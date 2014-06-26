Nikon D810 High Resolution Image Samples

If you are interested in seeing what the Nikon D810 is capable of in terms of image quality and ISO performance, take a look at the below high resolution image samples. These images demonstrate the sensor performance from ISO 64 all the way to ISO 3200. EXIF information is included with each shot.
Judging by the Sample Image #4 below, ISO 3200 looks pretty clean and impressively detailed. And ISO 64 images (which there are a bunch of, look quite detailed and rich in colors. Please note that these sample images are straight out of camera JPEGs, with no post-processing applied.
Comments
For me as a hobbyist, these pics are amazing. Must be thanked to new sensor kind. Nikon rules. but i always wonder that 36MP is really necessary in real life. I rather get less pixel but compensation on a decent fps. :)
This isn’t a hobbyist camera so no you wouldn’t need 36mp in real life. It’s used mainly for portraiture/studio work and landscape photography. If you want higher frame rates then the D810 isn’t the camera for you.
Who cares about frame rate when you see pictures straight out of a camera like these, Ok Nikon have got their top boys taking the photo’s, us landscape boys will be drooling.
Lol at image sample 10 being straight out of the camera. Never seen the Kraken in my lounge.
Yep, thats exactly what occured to me as well
Haha :) You can actually watch the behind the scenes video on how that image was shot :)
Where do I find the video link?
here is the like, by the way, Nikon never lie.
Nikon is for real, Not like others. !!!!!!
youtu.be/ve4rNzARTAs
Good, Now You can see
youtu.be/ve4rNzARTAs
Lol ya saw that afterwards, high end budget so nice to see. But there is def post done on that image. Like the water splashes at the tentacle base and a grade. Still cool though
I also thought that there had to be some post processing, but after watching behind the scenes video you understand that the Nikon’s brief to the photographer was that all images had be straight out of the camera. The waves were created by a rather large drum pounding the water to create what appears to be the surf.
Ryan, I assure you, as the stylist on that very shoot, not a single drop is photoshopped, it was indeed, a large drum, as Keith pointed out, and as for the water foaming at the base of that tentacle – one of the assistants was creating this “effect” with his own two feet. He’s hidden behind the chaise with the mermaid. LOL Feel free to check this post on the BTS: leonidgurevich.blogspot.com/2014/…hy-by.html
For those who need the tweaking of the D810 I can see the justification. I was thrilled when I saw my first images from the D800e when I got it. With the D800e, I was able to shoot at higher ISO and reach into the shadow for detail that the D7100 was not able to give me. For my work that was enough. Frame rate is not one of my criteria and when doing portrait I don’t see much difference with 64 ISO from the 100 ISO I already have. Grain, (oops sorry, I’m old), I mean noise can be controlled in post for the most part and if I’m doing landscape I can use longer shutter times at 100 ISO to obtain prints which I’ve made up to 40×60 with both the D7100 and the D800e. I think my next move will be into medium format with the Pentax. But that’s just me.
What a great review, actually the first one ive read on the new addition. I have been toying with the D4s and the D800 I was leaning more to the D4s given my main use will be wildlife in the field and believe the group area AF to be superior and handling large files such as those from the D800 in the field isnt always easy. with the 810 I can now get the same AF support and use sRAW (although I have to read more on that) fps is good enough for me, last thing id like to see is a high iso comparison with the new chip (above 3200)
Thanks again for a great post!
PS I was referring more to the D800 vs D810 review
I’m looking at these samples on a 17 inch macbook pro and I can’t see anything that my D700 can’t do. This points up the difficulty of trying to show image quality with a sample that is displayed on a computer screen.
Right click -> Open link in new tab or new window
The Nikon D810 is the best of the best of the best of the best, expeciallly for landscape:
chsvsp.nikon-image.com/sp/d810/index.htm
Fantastic! And completely out of my league. I’m grateful to be shooting with a D5100 (pretty well outfitted lenses, filters, etc.) wishing I could swing a D7100 and dream of the day I can move to the D610 full frame but at $2000 that’s a long way out unless I win the lottery!
But I do enjoy and appreciate the photos, the details and the information.
Save a bit of money or sell some lenses bodies etc. once you move to full frame, there is no going back, it’s a whole different world.
What a great camera. Can’t wait to get my hands on the 810.
Actually, like the D800, the D810 is like a skittish purebred horse that will give superb performance in the race track but needs tons of care to yield such results. The high resolution comes with the price of treating it like a medium-format camera, which means it can yield awesomely detailed pics but it is unforgiving when it comes to minor vibrations. When shooting with either the D800 or the D810, use high ISOs (not a problem with the awesome noise performance they have), fast shutter speeds, it helps to alter the safe shooting speed rule (a shooting speed similar to the focal length) and increase it by 50-100% percent (use a speed of 150-200/s with a 100mm lens). Also, if you really want to snap some jaw-dropping pics, you have to shell out enough cash to buy the BEST lenses; otherwise, you won’t get your money’s worth in terms of image quality.