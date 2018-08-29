Nikon D3500 Announcement

Nikon just announced the D3500 DSLR, the most recent in their popular line of entry-level D3X00 cameras, with a starting price of just $499 with the 18-55mm AF-P kit lens. It has been two years since the prior model, the D3400, was released, and the new D3500 comes with a few noteworthy changes. Namely, the new camera has higher battery life than its predecessor (up from 1200 to 1550 shots), as well as a lighter and more ergonomic design. Here’s what we know so far.

Differences Between D3500 and Older D3X00 Cameras

Nikon’s updates to their line of entry-level DSLRs often have been minimal, both for the D3X00 series and the D5X00 series. The new D3500 continues this trend by adding better battery life, a slightly lighter design, and a more ergonomic body, but nothing else.

Here’s a chart of the most important differences between the D3500 and older cameras in the same lineup:

Nikon D3100 Nikon D3200 Nikon D3300 Nikon D3400 Nikon D3500 Released September 2010 April 2012 January 2014 August 2016 August 2018 Megapixels 14.2 24 24 24 24 Autofocus Points 11 11 11 11 11 Max Frame Rate (Stills) 3 fps 4 fps 5 fps 5 fps 5 fps Viewfinder Magnification 0.8× 0.8× 0.85× 0.85× 0.85× LCD Screen 230,000 dots 921,000 dots 921,000 dots 921,000 dots 921,000 dots ISO Sensitivity 100-12,800 100-12,800 100-25,600 100-25,600 100-25,600 Max Video Frame Rate at 1920 × 1080 24 fps 30 fps 60 fps 60 fps 60 fps Bluetooth No No No Yes, which lets you use SnapBridge Yes, which lets you use SnapBridge GPS Yes, with GP-1 or GP-1A Yes, with GP-1 or GP-1A Yes, with GP-1A Yes, with SnapBridge Yes, with SnapBridge Battery Life 550 shots 540 shots 700 shots 1200 shots 1550 shots Weight (Body Only) 16.0 oz / 455 g 16.0 oz / 455 g 14.5 oz / 410 g 13.9 oz / 395 g 13.9 oz / 365 g Dimensions 124.5 × 96.5 × 73.7 mm 127 × 97 × 79 mm 124.5 × 99.1 × 76.2 mm 124 × 98 × 75.5 mm 124 × 97 × 70 mm

The D3500’s design has also been slimmed down, with a thinner but deeper grip akin to that of the Nikon D5600 (which we preferred, as described in our D5600 review).

As you can see, the Nikon D3500 is the most advanced DSLR in this lineup, although the older models are quite similar overall, with few huge differences between them. The better battery life is really the big selling point of the D3400, although if the new grip is more similar to that of the D5600, it would also be a welcome sight. The D3X00 series has always had a relatively uncomfortable grip compared to Nikon’s other DSLRs.

In our review of the Nikon D3400, we found it to be a very solid camera at a highly attractive price. The image quality of the D3400 is among the best you can find today for a 1.5x crop-sensor camera, with great dynamic range and impressive high ISO performance beating Canon’s competing offerings. Given the low price of the D3500, we have no doubt that it will continue to be one of the most popular DSLRs on the market.

The D3500 ships in September as a kit for $499.95 with the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AF-P lens. For comparison, the Nikon D3400 kit with the same lens had a launch price of $599.95, although it has been selling recently for $399.95; its current price is up to $499.95. So, there is no real reason to buy the D3400 new at the moment, unless you need it before September. If you wait for the D3500, you’ll get some extra battery life and a more comfortable design.

