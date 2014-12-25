By now you have probably heard of the Nikon D750 issue that some describe as “flare” or “internal reflection issue”. Thanks to some websites and forums, the issue is now blown out of proportion, with some people claiming the D750 to be another “fiasco” from Nikon. Since many of our readers have been requesting feedback from me regarding the issue, I decided to write an article that describes the issue in detail, along with my opinion on the matter. The thing is, I have known about this particular problem for a while now, probably after the very first complaints started rolling in a few months ago. I never wrote about it, because I consider it to be a non-issue for 99.9% of situations and not even applicable for most photographers out there, which is why I never wrote about it. At the same time, I understand there might be concerns from current and future owners of the D750, who are probably wondering about the severity of the problem. In this article, I will show you what the issue looks like, when it occurs and provide my personal feedback on the matter.
Since neither “flare”, nor “internal reflection” correctly describe the issue (as shown below), I went ahead with “flare shading issue” title instead.
UPDATE: Nikon will be servicing all affected Nikon D750 cameras free of charge. See this announcement for more details.
Nikon D750 Flare Shading Issue: What is it?
So what’s all the fuss about? Before I explain the issue, let’s take a look at the following image captured with the Nikon D750:
See that line on the top right side of the frame? That’s basically the problem. Since the issue is caused due to an internal component within the camera chamber blocking portion of the flare that is reflected from the phase detection sensor from reaching the sensor, there is a defined line that can look distracting in photos.
How to Reproduce the Issue
To reproduce the issue, you have to fire up live view (since you won’t see it in the viewfinder as explained above), then find a bright source of light, then angle the camera down a bit, placing the light source above the frame (angle the camera up and down and you will probably see it). At a particular angle, when the light source is hitting the front of the lens from above, you might see a line separating flare as shown in the first image.
Issue Source
Unlike regular lens flare, which you will typically see in the viewfinder, this particular problem will only show up after you take a picture, just like the common red dot flare issue. Although manufacturers do everything they can to prevent light from reflecting inside the camera chamber, light does end up bouncing off a number of different components, whether it is the phase detection sensor, small metal components or the sensor itself. But since those reflections never show up in most images and can only be seen in rare situations when shooting against a bright light source at an oblique angle, manufactures do not bother trying to shield cameras from every possible reflection. The big source of additional flare that every DSLR has is the phase detection sensor. Since it is covered with glass, light ends up bouncing off of it and eventually ends up in images. You might not have been aware of this, but when you shoot against a very bright source of light at particular angles, you might have previously seen it. Take a look at the below images from Nikon D7100 and Canon 7D Mark II, which clearly show the separating line:
That line you see that separates the brighter part of the image from the darker side is the typical flare shading one will see on most DSLRs. Portion of the light is reflected off the phase detection sensor (brighter) and the other portion is not (darker), which is why there is that line that separates the two. How extreme this is depends on a number of factors and one of them is the proximity of phase detection sensors to the bottom surface of the camera chamber. In the case of the D750, those sensors happen to be a bit closer than usual on some units. Why do we only see this problem on the top of the frame? Because light rays are inverted to form an image – the bottom part of the sensor is the top (see this article for more info). And the bottom of the chamber is where the phase detection sensor is located, as illustrated in the below image:
When testing for the shading issue, I compared my Nikon D800E and D810 cameras to the D750. Both showed shading as illustrated below, but the first defined line was not there. And here is the reason why:
I captured both camera chamber bottoms at the same angle. You can see the glass surface of the three areas of the phase detection sensor on the D750 pretty clearly, while the D800E has those located a bit lower in comparison. I suspect that the shading is happening because of this, but there could also be other reasons as well.
Flare / Internal Reflections vs Shading
Please note that the D750 is not the source of lens flare. Flare is a very normal fact of life in lenses and the D750 is not what causes flare to show up in images. This particular issue has nothing to do with lens flare or the additional flare that phase detection sensors generally cause – it is the shading of flare that seems to bother some people.
Issue Severity and Concerns
All right, now let’s get to the real reason why I have not posted anything on this issue so far. The thing is, in most situations and for most people, flare shading is not a problem, so let’s start there. What is the likelihood that you will be shooting at this particular angle against the sun or another bright source of light above your image frame? Looking at my images, I do not find many. When I shoot against a bright source of light, I usually include it in the frame. So if you do landscape photography and love showing off those beautiful sun stars, you do not need to be concerned – you will never see the above problem.
The only case where there could be a problem, is if you shoot in mid-day sun and deliberately decide to use flare as an “effect” in your photos. And even then, it is unlikely that you will come across this particular issue. Like I said, it only happens at certain angles. Also, how bad that line shows depends on the lens and its focal length – some lenses deal with flare better than others and longer focal length lenses are usually worst performers when it comes to handling flare. The first image in this article was shot with a 50mm lens and the effect is somewhat subtle, while the below examples shot with an 85mm lens show significantly more shading.
Next, this particular shading issue is not isolated to the D750. In fact, if you were to look at every DSLR out there, you will probably come across camera bodies that will have similar issue. Take a look at the below images from the D750, D810 and Df that were shot with the same 85mm lens at the same angle:
As you can see, all three show one large shading separation, but both D750 and Df show the other smaller one too. Df is not as extreme in comparison, but the line is definitely there. I remember my D700 showed shading as well and I think it was pretty close to what the D750 shows above.
Hence, additional flare due to phase detection sensors and flare shading are not a new problem – those have always been there on all DSLRs, with some being worse than others.
Summary
I have already said it in my detailed Nikon D750 review and I will say it again: the D750 is an amazing camera. Whether some units have this particular issue or not will not matter for most people and most situations, so do not get overly concerned about it. When Nikon deserved negative attention, whether it was for the D800 AF issues or the D600 dust issues, we at Photography Life wrote about those extensively, hoping for Nikon’s response and action. But in the case of the D750, I personally do not consider the flare shading issue to be worthy of a recall or service advisory. Use lens hoods and do not shoot in mid-day sun at weird angles that cause this shading effect. If you see it in your photo, just recompose the image slightly and you will be set. Chances are, your photo will not look good at that particular angle anyway, due to so many internal lens and camera reflections. Above all, enjoy the process of taking pictures and keep on clicking, instead of spending your valuable time reading up on such issues on the Internet, where things are known to quickly get too much attention…
Happy holidays!
Hi Nasim, still going to buy the D750. Question to you, what is your favorite DSLR?
Another one, is the 24-70F2.8 better then the 24-120F4? Because you seem to use the first one more, while in your review you stated they are similar in sharpness…
Greetings
Bart, good choice! I think at this time, my favorite DSLR is the D750. A great balance of features, image quality and resolution. My D810 serves me great for landscapes, but my wife hates post-processing those 36 MP images and loves her Df instead :) I guess to each his/her own :) Overall, I would say the D750 is the most balanced Nikon DSLR at the moment.
As for 24-70mm vs 24-120mm, it depends on what you want to do. If you are into landscapes and shoot in all kinds of weather conditions, the 24-70mm is the way to go – its built is very good. For everyday photography, I find the 24-120mm to be more versatile. Sharpness-wise, both are similar overall, but neither is good in the corners. Still hoping Nikon produces a 24-70mm VR with improved optics, because it is about time :)
Thank you for your answer!
You are most welcome Bart!
Well you would say that wouldn’t you? You missed the whole
thing (flare issue) in your review. You probably did not notice because you
were two quick to rush the ten stars review out to boost sales. Also, you
probably took Nikon for granted that they would have a flawless camera in D750
after the D600 fiasco. The problem with review sites like this and all other
that are “B&H PHOTO and ADORAMA EXTENDED HAND” focus more on decorated
reviews so as to boost sales. I realise this is lucrative enough for some reviewers
to quit their primary profession and carry on to be B&H Photo and Adorama
extended hand. Now that you have lost your primary profession (for whatever
reason) you will be more inclined to produce even more decorated reviews. The
little impartiality you had has disappeared along with your primary occupation.
Wandiba, if it was an issue, I would have mentioned it. It was not, so I decided not to bring it up. To boost sales? What sales? Do you have any idea how many people actually click the “buy” button at the very end of the review? In case you had not noticed, there is only one link to B&H and that’s how most of my reviews are. I don’t write reviews for sales – never did and never will.
It is funny how some people jump to conclusions without any proof to back up their words. I quit my job because I have other income and believe me, the income from those affiliate sales is not even enough to cover what I pay writers. Jeez, I bet you would have a hard time saying all this to my face, especially after I showed you proof of my income. So many “anonymous” posters out there that will do everything they can to discredit someone, while having zero proof behind their backs…
+100
Nasim, you surely do not need any help against slanderers, but let me say I do believe in your honesty and adequacy.
Thank you Jean, appreciate your feedback and support!
Thanks, Nasim! This particular issue is really bringing out the irrational among us.
@ wandiba
Back to your bedroom to see if you can find another microscopic, irrelevant, non-issue to whinge about.
We’ve had a few anonymous trolls on our website throughout the years. Very brave people, trolls. You are among the most persistent. I will not take part in this debate – I’ve learned a long time ago that trolls can not be reasoned with. They troll, that’s their thing. I will, however, tell you this – if you think B&H, Adorama, Nikon and all the other distributors and manufacturers pay us to provide “decorated reviews”, you must have:
1) Ignored an enormous amount of our articles that bring up serious issues, often times – the first ones to do so
2) Ignored Nasim’s article on leaving his IT job
3) Thought that we actually owe you something
In turn, we must be:
1) Filthy rich
As wrong as you are – and you are staggeringly wrong – I can only remind you that you are very much welcome not to read our work ever again. Seriously, you are. Merry Christmas!
Very simple minded you are, very typical of me when I was
still an Eastern European. I have since been Anglicised and learnt to embrace
the opposing thought as I strive to evolve. Evolution is paramount as it is
only possible if we learn from those who differ. Keep yourself away from the mainstream
thought train. I cannot praise you just for the sake of it. Sorry!
A personal attack is not an opposing thought. It is a personal attack. You might try taking your own advice.
I am glad you are not willing to praise us for the sake of it. I am confused as to why you feel you can throw around accusations left and right just for the sake of it.
Nothing you just said makes any sense, at all. More than that, no one has asked for your praise, not even once. Merely to either stop throwing around accusations with no proof, or to stop trolling. In this case, both requests are really the same.
Have a lovely day.
Romanas, remember what I told you regarding responding to such comments? I know it is hard, but it is best to be kind to everyone :) Wandiba already withdrew and I am sure he does not feel very good about what he said. It is OK.
Happy holidays!
You are right, Nasim. Sometimes I forget. Sorry. :)
The fool is the one that believes there ain’t conspiracy.
When a manufacturer offers a test unit, it is a biased review. If the store publish the review, it is biased, if even a journalist get coffee from interviewed, it is biased interview.
There are standards that means you don’t get anything free or you don’t get anything from doing the review. If you get advertisement money from review, you are biased.
Our words are always our own. This, and the link: photographylife.com/revie…camera-bag
Nothing more I can say to you. Happy holidays to you.
The world you like to live in simply does not exist!! In this world, myself and many other readers fully trust what this team has offered us so far, regardless of their relationship with the industry. They have been impartial and objective and I have never felt they were biased at all. That’s how they earned our trust. It is unfair for anyone to make unfounded claims and attack people without any evidence just based on their own mistrust of the process. Just because they may get 10 cents from a click here and there does not take away their credibility. In fact, kudos for all the time, effort, and hardwork they put into this website. In my opinion they are not compensated nearly enough for all that work. This is as good as it gets in this world, unless you wanna make a large donation so they can get the gear to be reviewed I suggest you look more objectively at their reviews
Wandiba, what is wrong with you? Why would you write such an awful comment. It’s a typical anonymous internet comment from a hostile, immature angry person. Nasim writes wonderful informative articles and you have no reason to attack him. He is absolutely correct, I would bet that you would never make such horrible comments to his face. Keep you nasty, stupid comments to yourself, no one here wants to hear from you. Grow up.
Sirraj
Sirraj, thank you for your feedback! Happy holidays to you and your family!
I see that you did not receive the gifts you expected to receive (maybe because you were a bad boy). I really am sorry. However, no need to take your frustration on other people.
Not nice….
Besides, there is always next year :-)
I, on the other hand, received everything I wanted including the D750.
Marko, that’s a very good gift, congrats!
1. The issue of flare shading is insignificant, as Nasim correctly explains in this article, which justifies its omission from his excellent, otherwise comprehensive, and wholly impartial review of the D750. That he now draws attention to this matter here further adds to his credibility as a respected photographic reviewer.
2. For those who might consider an image to have been spoilt by the lack of ‘artistic’ flare in a small section at the top of the frame, the post-processing crop or dodge-and-burn and other methods are always available.
3. Those relying upon falsely assumed on-line anonymity are not necessarily immune from prosecution for their libelous comments.
4. Nasim would be entirely justified in removing your defamatory comments but demonstrates commendable integrity in allowing a platform for your unjustified and insulting remarks.
Martin, thank you for your support. Happy holidays to you and your family!
Dear Wandiba,
I understand your frustration in this matter but accusing tone you have for either trivial or huge matter is something I can’t agree. I researched few sites and Youtube videos before buying my D750 which I love it btw and still couldn’t produce this issue with my lenses and several tries. Maybe I am a novice on getting the angle right to reproduce this issue. I bought my camera after knowing about this issue from DPS forums. Also none of the other reviews have brought this issue when I did my research. So its safe to assume it happens with 1 in a 1000 probability or who knows.
But quick to rush to write reviews is something I wouldn’t agree, the review came probably more than a month of usage from these guys. This review is free and everyone has freewill to click links here or go direct to different sites. If you have already bought the camera from B&H or wherever its not too late yet to return it or talk to Nikon about these issue rather than slandering accusations without a proof.
I have been benefited a lot from this site in my photography journey for the past 2 years. But unfortunately they don’t do Amazon link.
Coming to comment on Nikon for granted I won’t agree that he did. I have seen that with D600 issue which Nikon denied and photographylife stood with the issue throughout in alerting everyone on how to get D610 by exchanging their D600. When you invest 10s and thousands of $ on one brand its not easy to make a switch but to end up sounding like fan boys sometimes.
In future put your thoughts in a way that it doesn’t accuse anyone even though they might be wrong and you had some valid points. Comments like this would demoralize anyone when their intention is to help strangers like me through their site.
I’m really sorry that you now have a hassle of exchanging the camera or talking to B&H or Nikon customer service about it. I wish you good luck but do share in this thread how did you exchange or resolve the issue with them. We all eager to know that and might help owners like us.
Wandiba and Photography life have a wonderful and prosperous new year as always!
John
D750 owner
Thank you for your valuable feedback and support John, I appreciate it! Sadly, we cannot do Amazon since we are in Colorado and there is a state bill in place that withdrew Amazon from the affiliate program…
Fortunately, all the great things about being here in Colorado more than make up for it!
Merry Christmas, Nasim, and thank you to you and everyone involved in PL for all that you’re doing.
-larry
Larry, fully agreed! I love Colorado!
Merry Christmas to you and your family too!
Matthew, let’s be nice to each other my friend! Happy holidays to you and your family!
Ridiculous comment, go whine about your camera somewhere else.
Wandiba,
I seriously doubt the small proceeds they get from their advertising links are enough to compromise Nasim’s integrity. A couple of facts may help clear up some misconceptions.
1. Nasim had a successful IT career that he gave up to do full time photography and this blog because he finds it more fulfilling, if less lucrative.
2. From what I understand Nasim works with his wife in a successful wedding photography business and that would be his main source of income.
3. This blog has several goals including business related goals which a lack of integrity would damage, not enhance.
Thank you for your support. Happy holidays to you and your family!
P.S. You are right about all three. In addition to #2, I also still do quite a bit of consulting and there are other sources of revenue as well. Plus, we will be rolling out a few commercial products next year and we are planning to expand…
Nasim,
You don’t have to justify anything to these troll(s). Your integrity and that of Photography Life speaks for itself. the discussions here have, until fairly recently, have been both civil and enlightening. I think you can discover that many of these comments have come from the same ip address, particularly if they are not from an anonymous source. It is not a coincidence that this person(people) have absolutely no online presence other than Disqus.
Michael, I am OK with criticism and I welcome it. I have made many errors in the past and got a lot of heat for it, from which I learned a lot – it pushed me to read and learn more. I never claimed to be an expert in photography, I just share what I know today and strive to improve. But when someone questions my honesty and integrity, it does hurt a bit. I know some of it comes from jealousy, hate and other personal issues, but instead of ignoring those people, I think it is better to respond to them kindly. If I ignore or respond with more hatred, it only gets worse. In fact, most such people withdraw pretty quickly when they see that I do not want to argue with them.
Happy holidays to you and your family!
Uhmm, I think Nasim gave a very cogent and rational explanation as to why it wasn’t included in the initial review. As I suspected, it was due to the fact that it really isn’t an unusual phenomenon for DSLRs in general. Even if the shading of the D750 is a bit more pronounced than usual, they type of flare in which it occurs is so ugly anyway that it’s hard to imagine anyone becoming a “frustrated flare artist” as a result. If anyone is into “flare art” to that degree, they should just move on to a different camera model. For those interested in optimal contrast, clarity, resolution and color, the inability to capture images that are fully blown out by flare is really a non-issue.
It is possible to disagree with that (if you’re one of those who thinks that a camera is useless if it doesn’t give you the option of blowing out the whole frame with flare), but I don’t see anything in this very helpful article that justifies your ad-hominem attacks on the author.
This is total BS! That’s my simple opinion of this post.
Merry Christmas to You Nasim and to your entire team. Well, I had my eyes on the D750 but I am pretty much happy with the 800E although I do plan to get the 810. Now to get to the topic I appreciate you taking so much time to guide and answer questions. This one is pretty much nipped in the bud (To me atleast as a potential buyer) and hopefully everyone will not take web based photography medication and instead get out there and make beautiful pictures. I agree where bashing was required it was done best with the 800 AF and 600 Dust issues. Perhaps every Nikon user has become overly cautious after those two DSLR issue. Well, I am just a hobbyist and cannot be a better judge. I would rely on an answer from you anyday mate. Cheers!!!
Merry Christmas to you too and thank you for your feedback!
I’m not sure how this is not a big issue. It is important, actually very important. We need to take care of our shooting angles to orevent flare due to lenses, now this is an additional worry.
Ertan, if you are already taking care of shooting angles to prevent flare, this is not an issue for you… Flare is a fact of life, nothing we can do about it. The shading happens only when one takes pictures at extreme angles, as explained in the article and without using proper lens hoods…
flare is one thing, flare duplication / amplification via reflection in lightbox is another
There is a huge difference
There is a huge difference in shading between D750 and D810.
done to make it acceptable. But they did not and this proves a point “what
Nikon makes Nikon sales” because we have so many Nikon-in-love apologists on
internet!! What we need is investigative reviews!! There is huge consumer
awareness in this day and age and we have had enough of decorative reviews that
only serve the interest of camera makers.
Wandiba, “acceptable” is relative and subjective. For me, this is a non-issue. If you shoot backlit subjects all the time at weird angles with the sun right above the frame, then perhaps you should not consider the D750 for your needs, or file a complaint with Nikon, if you already own one. I am sure Nikon will even take back your D750 and issue a refund if you persist.
Nikon-in-love apologists? If someone loves their gear, there is nothing wrong with that. But you have to be careful when you state that one loves their gear because they are getting paid for it. Provide your proof, then issue your accusations. Otherwise you are no different than all other trolls on the Internet. I am impartial to Nikon as a company. I can switch any time. I own Fuji and Nikon systems. Neither pay me or anyone in my team. In fact, I get my gear through B&H, because working with Nikon is a PITA.
Nothing I do is decorative for the purposes of “yielding sales” or whatever other terms you use to accuse me. If you don’t like the reviews and consider them biased, I am sure you can find plenty of other sites on the Internet that you might like and believe more.
I do what I do because I enjoy and love it, just like the rest of my team. I don’t, and I never will accept money for reviewing equipment.
Amen! What you wrote here is what I’ve been saying on those forums where people are whipping themselves up into an artificial furor. It’s just a fact of life with slr cameras. And it takes only a tiny bit of change to solve.
Thank you NWCS, Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Thank you Nasim. Hopefully this will end the over the top hysteria.
What is written is a proof that DSLR is dead as quality can be terrible. A camera that you can’t use very well in sunlight or artificial lighten areas.
Sure it sounds its just placing a problem out of its proportions, it just isn’t. It is same kind design flaw as oil issue D600 was.
If camera can’t handle a normal lighting conditions well, it is useless to everyone else than…. Those why just want small format because it can be said to be a “full sensor”. Heck, you can’t even use the full sensor but you need to do post cropping and even then you have terrible flare left.
Welcome to death bed of DSLR. Denying it just accelerates it.
Pixel peepers can be happy or blind DSLR fans by shooting teat charts.
A bit of a struggle to read this response, but you make his case for him: hysteria. ZOMG the dSLR is *dying* because of this!!!!! Run for the hills!!!!
Camera sales are down in general, mostly a function of economy and far less need to upgrade then in the earlier days. I’ve seen zero evidence to show that sales are down because of “quality issues” in any brand, that’s simply nonsense. Sorry, but it’s mostly DP Review forum gear heads obsessing about it.
Nasim, if you want to up your page views you’ll need to stop being rational about topics like this. Just get on the IAE bandwagon, and stop showing that under the specific conditions when it occurs, this is an issue that affects other models and other manufacturers. Also don’t point out that many people try to avoid those conditions most of the time because usually a frame full of lens flare is not what they wanted to begin with.
Thanks for the explanation and analysis.
Thank you for your feedback CW, I appreciate it :) Happy holidays to you and your family!
For me it wouldn’t be a problem at all, agree to what you wrote. Most pictures showing this phenomenon show a very strong loss of contrast. I would have sorted them out anyway. Happy christmas and a prosperous, healthy and happy new year.
Thank you for your wishes HF, Happy holidays!!!
Leica Flare Shading example from the Leica M 240 from the Digital Lloyd site.
diglloyd.com/blog/…flare.html
I have a new D750 and could not re-create the flare shading with the Sun just outside the image from below or on the right and left side. But if a significant amount of cameras can easily produce this shading then Nikon should issue an advisory statement or at least address the issue.
Looks Like the coat or paint the inside of the camera where this could happen with a Flat black paint. Something that is not refelective
Frank, thank you for posting this! I have a lot of respect for Lloyd Chambers and his example shows shading even on Leicas. This proves that the problem is not just isolated on the D750…
JP, nicely said :) I think most of us avoid such kind of flare. I saw a photo from a wedding photographer with a couple walking towards the camera. Flare covered most of the groom’s face and made it unusable. I don’t see how the photo would look in any way artistic without the shading on the top of the camera!
I saw that photo in another article. Actually, the shaded part was the only good part of the photo, such as it was.
It is the newest trend. You are prepared for divorce while still being able to show off how well you looked in that wedding gown ;-)
The message here is that no company can afford the denial of a fiasco like the D600 was.
After such a case, now even a minor and questionable issue is exaggerated and echoed everywhere, by those too who never had this camera.
I don’t like the D750 (reasons detailed in my comment at the review article), but agree with Nasim that the flare issue is not a major one. Yet the story shows well what damage bad quality control can do, while – for example – the Sigma successes are the positive examples.
David, I think Nikon went through camera issues due to: a) first time using a high resolution sensor and their old QA practices and thresholds were simply too low for the D800 and b) using cheaper components to cut costs for the D600. It was a tough learning experience for Nikon and resulted in a lot of losses in sales, service and complaints. Worst of all, it damaged the reputation of the company. The subsequent releases like D610, D810 and D750 were much better in comparison, so I hope that Nikon learned from its mistakes. At the same time, Nikon also understands that the market is shifting towards mirrorless and their market domination along with Canon will soon come to an end if both do not innovate quickly. I am hoping to see some new great stuff from Nikon in 2015-2016. Hopefully we will soon see an APS-C mirrorless. Same quality build as a DSLR, same form and ergonomics, but no mirror. If they integrate phase detection on the sensor, that would be an added bonus, as it would get rid of this extra flare and shading issues we see on DSLRs…
Seeing this condition posted on another board, caused me to reconsider purchasing the D750. I brought the thread to Nasim’s attention and he assured me that this was truly a non issue. After receiving my first D750 I spent the better part of the first day trying to reproduce this effect and was unable to do so. At this point I have shot several events with the D750 and all I have to offer here is THIS IS ONE AMAZING CAMERA! I now have two to work with and am ordering a third for my studio-lab.
I normally don’t respond to posts too often but this issue, and the number of people who must go through life with their sole purpose being to find something to complain about, has gotten my ire up. Thank you for posting a very clear explanation of what the minuscule but blown out of proportion issue is and its cause. I have to wonder how many of the negative responses are from people who actually try to get flare in their photos and I have to wonder how often they do that. It’s a trick used to create an effect and most photographers who are serious about their work use it sparingly, if at all. The rest of photographers try to avoid flare at all costs. This is not a genuine problem and as you have shown, it is nothing new with DSLRs. The previous six sentences are more “ink” than the subject deserves.
Rich, you are most welcome and thank you for your feedback. Happy holidays!
this is what Nikon wrote when i emailed regarding the flare issue,
Response By Email (Alek Nowak) (24/12/2014 10:14 AM)
Dear Hemrajsing,
Thank you for your email.
We are aware of the this effect and I can confirm that it is within Nikon quality standards.
When photographing scenes with an extremely bright light source (such as the sun or high intensity
lighting) is at a certain position along the top border of the frame, this sort of visual effect is
common and may occur when shooting using any digital SLR camera.
Therefore it does not indicate a problem with the camera’s design and we do not plan to implement any measures to address this.
Please do not hesitate to contact us again should you require any assistance.
Kind Regards,
Alek Nowak
Advisor
Nikon Customer Support
United Kingdom: 0330 123 0932
Republic of Ireland: 01 5171851
Monday to Friday: 9am-5pm
www.europe-nikon.com/support
Ray, thank you for sharing! Happy holidays to you and your family!
Sad then that Nikon “Quality Standards” are well below a Mirrorless cameras standards, where you really need to try to get it flare like that and really see effort and even the in fail 99.9% of the time.
www.imaging-resource.com/news/…s-not-lens
Thanks for the detailed analysis. I had been wondering about this. On another issue/question….did you ever do comparisons to your D700 and D600/610 sensor performance? I’m finding some interesting things comparing the two in various situations. I primarily shoot AIS Primes for things that don’t move and AF Primes and Pro Zooms for things that move. I always shoot raw and down sample D610 images for comparison. So far I’m giving the D700 less than a stop penalty in noise performance up to iso 6400. But overall image quality maybe just a bit better because of less fringing and better white balance. The white balance may be a function the ACR conversion. Sorry to go on, but this is interesting to me and I know you loved the D700, as do I.
Jay, yes, I have performed comparisons a number of times between the D600/D610 and D700. Here is the first comparison and if you see the Nikon D610 review, you will find another comparison there.
The D700 was amazing and I had a hard time parting with it…
The way this issue is presented here it is the main reason why PL has become my to-go site for photography related information. Thank you Nasim.
Thank you Steve, I appreciate the feedback! Happy holidays to you and your family!
Nasim- Just wanted to share that as someone how has read your articles since you were the Masurnovs, I can say with confidence that there are no other sites or resources I would trust more than yours. You and the Photography Life team are intelligent, creative, balanced and most importantly human. As 2014 ends and I think about how much I have learned and acted based on things I first read here, I am very thankful for what you have contributed to the cause of great photography. I don’t have a lot to give back, but here are some photos that in many ways, you have contributed to: www.deltufophotography.com/
With thanks,
Joe
Joe, thank you so much for your feedback, I really appreciate it! Love your images, they are beautiful! IR work is stunning (just got my D800E converted to IR, so I am excited!) and your portraits, band and sport shots look amazing. Looks like you have done a lot with your photography – everything from landscapes and IR work to portraits with and without flash, congrats! Love your experimental stuff too.
Would love to feature your work at PL – let me know if you are interested! Particularly interested in a post on concert photography – you have some amazing images to showcase!
Thanks and happy to, Nasim. Drop me an email at joedeltufo(at)gmail.com.
Joe, just sent you an email!
Hey, Joe – I’ve been reading Nasim’s articles for at least as long as you have, so how come my pictures aren’t in the same league as yours?
100% I share your assessment of the quality of Nasim’s articles, and I feel sure that virtually every reader of Photography Life feels the same way.
Of course, if wandiba would direct us towards HIS photography site, and demonstrate to us the extent of his undoubted expertise, I might be persuaded to accept that his views hold a degree of plausibility. But… that’s not likely to happen, is it?
All the best for the festive season, Joe. And all the best to Nasim, his family, his team, and his consistently excellent site.
Nasim, thank you for the well written post on this subject. I have been shooting with my D750 for several months and I love that camera. Until I read the post I did not even know of this “non-issue”. Maybe I’m not an artist but heck I thought lens flare was a bad thing and I try to avoid it in my shots. I have found amazingly that lenses come with this thing called a hood. It’s purpose is to mitigate lens flare. I use it. But now an then I end up with a flare and they generally look bad, for a lot of reasons, every once and a while one looks good. Intentionally using lens flare as an artistic tools is fraught with many issues and low yield at best. This so-called problem is a 1% of 1% issue which is a non issue in my book. But that’s just me.
Also I want to add Photography Life is my goto sight for information on Photography, tutorials, learning, and buying advice, the articles and photographs are consistently high quality and I consider this site to have high integrity because I have read of problems and issues reported in the reviews. It is that integrity that I find reassuring and gives me the confidence to keep coming back and also to recommend the site to friends and colleges.
I recommend you pay no attention to the trolls, don’t even dignify their rants with a response. Their only goal is to evoke a response and create negativity. Deny them that attention, and after a bit, they will move on.
JD, I fully agree with what you wrote. Not sure why this would be such a huge issue. Most people avoid flare in the first place and somehow the issue is getting blown out of proportion as something big :)
Thank you for your feedback! Readers like you are the reason why we do what we do. Happy holidays to you and your family!
For me bar does not present much issue. My biggest problem is the flare.
Igmando, but the flare is present on all DSLRs, the D750 does not add any new flare – just the shading is the problem…
Thanks for the point, Nasim. It is crystal clear for me. D750 is still a great camera. It’s an excellent option to enjoy photography for a enthusiast like me. Greetings!
Juan, yes, fully agreed!
That would def be an issue for me. I like to back light and use lens flare and to have a chunk of it just not work would be a major pain. I would need to crop every single photo…
You can use lightroom
Only those affected. Look at imagine-resource, too, for a further article, addressing exactly this. A slight change of angle gets completely rid of it. Do you only have one single photo of a scene?
Rich, I would love to see your images that show such occurrence of flare – just wondering what you are shooting. Again, please keep in mind that it is not all flare situations – just one particular angle that causes it on the D750.
@ wandiba
Have some shame dude seriously. Try asking nasim for help with something, he is so kind, he is concerned about peoples’ problems and genuinely wants to solve them. Posts like yours can be really hurtful. Try to spread happiness in others. If you hurt people, you will never be happy yourself.
When the two new Nikon cameras came out, the D750 and the D810 I vacillated over what I was going to do. I like my D7100’s very much and also have two D800e. I don’t often need 36MP files so I was interested int he D750. Then I read a post on the FredMiranda site that described the situation we are talking about here. I wrote to Nasim and brought that to his attentions. It seemed he was well aware of this and alleviated my concern about this issue. I ordered and received my first D750. I played with it all the first day to see if I could recreate the issue but to no avail. I tried everything but it just would not appear. I’m forgetting about this whole thing because if it does happen I will note how I composed the photo and caution myself not to do it again. Now I have ordered and received my second D750 body and will most likely buy a third for the studio. I still have not decided to upgrade my D800e to the D810 but if I do there are plenty of them for sale already and about a 30% saving on various buy-sell boards. Gee, I wonder why that is?
As for the troll. Folks, I learned a long time ago not to fee the trolls. Most of the time they will just go away.
The D810 is an incredible update (AF, EFCS (this alone is worth it, absolutely no shutter shake in landscape or macro shots), native ISO 64 (!), Quiet mode (tried it yesterday in church, amazingly quiet)).
Thank you Mike for your thoughts! You and a few others participated in email discussion regarding this issue. I was not planning to write about it, but I received so many email requests that I decided to do a post. The D750 is indeed amazing – the most balanced Nikon DSLR at the moment in my opinion.
Nasim, I think it was a good idea for you to address this situation as I’ve seen a number of threads on several other boards regarding this issue. For some this may be a deal breaker but for me, after reading your review, I’m not at all worried about this effect. Since I haven’t been able to reproduce it, it is a non issue for me.
On another note Nasim, I have a question. I don’t seem to get email heads up regarding the threads I post to. Am I not doing something that would enable me to receive notification or does the new system not work that way?
Nasim, thanks for the full explanation. In my opinion, if a user has thousands of images ruined by this kind for banded flare, Nikon should offer to repair or place the camera. If however this is seen very rarely or only when induced with a flashlight, it would seem ridiculous to suggest there is a problem.
In effect, a very small minority of bodies are really affected, even if a greater number might be induced to show the issue. So what this boils down to is a few bodies out of spec or defective, something that happens with any piece of consumer electronics in a percentage.
To read some fora, you would think Nikon was torturing small cute furry animals to make cameras. Perhaps this might be an issue that persuades people that the internet “campaign” needs to have some substance, otherwise it runs the risk of being a cry of “wolf” that will eventually be ignored…
Simon, like I pointed out in the review, I actually did look for images that I photographed with the D750 and other cameras and I could not find more than a few images where I shot with the sun in frame to generate lots of flare for artistic reasons. Looks like I avoid flare most of the time, so the issue does not apply to me at all. And I bet for 99.9% of the photo community, it is the same :)
I have a few shots recently (on an Oly E-M1), where there is very mild flare coming from the side and diagonally. I do like the effect in those particular shots. But from what I’ve seen so far, the D750 would have no problems giving such results since the type of flare that reveals the shadow seems to be always at a full-frontal /top-down orientation. I’ve never seen “artistic” flare at that angle.
If it happens in one photo from 5000, then it ain’t a problem.
Simon, I agree with you. Ever since receiving my first D750 body I’ve been trying to replicate this effect. Even after emailing Nasim and his explanation back to me I still can’t make it happen. In any event I’m finding the D750 to be one of the best cameras since my F4’s back in the film days.
Nasim, do you regularly shoot birds in flight with the d750? If so do you ever miss shots because its only 6.5 fps? Can you tell us your hit and miss percentage?
Muhammad, I have not done a lot of wildlife photography with the D750, but hopefully that will change in 2015 :) In regards to 6.5 fps vs faster frame rates like 10 fps, it definitely does make a difference, since you can pick out individual sequences from faster bursts. It is not a matter of hit and miss percentage though – if you miss focus, no fps can save it :)
Can you please explain why there are d750’s that don’t have this problem? Isn’t this a proof of its existence? Even if I will not need never to use the flare in such a way to “highlight” the issue, still I want a camera that is flawless. why should I settle with a problem even if it it’s effect will be minimal. I payed premium for this product and I expect it to be perfect.
The issue exists. D5100 and d600 have no flare issues like d750. So you say in this review to buy a 2000 euro camera and avoid to shoot against light? Some other guy wrote a review saying to hold d750 upside down to avoid flare problems….(no comment)
So two things can happen:1) all people that have reported the problem are really amateurs and had not any camera before or 2)nikon for second time after d600 made another serious mistake.
IMO Nikon should test new models before and for now seems to not respect her history and the people who trust her.
Alvaro, have you actually shot with the D750? I have over 5K images on it so far after a number of weddings, engagement shoots and other photography. I shoot in all kinds of conditions and I am yet to see occurrence when flare shading was an issue in my photos. You can safely shoot against bright light. The condition described only happens at one particular angle, that’s it.
Also, did you read the whole article to understand the problem?
Nassim, the only thing I’m trying to say is that for a 2000 euros camera, -a supposed advanced camera that all reviews say its a superb one- issues like that (even from particular angle) should not happen. Look at your photos d750 vs d810 vs df and notice the double shaded line that d750 has. Shoot (if it is possible) with other less advanced cameras like d600 or d300 or whatever. You are not going to see this double line nowhere.
Additionally, why if you place the black strip near the mirror as described by others, this issue stops? Is not this a proof of the mistake? Would you buy a so expensive product, or whatever with a knowing problem? Have you seen the videos on youtube made by some photographers?
Maybe never happen to shoot from that particular angle. But i’m not going to buy a camera being aware of the angles I shoot. A photographer (amateur or pro) plays with camera and light. That’s the art of photography.
Dear Nasim,
I’m sure the D750 is a very good camera in 99.9 % of photographic situations. However, I noticed that the D750 shadow “problem” is stronger than normal. So I would consider appropiate that Nikon try to perfectionate it’s product to make it even better. After all, we always try to be 100% perfect, even when that goal is very hard to achieve. Here there is a link with a video that shows a way to solve the D750 occasional nasty shadow. Many greetings and best wishes for the new year, Jorge Balarin.
nikonrumors.com/2014/…ound.aspx/
Jorge, good to hear from you my friend. Please keep in mind that the videos and photos highly exaggerate this effect, since they are aiming at the bright source of light at a particular angle, just like I did in my photos. One question you must ask yourself – are those images with nasty flare actually usable? There is only one situation when this could be a problem, and that’s if someone photographs people with sun outside the frame to intentionally add flare as an “effect”. I have done this myself before and I must say, it is rare when a picture like that really works – one must really watch out for angles and make sure that flare does not look distracting and does not block the subject. So with the D750, if you see shading in a photo, all you have to do is tilt the camera by 1-2 degrees and the problem goes away! In fact, I bet if you aim at your subject again and take the same photo, you probably won’t see the issue, as it is a rare occurrence. Lastly, it is lens and focal length specific. Try to do the same thing with short focal length lenses and you won’t see the problem. I did not see issues with long telephoto lenses over 135mm either, so we are talking about very rare conditions and situations that cause it in the first place.
I clearly remember that my D700 had the same problem with shading. But nobody talked about it, as nobody cared. Now with one or two people discovering the issue, everyone is testing the camera for that particular lighting situation. Like I said, if you grab a few older DSLRs, I bet you will find shading in many of those cameras.
Well, as you pointed the shadow appears only at a particular angle, and with only a very slight angle change the shadow will not appear, but to be able to notice that you must shoot in live view. Personally I always avoid to have flare in my photos, but I remember that in the past I did some nice shots where accidentally I included some flare. As you told another reader, if you take care of your agles to avoid flair you will never get it. However, if some person is experimenting with flair, and specially, if that person is using video and doing panning, the shadow could be a problem. For that reason, I think that if it is not complicated to solve this “relative issue”, perhaps is going to be good that Nikon solve it. This way everybody is going to be happy.
Dear Nasim,
Excellent and reassuring assessment of this flare issue on the D750. I got the impression that it was a design flaw, which would thus affect all units. You mention, however, that “In the case of the D750, those sensors happen to be a bit closer than usual on some units”. So, is the flare issue a result of sample variation ? Or has Nikon already fixed it, so that units produced more recently do not present this issue ?
It is hard to say whether it is sample variation or not. I looked at two D750 units I have and I did not see differences in phase detection sensor distance – they seemed to be the same. But I remember seeing someone with evidence that some D750 do not have this problem and he had an image showing two sensors side by side, showing that one was a bit higher than the other. I am not 100% certain that his angle was identical on both, but I cannot say he is wrong. So for now the assumption is that some units are affected and not all. But it would require further research, testing and a lot more copies of the D750 to verify. To be honest, I do not think it is worth all that effort…
Two vids that show the problem:
www.youtube.com/watch…DvdO0#t=20
www.youtube.com/watch…ncN6ceeX1A
Pretty major if you want to do video and a problem for stills since you don’t see it in the viewfinder. The D750 is a great camera, but so was the D600…
That is NO WAY “normal” lens flare, it’s kind of terrible flare amplification / reflection / duplication plus that shading. In the video can be clearly seen first normal lens flare, that the secon amplified one with the shade band. Actually terrible, and at no weird angles.
I feel sorry for Nikon’s custommers (my D800 AF issue has never been solved).
see this: youtu.be/iL9QI8A8ueY
As has already been adequately stated, it seems it will take a special photographer in special circumstances to produce this anomaly. Won’t be me. Daughter wanted to bump up in DSLR world so gave her my 7100 for Christmas. With very heavy weight on Nasim’s D750 review, that’s what replaced the 7100. Couldnt be happier.
For what you’ve done, and are continuing to do, thanks Nasim!
Best regards and wishes for a happy and safe New Year!!
Nasim, as a newbie to this site and just a hobby photographer I do not dare to join the already a little emotional part of this discussion. Nevertheless I think you wrote a really good article about this issue and especially your conclusion is something I totally agree!
It was especially your review which finally made me hit the purchase button for the D750! Hmm, will my account be terminated when I say that I didn’t use the link to B&H on your page? ;) It was also you review that made me buy the D750 together with the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 Art lens. And maybe it’s just because I am only a hobby photographer, coming from a D300… I am just blown away from the combo and it is so much fun to take images with it!
Yes, there may be this banding issue, other sources also report a “rattle sound” in the internal flash housing / area, nothing what I have faced up to now. What I already personally recognized: the four-way selector feels flimsy against the one on the D300 and pressing the playback button often causes a 1-3 second delay until the image appears! But from my point of view all these issues cannot affect my fun to shoot with this camera. Yes, someone can always argue that for this money you can expect better quality, but who would be really willing then to pay the the money for the required perfection? At the end of the day: I buy a camera to shoot, not to analyze it and search for problems. And if there is really a problem then I take care that it’s getting fixed, accepting that perfection is an unrealistic expectation!
So thanks a lot for your reviews, I really like them and they are for me a fact based and reasonable source. And at least I will always keep one thing in mind: No matter what other people write in their reviews, no matter what recommendations I get, I am the one who finally will do the decision to go for a product or not… so the only person to blame for a potentially “wrong decision” is the one you see in a mirror!
Herbert
Hi Nasim, I’m from out of USA(forgive my poor English), but I love to read ur articles, which help me a lot in photography. I just get my D750 after read ur article about D750 review. D750 is truly a great camera. And thank u for writing this great article, now I can get rid of my worries about flare issues on D750, I have more confidence in my D750. Thank U!
i have a NIKon D750 and i don’t see this problem :) I must be one of the lucky guys without the flare issue :D
Thanks Nasim, your opinion have release my worry for a week Just bought the D750 but I am was too busy to test for banding since I heard from internet report.
Hi, I use my hand to make that line disappear.. if it can help some people to sleep at night..
Yup, just tested my D750 and it does have this issue. The thing is, to get the camera to show this, I had to take a shot with the worst technique I could think of, while having no hood on my lens!
Nasim, firstly thank you for explaining the issue is such clear detail. I am a fan of your site and value your input. I have noticed this issue with my new D750 and have a question for you. Could this issue affect the auto focussing system at all?
It would not. It’s a minor visual disturbance only.
Thanks NWCS.
As it is the season of goodwill, I shall refrain from my usual application of science and mathematics to clearly delineate between the experts and the trolls.
Instead, I shall simply use the fundamental principles of art: If you don’t like any aspect of your image then delete your image, learn from your error, then move on. Blaming photographic equipment for your error is as silly as an artist blaming their paintbrush or pencil for producing unsightly rubbish.
Every tool has its limited area of operation — there is no such thing as ‘the perfect tool’. Caveat: trolls are ‘tools’ that have a seemingly unlimited area of operation.
Nasim’s excellent article clearly demonstrates some obscure differences between a few models of Canon and Nikon cameras, and it rightly debunks the “fiasco status” of this issue.
Those who really need to capture stills and/or videos in harsh lighting conditions will need to invest a large sum of money in cameras and lenses that are specifically designed for this purpose. The D750 is an excellent camera, but it was not designed to fulfil this requirement.
My sincerest best wishes to you all,
Pete
What a silly conclusion. the camera has a serious defect.To say “just don’t shoot into the sun or just move the camera” is crazy.The D750 is an £1800 camera not £90 point and shoot.For doing sports under flood lights which are just out of shot or boxing where the lights are just out of shot on posts above the corners it would be impossible to use a D750 the photos would be scrap.The D750 is supposed to be a professional tool.None of the examples shown are anywhere near as bad as the D750,
Why then are there so few people having exactly observed this? The camera was used in many reviews in exactly these situations and no problem occurred. Maybe there is a problem, but as long as nobody shows repeatable shots being affected by this in such a situation, your comment seems just to be biased (and rude: “silly”).
While I don’t share this mindset that it’s not that big a deal, it’s interesting you’ve found similar phenomenon in the D810 and Df bodies. This raises a larger curiosity on my part; how ’bout other manufacturer’s bodies? Canon of course comes to mind, but any other manufacturer is game. Additionally, is this a full frame phenomenon, or are APS-C cameras capable of similar results? I would imagine mirrorless may squeak by, with their shallower chambers and different AF systems, or do they? After all, the Leica M 240 is mirrorless. Do mirrorless bodies impose yet additional optical complications in certain lighting conditions?
Your addition of similar phenomenon on the D810 and Df bodies raises more questions for me than answers.
Hi, I really enjoy your site.
I’ve been shooting till D1 days (now 13 years ago? time flies!) and have seen many funny mass hysterias so far with new cameras :D
That said, I have figured out one easy solution if one really, really need artistic flare in their picture with D750. Turning the camera upside down. :D
Can you please spread this simple remedy?
Happy holidays!
Nasim, I normally rate your writing highly, but on this occasion I think you have underestimated the problem. The d750 looks a lot worse than the other cameras that you have tested.
Very easy to spot the issues. It took me 10 seconds yesterday. 50mm, f/1.4. Just turn on life view and move the camera vertically towards the light source (in this case the sun). The camera is amazing but I am not sure how this issue will affect its name and reputation, I am tempted to return it and wait for D760 which will probably come out around summer. “D600 and D610” docet.
With all due respect, it isn’t how this affects the D750 ‘name and reputation’ but how does it affect your actual photography.
You are absolutely right, John. What I meant is that since I usually don’t shoot against the light source I don’t think my photography will be particularly affected by this. If I shoot sunsets, I usually use the bayonet lens hood and if I understood correctly that corrects the problem (I haven’t tested the camera with it yet). What worries me, instead, is to experience with my D750 what d600 owners experienced when Nikon launched the D610. A quick depreciation.
See picture
Would you have kept the picture with the flare going up to the border?
Thanks, HF, you have illustrated the point I had attempted to make about an artist blaming their paintbrush or pencil for producing unsightly rubbish.
The thing is: there wouldn’t have been a flare at all.
That seems to be the one thing the critics of us critics are missing. That isn’t a truncated flare, it’s an added partial flare – and one you can’t see looking through the viewfinder. People who have compared ‘bad’ D750s against ‘good’ D750s from the exact same shooting position (like that friendly Polish guy) don’t see ‘the flare going up to the border’ in the good shots; they simply don’t see any flare at all.
Now the only reason I’m even aware of this problem is that today it ruined one of my shots. I was shooting a mountain range just before sunset and didn’t want the sun in my shot. So I tilted down until the flares were all gone and snapped my picture. The result was unusable – an orangish truncated flare similar to the shot above obscured one of the peaks.
So the actual effect of this problem is to remove a couple degrees of viable shooting angles when facing light sources, because it will add an unwanted flare to your picture. And if you’re using the viewfinder (which for me is probably 99.9% of the time) you won’t even know your picture is ruined until after you’ve taken it.
Now, all that said I will admit this is a minor problem. I’ve taken just over a thousand pictures since I bought my D750 on release day, and have only seen this issue once in real-world shooting conditions. I have no interest in returning this camera, as other than that one shot, it has been performing admirably, and allowed me to take some really fantastic shots on my recent holiday trip.
The thing that bothers me is that my camera doesn’t need to have this problem – there are D750s out there where the owners have been unable to replicate the issue. There’s even a brief video on youtube showing the difference between a good and bad D750. I don’t expect my camera to be perfect – but I do expect it to perform as well as everyone else’s D750, which is currently not the case. Mine will, extremely rarely, ruin one of my pictures if I’m not constantly paranoid about the position of lights outside of my frame.
Having always experienced great customer service from Nikon though, I am hopeful that they will find a fix, and will be able remove this issue from my camera. I even notice that Nikon Canada made a post a few days ago about the problem, and that they’re looking into it. So I’ll just continue to enjoy my D750 and wait to see what happens.
Send it back – has a serious defect. By the way today I tested a d750 (ser 600xxx smthng), trying to reply the dark band issue or this flare but the camera was ok. It is a really great camera except this defect that for me is critical.
Have you not caught this issue in the image review/playback? Don’t tell me you don’t review the images after each shot. And this issue just can’t be missed.
Yes I did. I actually took the picture through the LifeView knowing that the flare would have been visible. I took it on purpose, since many people state that this issue doesn’t exist because they cannot reproduce it. Well, I got the camera in the morning and in the afternoon I went to test it. It was approximately 4PM; lens 50mm 1.4. It took me seconds to find the angle to show the flare. I usually don’t take pictures facing the light source and this flare issue might not affect my photography but I understand that for other photographers that play with light and flares this issue might be big. In any case, spending $2000 for a camera, I would expect perfection. And I would really be pissed if 6 months from now Nikon released the D760… I already contacted Nikon and made them aware of this. While I wait for them to let us know something, I will continue using this – otherwise – amazing camera.
What I am trying to emphasize is that people shouldn’t whine about their images being ruined! Everyone who uses DSLRs would actually review their image. They always have a chance to reshoot. And you got everything perfect to reproduce the problem! Evening sun (falling straight through the lens), 50mm prime, and then the live view. Had you tried doing this using viewfinder alone, your success rate of reproducing this would be 0.1%. While this is still an issue, it shouldn’t stop anyone from using the camera. As such Nikon is working on it, the fix would soon be out. Nikon would either repair or replace the faulty ones that are covered under warranty. Most people who are complaining a lot are those who bought the grey market stuff.
Sometimes people have 1 shoot only and no chance to reshoot. Wedding. Sport. wildlife… It depends on what you shoot. Again, probably none of my picture will ever be affected but I think it’s fair to make people (and Nikon) aware of the issue. The issue exists and the earlier Nikon fixes it the better it is. To be fair, I also said that the D750 is an amazing camera.
It would be interesting that instead of minimizing the problem, you contact with Nikon and ask them for this issue that is important for many users.
Thanks in advance.
I bought the D750 about a month ago and love it. Nasim, your review was spot on. I haven’t had any issues with the flare you mention here, though I rarely shoot into the bright light that would cause it. I love the D750 for wildlife photography in particular, but it also does well with street photography, landscape photography, etc. I like the autofocus system better than the D610, which I sold, and the low image noise at high ISO’s is fantastic. I found the D610 also good at high ISO, but the improved AF of the D750 was what sold me. Thanks again for your great reviews, which again helped me find the best tool for what I shoot the most, or at least the one’s I can afford! Happy holidays!
I am upgrading from a d7100 to a d750. Just ordered it today from B&H. My first full frame.I just found out about this “issue” today. What I found a little odd was all the people going out to try and replicate the “problem”. Maybe my logic is flawed but if you don’t have a problem unless you try to find one, then don’t try and find one and you won’t have a problem.
I’m sure that you will thoroughly enjoy your D750. Those who learn only how to replicate obscure “issues” will never enjoy producing art; they will enjoy only their self-proclaimed mastery of finding faults in both their purchased products and their fellow humans.
That being said, I would expect QA to have caught on to this.
Thank you Nasim for a very good and interesting article. Nikon Europe has actually recently published an announcement about this issue:
nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com/app/a…a_id/63214
So at least Nikon is paying some attention to this and they will make further investigation. But if further actions are needed remains to be seen.
I have owned the D750 for a few weeks and it is a great camera and in my opinion the most versatile Nikon has to offer at the moment.
After all the fuss I decided to make a test myself to see if my D750 have the flare shading issue. After several test shots this image is the closest I could get and as you can see in my case my D750 doesn’t have the issue.
It will be interesting to see what will be Nikon’s final statement about the flare shading. I still belive this has been blown out of proportion and to quote you Nasim: “I personally do not consider the flare shading issue to be worthy of a recall or service advisory. Chances are, your photo will not look good at that particular angle anyway, due to so many internal lens and camera reflections”.
Kind Regards and a Happy New Year
Michael
Hi Michael,
I do See black bandig in your sample picture. It’s not as obviously as seen in other sample pics but there is also a darker band in the upper third of the provided sample.
Markus…Don’t become a troll even if you are suffering from a pretty serious OCD to find something to complain about. I think Michael’s picture is pretty much free from shading (even if it is taken in direct sun light) and his example image is not even close to some of the other examples of shading we have seen so far circulating on the Internet. And if you check Nasim’s post (scroll up) then you will see other example images taken with the Nikon DF, Nikon D810 and the D750 and it seems all of them have much more shading than Michael’s image. We don’t know how Michael did his test but at least the image he provided looks ok with normal shading. Maybe some cameras are more affected than others…we also don’t know that at this point in time. Let’s wait and see what Nikon’s final statement will be.
Thanks for the great explanation. Both Nikon USA and Nikon Europe have addresssed the issue, so it is already under investigation:
nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com/app/a…a_id/63214
If you consider it to be a non-issue for 99.9% of situations – in my opinion that percentage is slightly optimistic – at least it seems like they learned their lesson. They learned from their mistakes, above all the management of the D600 issue.
Happy holidays!
Nasim Mansurov, Just because your camera doesn’t ‘flare’ doesn’t mean that others aren’t having the problem. If I tried to take the photo that you lead off with, it would be completely blown out. I couldn’t even get a picture early in the morning the other day with the sun behind the trees. It is a problem that needs to be fixed! I love the D750. I agree it is a wonderful camera. BUT some of the D750s do have a problem that is limiting what I do. I worry less about the flare than the fact that I’ve noticed it lowering the contest of many of my photos. In one case, the image looked slightly fogged under a bright sky with clouds. This has never been an issue shooting with the D3X. Only with the D750.
Nasim & Friends,
I got one on xmas and have the same issue. Never expected from Nikon this time.
I am okay for landscape work as I use LiveView most of the time, so I would see the flare and can change the composition but its not only the edge/line, in below example I loss all the details just beneath the light source (it got overexposed badly) and there is no way to recover these details in post processing.
My main & biggest concern is shooting concerts & events. For concerts although stage lit up properly (most of the time) but there are some intense light source coming from top specially for evening/night concerts…I think D750 would show up shading/banding.
Not sure how I can deal with it, waiting for next concert hopefully in next couple of weeks. I will keep hood all the time on my 24-70 f2.8(any other thing you want to recommend ?) lets see whats happens.
Glad I have time till Jan 30th to return.
… and just saw a rumor that Sony releasing A9 on Feb 2015 & fast primes in 2015 year
Regards,
Tanmay
Even Nikon accepted the issue and said that they would investigate the problem. Still Nikon fans deny that :)
I read that people either cannot replicate the effect, or those who can stated it impacts a very small fraction of their pictures.
And then there are whining gits like you.
What a sad, pathetic fella.
Hi everybody, Nikon Europe has already acknowledged the problem. They are working on that issue,
nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com/app/a…a_id/63214
Thanks!
Is Nasim going to give some answers and comments soon, or is he waiting for Nikon to make their own statement first?
Want answers? Read Thom Hogan. Mostly denial and obfuscation here, not to mention limited perspective on Nikon’s history of “issues” with their FX bodies.
Hi, Nasim, thanks for your coverage of the problem. Although I have not (yet) been a victim and my D750 works all right, il seems it is more serious than one would like it to be, as Nikon has acknowledged it officially, and we all know that they are not prone to admit their mistakes. The bad news is, it is not a problem that may be solved by some firmware update.
There is an important common theme in this discussion. New cameras have been tested by the manufacturer, some models have also been beta tested by a large number of volunteers.
If one queues to purchase the impending release of a new product then one is thereby queuing to accept all of its yet-to-be-ironed-out problems.
Those who truly need an aspect of the increased performance of the new product will buy the product. Those who’ve wished for, but do not truly need, an aspect of that increased performance will have to suffer any and all teething problems of that product — these early purchasers are part of the quality control feedback mechanism. Such purchasers are those who become the most upset by each price drop after the initial launch price.
Perhaps I have been extraordinarily lucky in that the cameras I own are all reported to suffer from this problem yet I have never knowingly had any photograph spoilt by this problem. On the other hand, perhaps I have avoided this problem because 40 years ago I was thoroughly instructed in how to best avoid having photos ruined by the many forms of light scattering inevitable in consumer-grade optical equipment.
This may sound awfully patronising, but I sincerely thank all of the prosumers who have, over the decades, ever driven Nikon to produce the exquisite products that I now use to create my works.
It’s really sad that some people refused and still refuse to see the problem, even after Nikon;s admission. So do not trust anybody but your eyes….and don’t buy anything brand new but after months when it is really tested by simple people…
All those photographers, pros, enthusiasts who have been complaining that: The flare which was not caught in the viewfinder but have ruined the image! I believe these people have not used live view and it absolutely makes sense!
But you people are complaining as if this is a film camera! Come on, can’t you see the flare band in the image review???? How many of you guys have not been seeing the review/playback and have directly uploaded the image to the computer and then regretted that the image is ruined??? Are you not being hypocritical? The flare which can be seen in the image, can also be seen in the preview right? How easy is it to recompose the shot to get a better one? Probably, you could use live view the 2nd time. I am not trying to defend Nikon here! But those who are complaining about “image being ruined” are silly! 100% of the DLSR users will (auto) review every shot they have taken. Tell me who doesn’t?
Is Nasim going to give some answers and comments soon, or is he waiting for Nikon to make their own statement first?
I am sorry, but I have not been actively keeping track of all the comments here. Is there a particular question you would like me to answer? I know Nikon acknowledged the issue and said they are working on it, but I am myself curious to the outcome…
It is ok Nasim, everybody is buzy when the new year have just started.
It seems that more or less hundreds of thousands of D750s are having this issue around the whole world. Is Nikon going to bite the bullet and “fight back” stating that this phenomena is within the quality standards or do you think that they will ask all the users to send their cameras to Nikon Service Centers around the globe “for inspection”? (the same way Canon did with the MarkIII leaking issue…?)
Nikon issued a statement and will be fixing all affected D750 units. Please see my latest post.
For me it’s a non issue, it shouldn’t be there I suppose but this phenomena is generally speaking more or less quite common and many DSLRs are having similar issues anyway, no matter what the brand is.
It was also a non issue for DPR when reviewing the camera as well as Thom Hogan, Ming Thein, Nasim Mansurov, Ross Harvey, Kai Wong, Corey Benoit and Matt Ballard.
Others that have used and reviewed the camera include Moose Peterson, Jay Cassario, Roberto Panciatici, Cris Lowe, Ryan Brenizer, Sephi Bergerson, Susan Stripling, Matt Granger, Tony Northrup, and Victor Hew.
There are many other professionals out there that have made positive comments on the D750. Popular Photography also made it their camera of the year.
With all this extremely well qualified judgement on it’s side I think to say it’s at the very most an extremely minor issue, is a fairly safe call.
I love that “Nikon Sunset.” That’s the official term for this folks….you pay big dollars for that fancy “Nikon Sunset.” I love it. Hey Nikon, I was wondering if you could charge me for this as well. Better yet, maybe gimp out the shutter to 1/4000th so I don’t feel like I’m getting to much for my money. Hilarious.
This issue is by far not an oil spot issue like Nikon had with the D600. I don’t care how many experts come out of the woodwork making such a big number out of this minor flare issue. I think it has been blown out of proportion.
Nikon should get some balls already and make the final statement that this light phenomena is within Nikon’s quality standards and when photographing scenes with an extremely bright light source (such as the sun or high intensity lighting) at a certain position, this sort of visual effect is common and may occur when shooting using any digital SLR camera. Therefore it does not indicate a problem with the camera’s design and Nikon do not plan to implement any further measures.
If this is not really a big deal problem then why is Nikon servicing this now? Check out the link below. It says Nikon will inspect and repair light-shielding components, and adjust the AF sensor position at no cost to users. Face it..there is a problem with this camera. I know that there are solutions but not all the time i want to stick my hand out on top of the camera.
nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com/app/a…a_id/63345
If Nikon is offering service, it does not mean that it is a big deal. Nikon wants to demonstrate that it cares about its customers and if there is a problem, they will address it. The company does not want anymore negative press.
I won’t be sending my D750 to Nikon, because it is a non-issue for me. But I can see that this announcement will cost the company millions, because many unaffected D750’s will be making their way to service centers, thanks to some people panicking over something they might never see in their images…
True at least to some extent Nasim but let me quote another user named Harold_NYC56: “If Nikon wants to show to their customers that they really care they must improve their CQ . They must let people buy their cameras and enjoy their cameras without having to send them in for repairing a month after they have bought one. That is the act of a true company who have a good QC. The big bosses in Japan must make some serious decision in the near future”.
There are at the moment as I write this thousands of users around the world who are checking their serial numbers and it will show up affected. And these people just bought the camera.
Just received the D750 and returned it back without any hesitation. After producing the flare issue I just decided to not spend anymore time with the crappy D750 “beta” dslr (forgive my language). No way I will waste more time and energy on waiting for Nikon and their third party little service centers to fix something that should’ve been taken care of already before it even leaves the factory. All service centers are basically independent companies without any attachment to Nikon, and where I come from they also service a bunch of other brands as well. Furthermore the general opinion is that most of them are not even qualified to perform too advanced repairings let alone the refurbishing of Nikon cameras (no harm meant, I have always had a nice experience visiting service centers but some things are better done during the real manufacturing process). Only the factory can perform these types of advanced repairings because they have got the necessary “lab equipment and tools”.
-“Nikon will inspect and repair light-shielding components, and adjust the AF sensor position at no cost to users. We plan to initiate this service at the end of January”.
I hope all of you who decide to keep the D750 live in a place with highly developed service centers…otherwise if you are unlucky your D750 will come back even worse than it was before the “repair”…maybe the flare issue is gone but something else might pop up instead. The measure with Nikon is adressing the flare issue is no picknick nor a simple firmware upgrade…it requires a lot of work and adjustments and testing so that the D750 doesn’t loose any of its qualities during the so called “repairing” process. And also take into consideration that all service centers around the globe can not possibly perform the repairing exactly in the same way. So for some users it will be unfair…
My advice for those who are thinking of getting the D750 is to wait for the final outcome of this scenario and to wait for a possible new batch straight from the factory. So wait for “the new and final version of the D750” to be released before you consider buying it. Don’t get a “beta” product that is not even technically ready to leave the factory.
As for myself I got the D810 instead and what a beast it is.
I agree with you. Also at least Jared Polin at fro knows photo thinks this flare issue is big enough to not get the D750 immediately….
I think what puzzles me the most is the fact that this “issue” should have been fixed already before the D750 ever leaves the factory. If Nikon wants to show to their customers that they really care they must improve their CQ . They must let people buy their cameras and enjoy their cameras without having to send them in for repairing a month after they have bought one.
That is the act of a true company who have a good QC. The big bosses in Japan must make some serious decision in the near future.
To offer the repairing for the D750 means there is a fault in the product and it is quite a big decision and as Nasim says himself it will cost millions….repairing a DSLR entire AF module is not for amateurs, you need high tech equipment for this…to make proper testings and adjustments…not every “Nikon Service Center” (they are independent companies with no attachment to Nikon) has the same tools.
The other solution Nikon could have made (because so many famous photographers called it a non-issue) was to totally deny the problem as so many users did. Fact is that almost everybody who made a review about the D750 never mentioned this issue so it seems it should be categorized as a non-issue. But now Nikon admits it is a real issue and they recommend to fix it….maybe it is a minor issue maybe not…maybe the first time you notice this issue in your D750 will be the moment when you captured that great evening landscape picture on your holiday trip…who knows…I am not trying to stir anything up here but I do think it is puzzling that such a small issue seems to also be a big issue at the same time.
My D750 has the internal reflection or “shadow band” problem, but now
Nikon offers to fix it free starting at the end of this month.
I’m
not sure if I want to send my D750 out for the repair because it’s a
minor problem to me and the situation to have it happen is rare and it’s
easy to work around.
My question is: if I don’t have it fixed would
it potentially cause a different problem in the future? On the other
hand if it’s fixed in a quick and dirty way, would it potentially cause
new problems? (we’re talking about the AF module not mounted properly).
I
know that only Nikon can answer these questions but who knows, some of
you may have an idea. Besides, it’s good to have people being aware of
the risk involved.
Don’t panic :) Your D750 will not get additional damage just because of this issue…
Thanks, Paul and Nasim.
I really hope that this “problem” is isolated, and thus I won’t rush to have it fixed.
Fortunately, the warranty is 2 years in Canada, and I’ll wait for about a year to see how things unfold.
I understand you Tieu. All the service centers around the world can not possibly service the D750 in the same way…
some are not as “professional” as other centers are, and yes as you say yourself: “if it’s fixed in a quick and dirty way, would it potentially cause new problems? (we’re talking about the AF module not mounted properly).” This is only one new problem and there are also other potential problems that can occur after repairing any cameras entire AF module. So it is a big possibility of course….So I guess the D750 can not possibly be called camera of the year anymore after this. Myself I am one of those who chose the D810 over the D750 so I am not affected but I hope you will find the right decision to make for yourself and your peace if mind.
First reports of users are surfacing online in some chat forums. Some users say that they had the D750 repaired and it came back with some new minor issues although the flare issue was gone. Some users say that a new banding in the lower frame is appearing and other users have noticed some minor AF problems that wasn’t there before.
Even a dumbass would understand that messing with the mirror box and making adjustments/exchanging parts can be very risky and it should be performed in the factory were the camera was originally being put together. Let’s hope this is only a problem for a few users. Cheers
I totally agree with you. I had taken thousands of photographs and in none I saw this issue. It is a great camera and we must enjoy it rather than reading all forums. It is common in almost all cameras, some have more some have less and that too depending upon the conditions of light.
Cheers…
Hi Nasim,
like your reviews! in the mean time Nikon takes back D750’s to repair bodies with flare problem!
Nasim,
Thank you so much for posting this. When I went to Nikon’s website, the only information they provided was “shading issue”. Could they be any more vague?
Thanks for taking the time to explain what is going on!
Not sending my D750 in since this issue is a non-issue for me.
Love the D750…best Nikon camera I’ve owned.
Dave
hey sir .. i have been following you and your advices from a long time…..
thats why i upgraded myself to d750 ..
but sir , i dont know why i am not able to get quality and sharp images …
Hi Parminder , have you tested for front focus/back focus? These are mass produced cameras.
Thanks Nasim!