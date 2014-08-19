Nikon Confirms the D810 Thermal Issue and Offers a Solution

As you may already know, we recently reported the thermal issue with the Nikon D810 when using long shutter speeds and we immediately reported the issue to Nikon, as soon as we confirmed that all camera samples we’ve handled so far had the same problem. Since opening a trouble ticket with Nikon, we have received communication from Nikon USA that Nikon engineers were investigating our image samples and that a follow-up with details would be provided, once available. Looks like Nikon USA has officially confirmed this issue today (here is the original advisory published earlier at Nikon Japan). There are good news – Nikon has issued a service advisory, so every Nikon D810 owner will be able to get it repaired. Nikon will implement a firmware update and adjust the camera sensor to take care of the problem.
UPDATE: The Service Advisory is now effective worldwide!
To check if your D810 is affected, Nikon has provided a dedicated page where you can input the serial number of your camera (European customers can click this link). Simply type the serial number in the input box, then hit the button right next to it. If you are affected, you will be asked to proceed with the service repair.
To all new Nikon D810 cameras that are rolling out of the factory, Nikon is applying a new fix to “tag” cameras that have been repaired. You will be able to visually see which camera has been repaired by looking at the tripod socket on the bottom of the camera:
If you see a black tag inside, your camera has already been adjusted. If you just see the silver bottom, then your camera needs to be serviced.
Here is the official Nikon D810 Service Advisory information:
To users of the Nikon D810 digital SLR camera
Thank you for choosing Nikon for your imaging needs.
We have received a few reports from some users of the Nikon D810 digital SLR camera indicating that noise (bright spots) are sometimes noticeable in long exposures, and in some images captured at an Image area setting of 1.2× (30×20).
After looking into the matter, we have determined that some noise (bright spots) may on occasion be noticeable when shooting long exposures, and in images captured at an Image area setting of 1.2× (30×20).
Nikon service centers will service these cameras that have already been purchased as needed free of charge to the customer. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.
Identifying affected products
To check whether or not your camera is one of those affected by this issue, please click the Affected Product Serial Numbers link below and enter your D810’s serial number as instructed. Your camera’s serial number will be checked against those of affected products. If your camera is one of those affected, you will be forwarded to additional instructions. If your camera is not one of those affected, you may continue using your camera without concern for this issue.
The official version in Japanese was a bit lengthier and contains more information:
To users of the Nikon D810 digital SLR camera
Thank you for buying Nikon products.
We have received complaints from our customers regarding an issue where bright spots might appear in images at long exposures, or when images are captured in 1.2x crop mode using the D810 digital single-lens reflex camera.
We have confirmed the issue with bright spots appearing in images captured in 1.2x crop mode and when photographing long exposures. Customers who already purchased the camera will be supported by our service organization. We apologize for the inconvenience this issue might have caused you.
How to check if your camera is affected
In order to check whether your camera is affected, please click the below “Serial Number Check” link, where you will be able to enter the serial number of your D810 camera. Based on the serial number entered, we will provide instructions on how to send your camera to a service center. If the page shows that your camera as not affected, it does not need to be serviced and you can use it with confidence.
It should be noted that even if the serial number entered is confirmed as needing repair, if the black circle identification mark in the tripod screw hole of the bottom of the camera body is already there as shown in the sample image, it means that the product has already been inspected and adjusted for this phenomenon, so you can use it with peace of mind.
Black circle: inspection and adjustment identification mark
[For Correspondence]
If you have a D810 digital SLR camera that is affected, please consult with our service organization. We will implement a firmware upgrade and perform adjustments on the imaging device in order to improve this phenomenon. With this repair, the occurrence of bright spots is reduced when images are captured at 1.2x crop mode or when long exposures are used.
When you need to improve sharpness and resolution of the captured image, even after the above-mentioned repair, bright spots might appear when shooting at slower shutter speeds than 30 seconds. If you set “Long exposure noise reduction” value to “Yes”, you can further reduce this phenomenon. Thank you for your understanding. To offer products that will satisfy our customers in the future, we will continue to perform further research at our company.
[How to apply for service]
Instructions on how to apply for service will change by country
[Delivery time]
Once your camera is received in the service center, we will perform the repair within one week. There might be further delays due to large volume of customers, so we are asking for your patience.
We deeply apologize for this inconvenience to our loyal customers.
In regards to our company, we are willing to do what it takes to achieve perfection and to improve the quality of our products in the future, so we ask for your continuous support of Nikon products.
Looks like most cameras shipped at launch are affected (mine certainly is), but I am sure all new units shipping from the factory will already have this firmware and sensor fix implemented. Please note that the above issue is not critical for most photographers and only affects those that shoot at long exposures without LENR (Long Exposure Noise Reduction) turned on.
Kudos to Nikon for quickly acknowledging and taking care of the issue. We are glad that we reported this issue early on and we thank Nikon for listening and working together to come up with a working solution.
Well, at least they reacted rather quickly on this.
Let us hope they learned from the D600 “debacle”.
Pierre, yes, their reaction was pretty good this time. They really listened!
Why does this require a Physical Recall to a repair center, though?
Does this confirm that some units are over-heating?
Otherwise, wouldn’t it be purely a software update to download?
See posts 18 and 17.
Thanks, Gromit.
I have a D810 and like it & I like Nikon, but I don’t understand why this can’t be done via firmware. Its one thing to say there are “pixel-mapping machines” — but that doesn’t make sense to me. The Expeed processor has more than enough power to run a diagnostic. If it doesn’t have the software to run diagnostic, it can be uploaded via firmware. Once diagnostic is complete, and software updated, the camera can do it itself every time.
What part of pixel mapping requires a camera to be sent into the manufacturer?
Perhaps this file is very large; does the D810 not have enough RAM? I seriously doubt that, especially given that it could run off a memory card or even while the camera is connected to one’s home computer.
Is this a matter of secrecy of their algorithm, if not hardware issue? Its just a very large inconvenience of people for something that is only a software problem and seems like they should make a software solution.
P.S. I congratulate and recognize Nikon’s effort to be forthcoming & respond quickly to a problem. I just question the method of solution & feel doubtful if they have overcome their secretive, problem-hiding ways. If I need to send it in, then I feel its hardware issue which they are not admitting. Otherwise, they should tell us exactly the problem. Nikon still has room to grow with regard to making customers feel comfortable.
They are offering to fix it for completely free and they jumped on top of the issue extremely quickly. Does it really matter what else they may or may not be doing to it while they fix this issue? The bottom line is you’ll get your camera back in working order to their specifications.
It does matter to me, because the bottom of my Nikon also gets pretty warm. Suspiciously warm (unlike my D700 or other cameras). If this doesn’t happen in full-mode, then I guess no issue (if only happening in 1.2x crop). But I just feel uneasy with my unit being one affected and unusually warm.
So I just hope if there’s something mechanical that they be honest about it, and that it doesn’t come out 1 year later.
Secretive ways is correct – it appears that all Nikon are doing is mapping out (ie deactivating) the bright pixels.
So it appears to be a hardware (design?) issue that they are covering up through software.
Glad I didn’t trade in the D3x for an 810 as I was going to. I do a lot of long exposure night shots – I can shoot 5 minute exposures with zero noise – the examples I’ve seen some attrocious 5 second exposures out of these 810s.
Really makes you wonder what on earth Nikon testers do with their time…
Hi !
Nikon France is also reporting the issue.
They provide a link in English, to check if the D810 is affected :
advisory.nikonrepair.eu/langu…_D810.aspx
Thank you for the link – will update the article with the link.
Was the link provided by Sim D. in 2014 regarding the pixel issue found on the D810/
Fantastic. great news. Apple and others certianly would be much slower if this is a fair comparision
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for this article!
I bought a new Nikon D800E two months ago. I finally managed to convince the retailer that I have an auto-focus issue when the SB-910 AF assist (red light) is on, and it has been sent to Nikon labs. I think I also have an assymetric focus issue (left side of picture is out of focus). I know a friend of mine has it (D800) and I will help her in conducting tests so that it will be sent to the labs (btw, the labs claim they don’t know of any of the issues I mentioned).
Since I read so much about the auto-focusing issues with the Nikon D800/D800E (and they are really frustrating – both when shooting and when dealing with retailer/Nikon), I wonder if the D810 solves all auth-focus issues and whether it would be worth upgrading to the D810 (I heard there’s an auto-focus improvement in the D810). Will this issue you mentioned above be a problem that prevents me from making such upgrade? I mainly shoot weddings and studio portraits.
Thanks,
Dror
Dror, no, the above issue is not a huge problem, definitely not anywhere close to the D800/D800E left AF issue. I have tested a few samples of the D810 and NONE of them have AF issues. It is a stellar camera in every way and with this fix, it will be one of the finest cameras Nikon has produced to date.
Nasim, Great! Thanks alot :-) Dror
Nasim – does the fix involve any mechanical operation on the camera (like opening it up etc) or is it only a software/firmware modification?
I sold my 6 month old D800E to get the D810. I can confirm that the AF of D810 beats the D800E big time. I hated the AF issues with the older one.
D800/E has with AF not using correct focus points. check user manual p. 385.
I messed up several nightly sessions until found out the real problem. BTW, regardless Nikon Statement about SB-800/SU-800 focus points on p. 385, I had much better keepers ratio, when used AF assist from SB-800, rather than with AF assist of SB-910. solution is to carry a small LED pocket flashlight for AF assist. D810 has better AF assist coverage than D800/E when using SB-910. SB910 covers all focus points in 17-135mm range
That’s interesting Nasim – they say the issue is in 1.2x crop mode (as well as long exposures) – did you notice it in 1.2x crop on the three cameras you tested?
Gromit, I think they say that it is seen in both 1.2x crop mode and in long exposures. I have not shot 1.2x crop mode yet (not a fan of crop modes) – I have only tested the camera in long exposures.
I don’t understand why it would affect 1.2x crop with short exposures – assuming that’s what they’re saying.
I’d have thought it would affect all modes in long exposures – and no modes in short exposures.
Who knows, perhaps someone tried long exposures in 1.2x crop mode and saw the problem? I have tried the 1.2x crop mode and I cannot see any noise at short exposures…
They lost me already. Fuji gets my money now.
It’s not a serious thing for most of us. LE-NR takes care of it, too. I have the XT1, too, but it’s nowhere close in performance than the D810.
Hmm, I think you are overreacting a bit. I bought a state of the art Fuji X-T1 when it came out and guess what, it was affected by a light leakage problem. This is at least as serious as the D810 noise issue.
At least for me, the lesson is simple: do not buy complex electronic equipment unless you are willing to risk the issues that often accompany the early batches. Reality is that none of the big camera manufacturers have succeeded in instating controls to completely prevent early production issues.
I took a gamble in this case, since the camera is only an update – it didn’t pay off so I will be without my camera for a couple of weeks. It sucks, but at least Nikon has acknowledged this issue, and very quickly so!
Niël
Very true. “Early adopters” (someone who buys technology in its 1st year out) should not be so critical of tech-companies that are under enormous pressure to meet R&D deadlines, where random QC problems can’t be fore-casted.
Ultimately, how the company handles the issue when it finds out & how long it takes to fix the issue or compensate the customer is what is the standard of a good tech company:
1.) Acknowledge the problem right away,
2.) Provide a quick solution, temporary work-around, or alternative product,
3.) Permanent solution within 1-3 months, depending on complexity,
4.) Admit failure and replace product if problem cannot be overcome, and finally,
5.) Do not hide the facts.
If you want a perfect product, though, you need to buy it 1 year after release. The time schedule for engineers is just too tight in competitive markets. So customers also have a responsibility to understand that small problems can happen or be overlooked in exchange for faster release dates and more experimental technologies.
Nasim, excellent account of the D810 thermal noise issue! You mention that “Nikon will implement a firmware update and adjust the camera sensor to take care of the problem”. Does this mean that, to fix the issue, in addition to the firmware update, the sensor also needs an adjustment ? If so, then this is also a hardware problem ?
Was the english advisory there when you posted this? Seems clear if you SN has the issue the camera needs to be sent in. So yes, HW adjustment is needed.
I doubt it is a hardware adjustment – most likely mapping out pixels in software. We cannot do it ourselves, which is why Nikon is asking us to send in the cameras.
Nikon are asking owners to send their cameras “for repair” – which indicates it’s more than just a change of firmware.
I asked yesterday the main nikon dealer ( in saudi arabia ,Jeddah , where i live presently ) and he told me that ” the repair ” consists of both HW and SW repairs , this made me think a lot before buying the D810 ( presently i”am considering buying the Df instead )
I understand that the problem has been fixed with the new cameras. I returned my first camera and the second which I received last week, seems fine. The SN is not on the Nikon affected list. Probably what you should do (if you still considering D810) ask the dealer to check the SN before you buy. Good luck!
LEMC, yes, Nikon mentioned both firmware and sensor adjustment. Most likely the sensor won’t need to be changed or adjusted physically – it will probably be done via an interface cable, through Nikon’s proprietary pixel-mapping software.
Well done for pointing this out to them Nasim! At least they are listening now. It may be the start of them going all Fuji on us! It’s great that people like yourself have started to change their ideas.
Thanks!
Thank you for your feedback Daniel! After the D600 dust and D800 / D800E focusing fiasco, I really hoped Nikon would get better with acknowledgment of issues and communication. Seems like they are…
ニコンダイレクト
Hey Nasim,
I live in FL, but I’m in the Caribbean for the next 4 months with my D810; do you think there is a time sensitive expiration for this fix? And even when I come back to FL in December, I have to back in the Caribbean in mid-January. I wonder if that’s even be enough time for them to fix it. I already put in my serial, and it says my camera’s effected.
Rumi, it is not time sensitive – you can do this after you come back. If you don’t care for the long exposure fix now, you can do it much later if you want. I sent my D600 for repair after about 6 months, because I did not want to wait for months during the peak time when everyone was rushing their cameras to Nikon for service…
How long did it take for them to fix your D600 issue- what was the turn-around time? The long exposure issue is not really a concern for me. It won’t really effect long exposures in the day light for landscapes, with my variable ND filter – will it?
Rumi, it took about 2 weeks for me to get the D600 back. The second time only took about a week, so I guess it varies from 1-2 weeks during their less busy times.
Long exposures are all effected, whether shooting in daylight or at night. But you would need to have 10-15 seconds or more to see that noise – I have not seen noise at faster shutter speeds.
For your information, I received an “official email” from Nikon informing about the issue and giving instruction for service support.
They take in charge the posting service if you use their website to request a repair.
I live in Ottawa, Canada. I just phoned Nikon Canada and they are sending me a packing form. I am to take it to Purolator and they will accept shipping no charge. They told me the turn around is about a week.
You’re lucky.
In France, Nikon service talks about 2-4 weeks depending on the diagnostic..
6-8 weeks in Australia :-(
I took 3 days for Nikon Australia/Sydney to fix my D810. Not sure where did you take those 6-8 weeks from?
I’m debating on either sending it in for repair or exchanging it for a new unit since I’m still within the return policy window. I did order it from best buys website so a new unit would be shipped to me, so there is no way to actually inspect the unit before exchanging it. Do you all think that most stock out there still has the issue and starting now they will be fixed coming out of the factory ? Or do you think that this issue was caught earlier and most stock out there is fixed already ?
So, here we go again. Yet another faulty camera from Nikon. It’s not surprising though as I jp have had problems with all my Nikon cameras, D50, D90 & the D500. This is another example of while I will never buy another Nikon camera. Either they are not checking the cameras out during development and testing or the assembly manufacturers need looking into but, either way, Nikon need to stop selling cameras that are substandard. Why should anyone who has paid out thousands or hundreds of pounds in cash have to endure yet another recall? And why did it take them so long to finally admitt the error after the D510 came out, before offering replacements for those that had hung onto a D500 for so long. I sold mine so lost out on a replacement but I’m happy now that I’ve now moved to Fuji – at least they are quick to fix any problem and listen to the users – yes, they too had problems with the X-T1 but it was dealt with fast.
REally. Nikon responded to this very quickly. And it is something that will not affect most of us, only long exposures, and LENR works for it anyway.
FUJI is known for light leaks, orbs, etc. and they have nothing the caliber of the D810. Fuji AF is subpar compared to Nikon.
This is not “faulty”. Its just less perfect. Its barely visible noise at long exposures.
Based on that description, its working exactly like every other camera in the world. The difference with 36million pixels, the hundred or so that get brighter show up more readily the longer your exposure. And these could be smoothed out better.
There is no indication of a defect, just typical pixel behavior, which may need an extra dose of software adjustment without harming image quality or performance.
I agree Global and Sandy. This isn’t a ‘fault’ just the current limit of sensor tech. LENR is there to solve the issue and it does. I’m disappointed at the way people feel the need to nitpick at every product release. I saw one post where a guy was upset because he saw noise after 120 sec exposure!? Nikon brought a revolutionary camera out in the D800 and have refined it further by all accounts with D810. Let’s just go make pictures….
But I’ve seen examples where the bright spots are clearly visible all over the frame after a 5 second exposure – that’s hardly a long exposure. I regularly do 5 minute exposures with my D3x with zero noise, let alone bright pixels.
How can it be the limit of sensor technology when the D800 doesn’t have the same problem? This is yet another fault in a new camera that should have been obvious to any tester with half a brain. Deactivating the offending pixels is hardly fixing the fault.
I love Nikon gear but these constant screw ups with new gear really makes me wonder what has happened to their quality standards.
I think 5 sec would be classed as a long exposure as most exposures are fractions of seconds. The D800/E, D7000 and D90 IIRC have a long exposure noise reduction function also so I’m sure they would exhibit this behaviour too. All sensors do this especially ones as dense as 36mp Sony has similar issues in the A7 for instance which is why I say it is where we are right now.
On the testing side Nikon testers are going to test the camera in the way it is meant to be used. They tested long exposures with LENR active and it works perfectly. They have no need to test for noise at long exposures with it turned off because they know they’ll see noise. We can’t expect testers to test equipment for use in ways other than recommended.
Like you I love Nikon gear and the D600 wasn’t their finest hour but really in this case this isn’t a failure or lowering of their QC.
600, not 500
This is why I stick with my Pentax K-3. I’m so waiting for that magical Nikon to come out. Thanks for the tweaking Nasim. It may indeed be the camera we have all been hoping for.
LOL….black spots and white spots and white dots and God knows what else….Nikon states: “The black dot means that inspection and necessary adjustments have already been made”. A photography newbie might think that this statement from Nikon applies to their numerous oil scandals as well…..hahaha
Interesting that this is a software-bug. Or at least can be “fixed” with sw. I do hope that it is a programming error instead of Nikon trying to hide sensor errors with software.
By all reports they are remapping the sensors – so its the latter :-(
Even though Nikon admits that there is a problem with the camera and is taking action to correct that problem it does seem that Nikon’s quality control still has serious problems. For me this is the second new camera from Nikon that I have had to send back for repairs, the first being my D800 for the left focus issue. Since I do a lot of long exposure work this camera is not going work out for me unless I get it repaired. When I spend $3300 for a camera I expect the manufacture to have taken the time to test the model before it is released for sale for problems such as this. Nikon knows photographers do long exposure captures, so why wasn’t this tested before release? This trend of substandard quality from Nikon is unacceptable for a company who has been making cameras as long as they have. It also seems to me since Nikon has already implemented a fix for this problem in such an expeditious manner they probably knew about this problem before the release but chose to release the camera anyway.
I am still in my 30 day return window so I have elected to return the camera for a refund instead of going through the hassle of sending it back to Nikon and waiting for it to be repaired. (Good thing I did not sell my D800 yet). From now on I am not going to buy any newly released products from Nikon. I will wait at least 6 months before I buy so that Nikon can complete it final testing phase using the free labor of early adopters.
Regards
Art
Oh, by the way thanks for the information.
Art
yeah I hear you. It seems that we are now beta-testers of Nikon’s products. I never thought it would be Nikon to go first…always thought it would be Canon…but it seems that Nikon has now lost the race….
I’m glad Nikon has addressed this issue quickly and decisively, indicating that they may be learning how delay and obfuscation can seriously hurt the brand.
But I’m still troubled by these quality control/prototype testing issues. It certainly makes one wonder how they could have missed this in either field testing of prototypes or quality control during manufacturing. I’m not bashing Nikon here because I know Canon, Fuji and most other manufacturers also appear to have lowered their QC standards recently. But it just doesn’t feel right that we, the consumers, have now been forced to become the final quality control inspectors.
I agree 100%
As I posted above David I don’t think this was missed by the testers. They tested the long exposure noise reduction for effectiveness and it works perfectly. They know they get noise at exposures over 1 second so they built a function in to eliminate that and ensured that it worked. This is no different really than high ISO noise. We know there’ll be noise at high ISO and there’s high ISO noise reduction to mitigate it. It’s a QC product issue if the LENR or HINR functions fail to work but not if we see the issue they’re meant to mitigate when they’re disabled.
Hi Nasim,
Did you experience or are aware of the issues being discussed in below posts? I did face the same with my D810 and it had to go for a replacement, awaiting the new piece though :
www.dpreview.com/forum…t/54084766
www.dpreview.com/forum…t/54215640
www.dpreview.com/forum…t-54114174
I wonder if Nikon will release a firmware-only fix, or a new firmware + a software tool that will perform the fix. If the fix doesn’t require opening up the camera to modify hardware, it seems odd that they they won’t just release a much-more-convenient and much-less-damaging-to-PR user-installable fix.
Dear Nasim
Well done for spotting this issue. Got my D810 on day of release and haven’t yet started proper editing. I notice shots of up to 60 seconds show barely detectable hot pixels, but shots of 120secs and more are littered with them – huge difference. The idea of returning my brand new camera so soon (when I have so many nice little trips planned) is a disaster! Living about 60 miles from the nearest service centre means about 2 weeks without ‘my precious’……
the last time I sent a Nikon in for repair ( I dropped it),it came back all cleaned and spotless including the sensor.
So, I have no qualms about sending it in. In fact, I asked and they told me they would clean the sensor.
At least they are fixing the problem. They never acknowledged the problem on D800s that had the white dot problem. I have a D800 with a white dot problem and I doubt that they would fix it.
Thanks for the investigation and follow up. Unfortunally my Nikon D810 is barely 2 weeks in my bag and is mentioned on EU list… already contacted Nikon Service Repair.
I reported an issue as well, but it has nothing to do with DX crop mode or long exposures. Shooting photos of a waterfall with sunlight (not extreme) hitting the top of the waterfall, the water appeared to be “painted” onto the rocks in the waterfall in the bright area. Total lack of any texture. The areas that were no in the sunlight appeared to be fine. The shots were taken at varying ISOs, shutter speeds and apertures, all with similar results. I could be wrong but think something more than what is described in their press release is going on. Anyone have similar experience?
Carl, I used to have similar experiences with my first camera in seventies, your issue is caused by BVF (Brainless ViewFinder defect). It causes blown highlights in images with sunlight or any other bright light. You should report it to Nikon ASAP. Hopefully they will take your camera back.
I don’t understand how to reproduce this issue or what the service fix will change about my camera, operationally. I’ve been seeing long exposure noise since day one on my D810, but I thought that was just par for the coarse with digital cameras, so I turned on long exposure NR (Noise Reduction) and forgot about it. Can anyone clarify?
It is par for the course for digital cameras especially one with 36mp sensors. You did the right thing turning LENR on and forgetting about it. That’s what it is for after all. This isn’t a QC issue or a fault. Nikon have just decided it isn’t worth the bad PR of getting into an argument about it.
Nasim,
It would be VERY helpful if you could get long-exposure images from cameras that Nikon says do NOT have this problem and compare them with long-exposure images from the affected cameras. Like many D810 owners, I’m wondering if the issue is serious enough to bother with service. I *do* take long exposure landscapes from time to time, and have even taken a set with my D810, and I didn’t notice the white noise issue until I read your article.
I got my D810 from Nikon Sydney today and tested it straight away! I took two photos: 2 and 3 minutes exposure and THERE ARE NO ‘HOT PIXELS’ AT ALL!!! FIXED!
The firmware before fixing were: C-1.00 and L-2.005
and firmware after fixing are: C-1.01 and L-2.005
Nikon updated firmware as above and REPROGRAMMED the sensor!!!
People who got problem with ‘hot pixels’ with their D810 should return the camera to where they bought it from and the shop will send it to Nikon to fix it.
Cheers,
Read more: photographylife.com/nikon…z3AtHAEEGI
Does that mean that no mechanical operation at all and that the camera will not be opened up. For sure , I understand the firmware upgrade part is non-invasive but how about the sensor value adjustment?
Really? Are you sure you didn’t just have long exposure noise reduction turned on?
I’m extremely fortunate that I live right near a Nikon service center.
As soon as I heard about the D810 Service Advisory, I took it there personally to have it done, and to save the shipping hassles and turnaround time.
Like Waldemar, my firmware versions PRIOR to the fix were:
C-1.00 and L-2.005
…and firmware versions AFTER the fix are:
C-1.01 and L-2.005
I waited in the lobby, and actual modification took only 20 minutes.
When they handed it back, the repair form only said the following:
——
Item 0010 – B2
(E) Service Repair Rank B2
Write Up
Repair
(E) ADJ IMAGE NOISE
—–
When I got it back, many of my pre-set configuration settings were changed / lost.
There’s no indication that the camera was opened, because other than a minor Firmware upgrade, a ‘dot’ was placed inside the tripod thread mount with a black marker, rather than a black label.
I’m not sure if their database will be updated in the next few days, because the website where you can check your serial number for the Advisory still shows mine as an ‘affected’ unit following the repair.
I didn’t have the opportunity to test my sensor for noise before the repairs were performed, so I can’t really gauge what type of improvement their repairs have made.
All I can do is check for noise next time I try some long exposures.
I asked the technician why the modification couldn’t just be addressed in the next user-performed Firmware upgrade, but she wouldn’t bite. She just indicated that the work has to be done at a service center.
‘Your’ Nikon have also REPROGRAMMED the sensor and therefore, in my opinion, Nikon cannot issue the ‘user-performed’ firmware upgrade.
In my Nikon repair report is written that Nikon updated firmware and REPROGRAMMED the sensor!!!
Be assured there will be NO hot pixels on long exposed pics anymore. I tested my D810 for 2 and 3 minutes exposure with no ‘hot pixels’ anymore.
Please make sure the long exposure noise reduction is OFF when you will test yours D810
Thanks Waldemar.
I see that now…
The Advisory says the service is broken into 2 parts:
a) A firmware update
b) Pixel defect compensation using revised ‘service adjustment’ software.
This suggests that they use a special software tool.
Nasim,
Thank You very much for all of the great info you put out there.
I have a D810, my serial number is one that Nikon is asking to send in. I called the shop where i buy all of my gear, spoke with the owner and he suggested doing a 30 black screen shot, also doing 30 seconds of video. Again with the cap on, in neither case did i see anything. Should i send it in if it shows no problems or take a wait and see attitude?
Thanks in advance.
The firmware before fixing were: C-1.00 and L-2.005
and firmware after fixing are: C-1.01 and L-2.005
See my post #: 61
Wayne,
I am really not sure why anyone would ask to take a picture with a cap on – you won’t see hot pixel problems when everything is pitch black. Instead, take a photo of a low light environment, say indoors, stop down as much as you can and take a 30 second exposure. I am sure you will see those hot pixels at low ISOs like 100.
Wayne: The shop owner is NOT RIGHT at all. Please make a long exposure photo, enlarge it to 100% in Lightroom, or even Photoshop, make ‘print screen’ saving, print it (the hot pixels will be shown!!) and go to your shop owner and REQUEST him to send the camera to Nikon for repair/actually they update firmware and reprogram the sensor. Viola! No ‘hot pixels’ anymore!
My D810 has just come back from Nikon Sydney/Australia and was fixed! No ‘hot pixels’ in long exposure mode anymore!
Also new firmware numbers are: C-1.01 (was C-1.00) and L-005: it is the same as before firmware upgrade.
Cheers,
The problem will be fixed with a combination of a firmware update and “pixel defect compensation”:
Read more on NikonRumors.com: nikonrumors.com/2014/…z3Atx0rU7O
What bothers me is the camera should not have this issue to begin with. I had a D600 and had it serviced for the oil issue, I had filed a complaint with the attorney handling the class action suit against Nikon. A few weeks ago the attorney contacted me and said Nikon has agreed to replace my D600 with a new 610, so I sent just the body with no accessories and they sent me a new complete 610 in the box. I am happy about that but just don’t get why Nikon is so laxed with there QC.
Myou D4 has been perfect as it should be. It’s high time nikon stops coming out with new model’s without fully testing first or maybe they new about the 810 issue and thought it was no big deal..
While some might view this as minor, it would affect many of the photographs I take. This is a serious pr problem for nikon. After all the issues with the d800 focusing and the d600 oil spots which ultimately led them to replace every single d600 with a d610 ( for those in the class action) for them to release another camera that requires their vey best customers (early buyers) to send into nikon for an undisclosed “repair” which could involve sensor adjustment or replacement is terrible.
This furthers the idea that you should never, ever buy a nikon camera in the first 6 months of their release. If this idea permeates the market it will seriously hamper Nikon’s bottom line and threaten the very existence of the company that my entire photographic investment, knowledge and muscle memory is committed to.
Some may view this as overly dramatic and perhaps it is, but companies go bankrupt from the seeds of problems just like this….
I guess it is s.th. we will see more often in some form from many companies, as software is getting more complex. I want to see a complex software product which is completely bug-free (think of all those security leaks and bugfixes for your regular software). Nikon will now add long exposures shots to their QC, so this should be a thing never occurring on Nikon cameras again (I hope).
I just sent my camera to Nikon Service.
I will let you know how long it takes and if the issue is perfeclty solved.
Nasim, and everyone,
Thanks for the replys. i just took a few shots in my hotel room, imported in LR, zoomed to 100 % still am not seeing anything. Am i not understanging the procedure? i am not making excuses for nikon, but don’t want to send my camera in for no reason. Getting nervous, i have a wedding coming in a while and am in the process of getting to know my camera. Can shoot with my D 800 but would prefer to use the D810.
Wayne
Are you planning on doing 10sec plus exposures at the wedding? I wouldn’t worry about it. The fact that you’re finding it difficult to replicate it just shows how not much of issue it is.
On my D810 (which is “affected”), the white pixels from the noise are very hard to see under almost any shooting circumstance I would use in the field. For me at least, I can maximize their appearance by using these settings:
– shutter open for 30 s or longer
– ISO 1600 (too low and I don’t see them; too high and they start to blend in with normal high-ISO noise)
– dark subject
I’m actually a bit surprised (though thankful) that Nikon issued a service advisory. This “issue” in my opinion is MUCH less problematic than either the pervasive D800 left autofocus issue or the D600 oil spot issue.
My guess is that at a wedding you won’t notice the issue at all, and you will surely appreciate the higher frame rate and better AF and quieter shutter much more than you would suffer from the thermal noise.
Like you David I’m surprised that Nikon have issued an advisory for this ‘defect’. They would’ve been well within their rights to argue that the camera was being used in a manner in which it was never intended. Also in a manner in which it is not used in real world situations. LENR is there for a reason after all and is effective. I guess after the bruising they had over the D600 they just didn’t want any more bad press. I can understand that but I think it unfortunately leaves them open to a lot more ‘fault’ finding. It is also a shame that this will be used to tarnish the D810 which otherwise has been very well received by many pros and reviewers.
Yes Paul, exactly!
The camera is programmed to take 30 second exposures out of the box – how is taking a 10 second exposure not using it as intended?
And seriously how is taking a 10 second exposure not using a camera in a real world situation?
Agreed Chet but the LENR is meant to be active at exposures longer than 1sec according to the manual so having it disabled and taking a 10 second exposure is not using it as intended.
Nasim adds a note to stress that this is only an issue for people taking long exposures with LENR disabled and I think most people doing this are going on to do their own dark frame subtraction in post. NIKON are still not promising the issue will be gone after the update but are still recommending the use of LENR.
Paul,
The wedding i spoke of is sunset, Mexico, beach etc. So issue might be a factor, might not.
i am still trying to see if my camera is affected, prior to sending it in. i am a believer in “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. My D800 never showed the af issue, so i left it alone. i am not a full time photographer, and am very busy with my “real” job, whatever that means. i am still learning the new camera, as to how it works with my longer glass, which was the main reason for the upgrade.
After doing a good bit of research, it seems not all with affected serial numbers are seeing the problems others are having. i am just trying to work out if i have them or not. i have shot black shots with cap on, then was told(here) to take long exposures with a dark scene, all with LNR off, so far nohting. Will test further, then see where the chips fall. Would like to have it for milky way/meteor shots right now, that is if it stops raining. Thanks for the advice/comments.
w
No problem Wayne. I think David said it better above. I’ve ha a D800 for the past two years and am a very happy photographer. Enjoy your new camera! ;-)
As soon as I used Nasim’s link to NikonUSA to confirm that my serial number was affected, I printed out the label and sent it off to Melville yesterday morning. I was a bit dismayed to learn that there was only the token $100 insurance on the shipment, so I’m holding my breath as I track the UPS shipment.
I have a trip to Hawaii scheduled for September 12th with some star shots near Mauna Kea, so fixing a long exposure problem is important to me. Otherwise, I may have waited. Here’s hoping that I’m near the front of the wave of returns and get my camera back before the 12th. Otherwise, I’ll be looking for a D800e to rent. :(
Delivered to Melville at 0826 today.
Received from Melville today exactly one week after sending it off.
Firmware version is as C 1.01 as with others, but my service comments are a little different:
ADJ IMAGE NOISE
CLN CCD
GENERAL CHECK & CLEAN
Well done Nasim! Thank you very much. You did a great job.
This is the link for italian customers:
nikoneurope-it.custhelp.com/app/a…a_id/61904
I’ve had the d810 for couple weeks and had not got around to doing long exposures till I discovered the recall yesterday on Nikon’s website. Shot a few pics with 30 sec, f22, with high ISO NR on high, ISO 100, in fx and 1.2x, and notice white spots when zoomed in 90%. Definitely an issue if one wanted large prints…too many white dots to count. Luckily, I’m within the return period. Thanks Nasim for address this.
My D810 is affected but Nikon’s D810 service advisory page will not accept Canadian postal codes even after the rest of an address in entered. It accepts numbers but no letters. Without the postal code you can’t go to the next step. How would I go about reporting this to Nikon?
Because you’re on the Nikon USA website; you can access the form on Nikon.ca. Send an e-mail to [email protected] with your serial # and shipping info. They wrote me back within a few hours. I was told the current turnaround is 5 business days, including shipping time.
I’ve been told you can take it in to the nikon center and wait for the repair. and it takes about 20 minutes. I’m in Mississauga so the repair center is a few minutes away.
It would of course depend on how busy they are.
You might want to call ahead.
For me will be interesting to know if the new units are affected as well. I returned mine and expecting a new one next week. My view is that Nikon should fix the issue otherwise what is point to offer long exposure on the first place? I am sure many people will be disappointed.
As Nasim says I his review noise is completely taken care of by Turnjng long exposure noise reduction on.
Just brought my D810 to Nikon Service, after 27minutes it was fixed
Serial above 5000, so several items are affected
I have 3 D810 bodies that I had serviced at Nikon in Los Angeles yesterday but now they don’t want to record RAW (NEF) files. I’m using the same CF cards I used before and the camera shoots/records JPEG (all formats) and TIFF images fine but will not bring any RAW files in. I never had this issue before the recall work was done.
Anybody have any ideas? It’s happening on all 3 of my D810 bodies with a variety of CF cards.
I read in dpreview about this issue.It appears that if the cards are from specific brand such as Kingston or Transcent won’t work with Nikon D810.
I’m using Lexar, and haven’t had an issue since the update.
The update works!
When I first bought the D810 (on day one) I shot a series of long-exposure waterfalls, and saw “noise” – I initially thought it was the Adobe DNG converter causing the noise, so I thought I’d wait until an update came up. It wasn’t until I read your site that I realized the problem is with the camera.
Today I drove to Nikon (Montreal), waited about 25minutes for the “updated” firmware to be installed and “black dot” to be smeared on the thread. I just tried some long exposures, and NO MORE NOISE / White specs. Thanks Nikon for addressing this so quickly, I didn’t want to re-live the D600 nightmare again of continually sending my camera in.
* I’ve only tried full-frame so far, not 1.2x — I was seeing the specs in both FF and Crop before.
I wonder if Nikon will allow returns to countries outside of those from where the body was purchased. I am leaving the States in a few weeks so so I don’t have sufficient time for returning.
If you mean repair, I am sure that they will attend the camera. Look at the last paragraph:
Also this thread may be interesting of you as well: www.dpreview.com/forum…ad/3716758
Hope this will help.
I received my thermal noise issue-fixed D810 from Nikon. They put the black dot in the tripod socket. The repair invoice lists “ADJ IMAGE NOISE”, “CLN CCD” (I assume this is sensor cleaning), and “GENERAL CHECK AND CLN”. Of course all of this was done at no cost.
Ironically, I cannot tell the difference before and after the repair in terms of long-exposure noise. Before the repair I could only see the white noise at high ISO (1000+) and long (20 seconds+) exposures. After the repair is pretty much the same story. The firmware now reads C: 1.01, L: 2.005, so at least they did do something to the firmware :)
I did notice they deleted all of my camera’s settings including all my AF fine-tune settings, so readers should be sure to write down all those settings first.
Hope this info is helpful.
After fixing the themal problem by upgrading the firmwire, I found that the photo file is more than 70MB!
Do you have the same problem?
Thanks.
Clive – I don’t see that as a problem. I had similar size files with the D800 as well. If you want smaller files just go into menu and adjust your settings. Sounds like right now you’re on NEF = Jpeg fine.
Make that NEF + Jpeg fine
NEF Uncompressed + JPEG Fine can be 100MB per shot
(NEF file up to 75MB + JPEG up to 25MB)
Guys…, are there any updates regarding Thermal Issue on the Nikon D810?
Have your D810 been fixed after software updated by Nikon???
Now if Apple could only be as professional as Nikon about the 2011 MacBook Pro graphics card failurs.