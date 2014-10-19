Nikon D750 AF Performance with TCs + More Image Samples

I have been testing the autofocus capabilities of the Nikon D750 during this weekend with several lens and TC (teleconverter) combinations to see how well the camera will perform in terms of accuracy and AF reliability. The first lens that I tested out was the new Nikkor 400mm f/2.8E VR lens, which I used with and without teleconverters. I am planning to review this lens later this year, so I needed to get as many image samples as possible in different situations, with all three Nikon TCs. Like the 800mm f/5.6E VR monster, the 400mm f/2.8E VR is a stellar lens with amazing optics, but also with a very hefty price tag of $12K. So it is definitely not a lens for everyone! As expected, the lens performed amazingly well with top notch sharpness and microcontrast, stunning colors and super fast and accurate autofocus. However, the biggest surprise was how hand-holdable it has gotten compared to the previous version, thanks to fluorite elements and the much lighter build. Here is a photo of a wood duck that I captured hand-held:
It was a busy morning at a local park and I was accompanied by at least 8 other photographers, who were all occasionally looking at me, wondering how I was able to hand-hold the lens for such an extended period of time. The lens weighs just a tad heavier than my Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G VR (which I practically always hand-hold), so hand-holding the 400mm f/2.8E was not bad. In fact, due to the shift of weight on the lens, it does not feel front-heavy anymore and it balanced quite well with the Nikon D750.
A number of our readers have been asking how accurate the Nikon D750 is with peripheral focus points. Take a look at the below shot of a great blue heron swallowing a fish – I used the most outer right focus point in vertical position and focused on the head of the bird (also hand-held). This was a pretty challenging task for the camera, since the background is so close and the heron’s feathers mix in, giving little contrast for the camera. As you can see, the camera nailed the shot and the image came out tack sharp (I cropped the image a bit more in Lightroom to focus on the bird):
What about my favorite travel wildlife lens, the Nikkor 300mm f/4D AF-S? Previously, I would only use this lens with the 1.4x teleconverter, since I have never been happy with the AF accuracy when using the 1.7x teleconverter. I decided to give this combo another try and see how the D750 does. To my surprise, the 1.7x teleconverter actually worked great and the camera did quite well with the focusing speed and accuracy. Take a look at the below shot of a hawk in flight:
That’s plenty of detail for a 300mm lens + TC combo that can get you to 510mm without leaving a large hole in your wallet. I have not done extensive tests in different lighting conditions with the 300mm f/4 + 1.7x, but I am definitely planning to. If only Nikon released a new 300mm f/4 with VR, I can only imagine the possibilities with such a lens!
And below are some images from the recent photo shoot that Lola organized with Alisa Benay, featuring stunning boleros from her latest collection:
These were all shot with the Nikon D750 and a combination of lenses, including:
The new Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G is a superb lens. I am planning to review it as soon as I complete my Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G FX lens review. I apologize for the wait on reviewing lenses – I have a few more things I need to finish and I will jump on those as soon as I can!
Images were shot both in natural light and using off-camera flash. Focus was performed by moving the focus points to where the subjects were in the composition. The camera did very well, nailing focus pretty much every time, even when shooting at maximum aperture.
Comments
Excellent shots, supert sharpness, wonderful colour. I like this D750 !!
Thank you Garrett!
Nasim Mansurov i want to purchase a full frame camera. Either d750/d810 . What is u r opinion.
I don’t know about you but my next purchase is the D750. It has so much to offer for a good price. However, value aside, this camera is perfect for events. The focus system is what intrigued me…and the insane dynamic range. Besides, carrying 5kg on my shoulder starting to hurt :-), this camera is lighter than the D600 so I like it.
Sreejith, unless you shoot landscapes and architecture where resolution is important for larger prints, get the D750.
Brilliant shots indeed. I was glad to see that result with 300mm f4+1.7 converter is pretty good. Thanks Nasim.
Thank you for your feedback Suhail!
Yeah, loved that imsge…300mm with 1.7 tc… wow.
Congats Nasim. It looks like the D750 has raised the bar in terms of AF.
Hi Nasim,
excellent written article….love my D750!
I just wanna kindly asking you if you could try to include the 28 1.8 vs the 35 1.8 (beside the Sigma 35 1.4 Art) in your lens comparison section of your Nikon 35 1.8 FX G ED review and the Nikon AFS 18-35 3.5-4.5 G ED and 16-35 F4 VR of your Nikon 20 1.8 G ED review..
I think a lot of are interested in those…..esp. if youre leaning more to the 28 FL than the 35 ( a little wider for street, more “visible content” for environental portraitures–> telling the story or whatever) and/ or use the 28 to replace the 24 and 35 somehow in order to save weigth and carry less….
So please do not compare it only to the Nikon 35 1.4 and siggy 35 1.4 art to the latter is quite obvious same FL, “nearly” the same price, but 1.4…..
And the 20 1.8 should be compared to the 16-35 and esp. to 18-35 due to the fact that both have nearly the same price and same size/weight…..
Is the prime lens optically superior (sharpness, corners, fringing,coma, flare) to the 18-35 and 16-35 @ 3.5,4,5.6,8,11 etc. This is very, very interesting for landscape shooters shooting mostly at 5.6-11 F numbers….
Or does the 18-35 be a better “bang for the buck” due to the fact that you also get 18,19mm at the wide end additonally and more flexibility due to the fact of getting a zoom lens/longer focal range up to 35mm?
Is the fact of 2mm less wide neglectable and are the benefits of the 20 mm dominating in general?? Over two stops more light, better control of DOF/bokeh for astrophotography, low light, documentary stuff if the lens could be used wide open and will be optically superior to the 18-35 leading to a better value for the money and any photogrpaher should take the prime over the zoom as most photographers would simply do (common sense that in most cases primes are much better optically than zooms)
Thanks in advance!
Take care
Excited on your reviews of 35 and 20 1.8 FX primes….take your time for your high quality and deep reviews always appreciated ;) makes buying decisions so much easier…
Same question. I bought the new 18-35mm because it was the only lightweight option if you want to go really wide. In fact this zoom lens is already very good (like it more than the 16-35mm VR that I had before).
I will definitely include comparisons to the 28mm f/1.8G and other prime lenses, but I do not see much point in putting a zoom lens like the 18-35mm in the mix. It is a very different zoom lens and cannot directly compete with a prime like the 20mm f/1.8G. The real strength of a prime like the 20mm f/1.8G is not its focal length – it is the fast aperture that allows the lens to be used in very low light conditions, or for photographing night scenes / astrophotography.
@ Nasim
THX! Thats plausible why you are not gonna doing it but I got an interesting post in a german camera forum “dslr-forum.de” where a lens and camera tester Thomas working for cameralabs.com answered exactly this question on a readers request…..here are the link to the results all zooms 16-35, 18-35 and even the 14-24 were included all tested at 21mm f4 vs 20 f4…..so maybe this alone will change your opinion resulting in doing it to confirm or falsify his results….so you see the fx corners are not much better on the 20 1.8 prime lens…so if youre thinking about using the 20 1.8 just occasionally/in some cases for landscape shooting reducing the weight instead of carrying the 16-35 or 14-24 all the time the 18-35 might be better choice….but also in general the optics of the 20 1.8 are not that much better to the 18-35 if you see the fx corners….
In general, the optics of the 18-35 are nearly better than those of the 20 1.8!!!! And that is a zoom lens vs a prime!!!!!
Thats really remarkable and doesnt cast a positive light on the new 20 1.8!!!!!
Both lens nearly same price (18-35 even less due to longer on the market!), same weigth/size…..so if you dont need the 1.8 for your purposes, the 18-35 is a much better bang for the buck/choice…i would choose the 18-35 over the 20 anyday after seeing those results…..
Sorry the link was missing:
www.dslr-forum.de/showt…38;page=27
Bruce, I would be extremely cautions of sites claiming to measure the performance of wide angle lenses like 20mm f/1.8G. As far as I know, most labs carry out tests on small, sometimes even tiny resolution charts. Those are not sufficient to measure wide angle lenses, since wide angle lenses are not optimized for close focus performance. That’s probably why they could not pull out good numbers, especially for the corners. Zoom lenses are designed a bit differently and I would not be surprised to see them ranked higher in resolution when looking at close focus performance. Ideally, one needs to look at not only close focus range, but also mid-focus and infinity. Infinity is especially important, since mostly one would be using wide angle lenses for getting things in focus, which means that you will be mostly on the other side of the focus scale. I have not analyzed the 20mm f/1.8G in detail yet, but judging from what I see in images, infinity focus on the 20mm f/1.8G looks very promising. I will be doing my Imatest analysis using the biggest chart I have (measuring 74 inches in width) and will post my results soon – hopefully within the next week or two.
Still, it is not about how the 18-35mm can do versus the 20mm f/1.8G at f/4 – that’s not the point of the 20mm lens. It is silly to put a lens like that against a slow zoom, just like it is silly to compare a 50mm prime with something like the 24-70mm at 50mm. There is a huge difference between f/1.8 and f/2.8 in EV and even more between f/1.8 and f/4!
Is there much point to any of this?
For landscape shooters working at F8, F11 and maybe more, ALL these lenses are sharp and I would defy anyone to distinguish between them on a 10×8 print.
All this really amounts to is obsessive pixel peeping to somehow make a point that has no relevance for the actual making of an image.
For low light shooting at large apertures, comparative sharpness, especially edge sharpness, does come into play, but even there, the capability of these lenses generally far outstrips the capabilities of those using them, so again it’s largely an academic/geeky argument.
Schoolboy physics will tell you that a prime lens will always outperform a zoom all other things being equal.
The bottom line is choose the lens which best suits your purpose.
Talking about street photography and astrophotography in the same breath is just nonsensical.
No lens will excel at everything in all circumstances.
Amazing photos, great job. The reflection with the duck is awesome. I’m guessing the sun was hitting some nice gold leaves across the lake.
I like the fact that a new, relatively inexpensive body gives new life to “slow” lenses and TC’s that previously weren’t that great. I view it as an enabler for us to make good use of less expensive lenses…
I have I missed your review of the new 1.4TC III ? I know it doesn’t work on your favorite lens (to your point about a new 300f4). If there was a new one, I’d probably get one (and I am not into wildlife) Really would like to know what you think about it on other lenses.
thanks!
Mel, yes, you are right – the background was full of color, mostly red and brown colors.
I have not reviewed the TC-14E III yet, but I do have it and planning to review it as soon as I can :)
“If only Nikon released a new 300mm f/4 with VR, I can only imagine the possibilities with such a lens!”
…I’ve been waiting for this lens for so long! I can’t imagine any reason Nikon has delayed updating the 300 f4 to VR other then the fear of killing the 300 f2.8 VR sales completely ( which it could well do ). Any insight on this Nasim?
Bokeh, there will always be a demand for the 300mm f/2.8G VR. However, you are right – it will diminish the sales of the beast once the 300mm f/4 VR becomes available. Given how good Nikon’s f/4 lenses have been, I am sure the 300mm f/4 VR will be a real winner!
The 300/2.8 VR sales will not be killed by a 300/4 VR as its 2.8 aperature is important for shooting sports and other action, especially in low light. Its also at advantage with use of teleconverters.
As to why the 300/4 not has been replaced by a VR version yet there are several resons.
Firstly the current 300/4 is such sharp that it is hard to improve. Nikon have been concentrating on replacing other lenses that was less sharp.
While Canon have their 300/4 IS many think it is not as good as Nikon’s AF-S 300/4. In fact some Canon users think the older non IS 300/4 is better, provided one can find a good sample.
So why would Nikon hurry replacing the 300/4 AF-S when it is arguably the best 300/4 lens and adding VR could actually make it worse optically?
Secondly Nikon also now have a good AF-S 80-400 VR lens they want to sell as many of as possible before they release a lens competing about the same customers. That way Nikon can actually sell two lenses to some customers instead of just one.
As an exemple Nikon first released the 1.4 primes several years before the 1.8 primes with same focal length. Many bought the 1.4 primes as it was the only modern alternative although they actually would have bought the smaller, lighter and cheaper 1.8 primes had they been available.
I agree, there will always be a demand for f/2.8 lenses.
As for the 300mm f/4G VR, I doubt that VR would make it worse, since Nikon knows how to put VR effectively on lenses without impacting sharpness. But I agree with your other points, it is best to sell as many 80-400mm and 300mm f/2.8 as possible before a 300mm f/4G VR is released!
My thought was that because Nikon sell’s so much more products to ‘advanced photographers’ that the need/want for an ƒ2.8 would be less of a driving force in making one’s purchasing decisions.
I agree that their strategy is to sell more of their other lenses… (btw) I’m also wishing for a new 180mm ƒ2.8 VR .
One reason (I hope) to release a new 300mm f4 is to sell more TC 14 111’s. It doesn’t work on either of the current 300’s. I tested the 111 last weekend with my D750 and 70-200 f4 and it was amazing (compared to previous TC’s. I can’t justify $500′ though, just to gain 80mm of reach, but I could justify $500 to attach it to a new 300mm. :-)
Nasim,
Have you done an article on “How to focus”… I’ve been shooting for about 35 years now, so I’ve done the manual focus thing with heavy zooms in football situations. But when it comes to the latest digital technologies I have stuck with the single focus point UNLESS heavy movement and then I discovered 3D-tracking, or Auto-area AF (which I describe as “wife mode” and before everyone jumps down my throat, my wife asks me if it’s on “wife mode” before I hand her the camera… don’t shoot the messenger).
What I’m really asking is what do you use for different situations, and more importantly HOW do you use them? The above article seems to speak to this a little, but you never get to the nitty gritty. For example, I was the backup shooter for a friends wedding a few weeks ago, and I was shooting the wedding party (let’s just say in motion) and while I was fine most of the time, I had greater than normal throw away ratio with front to back movement, and I’m wonder it it was my focus mode?
Sorry, few things there, just wondering. Love your articles and reviews btw…
Thanks,
Andrew
Hi Andrew
Please take the time to read this article on this site:
photographylife.com/dslr-…-explained
Have a good day
About 5 minutes after I posted my question I found this article… didn’t know how to remove my question! This is perfect, thank you for the link!
Andrew, looks like you already got some help from Luc…
I agree with the questions on the focusing. Can you explain more about that. I tend to do a single focus point and would like to learn more about the others. I’ve gotten a lot of blurry pictures because of it. I really need more explanation on the focusing. Thanks!
Hi Anne
Please take the time to read this article on this site:
photographylife.com/dslr-…-explained
Have a good day
Hi Nasim,
great to read about the 4/300mm+1,7x Combination! How does the 2x TC III with the 4/300mm?
What about the 500/ 600mm f4 teles with the 1,7x/2x TCs??
Maybe you will find the time and could extend your review??
Thanks!
Alfred, I have not tried the TC-20E III yet, but planning to do it later this month or early next month. I have access to both 500mm and 600mm lenses, so I will have to test them as well.
Nasim, I’m blown away by the shot of the bride you made with the 20mm (sample 66). There appears to be no distortion in the frame. Your vertical lines are perfect – did you have to manipulate the image substantially or is that lens that good?
Jason, appreciate the feedback :) The lens definitely has some distortion, so I had to fix it in post a bit. It was not bad, but I wanted those lines to be straight, so I made a few adjustments in Lightroom – took me about a minute at most. Just make sure to leave a little bit of space when you compose with a wide angle lens like 20mm f/1.8G, since you will lose some of the image when fixing distortion.
Nasim, I was impressed by many of the photos. But, the one with the NIKON D750 + 20mm f/1.8 @ ISO 720, 1/40, f/5.6 particularly impressed me. I can’t remember ever seeing an indoor house shot done that well.
Charlie, thank you for your feedback, glad you enjoyed the photo :)
Beautiful shot using the hands to frame the face. The model is gorgeous, wonderful pics.
Thank you Mark!
This new Nikon seems great for its price.My question is do you think this could replace my Nikon D3 for weddings?
Winston, I know a few photographers that traded their D3 and D3s cameras for the D750. In their view, the D750 is a step up, not a step down, especially when it comes to focusing in those low-light environments.
Hi Nasim. the images are really sharp. was there any sort of af fine tuning done to the camera for the shots taken?
Joel, no, just standard sharpening applied in Lightroom (50 sharpen, 1 pixel radius, 50 detail in the sharpening sub-module) and additional sharpening in the export window.
Great job Nasim…..as always. It seems that the new 750 will be over the 800 series…. except for working with tripod. Have you already tried the 300mm 2.8 + 750 combo? Spasiva
Mikhail, I have not tried the 300mm f/2.8 with the D750, but I do have access to the new version, so I am planning to do some testing. I am sure it will work very well, especially with teleconverters.
Very nice Nasim,
But I think my little XT-1 could have done just as good !! (Don’t fret…I am still a Nikon user too..)
Marc, except for the wildlife shots, I am sure the X-T1 could produce stunning results too. I own the X-T1 and love it for travel and hiking. Need to buy more lenses though, since I only have the 35mm f/1.4 :)
Thanks for the post, Nasim. Excellent information (and images!).
I currently own a D600, but there have been so many good reviews on the D750–I’m tempted to get one!
The one thing that always bugged me a little about the D600 (and I suspect, D610) is that I don’t always trust the AF. I do a lot of low-light shooting. I found that if I take enough images I can get at least one in focus, but I’ve also noticed that the focus shifts in light of various color temperatures. Daylight is typically good, but in florescent light the focus will shift back and in tungsten light the focus will shift forward (unless using Live View).
I’m wondering, have you tested the D750 AF in different color temperatures of light yet?
Jason, I have used the D750 both indoors and outdoors in mixed light and I am pretty happy with its AF performance. I have not noticed any focus shift issues under different lighting conditions. Have you tried using the IR beam on a speedlight for low light focusing? Take a look at this article that I wrote a month ago: photographylife.com/how-t…-low-light
Good news about the D750… I somehow missed the other article. I’ll check it out and try with my SB-900. Thanks!
Stunning photography as always. So Nasim, are you and partner using both the D810 and D750 for your wedding work?
Rauck, thank you for your feedback! We are now using mostly the Nikon Df and the D750. The D810 is my landscape camera and I also use it for testing lenses in my lab.
Hi
Nasim.
What about wild life photography?
Cannot make up my mind about D810 or D750. Would like to crop extra to safe on lenses (maybe stay with a 300/4) both unsure about if I can handle the D810. Go on safari once a year, otherwise not shooting wild life that often.
For wildlife, I would pick the D750 over the D810 because of better AF. Buffer is not great, but if you shoot in bursts as I have explained in the review, it will work out great.
As I am sure you know, not all wildlife runs around at high speed all the time.
And light is pretty good most of the time.
Unless you are shooting birds in flight (and even then most of the birds you would shoot in Africa would, for practical reasons, tend to be the larger slower flying variety), I don’t think AF speed is such a great issue.
However, what is infuriating is, when you do get that action opportunity, your buffer fills up after a few frames and you sit and watch your prize winning shot evaporate as your camera goes into full stop mode.
Go for the bigger buffer.
Another excellent review! So much so (this and the previous reviews) that yesterday I rushed out and bought the D750 and now will have to sell my D610! As well as the obvious changes I hadn’t realised there are so many additional features buried in the menus that I’m practically having to relearn the whole camera. White balance spot meter in live view is one such feature and up to 9 stop bracketing another. I’m also finding the viewfinder display a huge improvement with the white lettering, so much easier to read for me. I loved the D610 and your other reviewer did suggest if you’re happy with it then upgrading might not be worth it yet – I think I disagree!!
Oops, it was you and not a colleague that I referred to.
Mark, yes, there are quite a bit of new features on the D750 that are not found on the D610. The biggest change for me personally, aside from the excellent 51-point AF system is the grip – the D750 just feels so much better to hand-hold! This was especially noticeable when I shot an all day wedding…
The grip on the 610 I didn’t find particularly a problem so the new grip hasn’t made a huge difference but the tilt screen (which some might find a bit gimmicky on this level camera) is an absolute godsend. I’m a varifocal glasses wearer and have to slightly tilt my head back to look through the lower part of my glasses for close vision, so this was very awkward and uncomfortable when doing landscape with the 610 mounted on a tripod. So the upgrade is worth it for me for that feature alone!
Great photos. This is more of a display of photographic skill and post processing more so than the d750 but it does look like a great camera.
Great pics and beautiful colors!!
Thank you Ted!
Nasim,
Can you explain how you are getting your D750 raw files into Lightroom to process. Lightroom has not yet released a raw converter for the D750. Are you using ACR first or some other program for the conversion?
Or only using JPGs. Love the images from the D750 but miss the ability to use LR for d750 NEFs.
Thanks.
Rick, yes, I used Adobe DNG converter, then imported DNG files into Lightroom.
Another great article. Thank you Nasim. I can’t speak for the Nikon D750 because I don’t own one, but I am constantly amazed at the sharpness of the 300mm f/4 + 1.7x hand held on my D7100 as a light weight walk around birding lens. In shade it does not always focus instantly like the 300mm f/2.8 VR or 500mm f/4 VR but it rivals these lenses in sharpness every time when the 300mm f/4 + 1.7x is used with higher shutter speeds.
Alan
Nasim, fantastic review. Do you always use Adobe DNG converter for all of your NEF files or just because the Lightroom compatibly with the D750 is not available yet? I currently have a D610 and I’m looking into getting a DF in the next couple days. How could compare the D750 to the DF? Is the image quality significantly different? I have yet to find a review discussing both cameras. Also, do you have any problems with autofocus on the DF since it is similar to the D610? Would you feel comfortable shooting fast moving subjects with the DF? Thanks in advance for your help. Best, Dylan.
Hi, again, if I buy the d750, will I be able to convert RAW files while using Lightroom 3? If not, do I need to upgrade Lightroom? Thanks!
Hi Anne
LR5 upgrade is less than 100$, and it has a much better ACR than LR3. No problems with jpegs but for RAW files you will need to convert them to DNG with the free adobe DNG converter
Very impressive photos. I currently use two lenses with my D750. Nikkor 28mm 1.8g and Nikkor 85mm 1.8g and I only manage to achieve sharp images with a sturdy tripod. Did you shoot all photos handheld ?
You might try faster shutter speeds. Where I had problems with the D810 I have no sharpness issues with the D610 or DF. Using nikon 20 1.8, 50 1.8, 85 1.8, 24-120 f4 and 70-200 f4. Hand held and often with VR OFF! You might also experiment with the D750’s incredible auto system.
Best,
Steve
With respect, if you cannot achieve sharp images hand held with a fast 28mm lens, something needs serious investigation.
Seriously, either your technique or your health or your equipment must be malfunctioning in some way.
Thanks Betty. I discovered that my 85mm was front focusing and I have just completed the calibration. I had to adjust with +17 and now I’m very satisfied. I will also calibrate the 28mm if nessesary. Regards Lars.
Ah, that would explain it.
I too calibrate all my lenses and lens+ converter combinations.
It is such a tedious job but invaluable.
It is surprising how large the corrections sometimes need to be to get a lens focussing really accurately and is often the cause of, and explanation for, many of the complaints on forums about ‘poor lens performance’.
Sreejith, unless you shoot landscapes and architecture where resolution is important for larger prints, get the D750.
Hi, I have a question about your above comment. Are you saying this camera is not that great for landscapes and architecture, because I love shooting those types of photography, in addition to portraits. Are you recommending not to get it for them?
Sreejith,
I believe the key words from Anne were “larger prints.” The D750 is a great camera for landscapes, etc. I have printed up to 16×24 (and could have printed larger) with no problem at all. “Larger prints” usually refers to much larger prints than most folks do. I’m not a pro and a pro would probably go for the D810 but I’ve used it too and found it requiring too much precision and top quality lenses. The D750 just nails shots on even average lenses such as the Nikon 24-120 which the D810 didn’t like as well. With the newer 1.8’s (20mm, 50mm, 85mm) and the f4’s (16-35, 70-200) the D750 is a star!
Thanks for your help!
Nassim,
thanks a lot for providing the images at a decent size in this review, it makes a real difference when trying to gauge image quality.
The images are stunning and the review is as helpful and informative as is usual from you and your team. Great work.
Hi Nasim,
Simply superb and I loved reading this one as well,
Have a question for you.
I am planning to get D750 + 300 f/4 (non VR) prime lens. I mostly do birding, for the reach I also wanted 1.7x Tele, as your article illustrated it quiet well… Should I go with this combo? If yes which version you would recommend, or 1.4x would be better, my prime goal is quality then fast AF while birding…
Please give details, eager to read your response.
Thanks
Rahul :-)