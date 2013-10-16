Nikon D5300 Image Samples

With the release of the D5300, Nikon has also posted 5 sample images from the camera by Kwaku Alston. The below images are all copyright of Nikon and all EXIF data is retained in photographs. As before, the sensor performance of the D5300 looks pretty impressive.
Please keep in mind that the images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/125, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/20, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/60, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 0.4s, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 200
For additional information on the above images, including lenses used, please visit Nikon Imaging’s D5300 page.
Comments
Mmm…not big deal….IQ is almost the same as D5200, or D5100 or D3200. In my opinion, Investing in good glass is a better choice.
Totally agreed, glass comes first!
Folks! Let’s finally say goodbye to low-pass filter, hehe…
My eyes hurts when I see unsharpened pics, it makes me sad.
Its very lightweight camera. Essay to handle.
Its images quality is very fine.
Beautiful amazing pictures. With the passing of time, even the cameras for hobbist have become professional. The quality of these digital photos are now higher than those of analog Hasselblad that has been (maybe) on the Moon in 1969. How much can you enlarge a digital photo today? How much detail can give a digital camera of today compared to a digital camera of just 7 years ago? This camera is an exceptional camera. And it is a machine for hobbyists, one of those cameras that you can find under the Christmas tree(this is the target). 24 million exceptional precise sensitive pixels on a DX sensor, without anti aliasing filter: a high resolution, a great quality, excellent definition, exceptional dynamic range, a sensor which is better than the sensor 5DmkIII! The distance between cameras for hobbyists and professional cameras, now is very low. These images are stunning already at 100% magnification.
If we print these images in A4 format, according to my calculations, the quality would be perfect. The only limit is your PRINTER!
Invest in glass before d5300. think this: a nikon d800e with a 18-55 kit lens…its a piece of shit…although a nikon d3000 with a 17-55 f/2.8 will be outstanding.
We all know that more than the camera, it is the glass and more than the glass, it is the photographer’s vision……as Ernst Haas has once remarked, “… the photographer has to see.”
Were these sample photos all taken with the included 18-140mm kit lens?
Is Nikon D5200 is compatible for lenses such as Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II & Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S? plz hlp me out Nasim sir