Nikon 58mm f/1.4G High Resolution Image Samples

Now that the Nikon 58mm f/1.4G lens is out (check out our detailed preview), more and more information is showing up on this very interesting lens, including high resolution image samples. Unfortunately, Nikon did not provide any high-resolution images on its product page, so I thought it would be a good idea to post other images that I was able to find through Nikon Asia’s website. Although I thought that the sample images were not a very good representation of the lens performance (f/1.4 samples do not appear to be perfectly focused), the images definitely do have that unique look to them. Bokeh looks exceptionally good, even stopped down to f/2! Check out the below high-resolution image samples:



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/30, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 400



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/3200, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 100



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 400



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/30, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 800



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 400



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/60, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 200



Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/15, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 100