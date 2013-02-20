These are the same Nikon D7100 image samples as the ones presented at Nikon.com. I am providing these images here in case Nikon websites go down (as they usually do), being too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening. The images look quite detailed at 100% zoom, looks like lack of an anti-aliasing filter will produce very sharp images. I wonder how Nikon is going to deal with potential moire problems. It will be interesting to see how the D7100 will compare to the D7000 in terms of image quality. This will be revealed in detail in my future Nikon D7100 review.
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/500, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2000, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2000, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/4G ED VR
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/180, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/4G ED VR
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/4G ED VR
Nikon has not yet provided any image samples at high ISO levels, but I am sure those will be available within the next couple of days. Considering the fact that Nikon has been using excellent sensors on their DSLRs lately, I am sure the D7100 will do very well at high ISOs in low light situations, especially when images are down-sampled.
Photographer (all images): Koji Nakano
The D7100 would be a great 2nd body for FX users, esp. the D600 which has almost identical ergonomics and controls. Also, it looks like the image quality might be equal or even better than the D600, at least at lower ISO values. You gotta love the ability to double the effective focal length and still have 15mp images!
They have certainly hired a better photographer this time:-) Hope it is not you.
In any case, I am not fully impressed with what they have put inside it, nothing new other than boosting megapixels, and no way to see if it works well under low light conditions (noise)…
By the way, on the other day I went to camera store and tried with Canon 7D + 70-200 L lens and it hunted for autofocus like as if somebody is holding its throat, just gave a good feeling that my D700+70-200 VRII combination is at least better than that!!! However, its photos are very pretty and colorful looking from its screen…
“nothing new other than boosting megapixels” – how about the new 51 point focus system with -2EV sensitivity? New crop mode? Better ergonomics (mode dial is now lockable)? One click magnification to focus area (this is huge once you get used to it on the d800). A usable auto-iso mode – also very nifty. Before, it was impossible to set sane values for a zoom lens. These are no small changes, especially the focus system. I’d say this is every bit as much of an upgrade as the d90->d7000 upgrade was. Lots of other small but welcome changes such as an oled display within viewfinder, 2 axis virtual horizon in the viewfinder, stereo microphone vs mono in the d7k, etc.) I think this is a substantial upgrade, not just a few more megapixels (especially the new focusing system is important).
You are right, I was not paying much attention to all those things which I thought are minor but certainly the 51 points and and f8 sensitivity is something that would beat even D700, I would care more for improvements in autofocus, ISO performance, and display quality all of which are not to my satisfaction on my D700.
The autofocus and iso performance on the D700 are superb! Is there something specific you are having problems with?
Having struggled with the decision for a while, I decided I don’t really need the large increase in resolution, and that I am perfectly happy with the results I get from my D700 (or at least I am definitely always the limiting factor on the images), so I’m planning to skip the D600/D800 generation.
Pete.
Hi, thank you for asking. actually I could not like most things about this camera and all g lenses I have (2470, 70200,50), autofocus is average, colors are off, white balance is worst, sharpness is average…while I say this, it could also be problem with my skills…but I have been using this camera for the last 4 years and I must say I shoot nearly 30000 photos and only bunch of them are good that too just because of the macro lens (105Vr)…well I am one if those unhappy amateur souls using Nikon…
Being a newbie, may I ask what is a Capture NX2? Am I correct in assuming it is an editing program?
Capture NX2 is Nikon’s software program for editing .
Its a pay program. I like it. Latest version is 2.4.0
LOL , you are the first guy Peter I know who says ” I like it” :)
I’m better with DXO and Lightroom combination :)
I tried Lightroom and various combinations of PS.. Could not get my head around them.
In fact, a good friend of mine who is a commercial artist made the comment that PS was too much.
Generally, I may add a bit of contrast and maybe adjust a little exposure. I normally get my exposures pretty good , using Nikon D3S, D3 and D2Xs…
Moose Peterson has some sample images up on his website also. www.moosepeterson.com
When you have such a high pixel density and a sensor that is so sensitive to colors, the anti-alias filter really isn’t doing much so why put it in the way? Compound that with the fact that moire is so easy to fix in Photoshop and I don’t think Nikon cares about moire anymore. It’s just my opinion but I suspect they aren’t going to use the filter on any future top level cameras (but they’ll leave it on entry level cameras so that entry level users don’t have to learn Photoshop if they do happen to create moire).
I don’t think D7100 moire will be an issue. I specialize in costuming photography and with nearly 30k shots on my D800E of different costumes/fabrics, moire is virtually non-existent.
In my urban/landscape photography, moire comes up occasionally, but I would still say it’s fairly rare. It’s easy to shoot around and show bad examples, but a bit of shot discipline and being particular with your settings makes a big difference.
Hi Nassim
I open the fourth one ” airplane seen from the propeller side” in Photoshop CS5 an I processed it with Topaz adjust 5 filter using “Pop” and it became an amazing photo, with such rich colors and no artifacts I could see, I added nothing more. I did the same with the pic of the river in winter with the same results. If AF is improved from the D7000 and the quality in high iso is as good than the D7000, I will definitely make the switch. For all of thoses who want to jump to the FX format, you have to ask yourself will you carry day in day out heavy lenses in the field ? for me the answer is a definite “NO”.
Thanks again for having made to us possible to download them.
No heavy lenses or camera bodies for me my friends. I carry all of my equipment in a tiny bag that weighs about 1000 grams. How do I do it? By using the amazing micro four thirds system of course! 16 megapixels of high quality detail is enough for me. The latest micro four thirds 16 megapixel Sony sensor is amazing and the Olympus bodies super small and lightweight. No more full frame or APS-C giants for me.
It seems strange that Nikon only used FX lenses for pre-release photos. It seems that Nikon DX lenses did not make the cut. Even on Moose Petersons site he only used FX lenses except for the 10.5 fisheye. If you have to use FX lenses to get the great IQ, it seems to defeat the purpose of a small light camera if you have to use a large heavy FX lens. Maybe Nikon needs to develope some new DX lenses.
Valid question that need to be answer by Nikon themselves !!!!!!!
Love the images and with spectacular color.