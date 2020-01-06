Nikon D780 Announcement

Today Nikon announced its latest generation full-frame DSLR, the Nikon D780. Built on the success of the extremely popular D750 and its mirrorless counterpart Z6, the Nikon D780 combines some of the best features from both cameras into a single compact and lightweight body.

The Nikon D780 sports a 24.5 MP BSI CMOS sensor with on-sensor phase detection. In addition to the advanced 51-point AF system, Nikon also implemented similar face and eye tracking detection autofocus in the camera as in the Z6 when shooting in live view mode. When switching from OVF to Live View, the number of autofocus points will jump to 273, covering approximately 90% of the frame. This makes D780 the first Nikon DSLR to feature such a hybrid autofocus system.

The Nikon D780 has a slightly faster continuous shooting speed of 7 FPS, which can be pushed all the way to 12 FPS in live view silent shutter mode (in 12-bit RAW). The maximum shutter speed has been bumped up to 1/8000th of a second from 1/4000 on the D750.

Nikon used the latest generation EXPEED 6 processor with a superior 180,000-pixel RGB metering sensor on the D780, making it possible to deliver superb video features, including fast and smooth autofocus tracking in live view mode. The Nikon D780 is now capable of shooting 4K video with full pixel readout, and 10-bit output with N-Log or HDR. Many of the video features present on the Z6, such as zebra stripes and focus peaking have also been implemented on the D780.

Although the D780 still has dual SD card slots, both have been upgraded to support UHS-II type cards, allowing for much faster read and write speeds. The tilting LCD screen has also been bumped up in resolution with a total of 2.36 million dots. The Nikon D780 features a USB Type-C port, which allows the camera’s battery to be charged through it.

The ergonomics of the camera have also been slightly improved. While the button layout is very similar to that of the D750, some of the buttons have been moved around and there is now a dedicated AF-ON button on the back of the camera, which is great.

Thanks to a much faster processor and lack of built-in flash, the CIPA rating for battery life on the Nikon D780 has been drastically improved from 1,230 shots to 2,260. Similar to the D750, the D780 also has a rugged magnesium alloy construction, and all the buttons and ports have been properly weather-sealed to be able to withstand dust, moisture and harsh weather conditions.

When it comes to price, the Nikon D780 will be available later this month in two different kits. The body-only version will retail for $2,299, while the body with the 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens will retail for $2,799.