Nikon D750 ISO Comparisons

I apologize for not being able to post the ISO comparisons in the Nikon D750 review earlier today. Unfortunately, the comparisons took a long time, because I had to retest everything several times. My first copy of the D610 had strange exposure issues, making it hard to properly compare it with the D750, so I had to find another one. Just in case, I also got a D600, a D4 and a D4s from Tom Redd (thanks Tom!) to add to the comparison. Since the D4 produced very similar result as my Nikon Df, I did not bother with uploading D4 crops.
After hours of going back and forth trying to figure out why I was seeing strange differences between cameras, I realized that Adobe’s RAW engine (DNG Converter 8.7.0 Beta) was yet again to blame for the inconsistencies and bad RAW rendering. I ended up switching to Capture NX-D 1.0.3 for RAW conversion, which proved to be a much better tool for proper RAW data analysis and comparisons. Basically, I was seeing the same problems in Adobe RAW conversion as I had seen when comparing the Nikon D810 with the D800E. I am not sure why Adobe uses such a bad RAW converter for the new Nikon DSLRs. Sadly, even the final release of ACR and Lightroom 5.6 still had the same buggy RAW converter engine.
The resulting study might be of interest to our readers – the D750 proved to be overall the best Nikon DSLR in terms of noise handling at high ISOs. It outperformed pretty much every DSLR, including the Nikon Df! The Nikon D4s was a bit better at very high ISOs, but come on, who shoots at ISO 51200? How did Nikon do that? Well, if you read my notes, the lower noise is achieved by a few tricks in Nikon’s image processing pipeline. Basically, Nikon is applying a smart curve to images, making shadows appear a bit darker, then applying a more aggressive noise reduction algorithm on top of it. The result is reduced chroma noise in the shadows, making images appear between 1/2 to 2/3 stops better. Take a look at the below comparison between the Nikon D750 and the Nikon D600 / D610 at ISO 12800:
That’s a pretty big difference of noise levels in the shadows!
To see more comparisons of these cameras at both low and high ISOs, along with comparisons to the Nikon D810, Df and D4s, see the Camera Comparisons page of my Nikon D750 review.
Comments
Thanks Nasim, great review. That’s one of key trigger me to upgrade from D700, after disapointment in some d750 features.
I’ve had my for a few weeks now and Love it ! I have a zero problems with the buffer and I shot ice hockey.
All the nit picking about stuff like the top LCD is too small, it doesn’t shoot 1/8000 ( I never have shot that fast anyway), flash sync not 250th doesn’t bother me one bit. I also have no problem with the AE-L button on the back I’ve programmed it to AF-On it works just fine. The focus is fantastic and so are the pictures. The top LCD that is smaller had all the info you need, I find that I don’t even need to look at it anyway. All the info is on the back LCD or just looking through the view finder. I’ve owned the D200, D300, D90, D7000, D700, D7100, D610. I sold my D700 to buy the D750. The truth is I don’t miss my D700 .This is by far the best one !
Nasim, Good day! Very good report. Thank you. Welcome back!
I have few questions:
1. Do you plan to share photos from your fall tour? I am interested to see the colors and mountains.
2. Do you plan to share your big announcement from London?
3. Any plans for spring European photo tour?
4. Could you post maybe new case studies? The past ones were very interesting and educational for beginners.
Thank you!
This is a significant difference. Everything I’m reading about the D750 is making me wonder … should I still hang around for the elusive D400 or … ??? … Thanks for all your hard work, Nasim. Tweeting.
Lightroom’s rendering of Nikon files has driven me up the wall for my D800 files, I should not have to heavily edit and create presets just to get accurate skin tones. Switched to Capture One and have not looked back.
Thank you very much for this comparison, looks like the D750 is clearly one of the best overall cameras currently on the market.
Lois,
I’m still going to wait until Q1 or 2015 before making any decision. I’m hoping for a big surprise for my birthday in April. If not, I think with this testing Nasim has pushed me over the edge. The Nikon D750 looks very good at ISO ranges that make sense.
@ Mike Banks … I hear ya. I seem to have the magic touch. I purchased the D7000 and the D7100 came right out. A couple of other purchases, same story. I begin to think I should probably get the D750 just as a public service to everyone out there who’s still hoping for the D400.
Fortunately, I’m not in any hurry. My D300 went on the fritz and into the shop just as a big commercial shoot was coming up so I ran out and got the D7000, which I’ve been very happy with, actually. Use the D300 for wildlife and the D7000 for the commercial stuff, so I’m really just being greedy!! ; ))
Lois,
I hear you. I too purchased some lenses, that the moment I did, a better copy was presented. Fortunately, when I spoke with Nikon before getting the D7100 I was about to purchase the D7000 myself. Listening between the lines caused me to wait and I got the D7100. I was going to pick up the D600 but I’m glad I avoided the sensor situation even though Nikon finally made good on that.
I went to one of the local camera stores here in Richmond, VA, and looked at the D750. I liked the size of the camera and the without the grip it is very easy to hand hold due to its new shape. No doubt, from what we see here in Nasim’s reviews this is a good piece of equipment; but I think you and I are still waiting for an APS-C camera with a pro build. Whether or not we get it remains to be seen. I’m believing Nikon is going to come through with this iteration before they move forward in the mirror less lines. (I hope). If not, the D750 looks like the way to go for me rather than the D810. I have two D800e’s that I shoot with when the situation calls for them but mostly I really like what I can do with the D7100’s.
the only reason to upgrade from a D600 or D610 is the AF system.
I was hoping for a wider spread of the AF points but unfortunately the AF point are not the same spread as in the D810.
1/2 to 2/3 stops difference in iso performance is not a deal breaker for me, especially not when it is “a result of smarter noise reduction, rather than sensor improvements, as it says in the review.
I rather get good lens with the D610 than a D750 with a crappy lens.
Many thanks again for the honest and clear review of the D750!
Hi Nasim
By putting darker tones darker and applying more agressive noise reduction, is the Nikon D750 loosing dynamic range compared to a D810, and what about when you try in lightroom to use the shadow slider are you loosing what you have gained ?
regards
Luc
I recently bought the D750 and all that I can say is wow wow wow. It is my every dream. To all the nay sayers who dished it, you are missing out. Thank you Nasim for your previews reviews on this camera it helped pursued me to buy the D750.
Very happy with new D750 … lighter , handy easy to use camera and superb pictures. I took so nice pictures over Monaco in the night time (especially) and around to Cannes. Tks Nikon.
Nelu
Nasim, so is it your conclusion here that Nikon is cooking the D750 RAW files?
If so, then the additional questions that must be asked is what are the tradeoffs that come along with that. These might include lost dynamic range, unrecoverable smearing of color and/or luma detail, and lower color fidelity. There’s never a free lunch.
All of the companies out there add some “post processing” to their image pipeline before it becomes a raw file. One of the biggest myths out there is that a raw file is actual sensor data. It really isn’t. It’s more like the raw data after the image pipeline worked on it but before camera settings are applied.
Does lowering the noise by clever post processing mean that we will see it return if we lighten shadows shadows while editing an image?
Post processing is post processing regardless of if it happens in camera or on your computer. If you lighten shadows in an image you’ll definitely see some noise return. This technique is quite easy to mirror and test within Photoshop.
The real question is why Nikon feels their tiny, in-camera, RAW noise reduction algorithm is better than the processing power and software of my $3000 workstation. I’ll bet it’s not. Moreover, if Nikon are indeed darkening shadows in RAW then there’s an implication that dynamic range has been traded for noise reduction without the user’s control.
Dear Nasim,
That “poor rendering” that Adobe is doing with the raw files of the last nikon cameras, is going to affect the outcome of our postprocessing using Lightroom and photoshop CC ? I’m in Adobe’s cloud, and I’m seeing the D750 like my next camera, so I’m worry about. Greetings.
What I see on this Nikon D750 and the Nikon D600 / D610 at ISO 12800 comparison is the D600/610 image is overall brighter than the D750. Not sure I would say this is conclusive on anything regarding comparing noise levels. And I would hope a full frame sensor would have some what better noise handling than a cropped sensor.