Nikon D6 and 120-300mm f/2.8E VR Announcements

Nikon has just announced that it is “developing” the next generation top-of-the-line “flagship” camera for sports and wildlife photographers, the Nikon D6. The launch is intended for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next summer, which is going to be an important event for all major camera manufacturers, including Nikon.

Unfortunately, Nikon has not provided any specifications of the upcoming D6, other than stating that it is “currently developing its most advanced DSLR to date” and providing a high-resolution photo of the camera, which looks very similar to the D5.

It is hard to say what we can expect from the upcoming D6, but I would not be surprised to see a higher resolution sensor in the 24-36 MP range, faster image processor(s), faster and more refined autofocus system, 12+ fps shooting speed, 4K UHD video recording (probably a big focus on video features this time) and dual CFexpress memory card slots.

The second part of the development news is in the shape of a very interesting lens, the Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR. That’s right – a 120-300mm f/2.8 zoom with a very interesting “SR” nomenclature that we have never seen before.

This seems like a superb lens to offer for close-range sports at the Olympics. With a constant aperture of f/2.8 across the whole zoom range, I am sure it will have Nikon’s latest optical advancements and incredibly fast focusing speed. And coupled with the 1.4x teleconverter, it will offer a very interesting 168-420mm focal length range with a maximum aperture of f/4 – very close to Nikon’s own 180-400mm f/4E FL VR.

In terms of its build quality and optics, this lens is probably going to be pretty close to the versatility of the Nikon 180-400mm f/4E FL VR, so it will not be a cheap lens. I expect the Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E FL VR to sell at over $10K once it is released – it will not be a cheap lens for sure.

Below is the official blurb from Nikon for the development of the D6 and the lens: