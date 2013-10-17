Nikon 58mm f/1.4G High Resolution Image Samples

Now that the Nikon 58mm f/1.4G lens is out (check out our detailed preview), more and more information is showing up on this very interesting lens, including high resolution image samples. Unfortunately, Nikon did not provide any high-resolution images on its product page, so I thought it would be a good idea to post other images that I was able to find through Nikon Asia’s website. Although I thought that the sample images were not a very good representation of the lens performance (f/1.4 samples do not appear to be perfectly focused), the images definitely do have that unique look to them. Bokeh looks exceptionally good, even stopped down to f/2! Check out the below high-resolution image samples:
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/1000, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/30, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/3200, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 100
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/30, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 800
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/1.4, ISO: 400
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/60, Aperture: f/2, ISO: 200
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/15, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 100
Wow, superb pictures. I must say 58mm is an awesome lens except the price :)
The price isn’t bad when you consider that the old Nocturnal used lens goes for around 4 grand. The new Zeiss Distagon 55 f/1.4 goes north of $4,000 and no AF. I have a feeing this is going to be one spectacular lens. So long Nocturnal, Hello new Nikon 58mm f/1.4….
This should have been an f1.2g for the money – IMHO
All of Nikon’s pro-level 1.4 lenses (24mm, 35mm, 85mm) are around this price or higher.
Jeff, please read this article to understand why it is impossible to build such a lens for Nikon.
Why Jeff?
f/1.4 is perfectly useable. At f/1.2 the focal plane is so shallow that too little will be in focus for most users’ tastes. In every day use I imagine most will use at stops north of f/2. Just my view of course but interested in your take.
Wake me up when they make something wider than 24mm and bigger than f/2.8 for night shooters. Until then I’m happy with my 14-24mm f/2.8. :-)
+1 for a 20mm/f2, or 1.8, if possible.
Seriously, I think the 14-24mm is built in Mordor.
Some place more heavenly than that! Rivendell or Lothlórien maybe?! LOL!
Na, my PRECIOUS was created in Mount Doom right inside Mordor. All the best stuff come from there! :)
LOL! Might I suggest you never return there, nor allow a creepy little fellow that mutters in the third person to himself to ever touch that lens!
Hahahahaha :D That’s why Canonites always refer to us as “the dark side” :)
It looks like a great lens at a reasonable price for a high quality pro lens. I wonder how it would compare with the recent release from Zeiss?
If the price is too high for you, there are two good 50mm lenses from Nikon. If the 50mm were not already good lenses then the cost would be more of an issue.
I strongly approve of the idea that Nikon is trying to provide additional options for the sort of photographer who wants ‘more’ but still provide good entry level lenses.
Do I see a comparative test coming up soon?
At a reasonable price?? Seriously? $1,700 is reasonable for you? When you can get the 50mm for less than a third of this price?
I think that is the problem with pro photographers these days, we lost proportions. Maybe it has always been a problem…
Motti, if you think the 58mm f/1.4G is expensive, please check what the Noct-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2 sells for. This lens beats the Noct optically, even when the Noct is stopped down. The price is very reasonable considering what you are getting out of it. If you think the 50mm can compete with this lens, then it is definitely not for you :)
You’re probably right Nasim, this lens is not for me. I am a photographer, not a exotic lens collector :-).
I look at the practicality of everything I buy. I don’t compare it to anything, I just think that if you have the 50mm f/1.4 (around $500) you do not need this lens. Period.
Case in point, two weeks ago I had a chance to play around with two great lenses, the 85mm 1.4G and the 85mm 1.8G. One costs around $1,650 and the other around $500.
We were three photographers and we took dozens of pictures with a D3, D700 and D600. Each time we took a set of images with both lenses we open them in Lightroom. At the end we all agreed that there were maybe two (TWO out of dozens!) photos that were slightly better taken with the 85 f/1.4 and they were taken at f2. That’s it. The rest of the images were practically identical.
There were some differences with the bokeh and the color temperature each lens produced but they were so minute that you had to look back and forth ten times. By then our eyes got tired from tying to compare.
We all know what happen to most of the images we take anyway, they end up on the Internet. The great equalizer :-)
I am sure it’s a great lens but until I win the lottery I will keep using my 50mm
I am with you Nasim, prices rise disproportionately with quality because the design becomes more complex and manufacturing tolerances demand more just to get the last bit of improvement. If a lens scores around 80%, to get to a score of 90% a lens is liked to cost double. To reach 95% costs double again etc. The exception seems to be the delightful 85mm 1.8 which is a bargain compared with the1.4.
I don’t need a 58mm F1.4 but I think the point is that the price is worthwhile for some people. You don’t need to be an exotic lens collector, to buy this lens.
I think Ming Thein (see mingthein.com) qualifies as a collector, but he is also someone who uses the lenses he collects. I cannot see why lens collecting is should be seen as any different from any other form of collecting – cars – clocks – camera gear – tropical fish. I am not a collector, but I don’t think there is anything worse about collecting Leicas or Porsches than Fords or …
If you don’t think you can see the extra value in a product, just don’t buy it. Personally I love my two 50mm 1.8 lenses. I have the D and the G series. I bought the G for the improved sharpness in the edges.
It is true that trying to gain a couple of quality points is getting harder as the quality gets better and with that the cost of getting there.
Martin, no right or wrong here of course. If you can afford it why not. (IMO) for most photographers, most of this lens’s value will be in the pleasure of owning it. We all know this has huge merit in our culture.
I have the 50mm 1.4 and I use it a lot. The 85mm 1.8G is next.
The 85 1.8 G is a great lens on the D800. The sharpness is great the size is right. I am sure you will find it a deligh.
TYou shouldn’t compare the price to that of the 50mm 1.4, this is not meant to be a replacement for it and is in a completely different range! Compare it to the 35mm 1.4 or the 85mm 1.4 (which ARE in the same line up as this lens) and it is indeed a reasonable price. Compare it to the 24mm 1.4 and it is a bargain!!
I guess Nikon kinda shot themselves in the foot by introducing a 1.4 lense (the 50mm) for under 500$, now everyone expects other 1.4 lenses to be at the same price level…
Martin, I will compare this lens to the Zeiss Otus as soon as I have both :)
Looking forward to that. I think Leica make a 50mm F 0.95 for around $11,000.
I wonder how does this lens compare to the 85mm 1.4g?
Me too, i love my 85mm1.4G and the mtf charts suggest the 85 is slightly sharper, what i’m realy wondering about is the autofocus speed and quality of bokeh which were the main reasons for me to swap my 50mm1.4G for a 50mm1.8G.
Strongly agree. Bokeh is so important to me. Nikon has just two lens whose bokeh is fantastic: 85 1.4G and 135 DC. Hope this 58mm 1.4G will be the third one.
Hey, don’t speak as if the 105 DC doesn’t exist!
:)
Don’t forget the 200mm f2 VRII for Bokehlicious performances! ;-)
Clarence, that’s a good question. The biggest difference is in focal length and compression – the longer the lens, the tighter the fit and more compression. I love my 85mm, but it is often too long for general photography. The 50mm on the other hand is perfect, but lacks the same quality blur. The 58mm basically strikes in between, which is exactly what I have been looking for a while :)
Anyone else liking the model Nikon chose here more than the lens they built?
Hahaha :D
And that is the secret no gearheads want to admit…
I mean I’d rather shoot Arwen, Galadriel or Eowyn with the 50/1.8G than shoot Gollum with this lens. Any day.
Nasim, keen to hear your opinion on its performance on the field compared to nikkor 50mm f1.4, when you get the chance to test it. Thank you!
Adrian, absolutely! I will also compare it to the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 :)
Image quality is horrible!! Hope these are compressed files and no originals.
yep, same opinion. came here to see a sharp picture but none of above is notably sharp. either soft or blurred. even at low ISO and w/o AA filter…
As a beginner, I didn’t know you can obtain such a level of detail as in the first picture, using such apertures (f/2). I thought you have to stop your lenses down to f/11 or less to obtain details…
Hi Nasim,
Today I’ve posted several of these images on turknikon.com website. You really have to add Nikon France Flickr page as contact. (www.flickr.com/photo…konfrance/) They have posted these images with full EXIF info on Flickr.
Excellent lens and images by the way.
Best,
Alper
I blogged a bunch of sample images taken with the 58mm and the D4.
Hi Nasim,
Are you planning to post Nikon 58mm F1.4G lens review?
Thank you…
Respectfully,
-jason
Oh yes, I have had it for over a week now. Will be shooting some indoors tests today, so planning to put a review up by the end of the week.
Thank you very much Nasim.
I am planning to buy this lens, but recent DxOMark score made me hesitate to buy this lens.
I did not find any review for this lens on the web so far, I would like to see in-depth review before I place an order.
Again thank you very much for your insightful information on photography….
Respectfully,
-jason
Jason, I don’t know why you would pay attention to DxOMark lens scores when they only provide a single number that only shows the center performance :)
Thank you for correction, Nasim.
Can’t wait to see your review ….
Respectfully,
-jason
Nasim,
Thank you for all your hard work and taking time out to explain everything in details. Can’t wait to hear back from you once this lens review is done. Looking forward to it.
Saud.