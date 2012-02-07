Nikon D800 High Resolution Image Samples

These are the same Nikon D800 image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1s, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Benjamin Antony Monn
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/4.5, ISO: 640, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR
Photographer: Cliff Mautner
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/15, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR
Photographer: Jim Brandenburg
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Rob Van Petten
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 320, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Jim Brandenburg
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Benjamin Antony Monn
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/10, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR
Photographer: Rob Van Petten
All images copyright of Nikon.com
Would this camera is good for bird photography ?
This camera would be good for anything :)
Do you really think that the D800 is good for bird photography? I doubt that you can achieve with it good results at ISO 1600 and above, which you sometimes need in morning or evening light for higher shutter speeds. The D3x shows visible noise at ISO 400 and above, I heard. It would be great, if the D800 would have the same ISO performance as the D700, but I cannot imagine that. Beside this, the image quality of the D800 is really stunning!
Many thanks for the information on your website. It is – as always – a joy to read it!
Rainer, it depends on how you look at an image. At 100% view, you might see some noise at higher ISO levels, but if you down-sample it, then noise levels will be relatively good. My point is, if you consider the D700 to be a good camera for birding, then the D800 will be no worse than that.
Obviously, the Nikon D4 is much better for any sort of wildlife and fast-action photography than the D800, but it costs twice more…if you can afford the D4, then that’s what you want for birding.
Its not going to be fast enough for birding, for statics sure it will be brill, but the D4 and hopefully soon to be announced D4X will be much faster at tracking and focussing.
(having said that, even D3X can’t keep up with some birds)
D800 is good if you shoot at iso100 and f/8
But what noise will be at iso3200?
And what sharpness you will have with f/1.4
One suggestion – Add the credits of the photographers that took these images, as appear on Nikon website, they deserve this.
Sharon, will certainly do, I agree!
Thanks Nasim for mirroring the sample images. The quality of the images is breath-taking!
Am I dreaming or is Nikon attacking the very pricy middle format segment with the D800? 36MP and this image quality are surely enough to deliver prints almost up to A0 (4966×7021 pixels) in poster quality (150 DPI).
Adele, that’s exactly what Nikon is doing with the D800! I was getting frustrated with 12 MP cameras that I have and I was planning on moving to a medium format body for landscapes. Not anymore, because I will be using the D800E for my landscape needs!
Now I will have to go back and re-shoot everything I have done so far, LOL :)
LOL :-). It looks like the D800E will cause many people at Hasselblad, Phase One & co some long, sleepless nights :-).
I don’t doubt that it’s a stellar camera. However, I’m looking forward to seeing shots with wide open apertures and ISO 2000+.
Mike, I will post some image samples very soon, so stay tuned!
Hey Nasim, Quick question before I hit the pre-order button: What are your thoughts on diffraction with almost medium format resolution but with smaller pixels? For landscape photography would a D800/E be limited to F8 or F11 like a lower resolution FX DSLR?
Sobby, diffraction limits on the D800 will be the same as on all current full-frame cameras, which is around f/11. Medium format can do a lot more due to the physical size of the sensor. But why would you want to go beyond f/11 with any DSLR? If you need more depth of field, PC-E lenses are your easy solution :)
Thanks Nasim. What if you’re shooting panos and stiching a few of those monster files together from the D800? can you essentially stop down to F16 or F22 and still get excellent resolution? My point is that if you have more resolution than you need, can you essentially stop down and stitch a few shots together to get a high res pano with great depth of field? What am I missing? You’re a landscape master so your thoughts on the prospects of making high res panos with great DoF using the D800 are much appreciated!
ISO 640 looks noisy and kind of soft to me.
Mr White, are you serious? That ISO 640 shot with the girl looks stellar, look at the details on her face.
I just downloaded this photographs and saw the details at 100%. I had never seen anything like this before.
Wow. The detail on the bridal photo is stunning. You can see every pore in her skin (and she has good skin!). And the skin tonality is superb. I’ll be very interested in how it compares to a D3/D700 as you push the ISO up. IF it comes close then I’ll need to phone up the bank manager. Lets hope I don’t need to upgrade my Mac to deal with crunching the pixels!
I just finished analyzing the D800 and D800E jpg downloaded from Nikon site. No noise at 100 and 200 ISO, while at 640 ISO there is a bit less noise then of the D7000. Outstanding!
The appearance of noise can be reduced by algorithms and downsampling, but dynamic range is another question. For the dynamic range at high ISO, hopes are few in this area of performance. Nothing can replace the pixel size, less than cool to temperatures approaching absolute zero, as is the case for astronomical applications, laboratory or military.
Also best lenses at optimal f stop show some corner issues.
I tried to crop 5:4 the jpg issued by Nikon. The problem of performance at the edges is negligible. The 5:4 crop has just over 30 Megapixels, when to print a 16×20″ at 300 dpi requires 28.8.
Yes, D800 is a “terrific crop machine”! It ‘s like going around with a D3x and a D7000 (plus all intermediate formats) in a body of a size a little smaller than that of a D700.
16 x 20 is the maximum print size I can get here in my area (rural Ukraine). The guy’s machine is pretty good, but I have seen better. However the prints I do make for my friends are more than “good enough”, meaning they will never peep at the little things we are at this point looking for. Most of my output stays onscreen, and I would not consider making a living here in Ukraine doing wedding photography, it is simply a different culture and different economic climate to actually make a real living at that or anything other than studio family and passport photos….ICK!!!
After another night of looking at focal points, 12 cups of coffee, and careful consideration of what the heck I do with my photos and why I take them and the visions in my head (with are not always rational…) for me…either D800 is good for me.
Sometimes I need a “party camera” something small to take snapshots at the uncounted parties we have here in Ukraine of drunk people dancing in poorly lit areas (Discos), so I may have to settle for a simple PS with a small flash, the 800’s would not serve me well. But for everything else the price tag on either is perfect, the photos are more than adequate for anyone actually.
My ONLY true concern is I do have a tendency to do low light night photos, but honestly, I can work around that … I will have to since I have already been given the “red light” on a $6000 camera but got the green for the “cheap” $3000 one.
So the bottom line, based on the samples given us to evaluate: I wish they would have down a side by side for actual direct comparison, I wish they would have posted low light photos (other than the video), but if anyone really has a complaint and is not satisfied with the D800 or think it is “not good enough” for them ….. then mortgage your home or go to the bank and take out a huge loan and go medium format.
I can hardly wait for my D800!!
Under low light conditions is more useful a -2 EV AF then a bit more more noise! In this conditions you downsample your image! And probably low light performance are near the D700 (wait for extensive test).
Cliff Mautner blog (cmphotography.com/blog.cfm) has published in his blog some pictures of the D800 at high ISO. It ‘s better than I expected!
The master says: “ISO. In my opinion, from the results I achieved, the ISO performance is about equal to a D3. It is in no way a D4, and wasn’t intended to be. It’s not a D3S either. You should expect it to perform close to the D700 and D3 with respect to ISO”.
The results seem excellent and 1600 ISO; images can be used for medium-sized prints and for publication on magazines. Even the shadows are full of details, also it is improper evaluate an image published on the web of which you don’t know the exact lighting conditions.
We must always keep in mind that the surface of each photodiode is a third of that of the D700!
These excellent results require huge improvement in sensor technology that includes the photodiode, the amplifier and the analog-digital converter stage. The technology of materials (molecular structure perfectly uniform, nanometrical precision in the layers deposition), the ultra-precise photoincision of wafer, etc., requires a lot of work in applied research.
Rest assured that the D800 will be for you an ultra-versatile machine.
Same like everyone, I would love to see a comparison between D700 and D800 in terms of High-ISO (1600 and above). I am sure you will do this once you get your hands on the D800. Also, I will miss the speed (4 fps) isn’t really attractive, as I shoot some events sometimes with people dancing and I like to take faster shots.
Nevertheless, and regardless of what will be said. I am getting me one, I will start saving from Yesterday :D
When shooting weddings, I believe Nikons have the edge, the D3 / D3s is an great bit of kit.
D800 looks like s bargain for a 36+MP camera, but guys lets not kid ourselfs in not MF quality.
www.ferra.ru/ru/di…iew/print/
some high iso samples available here!
Looking at these now…interesting. Once I ran Define 2.0 over (heck I do that for everything) so far …. yeh it is what I expected.
Wilson, thank you for the link. Some more details here:
photographylife.com/nikon…ge-samples
Like I said, their site pretty much crashed today due to high load. Their images have been moved to Rapidshare…
Насим, еле нашел ваши посты)
Вы меня удалили из списка френдов на facebook… (((
Равиль, разве? Тогда прошу прощения…видимо я Вас удалил когда переносил всех на www.facebook.com/mansurovs
Я просто решил оставить свой facebook аккаунт для близких родственников и друзей с детства, так как было невозможно следить за facebook с 700+ френдами.
Is there any chance at all that anybody would a RAW sample or two available?
Mark, even if anyone did, you would not be able to open it with anything. Nobody has support for D800 NEF files yet.
Just borrow the D800 from a friend and the only way to open the images was through getting ADOBE DNG Converter…This software allows to transform the RAW files into DNG without any lose in the data.
Just wondering. Assuming that the pixel is round, then for Nikon D4 having pixel diameter of 7.3 microns, the total pixel pitch area on the camera’s sensor is 694 mln square microns (3.14 x 3.65E2 x 16.6 million). For D800 with its pixel diameter of 4.8 microns, the corresponding number is “ONLY” 656 mln square microns (3.14 x 2.4E2 x 36.3 mln). Am I missing something or is it so that the D4 sensor can absorb more light than D800? Of course this does not address the question of resolution, but so densly packed pixels must feel quite squeezed and barking at each other……..
Jacek, do not forget about circuitry behind each pixel and the separation between them. While we are talking very small micron size, larger pixels over the same area essentially do receive a little more light than smaller pixels.
Thanks, Nasim. This is exactly what I hinted at. I think there are should be a reasonable compromise between the number of megapixels, their density and other factors (technological, extent of post-processing, if required, etc.). This is perhaps well illustrated by Leica M9 which has slightly more than 18 MP. BTW, M9 does not have an AA filter and being a happy owner of this great camera I am pleased to report that I rarely have to deal with the moire. This is one of the reasons I’ve preordered D800E.
Have you seen this? About noise
www.gottabemobile.com/2012/…es-photos/
Good to see the nikon details here I like the pics here.