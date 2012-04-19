Photography Life

Photography Life provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Header Right

Main navigation

Home / News / Nikon D3200 Image Samples

Nikon D3200 Image Samples

By 16 Comments

Some full resolution image samples made with the new Nikon D3200 can be found on Nikon.com. In case Nikon website goes down because of all the traffic, I’m posting these samples here for you to take a look at. All EXIF data has been preserved.

Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #1
NIKON D3200 @ 26mm, ISO 100, 1/400, f/8.0
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm VR
Photographer: Fraser Harding

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #2
NIKON D3200 @ 28mm, ISO 100, 1/25, f/5.0
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/25, Aperture: f/5, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR
Photographer: SONOE

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #3
NIKON D3200 @ 40mm, ISO 200, 1/250, f/5.6
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #4
NIKON D3200 @ 40mm, ISO 100, 1/400, f/3.2
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 100, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #5
NIKON D3200 @ 40mm, ISO 200, 1/160, f/3.5
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/3.5, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #6
NIKON D3200 @ 40mm, ISO 200, 1/800, f/3.2
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE

Nikon D3200 Image Sample #7
NIKON D3200 @ 300mm, ISO 200, 1/1600, f/5.6
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1600, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 55-300mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR
Photographer: SONOE

All images copyright of Nikon.com

About Romanas Naryškin

A student and a wedding photographer with a passion for cinematography and writing. You'll see me buying film even when there's no food in the fridge. Follow me on Google+, Facebook or visit my wedding photography website to see some of my work.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Alex
    April 19, 2012 at 2:27 am

    So, when is a D5200 going to come out? Or better yet a D7000 equipped with that 24Mpx Sony sensor?
    It would also be sweet to have a 50 ISO, like the K-5…

    Reply
  2. 2) Kumar Varun
    April 19, 2012 at 4:46 am

    These are great pics roman.
    I am jealous, why i don’t get these beautiful pictures with my D3100.
    www.flickr.com/photo…[email protected]/

    Reply
    • 2.1) Romanas Naryškin
      April 19, 2012 at 5:20 am

      That’s not true, Kumar, you have some beautiful work as well. What you need to realize is that it’s not the gear that makes pictures. Read about composition, go through other photographer’s work and practice – you will get better with time!

      Reply
      • 2.1.1) Kumar Varun
        April 19, 2012 at 5:57 am

        Thanks for the support roman.. I need to Practice a lot more.
        But still i feel that my images are not too sharp..
        I read a tip from my friend to Sharpen my photos in PP:-
        1) Open the raw
        2) Duplicate the layer.
        3) Remove the subject from the second layer. Apply a little surface blur on the upper layer.
        4) Do a unsharp mask of 150 and 0.9 of the bottom layer.
        5) Resize in 500px at a time to the needed size, after every other resize apply a little smart sharpen of the bottom layer.
        6) Flatten image
        7) Adjust curves and layers.

        Can we achieve the same in Lightoom or almost similar kind of solution ? i guess no.. because lightroom doesn’t have layers.
        So, we can only play with ‘clarity’ and ‘sharpness’ markers..

        Reply
    • 2.2) John D.
      April 19, 2012 at 5:45 am

      You have some very nice pics there Kumar. My favorite is the portrait of the woman and child that you named “poverty”

      Reply
  3. 3) Kumar Varun
    April 19, 2012 at 6:11 am

    Hi John,

    Thank you. Interestingly someone requires to use that photo use in a publication/film.

    Message Text –
    “We’re producing a short film to promote a curriculum on hunger for students and thought your photo would really help. Could we use it? Be glad to include you in credits.
    Here’s a link to the curriculum if you’d like to know more:
    kidscanmakeadifference.org/teacher-guide”

    I just want to ask on what grounds I should quote a price as the requester is also charging for his products.
    please let me know the fine print..

    How much do you think I should charge for the use of my photo for this project?
    Also, I do not have a paypal account and the user seems to be from US ( and i am in India).
    So how can I ask for the remuneration.

    This is the first time somebody has asked me to use my photo for their use… so i am excited.

    Reply
    • 3.1) John D.
      April 19, 2012 at 8:09 am

      I have no idea what you should charge for a photo, it’s never happenned to me. There must be web sites that probably talk about that.

      What I can say thou is that if you decide to get paid for this photo make sure you get a Paypal account, it is the safest and best way to get your renumeration.

      Reply
    • 3.2) Geoff Malter
      April 19, 2012 at 8:33 am

      It appears that this project is a charitable one and designed for the public good. As such, you may wish to donate the pic, with credits to you (I am not affiliated with this project).

      Reply
    • 3.3) Alex
      April 19, 2012 at 11:02 pm

      I was thinking the same thing as Geoff Malter, and the way he put it in that message it sounds like they’re not looking to buy it, only to use it and put you in the credits, and as such give you some promotion.

      Reply
  4. 4) Hymanshu
    April 21, 2012 at 6:25 am

    Some really nice pictures from D32oo. How do you compare picture quality between D3100, D5100, and D3200? Also, does 40mm micro lens perform for portraits and low light?

    Reply
    • 4.1) Romanas Naryškin
      April 22, 2012 at 3:41 pm

      We don’t have such a comparison yet, but I’m quite sure we will include it in our upcoming D3200 review.

      As for the small macro lens, Nasim has a review written – I’m sure it will answer a lot of questions you may have about it :) photographylife.com/revie…2-8g-micro

      Reply
    • 4.2) subroto mukerji
      May 17, 2012 at 10:59 am

      I have the same question ! Really keen to know how much difference in resolution does the 24 mp sensor make, in PRACTICAL TERMS (read ‘real life situations’).

      Reply
  5. 5) S N G
    April 23, 2012 at 12:56 am

    Hmm, a high density sensor, more than what we have in D7000 but at half the price. Question is, what kind of lens will do justice to this?

    If I end up buying this one then I think I will use only my primes on this:

    35 mm F/1.8 DX

    105 mm F/2.8 FX micro

    and keep the D3000, for the 18-55mm kit zoom and the 55-200mm DX

    Reply
  6. 6) Emad
    April 17, 2013 at 12:25 pm

    hi I’m don’t able to choose between
    nikon 3200 or 5200 or d90

    Reply
  7. 7) Nutribullet 900
    February 5, 2014 at 8:33 am

    nice pics , like a pro

    Reply
  8. 8) Keith R. Starkey
    April 5, 2014 at 4:03 pm

    I’ve recently purchased the D3200, my first DSLR, and I then picked up the 35mm 1.8 DX lens. It’s bokeh isn’t as creamy as I’d like (something I consistently saw as I researched the lens), but that’s OK. Otherwise, it’s a rock’n lens for the price. (There’s this pool hall on one of our main streets, and the neon signs are all lit up at night…can’t wait to get down there and see how this low-light handl’n lens will do!)

    Otherwise, I’m very happy with the D3200. Couldn’t ask for more from an entry level DSLR.

    Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *