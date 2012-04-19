Nikon D3200 Image Samples

Some full resolution image samples made with the new Nikon D3200 can be found on Nikon.com. In case Nikon website goes down because of all the traffic, I’m posting these samples here for you to take a look at. All EXIF data has been preserved.

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm VR

Photographer: Fraser Harding

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/25, Aperture: f/5, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR

Photographer: SONOE

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G

Photographer: SONOE

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 100, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G

Photographer: SONOE

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/3.5, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G

Photographer: SONOE

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G

Photographer: SONOE

Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1600, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 55-300mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR

Photographer: SONOE

All images copyright of Nikon.com