a good anb affordable one! :)
He said he wants to shoot with the Canon 85/1.2L. That’s hardly “affordable”.
The 105mm DC is pretty decent. But some people just want to try to make a point.
Could this be Nikon’s last DSLR?
Not a chance. DSLRs outsell mirrorless 2:1 right now.
The salient point is “right now”.
Right. By the time the D850 is due for an update, mirrorless will likely have made DSLR’s obsolete. If so, why would Nikon continue to waste limited resources on old technology?
Yes. However it unlikely to change in the next 2 years.
If these features are true,no need to purchase for that bloody-pricy Fuji medium format,with its shortage lens lineup!D850 nailed Fuji’s medium format coffin!
What to replace? The D4 or the D800E?
Get rid of the D4 and replace it with the D850 & battery grip? Or replace the D800E and keep the D4? The D850 makes the decision really difficult. When the D4 & D800 were released the specs said that they share the same AF system (Multi-Cam 3500-FX). But I experienced a (much) better and faster AF in the D4. While the D800 AF tends to hunt the AF in low light, the D4 would focus immediately. Will it be the same with the D5 and the D850?
The handling: The D4 feels better (in my hand) than the D800 with BG. It is a bit smaller and of course feels sturdier and is lighter.
I am curious to read about your experiences in the future.
I have a D4 and D810. I plan to get the D850 and keep the D4 for sure. The D810 will move to a backup role. The D4 does focus faster than the D810 does and it’s better in low light. Also, if I’m shooting a sports event where I might shoot 1000+ photos, I actually don’t really want all of them to be huge files that the D850 will produce. The D850 will be a very capable camera, but I don’t want it to be my prime action camera.
Thank you for answering Ben. If image size is a concern, why not to choose “RAW M (medium): 6192 x 4128, 26.6MP” on the D850 when shooting sports? Interesting, that the D4’s AF is also faster than the D810’s. Concerning low light I also think the D4 is better than the D800E (or D810). But if you downsample the D800/810 images to the D4’s 16MP they are very close.
I agree that the pro bodies like the D4 or D5 feel (and are) much more reliable than those of all other Nikon DSLRs.
I haven’t studied up on the smaller RAW file options enough to know the impacts of using them. I guess I just prefer using the full sensor capabilities of a camera. If I wanted less resolution, then I’d just assume use a different camera that was built for purpose-built less resolution. Certainly the D850 does appear to be a camera that can “do it all” for someone who is looking for just one camera to use. It’s a luxury for those of us that have the option of choosing between a D4/D5 and the D850 in combination. Given the option, I think there are some situations where a D4/D5 is better suited then the D850 and, if given the luxury of such an option, I would prefer the D4/D5 in those situations, which is what I plan to do.
FWIW: My personal experience with larger cameras (D3S, D3X) is that the bigger battery makes lenses focus faster. The extra power in those large batteries can not be duplicated by the smaller batteries. Therefore, in your situation, I would replace the D800 with a D850 (better focus system, but will still not be as fast focusing as a D4). Just my 2 cents worth.
Thank you William. I think you are correct. Replace the D800, suggested by Ben above also.
Sold my D810 a few weeks ago in anticipation of this camera and did my pre-order this morning. So now I’ll have the Canon 1DX Mark II and the Nikon D850 Monster. Life is good!
Hello Nasim,
I contacted Nikon and asked how their D850 teaser video was made to show both sun and stars in the sunrise time lapses. They responded that they didn’t know. Do you have any insight as to how this could have been created?
That’s Moon, not Sun
Of course. I feel a bit silly.
Thank you, Boris.
Wonder if it will work with third party lens out the box? My mainstay is the Sigma 120-300 f/2.8, which has no equivalent anywhere(and which stopped autofocussing with the latest 1.02 firmware, had to revert to 1.01)…
Very good!! Without the Sony cameras (A7-A9) pressure we would never have this camera!
No risk of me buying it this year, but man the DO WANT is strong with this one. I’m delighted.
Thanks for posting Nasim. I put one on pre-order using your link. Happy to support PL!
Anyone else not too keen about the touch-capable diagonal tilting screen? It just seems a bit unnecessary IMO. I know the key point is versatility, but I’d rather have something to take into the field that is robust and not sensitive, something I can also use with gloves etc. I kind of liked that Nikon so far as avoided putting such screens on their more expensive models and kind of disappointed they did with the D850.
Sure, a tilting screen is great if you’re into taking videos, but I really don’t intend to buy such a camera for that purpose (never used this feature on my D800).
I believe they specifically tried to make it robust despite being tilting and touch. I read that they limited how much it can tilt compared to other cameras that have tilting screens specifically to help make it more robust than other cameras with tilting screens. Having owned several high end Nikon cameras without tilting screens, I guess I don’t really see the downside of having it. I think most people will welcome it.
After all these years I’m still waiting to see any evidence that tilt/articulated screens are not tough enough. Still waiting…
I have both the D750 and D500. I would never consider buying a camera that didn’t. Invaluable taking landscape and night sky shots.
And video!
Agreed. That’s the principal reason I’m ignoring the D810 in my GAS. It’s just so convenient!
This D850 looks like an awesome addition to the Nikon full frame family, not just the possibility of 9 fps and the increased pixels, but the inclusion of the changed ISO button location and the focus point toggle that appeared on the D500 are also stunning inclusions that all photographers will enjoy. Well done Nikon, now lets just hope its appearance is without quality control issues!! As you correctly pointed out Nasim, a camera for all, but boy oh boy does it fill a huge cavity for us wildlife photographers by supplying pixels and fps. At Last!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
As a sequel to the above, I must add a caveat. I see no mention of the number of continuous shots or the buffer size on the D850, which was always a huge issue with both the D800 and the D810!! Let us all hope that Nikon have been able to incorporate at least some the great continuous capabilities and buffer size from the D500, as what is the sense of having 9 fps if the camera buffer stalls after 20 or 30 shots!!!
Any news or ideas on this Nasim?
Buffer approximately 51 frames of 14-bit lossless RAW capture / 170 frames of 12-bit lossless
Wondering if you can bet more FPS when shooting medium or small RAW?
Time to save money… I’ve been holding off on upgrading from my D800 while waiting to see what was next in the line as the D810 was not enough of an upgrade. This looks to be it, without a question.
I was very disappointed to see they still can’t put in a GPS. I thought they might feel the pressure from Canon. I’m seriously considering trading in my Nikon quiver since the GPS dongle solution is a non-starter. I travel the world and would love to have location information for my photos. I really don’t understand why that is so hard for Nikon to do.
With GeotagPhotos Apps on your smartphone. U can solve this problem
SnapBridge pairing (even if it’s not a good solution) solves this using a smart device. I think it should have one, too, but apparently there are countries out there which require country specific GPS certification and that’s costly. This link from Canon shows how silly things have gotten:
support-th.canon-asia.com/conte…20100.html
One thing short from being the last camera we ever want………….. Canon 5D4 is a marriage of speed and resolution + a marriage of DSLR and mirrorless. 5D4 in liveview mode is a very responsive camera, due to Dual Pixel AF. It’s equality strong in OVF mode and Liveview mode. In fact AF tracking capability in Liveview mode is even better than OVF mode. D850 is a marriage of speed and resolution, but not the latter, because the sensor is lacking on-chip Phase Detection AF sensors. Dual Pixel is one hell of a foresight by Canon. But anyway, the D850 is still an overwhelmingly capable camera, a worthy upgrade from D810. Take my money!
I think this is an impressive camera, but I have my last DSLR. I have the D810. I will be making the leap to mirrorless, but will stay with Nikon. I am waiting for their FF Mirrorless camera.
Honestly, I am still not convinced I should replace my trusted D800E. These features are great, but not making me want to spend the extra money to upgrade. Wifi is a great step. Lack of GPS is not. Rotating screen? No. [email protected]? no… 36mp vs 46 is not earth-shattering. We’re probably at the resolving power of the lenses anyway. Silent shooting in live mode IS a great feature.
I don’t know, expected to be blown by this release and it’s just “ehh, another DSLR”.
Oh and ofcourse… taking out the built in flash is a big problem. I don’t use it that often, but for those moments where I must have light and I don’t have a flash, it was a true image saver.
What a beast. I would love to rent this camera and shoot dance with it in 4K video and look at still clips. Nasim, how astonishing do you think they would be?
Through the D800 series including the D800, 800e, 810 and 810a there were some important compatible features that made moving from one to the next more affordable. For example, and in my case, I was able to use the same battery pack and the same L-Bracket, among a host of other accessories [as you all were]. Not so here. Kiss the old battery pack goodbye and assume that you’ll need a new L-Bracket [Kirk, for one, currently doesn’t produce L-Brackets for this camera and they will need to wait to have a camera on their bench before they can design it], and that’s just for starters.
Deleting the flash was not a good idea. I used it.
If you want to shoot at 9 FPS you’ll need a new battery-the EN-EL 18 a/b-and the grossly overpriced MH-26aAK charger. Going from 7 to 9 FPS will not be cheap and who wouldn’t want that speed if they could afford it? But ouch!
And one last thing. Remember the fiasco [who could forget] on the D800/e left focus issue. And more recently the focusing issues with
the release of the new 24-70E. I suffered through all of that and I, for one, will wait until all of the snakes have left the house before thinking about a purchase and yet another snake bite[s].
I am looking forward to the reviews. Have been happy with the D810, even if the shutter does sometimes break the silence.
Does anyone know if it will control a ProPhoto through the hot shoe and the Nikon SB 5000 wirelessly through the adapter? The D5 and D500 do so I assume the 850 will as well.
Nasim
when you commented ” The D850 reminds me of the D700 at the time it came out, with its impressive specifications that appealed many types of photographers. ” I couldn’t have agreed more with your words. We now have again the D5 / D500 / D850 just like we had the D3 / D300 / D700.
The USA price of the new D850, when converted to pounds sterling at the current rate, is about £2650 (much the same price as my D810 cost me when I bought it on the day it was announced). The UK price of the D850 is £3500!!! Its almost worth flying the the states to get one!!
Pfft … D850. I’m waiting on a full frame Nikon mirrorless.