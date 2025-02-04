Nikon COOLPIX P1100 Announced

In 2018, Nikon released the COOLPIX P1000, a superzoom with a massive equivalent focal length range of 24-3000mm. Today, Nikon has just announced its successor, the Nikon P1100. What can users expect with the Nikon COOLPIX P1100?

Users of the P1000 will find that the P1100 has very similar specifications as its predecessor:

Effective Sensor Resolution: 16MP

Sensor Size: 1/2.3″ Type

ISO Range: 100-6,400

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/4000

Lens Aperture: f/2.8 to f/8 Variable

Lens Focal Length: 4.3-539mm (24-3,000mm full-frame equivalent)

Autofocus: Contrast detect

Viewfinder: 2.359K EVF

Monitor: 3.2″, 921K dots

Video: 4K30, 1080P60

Dimensions: 146.3 x 118.8 x 181.3 mm (5.8 x 4.7 x 7.2 in.)

Weight: 1.41kg (3lbs, 1.8oz)

Although the lens design is not confirmed to be the same, both have 17 elements in 12 groups, so it’s very likely that it is the same lens as well.

That being said, Nikon has added a few small enhancements compared to the P1000. The P1000’s birdwatching mode is still in the P1100, which allows users to quickly zoom into a subset of the viewfinder with the push of a button. But Nikon now added a selectable AF-area within this mode. There is also a Fireworks mode that works with the “multiple exposure lighten” mode that makes it easier to capture multiple exposures of fireworks without overexposing them.

Aside from that, the P1100 now has a USB-C port, and updated Wifi and Bluetooth protocols.

Although the list of updates is not large, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially as the P1100 is being offered at exactly the same MSRP of $1,099.95 as the P1000. The P1100 also means that Nikon is not abandoning the superzoom market, which is an important category of camera that gives people the option of taking wildlife and other distant shots without huge, expensive lenses and cameras.

Finally, the P1000 is already a very good camera. It’s got a ton of features such as a huge zoom range, good optical vibration reduction, and pretty good video qualities that make it versatile for more photographic situations than most interchangeable lens cameras with a single lens.

Let’s not forget the fact that unless you buy a really long lens and put it on a high pixel-density sensor, there are very few alternatives for practically reaching 3000mm full-frame equivalent with the image quality that this camera provides.

For the MSRP of $1,099.95, it provides a lot of camera for the money. If you’d like to pre-order this camera, you can support Photography Life by using this B&H pre-order link:

The full press release: