These are the same Nikon D600 image samples as the ones presented on Nikon.com. I am providing these images here, because most Nikon websites have been either down or too busy serving millions of requests. All EXIF data is attached to the original images.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.
These high resolution image samples look very impressive – looks like the sensor on the D600 is excellent. It will be interesting to see how it performs against both the Nikon D800 and the older D700.
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-85mm VR
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 85mm f/1.8G
Photographer: Noriyuki Yuasa
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/4.5, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Steve Simon
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 800, Lens: Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II + TC20E III
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 16mm f/2.8D
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 25s, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 3200, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/4, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Photographer: Florian Schulz
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II
Photographer: Steve Simon
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/10, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II
Photographer: Steve Simon
All images copyright Nikon.com
Hello Nasim,
Will eagerly wait for your review on D600. The buffer size of D600 would decide people like us who shoot aircraft and flying objects. Thanks for your advice on AF S 300/f4. Request your opinion on trading D7000 with the rumored D400. Thanks for all your lovely articles.
Regd Rana
About the buffer
“In high-speed continuous shooting, the number of available shots*1 is 100 frames in JPEG*2 and 16 frames in RAW (lossless compressed/14-bit). Also, Eye-Fi card (on the market) that allows wireless transmission of the taken images from a camera to a PC is supported. Moreover, a variety of recording options is available — “Overflow”, “Backup”, and “RAW primary, JPEG secondary” recording that lets you record RAW data and JPEG data separately to each card. What’s more, you can copy images between the two memory cards. In addition, when shooting D-Movie clips, you can select the slot according to the remaining capacity.
*1With an 8 GB San Disk SDHC UHS-I card (SDSDXPA-008G-J35). Under test conditions established by Nikon. The value may vary according to shooting conditions. The maximum number of exposures that can be stored in memory buffer at ISO 100. Drops if optimal quality is selected for JPEG compression, ISO sensitivity is set to Hi 0.3 or higher, or long exposure noise reduction or auto distortion control is on.
*2Excludes JPEG (fine/Large) in FX format (max. 57 shots).”
quote from imaging.nikon.com/lineu…ures03.htm
Thanks PG
interesting camera, the shot from the Antelope Canyon looks very similar to the one I took last summer with my Bronica Gs-1 6×7 camera, but the colors seem off compared to Velvia 50 slide film. Maybe the lighting was different though :
!i=1674318214&k=KZLbWP6&lb=1&s=A
i saw the apple iphone 5 photos and they to looked awesome, in the sense that they were well composed, aside from all this, what can we, well they, consumers, expect in terms of everything else from this camera? well, i guess, IQ is important, and all answering!
all of the shots except the first two were shot in february? woow! :)
and you can CEARLY see the edit on the stars photo. the outerlimit of the rock when it “touches the sky” is weird, due to colour correction in the sky and the rock.
That is NOT an edited image. Nikon would never allow photographers to modify their images for their sample shots. That image is straight out of the camera. Delicate arch is not in focus and due to the way the light wraps around it, it just looks like it was copy-pasted to the image. It wasn’t.
this is what it looks like when i edit my startrails, milky way images so i guess i know better. and you can be pretty naive if you think anybody releases unedit images.
Dragos, I am not saying that people don’t edit images. I am saying that Nikon does not allow processing JPEG images that are used to showcase a camera. None of these images are edited. There is no RAW support for the D600, so white balance could not have been changed that easily.
Absolutely true. When Jim Brandenburg was asked by Nikon it was made very clear that no added processing was to be done. I did some tests with the D800E and set it to STD in Picture Controls and shot monster TIFF files – and then passed on to friends who wanted to see the capability of the E version. Nikon policy is to do the same sort of thing. Rightly so.
Hello Nasim,
What do you mean by D600 doesn’t have RAW support? Sorry if it’s a stupid question!
It was not available at the time. Now the latest version of Lightroom and Photoshop have “beta support” for RAW files. Full support will be available on the next release…
have you looked exactyl??
all shots except portrait are not really sharp, thats not what your woul expect from a camera like this
The lenses used for the portraits are the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G and the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G; each among THE SHARPEST lenses available to photographers at this stage of the technology curve. You’d be hard pressed to find sharper lenses.
If the following image was any sharper it would cut through your retina:
photographylife.com/wp-co…mple-9.jpg
I’m trying to find where in that image there’s a hint of softness and I can’t find anything. EVERYTHING, from the rocks and palm trees in the foreground to the cliffs and distant snow capped peaks are PERFECTLY sharp.
You can actually see *THROUGH* the windows in the houses on top of the cliff!!!
Of course, that was shot with the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II; a pretty good lens ;-)
If that image isn’t sharp enough for you…….well, you may be a tough man to please. Perhaps Canon may be more to your liking…..or Leica…..or Zeiss……or….[ ]….
Have you read what derrick posted? He said the portraits were sharp, but the other samples are less sharp. So why rant about the portraits and what lenses that were used?
The picture made with de 16mm f2.8 is NOT sharp, the owl is soft (TC2.0) and the high ISO is also not tack sharp – which is understandable.
Just accept this results, don’t start about saying people to “go elsewhere”. That’s arrogant and ignorant.
LS asked: “Have you read what derrick posted?”
Yes, I read what he posted. Do you UNDERSTAND what derrick posted?
This is what he said: “all shots except portrait are not really sharp, thats not what your woul expect from a *CAMERA* like this”
Emphasis on *CAMERA*. He’s evaluating THE CAMERA(which is the gist of this blog; not lens evaluations) and doing so based on images shot using a variety of lenses, under a variety of conditions. In HIS own words, not yours or mine, he concludes that it’s the camera’s fault.
Is the new expectation for the digital age that *EVERY* shot should be tack sharp, regardless of conditions and lenses used? Is that the standard for, say, a Phase One camera?
If one or two images are NOT sharp, should it be automatically assumed that it’s the camera’s fault?
If some shots, taken with known near-perfect lenses, are super sharp yet others are “soft” due to a TC2.0(admitted by you) or another factor(perhaps a wide angle lens’ focus not being calibrated, less than ideal lighting, poor technique etc), how can someone automatically determine that the camera is at fault?
You may call me “arrogant” and “ignorant” but you have little room to speak when you decide to blindly defend absurd statements, like the one made by derrick.
And no, my heart doesn’t bleed for derrick, like your does, because few, if any, fully ignorant people come to this blog. I don’t suspect he’s a beginner moving from a coolpix to a D600. If anything, derrick is a troll trying to dog Nikon.
If you choose to come to the rescue of the troll community, that’s your business. I stand by what I said: if this “camera’s” performance isn’t good enough for you, then you need to look elsewhere. Perhaps there’s better performance out there to be found. Go for it!
JR, that’s all right. I already posted an article that addresses Derrick’s concern: photographylife.com/nikon…imitations
Thanks, Nasim. Although it’s a lot of work on your part to explain why an image(the owl) is still sharp even though the shooter was using stacked lenses from a substantial distance to the subject. It’s mind-numbing to have to explain that to a troll.
That’s your interpretation of his words.
I read it as stating some of the images here are a 24MP fullframe unworthy as sample/presentation images, not showing the full potential.
He even admits some are sharp – so he obviously knows it’s not the camera’s fault.
You are completely and utterly overreacting.
LS said: “the owl is soft (TC2.0) and the high ISO is also not tack sharp – which is understandable”
Data on that shot:
Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 800, Lens: Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II + TC20E III
A 200-400mm lens with a 2x converter added to it. Do you have any clue as to how far that bird was from the photographer, to require at least 400m of reach if not the full 800mm?
A “NOT tack sharp” image where the individual strands of feathers on an owl can be isolated and counted. And you call me ignorant?
Again…..I persist: If this “camera’s” performance isn’t good enough for you, then you need to look elsewhere.
Your point being? I say the owl is not tack sharp because he’s obviously using a TC 2.0 and not low ISO and than you rant (again, rant) about how I seemingly don’t understand why the picture is not super sharp, because he’s using a TC2.0. Which I said first. And is the reason it is not sharp.
You’re weird.
Can you count the individual strands of feathers on the side of the bird? I can count the ones on the edges and the ones on its chest; and not as blurred, undefineable blobs, but as SHARP, CRISP defineable objects. And this is a picture that was taken with said stacked h/w from a distance, I would guess, of at least 200 feet, if not much longer.
If you can’t see those individual strands, then you need to visit your optometrist and put down the cameras until you get your vision corrected. If you see them and can count them and persist to say that the picture is NOT sharp, then your “rant” will be taken as nothing more than senseless, endless trolling.
Nasim, being the gentleman that he is, decided to take your bait seriously and has gone into great detail(unnecessarily) explaining why some pictures aren’t perceived(by *ONE* person) as being sharp: photographylife.com/nikon…ment-28271
That blog has taken off into other, more meaningful areas, breezing right by and ignoring your assertion that x,y & z pictures aren’t sharp enough.
Derrick, section #1 is especially for you: photographylife.com/nikon…imitations
Dear Nasim,
I am anxiously waiting for your review comparing D600 and D700, I don’t know which one to buy 600 or D700. D700 I am pretty sure its a good camera as told by you. But I will wait until you post a review comparing both.
Thanks and Regards
Deepak
The Nikon D600 is much BETTER than the Nikon D700 and much better than the 5DmkII. And may even better than the sensor of 5DmkIII(without counting the features). The D600 have even an AF built-inside.
Without doubt the D600 is BETTER than the D700.
The D700 is HISTORY. But it is the PAST TIME. Not the future. The Nikon D700 is still very good, but in the D600 all is new: processor, Sensor, Image-Quality. Not sentimentality, please. The Nikon D600 is better than the Nikon D700.
Except for the pro-built, wheatersealing and AF of course. It is a D7000 with a bigger sensor, after all.
But purely looking at IQ, it sure is better on all levels.
I’m interested in buying one as a back-up.
Bummer! This camera doesn’t have cable release port. Come on Nikon at least that should be in for the price.
Any problem with the flash interfering with the 24mm PC-E? I shoot architecture and this looks like a perfect camera for it.
The pictures displayed on the site are simply close to perfect because they are taken for marketing purpose by high standard pros.
Now, Nikon didn’t ask the majority of us if we’d like to test the D600 prior to purchase it. We are just left with the more or less partisan reviews on magazines or the web.
I have seen other d600 samples taken with the 24-85 lens released in June. They certainly don’t look that good. Because they were not taken by high caliber pros working for Nikon in order to release a new product. They showed average or poor color rendering, loads of CA and certainly not the kind of sharpness we see on the samples here (especially in corners).
Basically, to make the choice of spending 2200 $ (body) + a minimal lens like the 24-85 (450$ at least), citizen Lambda can rely only on what he reads, sees, hears and then make either a huge mistake or a very expensive but good investment.
For a camera that was rumored to be priced around 1500$, while it’s big brother D800 costs only 2200 Euro (Amsterdam airport) vs 2099 Euro (Amazon in Europe), it would be wise to wait to see and read more or maybe try before buying a product that might have as much problems as the D800 when it was released.
Alternatively, if you want to buy expensive same type of techno, the Canon 6D will be out soon for the same price, the Sony A99 is around 2800$ and rumor has it that they are preparing a mirrorless FF camera which in term of logical technological evolution should represent the future (going from large, mechanical, cumbersome and heavy to miniaturized, light and electronic and easy to use gears).
This is the trend since 30 years, some people still appreciate to listen to vinyl records, but the truth is, they are obsolete….
So 2100 euro for a camera ? It has really to be a f….great one !
I accidentally took a picture with my D7000 equal to a demo of the photo D600. I’d love to see it to know what you think. What to do?
Regards, GianCarlo
Clear something up for me. Nikon USA says the D600 supports tiff files and B and H and Adorama both state the same in their tech specs for the camera….. but the brochure posted on Nikon Rumors does not include tiff in the image files. Who is right?
No live view Histogram Damn why Nikon does that always stay behind the Canon.
Can you manually select the focus point in AF on this camera? When I was playing with it today I could only select my focus point when I switched to Manual focus?
I just purchased the D700 and I’m trying to decide whether I should exchange it for the D600? I love the 51 focus points on the D700.
I would like to know the same thing. I’m hoping I don’t have to manual focus to be able to choose my focus point:(
Nasim,
Just wanna say thank you for the great reviews. Only thing is that i just found your site, i wish i did a little more googling to have found you earlier. I am eagerly waiting for the D600 review. I have a D700 and wondering if I should upgrade to D800/D800E (is there a comparison between the two flavors you have done) or D600. I shoot wildlife, portrait and weddings..
Thanks!
Where to get the setting for these pictures, speed, aperture, picture control settings, ISO, and etc…. Can we find them on flickr?
Bought it
hi nasim if some body can not afford fx lenses or cameras then why we should buy dx cam or lenses in term of image quality why not go for latest point and shöt cam
Great images.