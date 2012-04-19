Nikon D3200 Image Samples

Some full resolution image samples made with the new Nikon D3200 can be found on Nikon.com. In case Nikon website goes down because of all the traffic, I’m posting these samples here for you to take a look at. All EXIF data has been preserved.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in RAW and simply converted to JPEG via Capture NX 2. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm VR
Photographer: Fraser Harding
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/25, Aperture: f/5, ISO: 100, Lens: Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR
Photographer: SONOE
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 100, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/3.5, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/800, Aperture: f/3.2, ISO: 200, Lens: Micro Nikon 40mm f/2.8G
Photographer: SONOE
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1600, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: Nikon 55-300mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR
Photographer: SONOE
All images copyright of Nikon.com
So, when is a D5200 going to come out? Or better yet a D7000 equipped with that 24Mpx Sony sensor?
It would also be sweet to have a 50 ISO, like the K-5…
These are great pics roman.
I am jealous, why i don’t get these beautiful pictures with my D3100.
www.flickr.com/photo…[email protected]/
That’s not true, Kumar, you have some beautiful work as well. What you need to realize is that it’s not the gear that makes pictures. Read about composition, go through other photographer’s work and practice – you will get better with time!
Thanks for the support roman.. I need to Practice a lot more.
But still i feel that my images are not too sharp..
I read a tip from my friend to Sharpen my photos in PP:-
1) Open the raw
2) Duplicate the layer.
3) Remove the subject from the second layer. Apply a little surface blur on the upper layer.
4) Do a unsharp mask of 150 and 0.9 of the bottom layer.
5) Resize in 500px at a time to the needed size, after every other resize apply a little smart sharpen of the bottom layer.
6) Flatten image
7) Adjust curves and layers.
Can we achieve the same in Lightoom or almost similar kind of solution ? i guess no.. because lightroom doesn’t have layers.
So, we can only play with ‘clarity’ and ‘sharpness’ markers..
You have some very nice pics there Kumar. My favorite is the portrait of the woman and child that you named “poverty”
Hi John,
Thank you. Interestingly someone requires to use that photo use in a publication/film.
Message Text –
“We’re producing a short film to promote a curriculum on hunger for students and thought your photo would really help. Could we use it? Be glad to include you in credits.
Here’s a link to the curriculum if you’d like to know more:
kidscanmakeadifference.org/teacher-guide”
I just want to ask on what grounds I should quote a price as the requester is also charging for his products.
please let me know the fine print..
How much do you think I should charge for the use of my photo for this project?
Also, I do not have a paypal account and the user seems to be from US ( and i am in India).
So how can I ask for the remuneration.
This is the first time somebody has asked me to use my photo for their use… so i am excited.
I have no idea what you should charge for a photo, it’s never happenned to me. There must be web sites that probably talk about that.
What I can say thou is that if you decide to get paid for this photo make sure you get a Paypal account, it is the safest and best way to get your renumeration.
It appears that this project is a charitable one and designed for the public good. As such, you may wish to donate the pic, with credits to you (I am not affiliated with this project).
I was thinking the same thing as Geoff Malter, and the way he put it in that message it sounds like they’re not looking to buy it, only to use it and put you in the credits, and as such give you some promotion.
Some really nice pictures from D32oo. How do you compare picture quality between D3100, D5100, and D3200? Also, does 40mm micro lens perform for portraits and low light?
We don’t have such a comparison yet, but I’m quite sure we will include it in our upcoming D3200 review.
As for the small macro lens, Nasim has a review written – I’m sure it will answer a lot of questions you may have about it :) photographylife.com/revie…2-8g-micro
I have the same question ! Really keen to know how much difference in resolution does the 24 mp sensor make, in PRACTICAL TERMS (read ‘real life situations’).
Hmm, a high density sensor, more than what we have in D7000 but at half the price. Question is, what kind of lens will do justice to this?
If I end up buying this one then I think I will use only my primes on this:
35 mm F/1.8 DX
105 mm F/2.8 FX micro
and keep the D3000, for the 18-55mm kit zoom and the 55-200mm DX
hi I’m don’t able to choose between
nikon 3200 or 5200 or d90
nice pics , like a pro
I’ve recently purchased the D3200, my first DSLR, and I then picked up the 35mm 1.8 DX lens. It’s bokeh isn’t as creamy as I’d like (something I consistently saw as I researched the lens), but that’s OK. Otherwise, it’s a rock’n lens for the price. (There’s this pool hall on one of our main streets, and the neon signs are all lit up at night…can’t wait to get down there and see how this low-light handl’n lens will do!)
Otherwise, I’m very happy with the D3200. Couldn’t ask for more from an entry level DSLR.