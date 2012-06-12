I am getting some information from our readers about a potential Nikon D400 announcement this fall (during Photokina in September, shipping in October). I was not going to post anything when I first got some speculative information about the D400, but when the same person that sent me some details earlier this year on the D800 (which turned out to be 100% true) confirmed the D400 specs, I decided to post what I have regarding the upcoming DSLR. I am still a little skeptical about some of this, since it could contradict the potential announcement of the Nikon D600 that I wrote about a couple of weeks ago. If Nikon does indeed release the D600 at a ~$1,500 price point, it would have to severely handicap many of its features, if the below specifications turn out to be true. Otherwise, Nikon will have a hard time selling the D400 in my opinion. Nikon is apparently already working on D400 production in its Sendai plant in Japan.

Here is a summary of the Nikon D400 specifications that I have received from multiple sources:

Sensor: 24.2 MP DX CMOS, 3.82µ pixel pitch (same as on the D3200) Sensor Size: 23.2 x 15.4mm Resolution: 6,016 × 4,000 Native ISO Sensitivity: 100-6,400 Boost Low ISO Sensitivity: 50 Boost High ISO Sensitivity: 12,800-25,600 Processor: EXPEED 3 Metering System: 3D Color Matrix Meter III with face recognition and a database of 30,000 images Dust Reduction: Yes Weather Sealing/Protection: Yes Body Build: Full Magnesium Alloy White Balance: New White Balance System Shutter: Up to 1/8000 and 30 sec exposure Shutter Durability: 200,000 cycles, self-diagnostic shutter Camera Lag: 0.012 seconds Storage: 1x CF slot and 1x SD slot Viewfinder Coverage: 100% Viewfinder Magnification: 0.94x Approx. Speed: 8 FPS, 9 FPS with optional battery pack and Nikon D4 or alkaline batteries Exposure Meter: 91,000 pixel RGB sensor Built-in Flash: Yes, with Commander Mode, full CLS compatibility Autofocus System: Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX with 51 focus points and 15 cross-type sensors AF Detection: Up to f/8 with 9 focus points (5 in the center, 2 on the left and right) LCD Screen: 3.2 inch diagonal with 921,000 dots Movie Modes: Full 1080p HD @ 30 fps max Movie Exposure Control: Full Movie Recording Limit: 30 minutes @ 30p, 20 minutes @ 24p Movie Output: MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed In-Camera HDR Capability: Yes Two Live View Modes: One for photography and one for videography Camera Editing: Lots of in-camera editing options with HDR capabilities GPS: Not built-in, requires GP-1 GPS unit Battery Type: EN-EL15 Battery Life: ~900 shots USB Standard: 3.0 Weight: 800g (body only) Price: $1,799 MSRP

Clearly, the Nikon D400 would be targeted at budget sports and wildlife shooters with its 8+ fps shooting speeds and the DX version of the new Advanced Multi-CAM 3500 system. Those two features would certainly sound attractive to many photographers that want a high speed camera and do not feel like getting the D800 (for its slow speed) or the D4 (for its high price). While it might sound strange that Nikon would use the same 24.2 MP on the entry-level D3200, it actually makes sense, because this Sony-made sensor is truly superb. As DxOMark has recently reported, it is the second best sensor on the market today (after the Pentax K-5 sensor) with impressive colors, dynamic range and resolution. Many other features on the D400 are very comparable to the Nikon D800 (video, build, shutter durability, LCD screen, battery, card slots, etc), which also makes sense. The only puzzling piece for me is the price – at $1,799 MSRP, it could potentially be priced close to or higher than the rumored D600. Or maybe the D600 rumor is just a myth…

What do you think? Will we see the D400, the D600, or perhaps even both?