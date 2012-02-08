Our Russian friends at Ferra.ru have published the first Nikon D800 High ISO image samples. I am providing them here, because their website might get too busy and go down due to the high number of requests, just like Nikon’s websites did yesterday.

Preliminary analysis: the high ISO samples look really good. As expected, there is some noticeable noise at very high ISOs (see the ISO 25600 sample). But judging from what I am seeing, it looks like the noise levels are really good compared to what Nikon D700 produces. Down-sampled to 12 MP, the images look stunning (see the down-sampled versions below). Please note that the below images are JPEG, straight out of the camera. No noise-reduction has been applied and no image conversion took place.

Link to download the image | Downsampled to 12 MP | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/1.8, ISO: 800

Photographer: Victor Zaykovskiy

Link to download the image | Downsampled to 12 MP | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/5.0, ISO: 6400

Link to download the image | Downsampled to 12 MP | Shutter Speed: 1/3200, Aperture: f/2.2, ISO: 3200

Link to download the image | Downsampled to 12 MP | Shutter Speed: 1/8000, Aperture: f/3.5, ISO: 25600

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/1.8, ISO: 100

Compare the down-sampled versions of the above images to Nikon D700 High ISO Samples. The down-sampled version of the ISO 25600 shot looks way better than what the Nikon D700 produces!

Please note that the above shots are from a pre-production Nikon D800 camera. The image output might be even better with a production version of the camera.

All images were shot with the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G lens.

All images copyright Ferra.ru.