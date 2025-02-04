Nikon COOLPIX P1100 Announced

In 2018, Nikon released the COOLPIX P1000, a superzoom with a massive equivalent focal length range of 24-3000mm. Today, Nikon has just announced its successor, the Nikon P1100. What can users expect with the Nikon COOLPIX P1100?
Users of the P1000 will find that the P1100 has very similar specifications as its predecessor:
- Effective Sensor Resolution: 16MP
- Sensor Size: 1/2.3″ Type
- ISO Range: 100-6,400
- Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/4000
- Lens Aperture: f/2.8 to f/8 Variable
- Lens Focal Length: 4.3-539mm (24-3,000mm full-frame equivalent)
- Autofocus: Contrast detect
- Viewfinder: 2.359K EVF
- Monitor: 3.2″, 921K dots
- Video: 4K30, 1080P60
- Dimensions: 146.3 x 118.8 x 181.3 mm (5.8 x 4.7 x 7.2 in.)
- Weight: 1.41kg (3lbs, 1.8oz)
Although the lens design is not confirmed to be the same, both have 17 elements in 12 groups, so it’s very likely that it is the same lens as well.
That being said, Nikon has added a few small enhancements compared to the P1000. The P1000’s birdwatching mode is still in the P1100, which allows users to quickly zoom into a subset of the viewfinder with the push of a button. But Nikon now added a selectable AF-area within this mode. There is also a Fireworks mode that works with the “multiple exposure lighten” mode that makes it easier to capture multiple exposures of fireworks without overexposing them.
Aside from that, the P1100 now has a USB-C port, and updated Wifi and Bluetooth protocols.
Although the list of updates is not large, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially as the P1100 is being offered at exactly the same MSRP of $1,099.95 as the P1000. The P1100 also means that Nikon is not abandoning the superzoom market, which is an important category of camera that gives people the option of taking wildlife and other distant shots without huge, expensive lenses and cameras.
Finally, the P1000 is already a very good camera. It’s got a ton of features such as a huge zoom range, good optical vibration reduction, and pretty good video qualities that make it versatile for more photographic situations than most interchangeable lens cameras with a single lens.
Let’s not forget the fact that unless you buy a really long lens and put it on a high pixel-density sensor, there are very few alternatives for practically reaching 3000mm full-frame equivalent with the image quality that this camera provides.
For the MSRP of $1,099.95, it provides a lot of camera for the money. If you’d like to pre-order this camera, you can support Photography Life by using this B&H pre-order link:
The full press release:
MELVILLE, NY (February 4, 2025) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the COOLPIX P1100, a compact digital camera that features an incredible 125x optical super-telephoto zoom, with creative features that help users create amazing photos and videos from the most extreme distances.
The COOLPIX P1100 is a compact digital camera and offers further improvements in usability and connectivity. The COOLPIX P1100 covers a vast range of focal lengths beginning at the wide-angle 24mm equivalent, extending to the super-telephoto 3000mm1 equivalent. If that is not enough, the P1100 is capable of going even farther, with up to a 250x2 zoom when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled.
The COOLPIX P1100 makes it easy to enjoy the world of super-telephoto shooting with the ability to capture dynamic images of subjects that are difficult approach, including birds and celestial bodies. The camera features Dual Detect Optical VR, which achieves a level of vibration reduction equivalent to 4.0 stops3 at the center of the frame, effectively suppressing camera shake when handheld shooting. The P1100 is also able to capture 4K UHD/30p and superlapse movie recordings, helping the user make creative videos of nature and the night sky.
Further enhancements include a selectable AF-area mode in Bird-Watching Mode, and the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the optional ML-L7 Remote Control4. What’s more, a Fireworks option has been added to [Multiple exp. Lighten] scene mode. This function reduces instances of blown-out highlights that often occur when shooting long exposures, making it easier to capture impressively clear scenes of fireworks displays in which the brightness of the foreground or the background differs.
Primary Features of the COOLPIX P1100
- Incredible 125x optical zoom for super-telephoto performance up to a 24-3000mm equivalent.
- Super ED and ED lens elements provide superior chromatic aberration compensation and deliver outstanding rendering capabilities across the entire zoom range, even with super-telephoto shooting.
- Dual Detect Optical VR accurately suppresses the effects of camera shake with super-telephoto handheld shooting. This enables the capture of sharp and clear images of birds, celestial bodies, and other distant subjects at dynamic angles of view.
- Bird-Watching and Moon modes can be accessed directly using the mode dial.
- Support for 4K UHD/30p movie recording lets users beautifully record subjects with the power of super-telephoto 3000mm equivalent. Frames from movies recorded in 4K UHD format can also be saved as still images.
- Massive zoom, small size: Despite coverage of focal lengths up to 3000mm equivalent, the camera weighs only approx. 3.1 lbs. (1,410g), allowing users to enjoy super-telephoto shooting more comfortably than with DSLR and mirrorless camera systems.
Additional Features of the COOLPIX P1100:
- The camera is equipped with a focus mode selector that can be used to change the focus mode even after it has been acquired, along with a control ring that enables the adjustment of settings such as white balance and manual focus.
- Optional accessory ML-L7 Remote Control connects to the COOLPIX P1100 via Bluetooth®︎, and the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button can be assigned to the remote.
- A 3.2in. TFT LCD Vari-angle monitor with a wide-viewing angle makes it easy to compose handheld or on a tripod.
- Compatible with Nikon’s exclusive RAW (.NRW) format.
- COOLPIX Picture Control5, which can be used to make adjustments in accordance with the subject, shooting situations and intentions.
- Capability to record superlapse and time-lapse movies.
- Support for Clean HDMI output6, which cleans the information display from the image output to an external monitor during recording.
- The ability to set long-exposure noise reduction to [Auto] or [Off].
- Adoption of a USB Type-C input/output connector.
- Compatible with the optional DF-M1 Dot Sight that facilitates image composition during telephoto shooting.
Price and Availability
The new Nikon COOLPIX P1100 will be available in late February 2025 for a suggested retail price of $1,099.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the large collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.
Notes
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of this mark by Nikon Corporation is under license.
*1 Equivalent focal length in 35mm [135] format.
*2 Dynamic Fine Zoom Magnification refers to the total magnification from the wide-angle end after adding in the combination of optical zoom and digital zoom. When the largest image size is set. The maximum magnification depends on the image size.
*3 Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/Pitch compensation performance. In photo shooting mode. Measured at approx. 350 mm (35mm format equivalent)
*4 Functions that can be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons are the same.
*5. Imaging Recipes are not supported.
*6. 4K UHD image quality cannot be output.
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
As the owner of a P1000 which I use often (and love), it is great to see Nikon continue to make it available to the market. However, as near as I can tell, aside from the bird focusing mode, the P1100 is just a P1000 with USB-C charging capabilities to conform to the requirements of the European market that have gone into effect.
Sadly the feature I would liked to have seen in an update, a higher video frame rate – hasn’t happened. Great that Nikon haven’t abandoned the superzoom line but just wish there were some new features to entice me to upgrade,
Did you want 60fps in 4k or 120fps in 1080P?
“very few alternatives for practically reaching 3000mm full-frame equivalent”
Considering that one of the easier alternatives, that I could think of, is a Celestron C8 with a Z50 screwed onto its rear with an M42 adapter, truer words has never been spoken:)
The P1100 might even have better corner performance than that setup due to the latter’s coma and field curvature, but center and planetary performance will not be a fair fight for the superzoom.