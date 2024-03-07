Nikon Is Acquiring RED

In a surprise announcement, Nikon is acquiring the cinema camera manufacturer RED, one of the foremost professional cinema camera companies today, and making it one of their subsidiaries. Nikon says that this decision will help with “accelerating expansion in [the] professional digital cinema camera market.”

In 2022, RED sued Nikon for infringing on its video compression-related patents. The lawsuit was dismissed in April 2023, and now, less than a year later, Nikon has taken the surprise move of acquiring RED outright.

The full press release from Nikon is reproduced below. For now, any further details on how RED’s technology may appear in future Nikon cameras or vice versa – and how this may impact RED’s cameras with a Canon RF mount – are pure speculation. But I’m quite excited to see Nikon take this step considering the continued growth of cinema in the camera market. With this move, Nikon is not just one of the top still camera companies today, but one of the top cinema camera companies today.