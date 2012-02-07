Nikon D800E High Resolution Image Samples

These are the same Nikon D800E image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images, additional data is provided below.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 45mm f/2.8D PC-E
Photographer: Shinichi Sato
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Shinichi Sato
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 50mm f/1.4G
Photographer: Muga Miyahara
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1.3s, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR
Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/125, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR
Photographer: Toshiya Hagihara
All images copyright of Nikon.com
ok-i officially have NAS! which camera do you like better? 800 or 800E?
Mary, I personally pre-ordered the Nikon D800E, but that’s because I want to get the best out of the camera for my landscape photography needs. If you shoot portraits or architecture, then you would be much better off with the regular version of the Nikon D800.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks very much for sharing your knowledge with us! I noticed that it’s been a while since you have owned your D800E….Would you still have chosen this one over the regular 800 version? I am still on waiting list for D800E, but was just informed that 800 is in now at my local store; however, I crave absolute sharpness…and typically don’t do prints; however, in order of priority this is what i shoot
Night landscape, architecture, travel (all sorts of landscape), indoor parties/events, portraits….None of these in a studio. I am scared of the moire, and don’t really know much about removing it afterwards; however, after reading and reading and reading…it seems that now that people have had the chance to play with the E version, they very rarely encounter that issue, and even if they do, it’s visible during shoot so by adjusting the zoom/etc they can get rid of it…any post comments now? much appreciated. Thx
Nasim, The “E” threw me a bit. What advantages are you seeing over the standard D800? Besides the Moire issues with the E, what do you see as its advantage over the D800?
Kent, there is a reason why medium format cameras do not have the AA filter, because it essentially blurs the details and decreases overall image resolution (Leica cameras do not have an AA filter either). Why degrade the image quality of a phenomenal camera? But that’s the landscape side of me speaking. If I were to shoot weddings or portraits with a camera every day, I would not want to deal with moire issues (one less thing to worry about for a busy photogapher), so I would get the regular photographylife.com/nikon…0-vs-d800e
Oh and besides the extra sharpness you get with the “E” version, there is no other advantage – both cameras are identical.
All pics are shot @ f/8… I suspect some diffraction problems at smaller aperture with this 36 MP beast…
Not so good for landscape photography !
*My two cents / Wait and see*
Del, no, it will be just like every other full-frame body. You should not see diffraction all the way to f/11…
I suspect you (like a lot of us) missed a few hours sleep last night. Thank you for providing these. Like a lot of people, I wish to see samples at higher ISO ranges (at least the 1600 thru 6400 range). Have already ordered one of each model. Wonder what the used price for my D3X will drop to. Would also like to see some action shots with both models.
Question: Were these “E” samples processed with the new anti-moire version of their software Nikon is supposed to release?
William, I will soon provide image samples at higher ISOs, so stay tuned!
I would sell your D3X right now, while you can still get decent money for it (sorry to tell you this).
As for moire in the above shots, I believe the shot with the Japanese girl was processed specifically to reduce moire.
Studied these downloads on my 27″ iMac, my eyeballs actually hurt now. I am not a pixel peeping gear head, but I did my duty all morning. The E-version photo number 3 sold me, after looking at all of them and knowing that “if” I have a problem with morie (not to be confused with amore stick around for Lewis…), I can fix it in NX2.
So all I can say to the 800E is: “Dude!!!”
BTW- Diffraction problems are more associated with older lenses, today’s new coatings are far superior. As an old time film guy I can see the difference in today’s glass vs my old glass, my worry is will the 36 be to harsh on glass that is less than stellar? I have not had any problems with OEM Nikkor RECENTLY, in the 70’s under film, I could not tell, using that glass under today’s DSLRs I can.
IMHO, for those who opt for third party lenses, I think there is where you will see a slight difference, in many cases “you get what you pay for”, and 36 is gonna show you just what you have.
Diffraction depends on the density of the sensor. It is physics. It doesn’t have anything to do with lens coating!
Sadly I must I refer you to a simple explanation:
www.luminous-landscape.com/tutor…tion.shtml
And this:
www.kenrockwell.com/tech/…action.htm
Which explains in detail, and even easy to understand.
This is physics.
Sade, diffraction has to do with both the lens and the size of the sensor. The smaller the aperture and the smaller the sensor, the more diffraction you will see at smaller apertures.
John, don’t worry, I also pixel-peeped after downloading the above shots (how could one not do that with such detail? :)) The third shot is absolutely stunning, I agree!
As for 36 MP on lenses, yes, if you want to get the best resolution at 100% view like on the above shots, you will want to get the best pro-level Nikkor lenses!
Hello Nasim,
I can see the samples of the both models, thank you so much for mirroring them.
I have one question to ask you: I mainly do Portraits, and fashion shoots in studio, and occasional landscapes. I am very tempted and decided to buy one D800. Do you think the extra sharpness of D800E (from D800) is worth the extra hassle of removing moire manually through software? Since there are no direct samples of same images taken with both models, I have to ask. If the extra sharpness is worth the hassle of removing moire manually, I will take D800E.
Please advise. Thank you very much.
Manzur, do not underestimate the amount of work that is involved in correcting moire. If I were you, I would get the regular Nikon D800 version – the extra work involved with the D800E is not worth it for you. If you were mainly a landscape photographer, I would be recommending the D800E for sure.
Hello Nasim, I am really looking forward to a critical review of this new cameras. And how it will translate to screen resolution and fine art printing. Nasim, its your time now to tell us whether our D3s are really obsolete….and how the large tele lenses like the 300, 400 and 500mm perform with the new sensors. I have some doubts.
Martin, unless you need high-end video features and other bells and whistles the Nikon D4 provides, then you should keep your D3s. If you were a D3 shooter, then it might be a good idea to upgrade to D4, but not with the D3s. You might want to wait until D4s or D5 comes out…
As for glass, the long telephotos will perform very well with the new cameras, including the Nikon D800. Those lenses are extremely sharp on anything – there is a reason why they cost so much!
Thank you for your excellent advice, I will wait for the D4S, if only there wasn’t this flash card issue that really bothers…
The pictures are very nice, but all were shot at ISO 100-200 .. I’d be anxious to see what it can do in low light when the ISO needs to be bumped up to say 3200 or higher, and how it handles the NOISE !
Zoltan, I will post high-ISO samples as soon as I find them. You will definitely see noise on anything above ISO 800, but don’t forget that you have the option to down-sample the image and significantly reduce noise, as I have already stated in some of my articles.
They were also all shot at f/8.0 :)
Nasim,
I am a faithful reader of your site. I am currently shooting with a Nikon D5100 and I am the first person on the list at my local camera store with a deposit on a d800. I am upgrading mainly because I like the perspective that full frame gives and the bigger viewfinder. My current best lens is the 85mm 1.4g. Will it perform the same on the d800 as far as sharpness and bokeh? I am looking forward to it not being as long as it was on the dx. Also will the low light be similar to the d5100? I know you seemed to believe this new camera would perform as well as the d700 so I would think it would beat my d5100 in low light.
My second question is now that i will have an FX camera what wide angle lens would you recommend? I am torn between the 24mm 1.4g, 14-24mm 2.8, and the 16-35mm f4 with VR. How important is VR on a high MP camera? I am leaning toward the 14-24mm for sharpness and usefulness but it has no VR. Will this be ok without a tripod?
I have 16-35 f4 as I shoot at f8-11 anyway + can put Lee polarized, ND and grad filters on it… there are solutions for 14-24 too, but limited and way costlier.
I have cash for D800E, will be updating my computer this year anyway, but I am stuck in a wrong job in a wrong country without decent landscapes…. not sure it would go down well with headhunters – “why do you want to change your job? I need better landscapes!!!!”
Nasim,
Thanks for all the amazing information you keep posting. I have recently discovered your site and am enjoying going through all your posts.
Now that we have D800/D800E and D4 officially announced, what is your thoughts regarding the suitability of each one for Wildlife photography, especially Birds and macro world…Insects, frogs etc…
I was hoping for a replacement of D700 to have about 16 to 18 mega pixels, frame rate no less than D700, improved ISO and Video capability. The shift in focus on Studio and Landscape photographers kind of surprised me. I feel that wildlife photographers looking for a full frame body are left with no choice , but to spend 6k on D4.
It would be great to know your thoughts if it is wise to spend extra money and get a D4 rather than D800/D800E with the above requirement in mind. I am not a pro and so spending 6K on a Body is not a easy decision.
Thanks again for the amazing work.
Sudip, both D4 and D800 have their place and they are for different needs. If you need the speed and crazy high ISO performance, then the D4 is the only choice. If you need resolution (which is what macro photographers desire), then D800 is the way to go. Nikon won’t offer a product similar to D700, because it would compete with the D4 line.
I would say the Nikon D800 will be sufficient for most photography needs, except for fast-speed sports and birding.
Hi Nasim! What about the poor sharpness of the left tree in the second picture? It scares me way more than high iso!
Federico, that’s a lens problem – it has nothing to do with the camera!
The fact that the best standard zoom lens on the market – at around 1900 $ – has a problem at f8 (and I wonder why nikon releases samples with defects on its website) makes me think that only the sharpest – and most expensive – lens on the planet will allow you to get good pictures! Waiting – and hoping – for good news in upcoming reviews anyway!
Federico, lens samples vary and looks like this guy was shooting with a bad one. My Nikon 24-70mm has a similar problem at the very extreme right corner. Other 24-70mm lenses from Nikon I have tested were perfect, so I know mine is an isolated issue (I dropped it a few times).
Yes, the D800 will be very demanding on lenses, just like the Nikon D7000 is.
Hi Nasim,
One of the reasons driving me for FX is the image quality of FX at low ISO, especially after reading your ISO comparison of D7000 and D700.
With the image samples of D800(E) available, do you think with the same resolution, if the image quality of D800 outperforms the D700’s at the same ISO?
Wilson, you can rest assured that the Nikon D800 will perform better than Nikon D700 at low ISOs, especially with dynamic range.
Hi Nasim
Greetings from New Zealand!
First let me thank you for all your valuable information regarding D800 & D800E.
Photography is a hobby of mine. I have a Nikon D3S with which I generally shoot Sports, Wildlife, Landscape, Macro, very rarely events and never portraits. Even at events I don’t shoot people from a very close range…usually using a zoom lens but I do like my pictures to be sharp, to have lot of details.
With my D3S, most of the time I increase sharpness post processing.
Should I go for D800E, or D800 and increase sharpness post processing?
Many thanks
Amitava, if you are planning to use the D800 for landscape and macro, while keeping your D3s for wildlife and sports, then go for the Nikon D800E version.
I don’t know Nasim, but it appears to me that the D4 will have some pretty stiff competition from the D800. Also, with the D800 coming out in two versions, it seems that will also take sales away from the D4. Am I missing something here?
Frank, I disagree – D4 is for demanding sports and wildlife, D800 is for everything else. D800 will never be able to shoot at ISO 204800, while D4 will never be able to shoot beyond 16 MP :)
Nisim, thank you for your response. I suppose time will tell :) I would truly love to see some high ISO samples by the D4, like we have for the D800. I played with those photos all night on LR4b, and I must say that the noise cleaned up very well up to 6400. I don’t know about the 25600 photo – when I do 100& Luminance, and then clean up the weird artifacts left with Contrast, as soon as I zoom out, and then back in, the artifacts are back again. At other times, with Contrast, there are bands of noise that are cleaned up, but the rest of the photo still have the artifacts. Do you know if this is a Beat Bug, or a result of excessive noise.
I thought of an off-hand question last night to ask you: in four years, we should be seeing a replacement for the D800 (D900?). Once we get that, where does this line of cameras go? D10,000 maybe?
Sir, try viewing the high ISO samples from above that I ran thru DxO. Unfortunately these were JPG files that I had to work with, and normally DxO works best with NEF. However, the ISO 25600 picture was still quite improved. The pictures can be clicked on, viewed in full size (pick the “O” option), and then right clicked to download. My original post is quite far up, so easily missed.
Let me know if you have any problems or comments. Note: I have had quite a few views already, and seem to get a steady stream of traffic, so am not certain how fast it will run.
Link: !i=1704080278&k=QBTvBD3
WEJ
Frank, I would not want to try to clean up noise on the 24,600 image at 100% – you might want to reduce that to 12 MP first and then try to clean up.
As for what comes after D900, who knows? I asked the same question when D90 was about to be updated and Nikon ended up using four digits. We could see something like Nikon D8000 and then the future cameras would be D8100, D8200, etc…
The images posted are really not very impressive. I hope the production camera does better.
My 20 year old $90 35mm film point and shoot can do better! As can my $19 Holga! And certainly any high quality medium format film camera, with proper technique will be far superior.
I think we get caught up in the techno-weenie syndrome and lust after new and sexy camera equipment but the performance just isn’t there. What they need is greater dynamic range and true full color sensor, not just more megapixels. Until this happens, digital won’t be able to come close to film’s total image quality.
I really don’t understand the excitement over every new digital camera that comes along. I wish the camera manufacturers would finally make the quantum leap into real photographic quality digital cameras. Cameras that create realistic quality images directly from sensor capture without depending on computer manipulation either in-camera or post capture. Until that happens, I will stick with film for important images, and use digital for internet / computer use.
If more people demanded this, perhaps we would have it by now. Accepting mediocrity condemns us to continued mediocrity. Manufacturers are thrilled by this, as they don’t have to innovate. They only care about the $$$ and could care less about the art of photography.
Well, you cannot quite compare medium format to 35mm – it is a huge difference, not just in sensor size, but also in depth of field, dynamic range and more. You are asking a $40K camera to be priced at $3K and I can tell you that we won’t see that anytime soon…
I do not consider the Nikon D800 or the D4 as “mediocre” cameras. The quantum leap you are talking about is not something that can be done overnight, whether we demand it or not.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your website and hard work. Very informative.
I consider myself a photography enthusiast. I have had Nikon D700 and D3S and Leica M8.2 and M9…Love the Leica looks, feels, lens…have been impressed with a few of Nikon lenses, mainly the 35, 85mm 1.4 and 24-70mm f2.8.
I am impressed with the specs of D800 but cannot make up my mind whether to get the D800E or D800. I do not have the time and/or interest to tweak….so the moiree issue worries me….but of course i want the full sharpness of 800E, i.e. have my cake and eat it too.
I have read in some postings here that Leica M9 also does not have the AA filtering…if so, and if i have never had a problem with Moiree (or noticed it), then I should be lucky enough not to have it with Nikon…Any thoughts?
I do a lot of portraits, travel pictures, food, architecture, street photography and such….seldom products…
Appreciate your advice.
Mehran
Mehran, if you have never noticed moire on your Leica images, then expect the same from the Nikon D800E sensor. Moire is not a common issue when you do different types of photography. It is most noticeable on portraiture, especially when photographing jackets. If you do corporate or wedding photography, I would stay away from the D800E…
maybe a silly question, but what if those pics were taken with the d 800 and some sharpening added…..would they compare?…..or would you still notice the difference….i too am undecided which…..thanks for this site…..
Yes, they would compare. If you are unsure, get the regular version of the Nikon D800…
my guess is that moire on the 800e, would show up in the movies too, which i guess would be impossible to remove…yes no?
Hi there Nasim,
Fab forum, enjoying reading whilst recovering from surgery.
I’ve been using the D2Xs for many years, I shoot general photography.
Industrial, Commercial, people, Weddings etc.
I don’t shoot sport, nature or anything that needs more than 4 fps.
I really need to update my Nikon camera.
I like the idea of the Nikon 800 but am I better off with a D3s or the new D4.
Interesting to know your thoughts.
Thank you,
Andy
maybe van gogh had a bit of an aliasing issue….silly i know, but an interesting thought :)
Interesting, that there is absolutely no moire-effect at the picture of the girl, as seen extremely here: photographylife.com/nikon…0-vs-d800e (same girl). Is software-post-processing to remove moire that good???
Nasim
I have recently purchased the 800e and am very pleased with it. I had to stretch to buy the Nikkor 105mm AF-S micro F1:2.8G ed lens which I will use for portraits and macro photography. Other than a SIGMA 170-500mm DX lens which I purchased for my previous D90 – I have no other lens.
1. Will the 170-500mm DX lens be compatable or will it not be up to the job for the 800e?
2. I am looking at buying another lens soon but not sure whether to buy a dedicated 50mm lens for general photography or to buy a good quality wide angle zoom which would obviously give me more versatility.
I would appreciate your thoughts and good forum by the way.
Bought the 800e and well I wished it was made a little better. I am an affiliated photographer and whilst working on a big shoot had a problem putting the card back into the camera. Sent the camera back and now Nikon repair are reluctant to talk to me and accuse me of damaging the pins and want to charge me for it.
Hey Nasim, your reviews rules!!
I want to replace my D3200 for a better Nikon.
I am kinda tired of shooting static subjects, I found very challenging and interesting shooting moving subjects and I was thinking about buying the D800 body for birding/wildlife photo.
Would the D800 with Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S make a nice couple for birding ??
Thanks and Happy new year!
Santiago