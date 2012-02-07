Nikon D800E High Resolution Image Samples

These are the same Nikon D800E image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images, additional data is provided below.

Warning: You might get infected with NAS (Nikon Acquisition Syndrome) once you see the below images in full resolution!

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 45mm f/2.8D PC-E

Photographer: Shinichi Sato

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Shinichi Sato

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 50mm f/1.4G

Photographer: Muga Miyahara

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1.3s, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR

Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/125, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR

Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara

All images copyright of Nikon.com