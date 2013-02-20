These are the same Nikon D7100 image samples as the ones presented at Nikon.com. I am providing these images here in case Nikon websites go down (as they usually do), being too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening. The images look quite detailed at 100% zoom, looks like lack of an anti-aliasing filter will produce very sharp images. I wonder how Nikon is going to deal with potential moire problems. It will be interesting to see how the D7100 will compare to the D7000 in terms of image quality. This will be revealed in detail in my future Nikon D7100 review.

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/500, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2000, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2000, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/180, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/4G ED VR

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/4G ED VR

Nikon has not yet provided any image samples at high ISO levels, but I am sure those will be available within the next couple of days. Considering the fact that Nikon has been using excellent sensors on their DSLRs lately, I am sure the D7100 will do very well at high ISOs in low light situations, especially when images are down-sampled.

Photographer (all images): Koji Nakano