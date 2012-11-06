Nikon D5200 Image Samples

While we are still waiting for the final pricing and availability information on the upcoming Nikon D5200, I decided to post some sample photos from the camera. Nikon imaging only made a 5 images available by Douglas Menuez, but other images have also been posted by Nikon France on Flickr. The below images are all copyright of Nikon and all EXIF data is retained in photographs.
The sensor performance of the D5200 looks pretty impressive. It is hard to say whether the camera will yield better images than the D3200, since the number of megapixels is about the same. I will have to test high ISO performance between the two when I receive a sample unit.
Please keep in mind that the images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening.
Nikon France
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2000, Aperture: f/6.3, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/60, Aperture: f/5, ISO: 3200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/60, Aperture: f/4.5, ISO: 1600
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/4, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/16, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 160
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1250, Aperture: f/2.2, ISO: 250
Douglas Menuez
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 320
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/200, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/3, ISO: 200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/13, ISO: 100
Still a D5200, a motorless, pentaprism-less, unable to go beyond listed X-sync rate in FP mode, beginners camera. Wait until D7100 comes out with the same sensor later this year or in January for CES.
I do a bit of astrophotography with a fast, 4″ refractor at prime focus. My heavy D600 covers a larger field of view and has better high ISO performance, but my fly-weight D5100 is more useful for many subjects due to less load on the focuser and drives, and the very important ability to rotate the LCD into a comfortable position for precision focus in live view, especially when the scope is pointed straight up. I don’t miss the focus motor at all, and certainly don’t miss the weight. I am very interested in testing a D5200 at long shutter speeds and high ISO (where the D600 is superb (if you don’t need Hydrogen Alpha light), and the D5100 is very good)). I considered the price of the D5100 refurb to be the camera bargain of the new century.
Amazing shots indeed! Looking and tried to evaluate the sample photos, i believe that my d5100 is also capable of producing the same or comparable result if given the same setting of the subjects and the correct lense applicable. I would say its performance is at par with other DX Nikon cameras especially in low light situations given the right and applicable lense (that is of course nikkon lense). Thanks.
I still don’t know why Nikon and canon consider the articulated screen to be “Amature” feature.
I find it very useful. That was the reason to get d5000 before, and i miss this ever since on my d7000 & d800.
It’s Betty useful especially if you shoot micro our video. I’m looking at A99, wishing that screen on d800. Why Nikon makes us to look at another manufacturer and not just implement this in bigger class cameras, may be d7000 or d400? Then i don’t have to look for different lenses and would invest more in Nikon gear.
So far A99 & GH3 looks more promising for me as a second camera.
But again, after you invest quite a lot in lenses, you would like to stay in house if possible.
Nasim are u going to post dynamic range test D600 vs D800 ?
I am currently waiting for the highest quality halogen light bulbs to arrive – they should be here this week. I can then play with the dynamic range tests. The only problem is, I am getting a hand-surgery (carpal-tunnel) tomorrow, so I might not be able to do anything for a while…
Oh, man…
I’m having a surgery of my wrist as well (Nov. 9th) – broken Scaphoid. :-((
I wish you all the luck and fast recovering!!!
Is it the left or the right wrist?
Hope everything goes well for both of us!
Stefan, good luck to you brother and speedy recovery!
My surgery is in about 8 hours, so I am trying to finish up a post before then :) Both of my hands are affected. If the pain goes away, I will let them cut my left hand fairly soon as well. I am OK with pain, but not when it is constant…it just makes it hard to do anything!
Nasim, a strange suggestion, however it worked for me (I avoided surgery).
Try lying on your back. Raise both your arms, but NOT the shoulders (let them relax and be flat), so that the arms are vertical in relation to your body. The hands will naturally lean toward your feet. If you can find the balance position, you can keep them in that position for a long time (I have even fallen asleep in this position, at which point the body slowly lowers the arms). When my wrists were bothering me, this worked.
Again, it sounds strange, however it won’t cost you a dime to try.
WEJ
oh ok, good luck with the surgery, and recover fast :)
Nasim,
I hope that surgery really helps you out. I was diagnosed supposedly and need surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome (said the specialist doctor). I got second opinion and did not go for it. I don’t have the problem now and happy not to have had the surgery.
Get a second opinion first Nasim.
Thanks,
Cesar
Thanks for the post Nasim. Not too convinced that all of them are D5200 images, ;-)
The top 8 say D600 sample image on the bubble tip, perhaps coming from an old template?
Yes, these are the real D5200 images :) I just screwed up by naming them wrong – I fixed it! :)
Any test report of video shooting? the D5200 will very interesting if the manual control over video lack will be fixed on it. It’s too painful to do it with the 5100
hi there,
i´m a bloody noob at photography and i am considering buying my first dslr. I am currently not sure if the D90 or the D5200 would be best for me as I want to make photos of my son and my Family, including some pictures at sports.
The D90 is pretty cheap atm and the ISO can be changed at a button, but the d5200 has more fokus sensors which would be great for moving objects? (sports?)
br
The D90 is ancient history and would have to be REALLY cheap to be worth it. I have one and it was a good camera but would never even think about buying a new one in 2012.