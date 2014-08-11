Nikon D810 Thermal Noise Issue

While working hard on reviewing the Nikon D810 DSLR, we are doing our best to continue providing detailed coverage about the camera and its capabilities to our readers. Although we have been very happy with the improvements we see on the D810 (which does deserve high praises for its overall performance), we have identified one issue that probably needs Nikon’s attention sooner than later – the D810 seems to have a thermal noise issue when shooting very long exposures. In certain conditions, the camera seems to be produce very fine grain at low ISOs (even base ISO) that should not be there. Although most photographers probably will not notice it, those that photograph the night sky, architecture, waterfalls and seashores at exposures longer than 20 seconds surely will. The grain appears to be of different color and spread, which means that what we see in images are essentially hot pixels. Please note that these hot pixels are not of the same permanent kind discussed in this article – these hot pixels appear as a result of heat and they appear in different locations of the frame. Although such “thermal” pixels are very common in digital camera sensors and are supposed to show up when shooting long exposures, camera manufacturers usually clean them up, whether you shoot in RAW or JPEG format. This clean up happens in the image processing pipeline, before RAW and JPEG files are generated.
Here is what the Nikon D810 can potentially look like when compared to the Nikon D800E:
Click the above image to see a larger version. Please note that we exaggerated the effect by dialing +50 Clarity and +50 Sharpness in Lightroom. And it is definitely not the RAW processor that’s doing it – the same effect can be observed when looking at the RAW file in Capture NX-D. Both images above were shot at ISO 100, f/8, 30 second exposure. We dialed +2 EV in Lightroom to show a shadow area that clearly demonstrated this problem.
How widespread is this issue?
We did not want to publish this article until we confirmed that several units were tested and the issue was confirmed on every unit. We initially had access to 2 Nikon D810 DSLRs, both of which showed the same problem and yesterday we were able to get a sample image out of a third unit, which was also affected. A few other individuals that recently purchased the D810 also reported the same issue. So far it looks like all Nikon D810 DSLRs are affected.
Is it a manufacturing defect / physical problem?
No, it does not appear to be. Nikon probably missed something in the code that is supposed to clean up the thermal noise in images at long exposures.
Can a firmware update fix the thermal noise issue?
Yes, we strongly believe that a firmware update can fix this particular problem. As stated above, this was probably just an oversight on behalf of Nikon, so the next firmware update should take care of it.
Has this problem been reported to Nikon?
Yes, our team at Photography Life has already reached out to Nikon USA and reported this problem. A trouble ticket has been opened and we are awaiting a reply.
How can one reproduce this issue?
Turn off Long Exposure Noise Reduction by going to Shooting Menu -> Long Exposure NR -> OFF. Take a long exposure of 20-30 seconds at ISO 64 or 100 of a dark subject in RAW format. Import the image into Lightroom or Nikon Capture NX-D. Find a dark / shadow area and recover some shadow details (+2 EV or +100 in Shadow slider will do). Adjust the Clarity slider to +50 and increase Sharpness levels. Look at the shadow area at pixel level (100% zoom). You should notice spots of different colors, as demonstrated above.
How can noise be addressed now?
Turning Long Exposure Noise Reduction ON definitely helps a great deal with removing the noise. If you need to have noise-free images, you will have to use this feature for now. Unfortunately, this may not be a solution for time lapse photographers, as they will have to wait for the camera to complete its noise reduction process after each shot. Plus, it will drain the battery quicker…
How you can help
If you have a Nikon D810, we would love to get more feedback from you! Please try the above test and report your findings below. We would like to find out if all D810 units are affected, or only a small batch. This could be very useful data to report to Nikon, so that its engineering team can address the issue as soon as possible.
don’t wanna sound like a smartass, but did you use the Long exposure noise reduction feature? If you did, those results are indeed bad:/
Richard, Long Exposure Noise Reduction was turned off on both cameras.
I would like to see the test results with the LENR set ON. On the other hand, I’d probably test it by myself :)
Matti, turning LENR ON will remove the noise, at the expense of longer wait after each shot… I updated the article with this information.
It is not just about inconvenience and having to wait. No serious astrophotographer is using the in-camera long exposure mode. The in-camera dark frame subtraction algorithm is very simple and the results are nowhere good compared to when you capture multiple dark frames, average and subtract them in a specialised software like most serious astrophotographers do it.
I am a bit sceptical about Nikon’s ability to solve this by firmware. Certainly they can invent some simple firmware trick to mask it for normal photography or simple night shots, however the most likely root cause is that there are electronic increased thermal emissions from parts inside the camera and thats a “hardware” problem.
Astro, let’s see what Nikon has to say about this. I hope it is an easy firmware fix. And I agree, this one is a PITA for astrophotographers.
As you know, Nikon has never catered to astrophotography. You’d think a company that watches Canon’s moves so closely would do something to top the Canon AP-friendly cameras. Like a full spectrum camera out of the gate and to eliminate some of those odd long exposure issues.
I also think firmware won’t do much for this. I think it’s leakage of heat, really. If they could dissipate it differently or offer an option in an AP-friendly camera to have additional heat sinks or cooling that would be the best solution.
Hmmm… did you have the Long Exposure NR set to on or off? And the same setting for both cameras?
Or have you tested whether it has any effect on this?
Matti, please see my response above.
Ok, tested it with & w/o LENR and it indeed looks like LENR takes care of this. Not a problem for my line of work. For someone else it may or may not be, it definitely depends on your preferences.
This is interesting I have a Sony a77 which has a similar problem, I’ve been looking at upgrading to the Sony a7r which has the same sensor as the Nikon D810 , and the pending release of a Sony full frame camera rumoured to be the a99MKii
David, the Sony A7R has the same sensor as the D800 / D800E, but not D810.
Good catch Nasim!!
Nasim,
I have noticed this issue too.
On my D810 I have found this kind of noise even at 3 seconds exposure.
I haven’t seen this on my D800E before. With the D800E I could shoot somewhere around 2 minutes without long expo noise reduction.
Though the D810 behaves different (at least with the current firmware) this is less of an issue for me.
Noise reduction on long exposure turned on leads to perfectly clean images. I have tested this up to 3 minutes.
Achim, thank you for your feedback! Yes, for most people it will not be an issue, since LENR definitely cleans it up well. However, Nikon should still address the issue, as it does not exist on the D800 / D800E.
I agree with you 100%, Nasim. A pro level camera should be able to deliver clean files at least to the maximum camera shutter speed of 30 seconds.
There is another thing with the Firmware and as you are reviewing the camera I would like to share my thoughts with you.
I am a landscape photographer and use the Nikon 24mm PC-E quite often. Not only to shift but also to tilt in order to increase sharpness. I was really excited when I saw the new split screen feature of the D810. Imagine you can select a focus point in the foreground and one in the background, display them side by side in 100% magnification on the display and adjust your tilt to maximize sharpness. This would be a killer feature for every landscape photographer. And not essentially for those who those who shoot PC-E lenses.
Unfortunately the split screen allows this functionality only when the camera is in portrait orientation. Obviously the focus points have to be on horizontal line (when the camera is in landscape orientation). It is not possible to flip this line to vertical orientation in order to position one focus point in the foreground and one further back in the scene.
So it gives only a benefit when you shoot in portrait. Hope you could understand my thoughts. Would be great to hear you opinion on this issue in your review. Should also be possible to improve this in a firmware update.
Nasim,
Do you think that the area around the sensor is just getting HOTTER in general in the D810? Is there any way to measure or confirm this? Several individuals have reported that after even light use, they could feel warmth from the bottom of their D810’s, heat which was non-existent in their D700’s.
The heat (light warmth actually) was UNUSUALLY high under the bottom of the camera (where the grip would attach), especially under the LCD area (but not on the LCD). Additionally, the CF card bay was warm, but only as expected from writing. The true concern was the warmth under the LCD area at the bottom of the camera. This was different from other Nikon cameras in the past.
I’m not sure how to properly measure it, but its speculated that if this “bottom heat” is penetrating the camera body under cool 75* household conditions, then the heat building up might be quite significant and impact the sensor, generating thermal noise.
This may be the new Expeed processor?
I have not noticed a particular area of the D810 to be hotter when compared to my D800E – both seem to be about the same. I don’t think it has anything to do with heat, since you can do this when the camera is cold and you will still get the same noise problem.
I had a similar issue with my D800 and had to use LE NR in some circumstances. Haven’t tried it yet on my D810 but suspect I will get the same result as your test.
On researching the issue on the D800 it appeared that Nikon’s response was “use the long exposure noise reduction feature”. Fine, but on a 4 min exposure you then have to wait another 4 mins due to how the process works. Not ideal.
Should be an easy fix but I’m not convinced they will fix it.
William, LENR is not a good option for many photographers, especially those that run time lapse sequences. Nikon should address this issue, as it is not there on the D800 / D800E cameras.
As mentioned above, I had this problem in some circumstances with the D800.
Agree they should address it, it should not happen.
I reported ‘hot pixels/thermal noise’ to the following organisations today:
– Nikon Australia;
– Capture One;
– DxO
and got a quick response from DxO who requested me to send them NEF format from D810 for them to investigate it further.
My full response to DxO (Nasim: I wrote it before receiving your full report on Thermal Noise issue in your blog above) here:
Further to your email below please be advised I have just uploaded three photos, NEF format, made by Nikon D810 showing ‘hot pixels’ for your info/action.
Please also be advised that this issue, ‘hot pixels’, is affecting D810 cameras from other users; eg:
– Nasim Mansurov from photographylife.com wrote this: ‘Janis, yes, I can confirm that the Nikon D810 has a thermal noise issue. So far two D810 that I have tested have this issue and I am waiting for the third unit to confirm. If all three are affected, I will be reporting the problem to Nikon, probably later today. This issue should be addressable via firmware – Nikon probably screwed up their image processing pipeline code, which should have taken care of thermal noise. Please note that thermal noise is very normal on all cameras. Manufacturers usually apply cleanup of thermal noise during the generation of the RAW file and this is where something went wrong with the D810.
Read more: photographylife.com/nikon…z3AFt5wAkO
– And also here:
Most people who bought D810 are UNAWARE there is a problem with this Camera, D810, producing ‘hot pixels’ in long exposure mode. Also the current Adobe ARC 8.6 is a very bad converter of NEF files from D810 producing v. noisy images convertion!!!
Please look at this issue and try to fix it in your GREAT software, which I love to use, DxO Optics Pro 9.
Thank you.
Waldemar, thank you for your feedback and it is a good thing that you also contacted Nikon to take care of this issue – the more people report, the better.
I had the draft of this article saved 3 days ago and I only published it recently, because I wanted to be sure that the third camera I had access to was also affected.
Nasim, are you sure that the ambient temperature was the same when you captured the shots? When you do any comparison like that it is very important.
Mirek, yes, of course. I compared the two in identical environments. Tried this both indoors and outdoors, with the same results.
In live view, either movie or still, is the sensor not going to heat up?
Shooting 2hours of video, i.e. sensor on for considerably longer than the 30secs you have tested, there is no difference between start and end of shoot (D600). No thermal noise increase.
Does this imply anything to your findings with the D810, or is the line skipping and low res of video having effect (aside from the different sensor)?
Drew, yes, the sensor does heat up when shooting long videos. However, video is a bit different than images, since you never see anything at pixel level and there is a lot of interlacing and compression taking place, which hides thermal issues like this.
Maybe heat is not the cause, but interference?
Interlacing not on Dslr. It is all progressive.
Similarly no Compression, as it is supposedly sending out uncompressed over HDMI.
Anyway my point was that heat might not be cause.
Thanks anyway.
My d800E does the same
www.flickr.com/photo…3/sizes/o/
www.flickr.com/photo…200202268/
Nope, your issue is different (stuck / hot pixels), as explained here: photographylife.com/dead-…hot-pixels
If it was just hot/stuck pixels as you say would there not only be a few. not the whole image covered in them, every long expose i take is the same.
It could not be a batch problem if it is a firmware issue. We all have the same firmware. And therefore it also would have to be on every camera. I would like to find one D810 that DOES NOT have this problem.
Nasim Mansurov ask:
Is it a manufacturing defect / physical problem?
Read more: photographylife.com/nikon…z3AJwJzE8x
Neither one nor two!, it is ” Global Warming”.
My D810 does that, but so did my D800E and sony a7r- all 36mp sensors. I kind of expected it on the d810, unfortunately after the later 2. It is ugly, but seems to be pretty common and even normal. Just the price of using this kind of sensor? I saw it on 6 minute exposures from the other night, it is more apparent than it was on the d800e, but I think my tops on that was 2 minutes. So in short, it has been present on all of these sensors. LENR works, but yeah it turns 6 minute exposures into 12 minutes and so on. I don’t think it’s a defect, I think it’s a drawback of the sensor design. When the D800’s came out nikon addressed it saying it wasn’t a defect, as someone above said. Perhaps something like astro-conversion could help? Not sure…
Pixel peeping at its finest. Par for the course?
Agreed, but for a landscape photographer that likes to shoot long exposures, this is a pain to deal with, as pixel-level quality is very important.
I can confirm that my D810 exhibits the same thermal noise issue.
30 second exposure at ISO 64 with LENR off shows blue and green hot pixels fairly evenly distributed across the frame, and very visibly in dark regions.
Thanks Nasim for pointing this out. Reminds me of the video “white spot” issue of the D7000 when it was first released and later corrected via firmware.
Continuing to enjoy your helpful work on both cameras and lenses!
Nassim, I have a question about the electronic shutter option on the D810. I used to do timelapses on another camera but my shutter count was just going incredible fast, diminishing the life of the shutter. When using the electronic front-curtain shutter on the D810, does it avoid the use of the mechanical shutter mechanism?
Ricardo, no, it does not – shutter will still work, at the end of the exposure. Sadly, the only way to use this feature as of now is to set the camera to Mirror Lock Up mode. I wish Nikon properly implemented the feature to make it more useful!
A different question:
I have been using aperture for my processing for years, now after getting an D810 it does not work in processing with Aperture… Yes I am waiting for an update… Is tree another software program besides Light Room 5 to work with a D810 that is up & running & does not difficult learning curve?
I would say Lightroom is your best bet at this time. Nikon’s own Capture NX-D is terrible when compared to Lightroom and most other software has not released full support for the D810 yet.
it’s not simply the long exposures that reveal the shitty noise patterns on the D810 sensor.
Even lower iso exposures reveal it too. The d810 is a step backwards in IQ. Saw it the first time someone posted an iso 2000 shot.
James, short exposures should not show it – perhaps you are using Adobe CR for RAW processing. If you are, then wait until the next release or get the fixed camera profiles to reduce that noise…
Nasim, are there any fixed camera profiles available somewhere? Sounds like. Could you please let us know?
Yes, Adobe fixed the posterization issue in camera profiles, but the noise issue is still a problem. You can download the new beta profiles from here: helpx.adobe.com/light…rized.html
Thanks a lot, Nasim!
I have two copies of the D810, and I can confirm that both of them exhibit this trait (I had a few situations where I was doing 15″ exposures on both). It’s not a huge problem right now since I don’t immediately need to print that large, but I do agree that it would certainly be nice for Nikon to clean this up in a firmware update. Keep up the great coverage and work, Nasim!
Thanks for letting us know Bob!
I got my D810 from Nikon Sydney and tested it straight away! I took two photos: 2 and 3 minutes exposure and THERE ARE NO ‘HOT PIXELS’ AT ALL!!! FIXED!
The firmware before fixing were: C-1.00 and L-2.005
and firmware after fixing are: C-1.01 and L-2.005
Nikon updated firmware as above and REPROGRAMMED the sensor!!!
People who got problem with ‘hot pixels’ with their D810 should return the camera to where they bought it from and the shop will send it to Nikon to fix it.
You know, I noticed this too with shorter shutter speeds while testing out the sRAW feature. There were these small white pixels all over the place. Not sure if it is thermal noise because I was at maybe 1/60 @ ISO 3200 but I did notice them and thought they looked weird.
Patrick, good to hear from you my friend. Perhaps what you saw in images was just random noise at high ISOs? Adobe’s Camera RAW is quite poor for processing RAW files. Until they fully fix it (and looks like they will in the next release), I would not recommend to use Adobe software for working on those high ISO files…
The above issue should only be applicable to long exposure shots above 15-20 seconds.
This is what I found when surfing the web for this issue. This guy states the long exposure noise of the D810 is quite low:
blog.kasson.com/?p=6560
Camera 1: 1/25s ISO 2200
www.dumpt.com/img/l…nu71vf.jpg
Camera 2: 8s ISO 100 (DX lens)
www.dumpt.com/img/l…3kh61j.jpg
Who in normal editing push’s the clarity and sharpness to +50?? I’m sorry but this is a nonsensical test
Hear, hear!
Richard, please re-read what I wrote above – I specifically raised sharpness and clarity so that the spots could be easier to see. You will see them even without setting sharpness / clarity on the D810. And even if that was the case, there is nothing “nonsensical” about raising clarity and sharpness to +50 – I always have my sharpness set to 50, while clarity varies between 10 to 50.
Another one counterstatement:
…
I can say that long exposures are a bit better on my D810 than D800E. On really long exposures (measured in minutes) and especially if the camera is hot or if you’re boosting ISO values, the D800 models tended to show some amp noise and substantial hot pixels. I can’t quantify it yet, but a quick check shows that my D810 is better behaved in this respect than my D800E. Certainly not perfect, but better.
…
www.dslrbodies.com/newsv…ressi.html
Anyone remember this?
Linz, I remember that one, but it is a different issue…
This guy, and those in the comments, seem to have been having the same issue with the dots/pixels- did I miss something? I’m curious how it’s a different issue?
Nasim, I redid your experiment with my D800 (ISO 100, 30 secs @ f/8) and my brand new D810 (ISO 64, 30 secs @ f/8), imported these to Lightroom, lifted the exposures by +2 EV, set Clarity to +50 and raised Sharpness, and I got almost the same results. I did see a few (very few) hot pixels on my D800, whereas the shadow areas of my D810 image looked like a starry sky on a very clear night :-(.
This particular D810 sample lives in Copenhagen, Denmark, so I guess we are talking about a world-wide issue…
Another data point for the samples. I’ve performed the test using Nasim’s settings at ISO 64 and 100 using my NIkkor 24-120 f/4 at f8 with the lens cap on. I see virtually no noise, even at 4:1 in LR5 with +2EV, clarity 50, sharpening 50. When I raise the EV to 3.0, I can see some. To get a noise level like Nasim’s image above, I have to max out the EV at 5.0.
That said, we shouldn’t see noise at any level at ISOs that low, so Nikon should get their stuff together and work on a firmware fix. Let’s hope they don’t do as they did with the D800 left focus problem and bury their corporate heads in the sand, thus exposing their corporate backsides to world-wide ridicule.
How’s that for an image to conjure?
This won’t work if you do it with a lens cap – shoot an actual scene that has shadow details, then you will see it. The above-mentioned noise patterns do not appear in pitch black areas.
I would like to share the reply from Capture One/Phase One/ about fixing hot pixels by their software:
Hi – thanks for writing us and for using Capture One. From Support we cannot comment or say when new cameras will be supported or new releases will be posted however your camera is one of the DSLR’s that user are asking for Support for so please stay tunes and monitor the Phase One website for new releases and camera support.
Now for the hot pixels – i am sure that R&D have adressed what they can if this camera will be supported in terms what hot pixels could eventually be removed without affecting the image quality to much – removing hot pixels are not always easy and without costs – this we also know from our camerabacks – it’s a fine balance between beeing a removal tool but it can also be a destructive tool if the sliders are used to agressive.
Thanks and all the best
Phase One
Above response directs issue of ‘hot pixels’ removal back to NIKON, who should deal with solving this problem in their camera, D810, rather than software company like Phase One.
NEWS FROM NIKON AUSTRALIA:
– As from today (14th August 2014) Nikon Australia is fixing ‘hot pixels’ issue with D810 and all they request me/us to do is sending the camera to their office (Sydney), or to the approved by Nikon Repair centre in Melbourne, and they will update firmware and test the camera further if there is any further issue with ‘hot pixels’ on D810.
– After installing new firmware on D810 camera they will test it by using ‘in house/propriety’ software to check if the issue has been rectified. The camera WILL NOT BE dismantled at all;
– Nikon Australia also told me, that the latest D810 cameras shipped from Thailand have been fixed for ‘hot pixels’ and that they don’t know if/when the firmware they have in their office will be issued to the public?!
– Hurrraaa, problem solved….oh, I believe so.
– I will let you ALL know if there is any issue with ‘hot pixels’ when I got D810 back from Nikon in Sydney.
It seems strange that they’ve got a firmware update for the D810 – there are no D810 updates on the website. nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com/app/a…wiYyI6MTJ9
Gromit44: I have wrote what I was told by Nikon Rep. in Sydney/Australia. Now I am packing my D810 and will send it to Sydney to Nikon Australia for fixing ‘hot pixels’ on my camera. All they are to do is to install new firmwire and check the camera with Nikon propriety software, not available to the public, that the new firmwire fixed ‘hot pixels’.
Nikon Australia received this ‘fix’ from Japan today, 14 August 2014.
Thanks Waldemar.
When you get the camera back from Sydney, can you let us know what the firmware numbers are?
I will do it for SURE!
I got my D810 from Nikon Sydney and tested it straight away! I took two photos: 2 and 3 minutes exposure and THERE ARE NO ‘HOT PIXELS’ AT ALL!!! FIXED!
The firmware before fixing were: C-1.00 and L-2.005
and firmware after fixing are: C-1.01 and L-2.005
Nikon updated firmware as above and REPROGRAMMED the sensor!!!
People who got problem with ‘hot pixels’ with their D810 should return the camera to where they bought it from and the shop will send it to Nikon to fix it.
That’s interesting – thanks for letting us know.
I wonder why the D810’s firmware only has two parts (C and L) while the D800E’s has three (A, B and L).
Gromit 44: I forgot to mention that Nikon Australia is organizing picking up my camera by their courier from my home on Monday and that returning the camera back will also be paid by them.
It would be helpful if we knew the serial numbers of the cameras associated with this thermal noise issue. Notably, now that “the latest D810 cameras shipped from Thailand have been fixed for ‘hot pixels’”, it would be extremely helpful to know the serial numbers of these fixed cameras.
Lemc: As soon as my D810 is back from Sydney Nikon Office I will post the latest ‘firmware’ number. I don’t know from which serial number(s) D810 got fixed ‘hot pixels’, but surely Nikon knows this!
no problem with my D810
Here are two NEF files
iso 100 70mm f/8 30 sek
file1…..
file2….
Lage: Refer to comment no.: 51). You are lucky one for Nikon fixed ‘hot pixels’ in the new production of D810!!!!!!
I’ve seen the same effect whenever bumping up clarity with moon shots with a black background. Doesn’t have to be long exposure. It’s been like that with every camera I’ve ever had.
Here is an example from the D7100.
flic.kr/p/eTCr8k
Everything is fine until the clarity is bumped too high.
Hi Mandrake; All you nuisance can be solve here:
Capture NX-D Download
nikonimglib.com/ncnxd…os-windows
On ”
It’s been like that with every camera I’ve ever had” Had you used a LEICA before?
It’s not an issue for me because I don’t normally jack up the clarity that high. I was just stating I’ve seen it before without long exposure or the D810.
Regarding Leica I haven’t used it since the M8. I’m sure it’s much better these days but back then it had a horrible issue with hot spots and was useless in low light. Otherwise it worked well but not something I would recommend to anyone.
Looked at several files I took this week (long exposures, 30s, F14). I bumped clarity to 50 and 100, as well as sharpness and looked into several shadow areas. I couldn’t see this kind of pattern as shown above, tried 200% and 400% view, too. Bought my D810 in Germany, about two weeks ago.
Thanks for this Info. What’s your serial number?
I checked it again: I had LE-NR on. So I redid the test in my living-room in the dark and can see the pixels now, too. However, LE-NR off completely removes the hot pixels and as I usually am within 20-30 seconds when doing it, I’m fine with waiting twice as long. My serial is similar to my German fellow in 82) (maybe we bought in the same shop, as the numbers are very close?).
FTRG8R say:
Another data point for the samples. I’ve performed the test using Nasim’s settings at ISO 64 and 100 using my NIkkor 24-120 f/4 at f8 with the lens cap on. I see virtually no noise, even at 4:1 in LR5 with +2EV, clarity 50, sharpening 50. When I raise the EV to 3.0, I can see some. To get a noise level like Nasim’s image above, I have to max out the EV at 5.0.
That said, we shouldn’t see noise at any level at ISOs that low, so Nikon should get their stuff together and work on a firmware fix. Let’s hope they don’t do as they did with the D800 left focus problem and bury their corporate heads in the sand, thus exposing their corporate backsides to world-wide ridicule.
How’s that for an image to conjure?
Hi Nasim, Long time reader. Just tested for hot pixels on my body. I did not see anything even up to +3 ev with 100+ on shadow recovery.
The Nikon does not exhibit “grain” it exhibits “noise”. Please use the correct terminology.
Robert Teague
Some times “grain” is art ,and “noise”. is wrong used of divice or in electronic an open loop on an auxiliar ports.
Yes Waldemar
Have you noticed the unusually noise present from 1000 iso?
From Germany: one of the first delivered cameras. Serial # 6004443. And yes, thermal noise is clearly visible under the given conditions.
Thanks and Cheers, Bernd
www.picselfoto.de
I started second guessing myself after reading all the comments from everyone and Nasim, so I poured over a ton of my of long and longish exposures from both the D800E and D810, and the Sony A7r for good measure. Then went and did some test shots at at several exposures with the d810. I probably have no idea what I’m talking about :) but these are my observations.
What I’m seeing is while the D800e and the Sony A7R both exhibit the same kind of pattern seen here, it is the most apparent and largest quantity of ‘dots’ in the D810. In the sony and D800e, no dots start to appear until about 25 seconds on and aren’t readily apparent unless you push the shadow or exposure up, and even most the time you have to hunt for them. SOME can still be seen without processing in some photos on those cameras, but so few that 10 minutes with the healing brush should solve the issue. I am also getting colored pixels showing up on all three cameras. The d800e seems to be fairing the best overall, with the sony in second place with the most colored pixels and some noise like that above although both of those are more dispersed, and the D810 being the worst out of the three for showing this thermal noise issue (white dots) and colored pixels. But again, all three seem to have the same kind of pattern and overall characteristic with their dots, just the D800e and A7R it isn’t obvious or constant, or are there as many over all dots on the whole frame, like the abundance of them on the D810.
The D810 is showing this thermal noise beginning at 3 seconds, they are faint then, and get a little brighter or more obvious the longer the shutter is open. BUT- I can find this type of noise showing up in all longer exposures above 2-3 seconds if I go hunting for it through processing, whereas I can not even find it in some of the d800e photos.
So, just my opinion, while all 3 36mp cameras seem to suffer from white pixels on long exposures to some extent, the D810 is blatant about it in comparison and needs LENR 100% of the time for anything over 3 seconds upon pixel level viewing, and the D800e looking the best and not needing LENR about 90% of the time. LENR does do the job on the D810, but on comparison I’m noticing what seems like possibly a small loss of detail in the frames with LENR in fine textures and foliage.
My d810 serial is: 30029XX. After doing all this digging and seeing what I did, I’m thinking I may exchange it out for the D800e and just wait for them to iron this out (incase Nikon is reading his! :) ). Its a fantastic camera otherwise, but after staring at so many side by side files, I think the D800e still has the edge in everything but minute sharpness where IQ is concerned.
Hi,
I own a D810 since late July and coming back from a 10days trip in Norway, I’m so sad to see so many hot pixels on my camera.
It is really visible starting to real long exposure pictures (around 1sec, I have no issue) but as I do many picture with more than 1min, this is catastrophic.
I use Camera Raw but I read somewhere ACR do a very bad job with D810 NEFs. Is that right ?
Anyone knows Raw Therapee ? I read it could help but how?
Thanks
Slim D: Download and install Nikon Capture NX-D (Reboot the computer after installation). Open the picture and click ‘NR’ (noise reduction, located on the left hand side) and then ‘check in’ “Edge Noise Reduction” and “Astro Noise Reduction” ….VIOLA, ALL HOT PIXELS GONE!! However you will notice some color lost but it is better than having ‘hot pixels’ and you can Tweak your clean photo further in PS.
Also please refer to my post # 51 above. As you see there is a fix and I WILL REPORT ABOUT NIKON AUSTRALIA INSTALLING NEW FIRMWARE ON MY D810 NEXT WEEK AND ABOUT EXPECTED IMPROVEMENT.
Cheers,
Tried it in Capture NX-D with your suggestions: worked very well. Thanks for pointing this out.
Hi Waldemar,
Thanks for your feedback. I tried this and it works partially. On some pictures (with less exposure time), this corrects most hot pixels (but I still have them), on exposure longer than 1min, I still have much less hot pixels than in Adobe Cameraw Raw, but there is still a lot of hot pixels.
Looking at 100% magnification, it is like if my photos caught the rubella !
Hope Nikon new firmware could help in that way
Hi Slim D.
Please refer to my post # 123. Your camera will be fixed w/o problem.
Sorry Naseem but I’m finding this a little hard to understand. The camera has a LENR feature which you agree works very well – it removes noise at long exposures. So when you take a long exposure with LENR turned off why is it a ‘fault’ when there is noise on the image?
You’ve turned the airbags off, taken you seat belt off, slammed your foot on the brake and blamed the car for hitting your head.
Paul.
Paul, because noise is not normal at low ISOs and short exposures. The LENR feature is created for very long exposures – 15-30 seconds should not be a problem for a camera. The D800 / D800E does not have this issue while the D810 does. Astrophotographers and time lapse photographers find it unacceptable to wait twice longer while LENR does the clean-up. As I have stated in this article, this particular issue is not a huge problem, but it would be nice if Nikon fixed it.
Nasim, I agree with you that for specialists like astrophotographers this would present a problem. Like you though I also think we need to keep this in perspective because as you say this isn’t a huge problem for the vast majority of photographers who will be well served by the D810. After owning a D800 for the past two years I’m still wowed by the results it is capable of.
Thanks for the time and effort you put into this site it’s my daily go to place for info.
Paul J
Paul J
I use both the D800 and D800E and when I first bought both camera, there was many talk about that same issue. I take mostly night photos with over 4min exposure at iso 100 and could easily see such problem and even with a 30sec exposure I get same result. since then I use the Long exposure noise reduction and never tried again without it. Maybe that issue been fixed after in a firmware update, but clearly had that same issue with both my camera.
Here’s an old article about it (read buttom part)
I experienced the same “hot pixel” issue while taking night shots during a night mist netting bats. I was trying to capture the Milky Way while including our mountains. Long exposure NR was off. The result was very noticeable. I should add that the ambient temperature was 86 F.
I have taken similar photos with my D800 and have not seen this effect. This is a Canadian D810
Ian Routley;
Of course “This is a Canadian D810″; it is almost as Made in Japan.
Globalism side efect= ” Not quality control.
I have tested the issued with my D810. Adjusting color profiles (tantamount to modulating sharpness, clarity, etc., if those settings are isolated) can mitigate or exacerbate the issue, but it is definitely present. Tests in LR and PS CR on RAW and JPEG confirm the problem. Long Exposure NR does remedy the problem, but that was unnecessary on my D800E. If you are reporting other users who have experienced the issue to Nikon, throw my name on your list as another working pro who can attest to the problem.
Tyson Reit: Please read my post # 52.
Please refer to my post # 123. Your camera will be fixed w/o problem.
Nasim, I ran into this problem the same day you posted your findings. I did not read your post until the next day, but by then I had returned my D810 to the dealer as a bad sensor. I requested a replacement, but I am thinking about getting a refund instead. The camera is still in transit to to the dealer so I have a couple of days to change my replacement request. A friend contacted Nikon about the problem and received this response:
“Thank you for this information. Nikon is currently investigating this issue, and will follow up with details once they become available.”
It would be nice to know if this problem can be fixed with a firmware update. Even with this inconvenience, the Nikon D810 is an awesome camera.
Terravita: Please read my post # 52.
Thanks Waldemar!
Please refer to my post # 123. Your camera will be fixed w/o problem.
Nasim (or anyone),
What is the best way of testing the D810 for the thermal noise issue – i.e. will any subject do as long as it’s got a dark area and the exposure is at least 20 seconds (LENR off)?
www.nikon-image.com/suppo…4/0819.htm
Looks like Nikon is acknowledging the issue.
To all of our readers who are currently subscribed to the comments on this page:
photographylife.com/nikon…a-solution
when they will realease the d820 t fix the problems of the d810 ‘????
Please refer to my post # 123. Your camera will be fixed w/o problem.
Nasim,
Thanks for the work done on identifying the now confirmed issue. I am seeing a cluster of 5 “hot” pixels with the lens caps on 20 & 30s exposure with LENR off.
In addition to that even with 3s exposure in 1.2x crop mode, the CF card becomes very warm to touch and the base of the camera also seems relatively warmer.
No such issues with normal shooting incuding CH mode.
I am returning mine back to Amazon and now will have to wait :(
Shreeni
I attempted the test Nasim performed with 20,30, 60 second exposures. I saw no hot pixels whatsoever. I was ready to pack it up and send it back to Amazon, but I don’t see anything wrong with it. Strange this appears in some units and not others. I think I’ll wait for the firmware update.
Thanks Nasim for all you do.
Have you put your serial number into this web page? advisory.nikonrepair.eu/langu…_D810.aspx
Choose language first – then put the s/n in.
I will certainly do that. My D810 is on it’s way back to Amazon. There are reports of issues with sensor stripes too, so I’ll let Nikon sort this out and reorder when I’m satisfied all is well.
bheit
Strange this appears in some units and not others. I think I’ll wait for the firmware update.
Simple ” Quality Control” or feak camera. Frequenly in Globalism and Free Trade.
OK, I redid the test with a bit more image contrast and at 100% magnification I can barely see the hot pixels. Exposure was approx. 1 minute. I’m not the exception after all. For my purposes I don’t think it will be an issue but Nikon should resolve the issue.
For my purposes I don’t think it will be an issue but Nikon should resolve the issue.
Of course, they always did.
I purchased mine via B&H USA and am inside my return window. Should I just return to B&H and ask them to swap it out or send back to Nikon for the update. I have never returned to B&H so I am not sure how big of a process it is. Thanks
I guess it depends if you can get along without the camera. I sent mine back to Amazon and will wait to see what else becomes of the sensor issue. If all the sensors need replacing, or who knows what else, at least I won’t be sitting in line waiting for service with my hard earned cash being tied up. If you swap it out at B&H there’s a very good chance your next one will have the same problem.
i got my d810 two days ago, and just my luck got a dodgy one. my serial number is 20054xx. i just did a test shot in 1.2 crop mode and was amazed at how many bright pixels were evident. when zoomed in to 400% the bright dots look like a + sign! also random spots of purple evident here and there in the picture. my exposure was 30 seconds with noise reduction off, f9 and iso 64. i did not have to enhance my picture to see the bright spots. if using viewNX2 to see if you have the spots, remember to click on “raw” in the top left of the program (which should be yellow) and will show them up (if you have them)
Nikon Japan officially admitted this problem on Aug. 19,
and we can check if our D810 is indeed affected by this problem
inputting its serial number on their website.
However, Nikon will not offer this update on the website,
means something more than a new Firmware update (ver. C1.01 L2.005)
is needed at their Service Centers, although it will take less than 30 min.
This time Nikon acted much faster than what they did (ignored) about D600 problem.
I originally found the hot pixels in my D810 with normally exposed images when developing them in NX-D. Very bright and a single pixel that stood out at close to level 255. Not always obvious at full view but at pixel level they become obvious. I became puzzled when I fount I could not see them if developed in Adobe Camera Raw.
I then converted the NEF to DNG in the Adobe DNG converter. Opened the DNG file in Capture One and the hot pixels were there. Then opened the DNG in Adobe Camera Raw and the hot pixels are gone.
I tried with other developers and most also hide hot pixels as does Adobe Camera Raw.
This is a trap for those that say they cannot see the hot pixels in their D810 images. If you are using Light Room or Photoshop the hot pixels in your images are being removed when the image is developed. If you develop in Nikon NX-D and have the problem you will see them the dark areas of the image with normal exposure times.
The hot pixels seem to be only in the Green channel. Use RawDigger to see this.
I am sure Nikon realized this and are making an effort to improve the hot pixel detection and elimination in the D810 cameras.
I want to emphasize again, what I have been seeing is not thermal noise, it is isolated hot pixels that are not removed by multiple in-camera sensor cleanings.
Ended what you had realized is that NX-D; is the best for your camera, when when developing images .
To add to my post. The stuck pixels are primarily green though I have seen some red. Also, they do not seem to occur in my camera at ISO of lower than 640. Many of my images with the stuck pixels were taken at 1/60 sec.
Added to my post. I have mapped the stuck pixels and have examined a few hundred of my D810 images. Knowing where they are helps when comparing many images. Looking at the NEFs I can see the stuck “hot” pixels in almost all images taken with fast shutter speeds at ISOs as low as 64, although at low ISOs the pixels are less visible. These stuck “hot pixels” are always there and visible with no RAW development pushing.
When seeing these stuck pixels there is no evidence of the typical thermal noise.
I have seem those white dots on my D7100 when turning LENR off with exposures of 20″ or more. There is a completeñy absence of those dot with LENR on. I simply thought it was perfectly normal :/
D610 has the same issue with white dots.
Shot 120 photos (star trails) and all photos where full of white dots.
Nasim, Thanks for great discussion.
Last week I received D810 from B&H. Nikon website says my SN is not affected and my camera has updated firmware and black dot on the tripod socket. I tested my camera for thermal noise. I took 30 sec exposure with lens cap on with both LENR OFF and ON. Used ACR to open the file and adjusted +2EV, clarity +50 and sharpness +50. What I see is still significant amount of dots (various colors) when I zoomed in at 100% with LENR OFF. With LENR ON, I still see handful of dots but they are greatly reduced. I am wondering if my testing methodology for this issue is correct and if so what I conclude is that thermal noise issue is still present. Any thoughts? Thanks, VK
Hi, this particular problem was showing in normal longer exposure photos- with the lens cap off. In my photos I was able to see hundreds of dots without adjustments made in photoshop, the aforementioned adjustments just helped make them more noticeable. This particular problem wasn’t visible in deep shadow or highlight, but more so in darker midtones of the photo. It is normal to get some noise in a longer exposure, especially if it’s hot out, or the camera has been continuously operating, or anything else that would warm the internals. And long exposures with the lens cap on, meaning no real light to process, will result in seeing noise no matter what when pushed +2ev. What you want to test for is a photo with some range in highlights through shadows but an overall darker scene, 20-30 seconds with noise reduction off, and see if you can see a plethora of dots. I just got one of the restocked ones from b&h that’s fixed. I still get some colored hot pixels in the shadows now, a few of them white, but nothing like the abundance I was seeing before on the affected cameras and nothing I can see without cranking it in post like before. Overall I would say the D810 is a bit noisier that the D800E (dxo thinks so too, but I still had colored pixels in longer exposures on the D800E, just not as much), so a few more specks in long exposures seems to be within normal for this camera, but they are no longer dominating the photo like they were.
Thank you for the explanation. Will try the test you suggested. Also, did you notice when image preview is on after shot is taken, it is little slower to display compared to D800. On my D800 I thought the image was showed very quickly after the shot is taken.
Did you put the viewfinder cap? If put it and try again.
Will try that. Thanks.
Nassim, I have probably overlooked some of the comments, but is the general consensus that the Nikon fixed, or the non affected newer cameras, have indeed fixed the issue? I have been trying to find reports that positively confirm the fix to be effective, and also that newer cameras are not affected by this issue, but I’m still not completely clear on the verdict or better said reassured.
I’ll obviously keep looking around forums to find an answer, but I’ve unfortunately been put in a situation where I need to buy a camera fairly soon, and this white dot issue is concerning… I often take long exposures, and generally without LeNR.
You said: I need to buy a camera fairly soon, and this white dot issue is concerning… I often take long exposures, and generally without LeNR.
This issue existed with the D800 and D800e ) and Nikon did absolutely nothing about it. Many D800 users experience this issue, including me. Perhaps it’s more extreme on the D810, but without testing the camera itself it would be difficult for me to say. I’ve had to use LE NR since day one and it’s a major pain in the ass. It’s even made me consider going back to Canon.
I bought it in November after I verified that the serial no is unaffected as per Nikon Australian website. I noticed noise in low ISO 100 when it’s 6 am in the morning. This reminds me of D200 except that the D200 doesn’t get noise below 200 ISO. Of course, the 36 MP is the cause. I don’t like to use NR too much because the sharpness goes.
The nikon d810 is also affected with white noise at high iso and not only at long exposure. Please check out my blog post about this…
Hello, I’m a D810 holder and is interested in the white noise at Iso (over 1000) but your link in late 2017 is no longer valid
Hello Nasim.
It would be nice if you take the time to read my blog-post (link in post before). I would like to hear your opinion on that. Maybe you could countercheck it with your own d810. I think this is a valid bug which should be fixed the same way like the thermal-fix for long-exposure-photos.
Kind regards from Germany…
Christian
the d810 is a half done Product iso noise on low iso terminal noise white spots on the image canon 5d3 is better option no issues
Hello ,
I do know this is an old topic and I have my D810 send back to nikon for the firmware update back in 2014 Sep.
But today, I have notice the issue again.
I have hot spot on my images under long expose of 15min and 25min. Using Lee big Stopper
Anyone have this issue?
Guys, was this issue resolved? It’s the end of 2016 now, fairly 2 years after this article. Was Nikon able to come up with a fix for it?
I am looking forward to buy this camera.