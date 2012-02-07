Nikon D800 High Resolution Image Samples

These are the same Nikon D800 image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.

Warning: You might get infected with NAS (Nikon Acquisition Syndrome) once you see the below images in full resolution!

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1s, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Benjamin Antony Monn

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/4.5, ISO: 640, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR

Photographer: Cliff Mautner

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/15, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR

Photographer: Jim Brandenburg

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Rob Van Petten

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 320, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Jim Brandenburg

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Benjamin Antony Monn

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/10, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR

Photographer: Rob Van Petten

All images copyright of Nikon.com