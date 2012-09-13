These are the same Nikon D600 image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.

These high resolution image samples look very impressive – looks like the sensor on the D600 is excellent. It will be interesting to see how it performs against both the Nikon D800 and the older D700.

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-85mm VR

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 85mm f/1.8G

Photographer: Noriyuki Yuasa

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/4.5, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Steve Simon

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 800, Lens: Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II + TC20E III

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 16mm f/2.8D

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 25s, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 3200, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/4, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G

Photographer: Florian Schulz

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II

Photographer: Steve Simon

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/10, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II

Photographer: Steve Simon

All images copyright Nikon.com